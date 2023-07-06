KAPSARC wins 2 OPEC awards for research achievements

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center received two awards from the secretariat of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in recognition of its work on energy issues.

KAPSARC received the “Best Energy Research Institute Award” during the 8th OPEC International Seminar held in Vienna.

It also picked up the “OPEC Award for the Best Energy Research Paper” for its analysis of the stability of the oil market.

The awards recognize researchers who have made exceptional contributions to advancing knowledge in the energy industry, and in complimenting the institution OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said: “The Center and the research paper’s authors are fully deserving of these two awards against some extremely stiff competition."

“KAPSARC is today a globally renowned center of research excellence for energy and sustainability issues, and a partner for many other research institutes and policy organizations worldwide.”

He added: “It is the embodiment of high quality, innovative, collaborative and objective analysis aimed at finding solutions to our global energy challenges.”

KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan said his center worked hard to combine industry and academic expertise with a Middle Eastern perspective to tackle global energy and sustainability challenges

He added: “These accolades highlight our position as an advisory think tank that provides evidence-based research to the international community and policy advice for Saudi decision makers.”

In June, KAPSARC saw its position in the global discourse around global ecological governance grow after the UN granted it a key role in its environmental activities.

The think tank now participates in global energy, climate and environment dialogues after being handed a place in the UN Environment Program.

Building on its accreditation by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, KAPSARC’s new status means it can deliver evidence-based reporting and policy recommendations, particularly in this crucial phase of climate change conversations.

KAPSARC has already embraced its commitment to the UNEP by participating in the second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee in Paris from May 29 to June 2.

The discussion focused on developing an international framework to address plastic pollution, and KAPSARC highlighted the value of a circular plastic economy, including reduction, reuse, recycling and removal strategies.