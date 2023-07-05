You are here

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM
Located between NEOM’s key projects, the center is equipped with advanced technologies and facilities management solutions, including a dedicated water recycling plant and solar energy generation system. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM

Petromin to open service center for heavy vehicles at NEOM
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s upcoming future city NEOM is set to have a new automotive service center to cater to hundreds of heavy machinery and trucks involved in building the giga-project from the ground up.

Saudi mobility solutions provider Petromin Corp. has taken a handover of the Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center,’ which the firm said will start operation immediately. 

Located between NEOM’s key projects, the center is equipped with advanced technologies and facilities management solutions, including a dedicated water recycling plant and solar energy generation system, according to a press release. 

“The partnership between NEOM and Petromin brings together unparalleled expertise, resources, and opportunities,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin.

The service center will offer various services, including preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and suspension work.

The company said there are plans to equip the center with an advanced vehicle fueling station, including electric vehicle charging bays, adding that hydrogen refueling dispensers are also expected to be part of this facility in the coming years.

“As an industry leader, Petromin recognizes the vast opportunities and the immense impact this collaboration holds for the region’s sustainable growth, economic vitality, and global standing,” added the CEO.

NEOM is considered one of the most ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

The $500-billion project is expected to be one of the finest tourist destinations globally, completely operating sustainably.

Saudi Arabia's agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural GDP grew 38% to $26.6bn in 2022
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Led by a boost in investment and a significant increase in measures to promote sustainable development, Saudi Arabia’s agricultural gross domestic product witnessed over 38 percent growth in 2022 to reach SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) from SR72.25 billion in 2021.  

During the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization General Conference, the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment, water, and agriculture, Mansour Al-Mushaiti, stated that this marks the sector’s highest contribution to the GDP in its history, Al Arabiya reported.  

Thanks to integrated water management, Saudi Arabia has achieved high levels of self-sufficiency in various crops, especially those utilizing modern technology. As a result, water consumption in agriculture has reduced from 86 percent to 70 percent, he added.  

Al-Mushaiti emphasized that significant developments and investments made in the agricultural sector have positively impacted the GDP output.  

He pointed out that the Kingdom has adopted several strategies, initiatives and programs to promote sustainable agricultural development and improve water management to preserve natural and environmental resources.  

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has adopted several lending policies that support modern technologies, which provide loans covering over 70 percent of the capital costs of agricultural projects.

Al-Mushaiti confirmed that the lending ratio increased greatly from SR500 million in 2015 to over SR7 billion in 2022.  

These efforts align with UN FAO’s objectives of achieving global food security and combating hunger and poverty on a local, regional and international level.  

The rise of the agricultural GDP has been consistent for a couple of years, as it achieved 7.8 percent growth in 2021 compared to 2020.   

The jump is attributed to the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Agriculture 2030, which seeks to create a sustainable sector that achieves food and water security and economic, social and environmental developments.  

The strategy also aspires to use modern technologies and practices to conserve natural resources and improve agriculture productivity while leveraging strategic partnerships with cooperatives, the private sector and research centers.

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended its upward swing of three consecutive days on Wednesday, as it shed 27.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 11,591.55.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.48 billion ($2.26 billion) as 87 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 128 retreated.  

While the parallel market Nomu lost 539.05 points to close trading at 24,630.02, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.09 percent to 1,528.37. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. whose share price soared by 10 percent to SR12.32.  

Other top gainers include Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. as their share prices surged by 5.98 percent and 5.84 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co., with its share price edging down by 5.91 percent to SR175.  

In Nomu, the share price of Future Care Trading Co. dipped by 13.24 percent to SR29.15.  

On the announcements front, TAM Development Co. revealed that it received a purchase order letter to execute the Youth Voice project for the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, the purchase order letter is valued at SR5.82 million, and the project duration is nine months.  

The statement further noted that TAM Development Co. will provide the needed consulting services and digital solutions to execute the project.  

The financial impact of the deal will be reflected on the company’s results from the third quarter of 2023.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. approved reducing the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.10. Upon approval, the number of shares rose from 29.7 million to 2.97 billion, according to a Tadawul statement.

Saudi Arabia 'open for business,' UK investment forum told

Saudi Arabia ‘open for business,’ UK investment forum told
Updated 05 July 2023
Owen Bennett

Saudi Arabia ‘open for business,’ UK investment forum told

Saudi Arabia ‘open for business,’ UK investment forum told
  • Lord Udny-Lister describes Kingdom as ‘the most exciting country in the world’
  • Zedan Group chairman: ‘Proper rules and governance’ have helped create ‘a market that’s poised for growth in every way’
Updated 05 July 2023
Owen Bennett

LONDON: UK investors have been urged to take advantage of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining industry and economic reforms at the BMG Economic Forum 2023, held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the London Stock Exchange and attended by Arab News.

A panel of business leaders from Saudi Arabia made it clear that the Kingdom is not only “open for business,” but that reforms to the regulatory and legal systems mean it is a safe place for investment.

The forum was held less than a month after Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi met with British ministers and leaders of major companies in the UK to boost trade ties between the two countries.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Amr Khashoggi, chairman and CEO of Amkest Group, highlighted the Saudi mining sector as a key area of opportunity for investors, adding: “We have more than $3 trillion worth of mining wealth under the ground.”

Amr Zedan, chairman of the Zedan Group, praised the “laser-focus” of the Kingdom’s leadership in developing the economy, which he said has turned Saudi Arabia into “the land of opportunity.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia presents the opportunity of what we used to hear in the US, where if you wanted to pursue a dream and reap the fruits and be successful that’s very much obtainable.”

Zedan said: “What you’re having right now is an attempt to exploit every single advantage within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — be it location, be it pilgrimage, be it the number of youth we have in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — which possesses an opportunity.”

He was keen to highlight the “proper regulation” present in the Kingdom when it comes to the business sector, adding that “proper rules and governance” have helped create “a market that’s poised for growth in every way.”

He said: “Gone are the days of the stereotype that you need to adhere to certain structures if you’re doing business.

“It’s open literally for anybody and everybody to have a successful operation in the Kingdom and go from Saudi to the world.”

UK lawmaker Lord Udny-Lister described Saudi Arabia as “the most exciting country in the world.”

He said he is impressed by “the enthusiasm and energy of individual Saudis,” and their belief that the Kingdom “can do almost anything.”

He added: “I’d rather be employing there than here because you get a jolly sight better group of people coming to work for you. I’m an unashamed fan and advocate.”

OPEC wants to ensure market stability while striving to reduce emissions: secretary-general

OPEC wants to ensure market stability while striving to reduce emissions: secretary-general
Updated 05 July 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

OPEC wants to ensure market stability while striving to reduce emissions: secretary-general

OPEC wants to ensure market stability while striving to reduce emissions: secretary-general
Updated 05 July 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries always works to ensure market stability as billions of people are dependent on oil for their daily lives, said Haitham Al-Ghais, the secretary-general of OPEC.  

Speaking at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday, he said oil is very important for the planet, and sustainability should be achieved without compromising the needs of the upcoming generations.  

“The concept of sustainability is essentially about balance. Sustainability relates to how we fulfill the needs of our current generations without compromising the needs of our future generations while ensuring the balance between three pillars of sustainability: economic viability, environmental protection and social equity,” said Al-Ghais. 

During his speech, the secretary-general reiterated that OPEC is always extending its complete support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

“Oil is too central and fundamental for life. We recognize this reality and constantly strive to reduce our environmental footprint and we can all move toward a sustainable and inclusive energy transition,” he added. 

However, he stressed that the ongoing energy transition in the world should be inclusive in nature where the voices of everyone should be taken into consideration. 

“Sustainability and inclusivity are terms that are repeated so often. Inclusivity relates to ensuring that all voices are heard in discussions of the energy transition, including developing and developed countries, producers and consumers,” said Al-Ghais.  

According to the OPEC secretary-general, renewable energy sources are not sufficient to achieve the climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.  

“There is no one-stop solution to achieve sustainability. Multiple pathways should be embraced to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Al-Ghais. 

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. 

Al-Ghais added: “Our organization is very proud of its history. Just last month, we celebrated our 60th anniversary in Baghdad. While we rightly celebrate and focus with pride on our history, we also have to focus on our future; the future of our industry and the future of our planet.”   

For his part, Antonio Oburu Ondo, president of the OPEC Conference in 2023 and Equatorial Guinea’s minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said that the world cannot sail forward without oil.  

“The energy reality is that the world cannot do without oil. It (oil) has been central to our past, it is fundamental to our future, and it is pivotal to our present. It is a 24/7 commodity. We cannot do without it,” said Ondo.  

Meanwhile, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei told reporters on the sidelines of the conference that additional oil output export cuts made by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this week could help balance the oil market.  

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, said on Monday it would extend its voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day to August, while Russia and Algeria volunteered to lower their August output and export levels by 500,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively. 

“This (the latest addition output cuts) is enough to assess the market and look at the market balance,” Al-Mazrouei told reporters, adding that the UAE would not be contributing to fresh cuts.

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday said the Russian export cut was voluntary and not imposed on them.    

Speaking at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Prince Abdulaziz said Russia’s oil cut is meaningful because it affects exports.    

“We worked with seven independent entities to review Russia’s numbers, and they stood by the review. It is a voluntary cut; it was not mandatory, which shows their commitment,” the minister said.  

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include August, adding that the cut could be extended beyond that month. 

Following the Saudi move, Russia also announced that it plans to cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August. 

The cuts amount to 1.5 percent of global supply and bring the total pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to 5.16 million bpd. 

The minister said that part of their move to cut oil output was also to mitigate the cynical side of the spectators on what is going on between Saudi Arabia and Russia on that specific matter.  

“We are trying to be fair, and we are trying to meet the market’s needs. We are avoiding the cynical part of the questions being asked,” he said.  

“We, as administrators, are always collaborating to answer the questions circulating. That is the only way to build a strong organization that addresses market conditions,” the minister added 

Prince Abdulaziz also stated that Russia-Saudi oil cooperation is still strong as part of the OPEC+ alliance, which will do “whatever is necessary” to support the market.  

He further explained that the meeting of OPEC+ on June 4 addressed the market conditions thoroughly and took the necessary actions to meet the requirements.  

The meeting concluded with an extension in oil production cuts and a focus on a lower target for 2024.  

The energy minister added: “The lessons learned from the pandemic is to have more transparency between OPEC+ members and beyond, in addition to having a strong foundation of collaboration and communication to benefit the market.”  

“We need to focus on the main issue that will allow us to sail toward the future. That is where we need to collaborate,” he added. 

