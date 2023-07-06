Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

You are here

Damage sustained by Richmond Voyager after personnel from an Iranian naval vessel fired multiple rounds during an attempt to unlawfully seize the commercial tanker, July 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

  • US Navy: ‘The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forcibly seized a commercial vessel possibly engaged in smuggling activity’
  • US Navy: ‘US forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters’
DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Thursday seized a commercial ship in the Gulf, the US Navy said, a day after it had accused Iranian forces of two similar attempts off Oman.
“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forcibly seized a commercial vessel possibly engaged in smuggling activity,” the Bahrain-based US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said in a statement.
US forces monitored the incident in international waters, it added, but “assessed the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response.”
The statement did not identify the commercial ship.
“US forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters,” it said.
In recent years, Washington and Tehran have traded accusations over a series of incidents in the tense Gulf waterways that are vital to the global oil trade.
On Wednesday, the US Navy said it had blocked two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman, including one case in which the Iranians fired shots.
In both cases, the US Central Command said the Iranians departed after a US destroyer appeared on the scene.
The maritime services in Iran said one of the two tankers, the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, had collided with an Iranian vessel, seriously injuring five crew members, according to state news agency IRNA.
They said the collision had occurred on Tuesday and that it damaged and caused the flooding of the Iranian vessel.
“The Richmond Voyager continued on its way, regardless of international maritime rules and regulations,” IRNA said, adding a court order had been issued for Iran’s navy to seize the tanker.
The news agency said the tanker changed course before entering Oman’s territorial waters.
Iran said it had referred the matter to the “friendly” Sultanate of Oman, which has mediated talks between the Islamic republic and the United States, and that it was seeking the vessel’s seizure.
In April and early May, Iran seized two tankers within a week in regional waters.
In one case, helicopter-borne Iranian navy commandos abseiled onto the deck of a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, the Advantage Sweet, in the Gulf of Oman.
Iran was also accused of launching a drone attack against an Israeli-owned tanker in November 2022, stoking tensions with the United States.
There has been a spate of such incidents since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic, sending tensions soaring.
Talks aimed at reviving the accord remain stalled, but have recently resumed with Oman as an intermediary.

Rome considers Morocco a ‘strategic partner’: Italian FM

Francesco Bongarra 

  • Antonio Tajani met with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rome
  • Tajani: ‘Morocco will always be able to count on Italy as a friendly country within the EU’
ROME: Italy considers Morocco “a strategic partner for the security of the Mediterranean,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said during a meeting in Rome on Wednesday with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

“It is essential for both our countries to work together for the stability and prosperity of the Mediterranean region,” Tajani said during a joint press conference at the end of the meeting which, he stressed, took place “in a particularly positive moment for the bilateral relation between Italy and Morocco.”

Bourita described the relation between Morocco and Italy as “traditionally strong” and based on “fruitful” cooperation in all fields.

The two ministers signed an action plan for the implementation of a multidimensional strategic partnership that sets for the next few years four priorities for Moroccan-Italian relations: strengthening political dialogue on regional issues in Africa, the Middle East and the Mediterranean, consolidating economic and cultural cooperation, reinforcing security coordination, and creating a consultation mechanism on immigration and consular affairs.

Bourita said: “Italy is keen to work in Africa with Morocco, which it considers a key player in the Mediterranean region thanks to its stability and the initiatives it is undertaking, on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in various fields.”

He described as “promising” the economic partnership between the two countries, pointing out that Italy is one of Morocco’s top 10 trading partners, with 200 Italian companies operating in the kingdom in a wide range of sectors.

Tajani recalled that in 2022 bilateral trade increased by more than 27 percent, and said a business council will be established to develop a shared vision on Africa.

A joint effort was pledged in tackling organized crime and illegal migration.

“Morocco is an essential country in our southern neighborhood,” said Tajani. “It will always be able to count on Italy as a friendly country within the EU.”

In Rome, Bourita also met with the speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.

Lebanon must name new bank chief before mandate expires, say vice governors

AFP

  • Despite reeling from nearly four years of economic meltdown, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers and without a president since 2022
BEIRUT: The vice governors of crisis-hit Lebanon’s central bank urged authorities on Thursday to name a successor to embattled bank chief Riad Salameh, whose mandate expires at the end of July.

Despite reeling from nearly four years of economic meltdown, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers and without a president since 2022.

Once hailed as the guardian of the country’s financial stability, Salameh has been accused of amassing a fortune during some three decades in the post.

He is wanted by France and Germany in connection with alleged financial irregularities, but Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

Salameh has been the subject of judicial investigations both at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment. He denies the accusations.

Lebanon now faces the prospect of a leadership crisis at the helm of the central bank when Salameh’s term expires at the end of this month.

“With the end of the central bank governor’s term approaching on July 31, 2023, it is our duty to stress the necessity of appointing a governor as soon as possible,” Salameh’s four vice governors said in a joint statement.

“Otherwise we will be forced to take appropriate action in the public interest,” they added.

The central bank governor in Lebanon is named by Cabinet decree for a six-year mandate, based on the finance minister’s recommendation.

If no name for the position is put forward, the first vice governor is supposed to take over.

In a country of sectarian power-sharing, the position of central bank governor is usually reserved for a Christian Maronite.

“Caretaker rule cannot apply to the highest monetary authority,” the vice-governors’ statement added.

Lebanon’s governing elite, locked in a power struggle, has been widely blamed for the country’s financial meltdown and its power vacuums.

No group has a clear majority in parliament, and lawmakers have failed 12 times to elect a new president amid bitter divisions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and its opponents.

Lebanese media had reported that the vice-governors may resign at the end of Salameh’s mandate to press authorities to name a new central bank chief — and skirt any responsibility for the repercussions of Salameh’s departure from power.

Palestinian kills Israeli soldier in West Bank, attack claimed by armed wing of Hamas

AFP

  • Killing of the Israeli soldier was claimed by Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas
  • Twelve Palestinians were killed this week when Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the West Bank city of Jenin
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian gunman shot dead an Israeli soldier near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the army said, in an attack claimed by a Palestinian militant group.
Shilo Yosef Amir, 22, was the second Israeli soldier to be killed within a week as violence again surges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He was killed during a “routine activity” near the settlement of Kedumim, the army said in a statement.
The assailant was later “neutralized” by Israeli forces, it said. Palestinian officials were not able to immediately confirm his condition.
In an earlier statement the army said the assailant had fled after the shooting.
The incident began when Israeli forces stopped a “suspicious vehicle for inspection,” the earlier statement said.
“During the inspection, an assailant inside the vehicle opened fire toward them. The forces responded with live fire and the assailant fled,” the statement said.
“The IDF (army) soldiers and civilian security personnel pursued the assailant... and neutralized him,” it added.
Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces later arrested the assailant’s brother and father at their village in the West Bank.
The killing of the Israeli soldier was claimed by Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules the costal enclave of Gaza.
“Al-Qassam Brigades announce their responsibility for the heroic operation that took place in Kedumim,” it said in a statement.
The statement called it a “swift response to the aggressions of the occupation and its aggression against our people in Jenin camp.”
Twelve Palestinians were killed this week when Israeli forces carried out a large-scale operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, their biggest assault in years.
The raid, during which an Israeli soldier was also killed, targeted the Jenin refugee camp — a center of multiple Palestinian militant groups.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and built many settlements, considered illegal under international law, in the area Palestinians regard as the core of the independent state they are seeking.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to about 490,000 Israelis living in settlements.
The Palestinians want Israel to withdraw from all land seized in 1967 and to dismantle all Jewish settlements.
The Israeli army, after several deadly attacks early last year inside Israel, launched daily raids in the West Bank.
The violence has further escalated since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took over late last year. Clashes have mostly concentrated in the northern West Bank.
At least 190 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed this year, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Updated 06 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Guterres calls on Israel to abide by its obligations under international law, and to respect and preserve human life
  • Palestine’s envoy to UN says international community cannot act like ‘it is business as usual’ after the raid and must take practical steps to address situation
NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned Israeli authorities for their excessive use of force during a two-day raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank this week.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed during the operation, including five children. In addition, more than 4,000 were forced to flee, and houses, apartment buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.

Guterres said he was disturbed by news reports from Jenin and added: “I strongly condemn all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror. Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations in a crowded refugee camp were the worst violence in the West Bank in many years.”

Asked to clarify whether his condemnation explicitly applied to Israel and its actions, he said “it applies to the use of excessive force, and obviously in this situation there was an excessive force used by Israeli forces.”

He added: “I once again call on Israel to abide by its obligations under international law, including the duty to exercise restraint and use only proportional force, and the duty to minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.”

Guterres said “the use of airstrikes is inconsistent with the conduct of law-enforcement operations. I also remind Israel, as the occupying power, that it has a responsibility to ensure that the civilian population is protected against all acts of violence.”

While he said he understands “Israel’s legitimate concerns over its security,” he stressed that “escalation is not the answer (as) it simply bolsters radicalization and leads to a deepening cycle of violence and bloodshed.”

He continued: “Restoring the hope of the Palestinian people in a meaningful political process, leading to a two-state solution and the end of the occupation, is an essential contribution by Israel to its own security.”

On Wednesday, Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, urged the international community not to act like “it is business as usual” in the aftermath of the Jenin assault.

He told Arab News in New York that he expects “some practical steps, things that are different than the usual reiterating of positions and convening of meetings and issuing statements. We need to see some practical steps.”

Mansour’s calls for meaningful action came during a flurry of diplomatic activity he initiated at the UN, which included meetings with the secretary-general, the president of the Security Council, and a group of Arab ambassadors, including those from Yemen, Lebanon and the Arab League.

Guterres said it was “not realistic to think that we can have a military force sent to Israel. I don’t think the Israeli government would consent on that possibility. But I think we need to find mechanisms to allow for the protection of civilians in these dramatic circumstances.”

UN human rights experts on Wednesday said that Israel’s actions in Jenin represented “egregious violations of international law and standards on the use of force, and may constitute a war crime.”

During the raid, which was described as the fiercest assault since the destruction of the Jenin camp in 2002, ambulance crews reportedly were denied access, thereby preventing injured people from receiving medical assistance.

All injured people must have access to medical care, said Guterres, as he called for humanitarian workers to be allowed to reach everyone in need of help.

Mohammed Najib

  • Roads bulldozed, buildings about to fall and rubble-filled streets impede movement, says key municipality worker
RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Thursday began counting the cost of the damage inflicted by the Israeli offensive on the Jenin refugee camp and its infrastructure. 

The most intense Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades left a trail of wrecked streets and burned-out cars, and sparked fury across the Arab world.

Palestinian residents encountered scenes of widespread destruction as they emerged from their homes and returned from nearby shelters.

The Israeli offensive destroyed the infrastructure in Jenin camp, killing 12 civilians and wounding 100.

Public Works and Housing Minister Mohammed Ziyara said that a timetable would be set for the reconstruction process.

Infrastructure such as roads needed a short period to repair, up to a maximum of three months, he said.

Buildings required a longer period and might need about nine months, the minister said.

The extent of the damage in the city of Jenin and its camp included four buildings that had been destroyed entirely, and the cost of reconstruction was $1.5 million, Ziyara said.

The number of buildings damaged in a medium or large-scale way but not in a state of collapse amounted to 25, and the cost of reconstruction was $2 million.

The number of partially damaged residential units reached 250 units and the cost of reconstruction was $2.5 million.

The number of damaged commercial and service buildings reached 150 and the cost of reconstruction was $5 million, he said.

Ziyara confirmed that specialized committees assessed the damage and submited reports to the prime minister to provide an overall picture.

The work had been divided into several phases, he said.

Local Government Minister Majdi Al-Saleh said that the size of the initial damage in the Jenin camp was estimated at millions of shekels.

Shami Al-Shami, a prominent leader of the Fatah movement in Jenin, said that UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had instructed authorities in his country to meet all the needs of the Jenin camp.

He said the UAE pledged to give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp.

The money will be granted to UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees, to rebuild damaged homes and businesses and for the agency's services.

The president has requested an assessment of the extent of the damage in the camp and the costs of its rehabilitation, Al-Shami added.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had instructed the Palestinian Authority’s ministries and institutions to provide the necessary budgets for the relief and reconstruction of Jenin camp, said Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesperson for the Palestinian government.

Reconstuction efforts were being planned despite the complex financial crisis faced by the government, Melhem told Arab News.

Rami Al-Junaidi, head of the Workers Union in Hebron Municipality, said that the extent of the destruction caused by the Israeli aggression on Jenin was huge.

“Roads were completely bulldozed and some buildings were about to fall, and rubble filled the streets and impeded movement.”

Palestinian economist Samir Hulileh said that a different type of infrastructure must be built in the Jenin camp.

“Shelters for the citizens to take refuge in from the Israeli bombardment should be included so that we do not see the scene of their forced displacement outside the camp, as in every Israeli military invasion of the camp,” he told Arab News.

Hulileh referred to the financial burden and cost of rebuilding the Jenin camp at a time when both the UNRWA and the Palestinian Authority “are blind to very difficult financial conditions.”

Nasr Abdel Karim, professor of economics at the Arab-American University, told Arab News that there was direct and indirect economic damage in the Jenin camp as the Jenin economy was negatively affected by the Israeli military operation.

Popular campaigns have been launched in the cities of the West Bank to provide relief and support to the people of Jenin and its camp.

Hanadi Al-Barghouti, coordinator of the Ramallah Campaign, highlighted the efforts to support “our people in the Jenin camp.”

He said that the campaign had received a great response.

On the first day of the attack, two trucks arrived in the Jenin camp, and all parcels were distributed to affected families.

On Wednesday, another truck loaded with necessities, including food and supplies, clothes, blankets and medicines and money, was donated.

Bakr Abd Al-Haq, coordinator of the Nablus campaign, said that it came as a response to the scenes of displacement, assaults on families, and calls for relief from the heart of the camp.

He indicated that 57 trucks, buses and vehicles delivered goods. Three of the buses were loaded with medical supplies and others with food, mineral water and children’s supplies.

“The campaign reflects the cohesion and unity on the ground between Jenin and Nablus,” said the coordinator.

“Two years ago in all the incursions and attacks, Jenin was one of the first cities to stand by Nablus. And today it is Nablus’ turn to return part of the gratitude and to deliver a message to the occupation,” he said.

“Jenin is not alone. Nablus is present with aid, standing beside it,” he said.

The US White House, meanwhile, urged its ally Israel to rebuild civilian infrastructure in Jenin.

