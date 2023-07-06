You are here

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup will debut at Gamers8 in Riyadh. (SEF)
  • Four-day tournament will run from July 6-9 in Riyadh
  • TEKKEN franchise one of biggest ever, makes way to Gamers8 for first time
RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival in the world, has launched its summer schedule with 16 of the world’s best TEKKEN 7 sides battling it out in the new competition for prize money of $1 million.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation live from Boulevard Riyadh City, the TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup marks the franchise’s debut at Gamers8.

Each team will choose a roster of more than 50 characters as they fight to progress through the competition and claim their share of the prize pool.

Running from July 6 to 9, the tournament will provide story-driven cinematic battles and duels for those in attendance and the watching global audience. Alongside the Fortnite tournament, TEKKEN 7 is opening Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with a top prize of $500,000 awaiting the victors.

TEKKEN 7 ranks among the most popular instalments in gaming franchise history and is one of the top 10 best-selling fighting games ever.

Faisal bin Homran, the federation’s director of esports, said: “We are incredibly excited to have a TEKKEN 7 tournament as part of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes and this upcoming event is certain to capture the interest and imagination of gamers near and far.

“Welcoming a franchise with such prestige and enduring appeal as TEKKEN really highlights how our festival has evolved in such a short period of time.

“By bringing all the greatest TEKKEN 7 players on the planet to Riyadh to compete against each other in this special tournament, I’m thrilled that our vision has been realized,” he added.

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
  • Falcons HQ will also be home to exclusive gaming tips and engagements with influencers including BanderitaX
  • Gamers8: The Land of Heroes begins 8 weeks of action from July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City
RIYADH: Falcon HQ, one of the main attractions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is offering gamers the chance to play against their favorite Team Falcons influencers.

Powered by stc play, which will be partnering with the organizers, the Saudi Esports Federation, for the rest of the year, Falcons HQ will be hosting matchups between gamers and the likes of star influencer BanderitaX, among others.

Located at Boulevard Riyadh City, where the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival is being held for eight weeks from July 6, visitors to the Falcons HQ will also be provided with exclusive gaming tips, engagements, the chance to play the most popular games from a wide variety of globally renowned titles, and lots more.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes – which has a prize pool of $45 million, triple that of the inaugural Gamers8 last year – features elite gaming titles alongside live concerts from the biggest global, regional and local artists.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite
Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite

Al-Ahli will hope Firmino leads club to rightful place among Saudi’s elite
  • The Liverpool legend joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante and Reuben Neves as Premier League influx to SPL continues
A few months ago, the prospect of Roberto Firmino swapping the famous red shirt of Liverpool for the green of Al-Ahli would have been laughed off. After all, the Brazilian was, and is, a legend at Anfield.

His eight years at the six-time European champions saw 362 games, 111 goals and seven trophies, including the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

At the same time, Al-Ahli were in the second tier after a shock relegation.

Fortunately, the Jeddah giants bounced straight back and are now preparing for a hugely exciting return to the big time.

The club, still without a coach after the departure of Pitso Mosimane, now have Edouard Mendy in goal after the Senegalese shot-stopper arrived from Chelsea in the last week of June. And now they have the Brazilian, long affectionately known as “Bobby” by Liverpool fans. It is another major coup for the league and especially for Al-Ahli who really are now back in the big time.

Firmino, who has signed a three-year deal, is a skillful, wily player who creates goals and scores them. A hard worker who can play in a variety of positions in attack, he is a dream for any coach and for his teammates and surely he will be missed next season by a certain Mohamed Salah in England, though the Egyptian has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool fans will now be able to see Firmino in action as well as other Anfield legends Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler coaching in the country.

It is another example of top-class talent coming to Saudi Arabia from the English Premier League, regarded by most as the best in the world. Just a few weeks ago, he was scoring goals in front of the Kop and now he is preparing to take Al-Ahli back into the upper reaches of the top tier.

Following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, Firmino is the first big-name South American to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer. Fans back in Brazil will be keeping an eye or two on how he performs for his new club. There are not many high-profile Brazilians in the country at the moment.

Those watching back home should remember that this is not going to be an easy gig for Firmino.

For one, Al-Ahli are readjusting back to life in the big time. This is a big club and the players, much to the chagrin of Mosimane, did not celebrate upon winning promotion as they felt that such an achievement for a team that won the third of its Saudi Arabian championships as recently as 2016 was beneath them. Whether it was the right thing to do is a debate for a different time (Mosimane thought it wasn’t), but the club has been struggling for a while and while relegation was a surprise, it wasn’t a massive shock.

Now expectations are growing that they will return to what they see as their rightful place in the top three or four next season. That is not a given even with Mendy and Firmino. There are now 18 teams in the league and even those who are expected to be battling against relegation have firepower with forwards who can score given just half a chance. 

Firmino will see with his own eyes. Even the likes of Ronaldo don’t get it all their own way, but if the former Liverpool man can help Al-Ahli get off to a good start next season and can develop an understanding with his fellow forwards, then this newly promoted team, not content with mere survival, will be one for the rest to fear.

Firmino’s arrival shows that Al-Ahli are back in the big time.

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier
Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier

Sudan’s Al-Hilal beat Tunisia’s Sfaxien in King Salman Cup qualifier
  • The game is first leg of the second qualifying round for the “groups”
  • Duo to meet again on July 7 in Tunisia to find out who will qualify for the group stage
JEDDAH: Sudan’s Al-Hilal defeated Tunisia’s Sfaxien 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the King Salman Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Al-Hilal’s goal was scored by Mohamed Abdel-Rahman in the first half from a penalty kick. The game was played at Hammadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Tunis’ suburb of Rades.

The two teams will meet again on July 7, hosted by Sfaxien, to determine qualification for the group stage, which will be held from July 27 to Aug. 12 in Saudi Arabia.

The winner of the Al-Hilal and Sfaxien game will join the first group, which includes Saud Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Iraqi Police and Tunisia’s ES Altaraje.

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli
  • The Brazilian striker is the latest international star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Roberto Firmino signed for Al-Ahli on Tuesday to become the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League.
The Brazil striker left Liverpool at the end of last season after a trophy-filled eight-year spell, which saw him lift every major club title.
Now, at the age of 31, he will join a host of other top soccer stars in Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich kingdom embarks on a spectacular attempt to raise the profile of its league.
“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

 

 

Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has already signed former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.
It is one of four teams that recently came under the ownership of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.
Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.
Firmino won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.
With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.
Al-Ahli did not say how long Firmino’s contract would run for.

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad

KSA National Security Services Company signs sponsorship contract with Al-Ittihad
  • 3-year deal reflects integration of the security sector with sports in line with Vision 2030 objectives
  • CEO of SAFE Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan: We believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life
RIYADH: The National Security Services Company, owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Tuesday signed a three-year sponsorship contract with Saudi Arabian football club Al-Ittihad that includes mutual commercial and marketing rights between the two parties.

The agreement reflects the integration of the security sector with sports in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and will help both parties strengthen communication with fans and beneficiaries.

Turki bin Matooq Al-Thonayan, CEO of SAFE, said: “As a security company that aims to contribute to achieving the objectives of the quality of life initiative, including supporting the sport sector in the Kingdom, which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, we believe that this sponsorship comes as an effective way to support a distinguished club and raise fans’ quality of life.”

Abdulwahab bin Ahmed Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “We are proud to be sponsored by the National Security Services Company, as they are a trusted partner in the Kingdom for the private security sector to enhance its support for the sport sector and the quality of life initiative in the Kingdom in line with our goals and values. We look forward to this sponsorship achieving more successes.”

The sponsorship agreement officially kicks off at the beginning of next season.

