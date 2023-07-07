You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon central bank deputies’ threat to quit ‘unpatriotic,’ says minister

Lebanon central bank deputies’ threat to quit ‘unpatriotic,’ says minister

Lebanon central bank deputies’ threat to quit ‘unpatriotic,’ says minister
The Lebanon central bank leadership is appointed according to the sectarian power-sharing system that governs other top posts. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b39qn

Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon central bank deputies’ threat to quit ‘unpatriotic,’ says minister

Lebanon central bank deputies’ threat to quit ‘unpatriotic,’ says minister
  • Lebanon’s breakdown in governance and political tensions have hamstrung efforts to find a successor to Riad Salameh
  • Many Lebanese hold Salameh responsible for the financial collapse, alongside the ruling elite
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Economy Amin Salam has criticized four deputy governors of the central bank over their threat to resign if a new governor is not appointed, calling it “an escape from responsibility and an unpatriotic act.”

Salam warned that any mass resignation would leave a dangerous vacuum in Lebanon’s highest monetary authority.

“In the event of a collective resignation of the deputies of the governor of the central bank, the government must find a solution, and everyone is obliged to adhere to it, regardless of their political opinions, as having a vacuum in the highest monetary authority in the country is prohibited,” he said.

Riad Salameh’s term as central bank governor, a position he has held since 1993, is set to end on July 31.

Salameh is facing corruption charges from the European judiciary, and an Interpol warrant has been issued for his arrest, although he denies all allegations against him.

He is also accused in Lebanon of engaging in financial engineering and colluding with the ruling authority to cover up their corruption.

The appointment of a replacement for Salameh remains uncertain amid a presidential vacuum that shows no signs of ending after nine months.

In the meantime, it is unclear whether the option of appointing Salameh’s deputy, Wassim Mansouri, to manage the bank is being considered, or if extending Salameh’s term for a limited period is being contemplated.

Several reformist MPs, including Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Yassin Yassin, Firas Hamdan and Melhem Khalaf, have preemptively opposed any attempt to extend Salameh’s term.

The four deputy governors of the central bank, representing the Shiite, Sunni, Druze and Armenian Catholic sects, are believed to be unwilling to make decisions that could adversely affect them in light of the country’s financial crisis.

They are also wary of being seen as substitutes for a governor who belongs to the Maronite sect.

Under the country’s sectarian political sharing arrangement, the position of central bank governor is the second most important after the presidency and leadership of the Lebanese army, both roles held by the Maronite sect.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri has objected to the appointment of Mansouri, the Shiite first deputy, as governor due to sectarian sensitivities.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed concerns about potential fluctuations in the exchange rate following the end of Salameh’s term without a replacement being named.

Mikati said: “The constitution is clear in text and spirit, and we adhere to its provisions. We do not tailor our work according to the whims and desires of some.”

A source close to Mikati said that the caretaker PM considers the appointment of a new governor a “shared responsibility that everyone should bear, regardless of their alignments, in order to reach a solution.”

According to the code of money and credit, the central council of the central bank has various responsibilities, including determining the monetary and lending policy of the bank, setting the discount rate and interest rates on bank loans, discussing measures related to banks, establishing and regulating clearinghouses, dealing with issues related to issuing loans from the public sector, managing bank properties, resolving real estate reservations, objections, or mortgages, handling the relinquishment of privileges or rights, and overseeing arbitration projects and settlements related to the bank’s interests.

Former minister and lawyer Ziad Baroud suggested an alternative when the governor’s term ends to avoid a vacuum, saying that according to Article 25 of the code of money and credit, the first deputy governor can assume the governor’s duties until a new governor is appointed.

Baroud added that the main problem lies in the possibility of the four deputies resigning.

However, he ruled out any collective resignation, as this would lead to a vacuum in the central council and would do little to solve Lebanon’s difficult financial situation.

Former MP Nicolas Nahas highlighted the importance of ensuring the continuity of public institutions, particularly the governorship of the central bank, as the monetary policy is under its purview.

Nahas said the premier will hold talks with relevant parties in the next two weeks to facilitate political consensus on proposing a new governor to the government.

He said it was premature to suggest extending the term of the current governor, and stressed the need for a mechanism that instills confidence in banks and institutions.

Paul Morcos, dean of the law faculty at EM Strasbourg Business School and the head of the Justicia human rights institution, described the statement by the four deputies as a preemptive measure to avoid any potential responsibilities resulting from the prolonged presidential vacuum and caretaker government.

In response to the deputies’ threat to take “appropriate action,” Morcos said resignation is not an easy matter considering the exceptional monetary, banking and financial situation.

Meanwhile, Salameh’s first deputy, Mansouri, recently returned from Washington after spending nine days in undisclosed meetings.

 

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

Related

Special Salameh to appear before Lebanese judiciary over Interpol warrant
Middle-East
Salameh to appear before Lebanese judiciary over Interpol warrant
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says

At least one dead, 5 wounded after shooting inside Lebanon mosque, security official says
  • Security official said man killed and five wounded were all Syrian citizens
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

BEIRUT: A shooting inside a mosque during prayers left at least one person dead and five wounded Friday, a Lebanese security official said. The reason behind the shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias was not immediately clear.

The state-run National News Agency said more gunfire broke out later between Lebanese troops and the shooting suspect, who was wounded in that exchange.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens. The town is home to many Syrian refugees who fled their country’s 12-year conflict.

Lebanon is home to more than 1 million Syrian refugees and anti-Syrian sentiments have been on the rise since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in October 2019. The decline is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s ruling class. Three-quarters of the country’s 6 million people live in poverty.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut

Related

Scanners installed at Beirut airport to detect drugs and explosives
Middle-East
Scanners installed at Beirut airport to detect drugs and explosives
Update A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
Middle-East
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index

5 of 10 least peaceful countries are in Arab world: Global Peace Index
  • Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq suffering from militarization, poor economies
  • But MENA region sees major gains in rankings with fall in terrorism, number of conflicts
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Five of the 10 least peaceful countries globally are in the Arab world, according to the Global Peace Index 2023, which nonetheless said the Middle East and North Africa recorded some of the largest improvements in security and peace.

Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Iraq were ranked 162, 161, 156, 155 and 154 respectively out of 163 countries.

But Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan scored “high” in terms of peace, ranking 21, 35, 48 and 62 respectively. The top three spots were held by Iceland, Denmark and Ireland respectively.

The 17th edition of the GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, is considered the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The rankings are based on data analysis of peace, conflict and economic security metrics for 99.7 percent of the world’s population.

The 2023 GPI found that overall, the world became less peaceful for the 13th time in the last 15 years, with the Ukraine conflict driving increasing levels of insecurity, and conflict-related deaths growing by 96 percent.

The GPI said nationally, the largest improvements in peacefulness worldwide took place in Libya for the second year running, followed by Burundi, Oman, Cote d’Ivoire and Afghanistan.

Three major metrics were combined to produce a GPI score: ongoing conflict, safety and security, and militarization.

In the MENA region, a notable reduction in the number of wars led to major improvements in the “ongoing conflict” and “militarization” metrics.

“Terrorism impact”, “internal conflicts fought” and “deaths from internal conflict” also saw improvements in the region.

Israel “experienced the largest deterioration in peacefulness in the MENA region, falling eight places to 143rd in the GPI,” the report said, adding that the country’s overall peacefulness figure had not fallen so low since 2010.

Qatar maintained its rank as the most peaceful country in the region, a position it has held since 2008.

Yemen’s status as the least peaceful country in the Arab world was recorded for the third consecutive year, owing to its civil war.

Oman jumped 18 spots annually in its ranking at 48, with the GPI crediting its “militarization” data, which tracks metrics including weapons imports and military expenditure.

The GPI highlighted a major shift in terrorism trends away from the MENA region, which until 2015 recorded the most deaths from terrorism.

“In the last eight years, the epicenter of terrorism has shifted out of South Asia and MENA and into sub-Saharan Africa and especially the Sahel,” the report said.

The full rankings for Arab countries in the 2023 GPI are: Qatar (21), Kuwait (35), Oman (48), Jordan (62), the UAE (75), Tunisia (81), Morocco (84), Algeria (96), Bahrain (108), Djibouti (112), Mauritania (114), Saudi Arabia (119), Egypt (121), Palestine (134), Lebanon (135), Libya (137), Iraq (154), Sudan (155), Somalia (156), Syria (161) and Yemen (162).

Topics: Yemen Syria Somalia Sudan Iraq

Related

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia continues to clear land mines, rehabilitate Yemeni people
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian shakes hands with Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Sadeq, in Baku .
Middle-East
Iran and Sudan look to restore diplomatic ties

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family

Report exposes extravagant lifestyle of Hezbollah financier’s family
  • Sources claim Qasir’s wife influences his decisions even in money and arms smuggling
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The family of Hezbollah financier Mohammed Ja’far Qasir has been living in extravagance amid a severe and prolonged economic crisis in Lebanon, a report exposed on Thursday.

The prominent Hezbollah leader, who reportedly helps fund Hezbollah’s terrorist activities by selling Iranian oil, has been using the wealth he accumulated through access to the huge funds of the Iran-backed party to finance the indulgent lifestyle of his wife and daughters, Hezbollah defectors told Sawt Beirut International.

The sources claim Qasir’s wife, Mahasin Murtada, influences her husband’s decisions and intervenes even in secret matters of the party’s affairs, such as money and arms smuggling.

Murtada, according to the same sources, hardly spends time in her country, Lebanon, and in the summer of 2022, she and her daughters spent a whole month in Europe, shopping at luxury brands.

One of her daughters posted a photo on social media carrying a Valentino purse worth some $2,000 — 10 times the average income in Lebanon.

Fatima Ayoub, Murtada’s daughter, is married to Mohammed Qasim Al-Bazzal, a key financier for Hezbollah, and flagrantly shares on social media photos of her overpriced outfits, indifferent to the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The spendings of Qasir’s wife and daughters are not limited to clothes and trips to Europe but also extend to cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries, insider Hezbollah sources revealed to Sawt Beirut International.

The extravagant lifestyle of Qasir’s family is common among the households of other Hezbollah leaders.

Previously leaked accounts revealed the level of corruption and nepotism among Hezbollah’s higher circles. While the party spares no effort in undermining and dividing state institutions and obstructing any attempt to advance them, Hezbollah’s leadership maintains a dividing line between their life of opulence and the Lebanese people’s life of poverty and suffering.

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

A Hezbollah fighter stands next to an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah accused of deliberately killing peacekeeper
Middle-East
Hezbollah accused of deliberately killing peacekeeper

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon border village after rocket lands near disputed territory

A soldier runs near an Israeli army vehicle on the outskirts of Kiryat Shmona near Israel's border with Lebanon.
  • Tensions continue to flare in area where the borders of Syria, Lebanon and Israel meet
  • UNIFIL statement: We urge everyone to exercise restraint and avoid any action that could cause further escalation
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: Two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel on Thursday, prompting cross-border strikes by the Israeli military, sources on both sides said.
The incident came amid heightened Israeli-Arab tensions after Israel this week conducted one of its largest military incursions in decades in the occupied West Bank, targeting the Jenin camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold.
Three security sources in Lebanon said two rockets were fired toward Israel, one of them landing in Lebanese territory and the second near a disputed area at the border.
After initially saying it had no indications of any unusual incidents on its side of the border, the Israeli military said a projectile, which it later identified as an anti-tank missile, had exploded there. There was no word of any damage.
“In response, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” a military statement said.
It added that Israeli communities near the border had not been issued with any special instructions. During major flare-ups, Israel usually orders civilians within range to take cover.

PLUMES OF SMOKE
Reuters witnesses saw plumes of white smoke rising from the hilly south. One resident of Wazzani, the village in southern Lebanon where one of the rockets fell, said artillery fire had hit there from the direction of Israel.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported some 15 shells fired from Israel had landed in Lebanon.
There was no claim of responsibility for the original reported rocket fire from Lebanon. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he was following up on the issue with the commander of Lebanon’s army.
The sources in Lebanon said the second rocket had landed near the disputed village of GHajjar, which straddles the Israel-Lebanon border but whose residents profess allegiance to Syria.
Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese group that controls southern Lebanon and has fought several wars with Israel, expressed support for the Palestinian cause during this week’s Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Hezbollah did not comment on the reports of rocket fire.
In a separate statement, the armed group condemned what it called “dangerous measures” taken by Israeli forces in the northern part of GHajjar, which Lebanon considers to be its territory.
Hezbollah accused Israel of erecting a wire fence and building a cement wall. Lebanon’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was concerned by the moves, saying they were creating a “new reality on the ground.” There was no immediate response from Israel’s military to the Hezbollah accusation.
The United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon urged all sides to show restraint and avoid an escalation after the reported exchange of fire on Thursday given the area had “already experienced tensions earlier this week.”
Israel blamed the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for firing rockets into Israel from Lebanon in April during another flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian violence. That prompted Israel to hit sites in Lebanon. 

Topics: Israel Lebanon

Related

Special ‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
Middle-East
‘Lebanon is sick, and officials do not want to treat its illness,’ says Maronite patriarch
Riad Salameh, Lebanon's Central Bank governor. (AP)
Middle-East
French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s embattled central bank chief

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, days after major offensive
  • Deaths part of year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating
  • Monday’s raid in the Jenin refugee camp bore the hallmarks of the second Palestinian uprising
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

NABLUS, West Bank: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including two militants, in the occupied West Bank Friday, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

The persistent violence raised questions about the effectiveness of the raid earlier this week in the Jenin refugee camp, which saw Israel launch rare airstrikes on militant targets, deploy hundreds of troops and cause widespread damage to roads, homes and businesses. Twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed in the operation.

In the nearby city of Nablus, the West Bank’s commercial capital and a flashpoint city, two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Israeli forces. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said the men were behind a shooting attack this week on a police vehicle.

Later Friday, Palestinian health officials said a man was fatally shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a demonstration in Umm Safa, a town in the central West Bank. The army had no immediate comment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two dead in Nablus as Khayri Mohammed Sari Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Moayed Mohammed Maqbool, 32. Two militant groups, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, claimed them as members.

In the aftermath of the shootout, bullet casings littered the blood-stained ground. Palestinians carried the bodies of the men killed into the hospital, chanting “God is great!” as guns fired into the air.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised Friday’s operation and said Israel would continue to act to root out militants.

“There will be no loop that isn’t closed and there won’t be a terrorist who doesn’t pay the heaviest price,” he said.

Friday’s deaths are part of a year-long spiral violence that shows no signs of abating, despite the fierce Israeli operation this week in the Jenin refugee camp. They follow a shooting on Thursday by a Hamas militant near an Israeli West Bank settlement that killed an Israeli soldier.

Monday’s raid in the Jenin refugee camp bore the hallmarks of the second Palestinian uprising, a period of intense violence in the early 2000s that killed thousands. But the current round of fighting remains different from that one, mainly because it is more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants.

Israel has been staging raids in the West Bank for 16 months, expanding its activities in early 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks. The northern West Bank, which includes Nablus and Jenin and where the Palestinian Authority has less of a foothold, has been a major friction point.

Over 150 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 27 people.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Violence in Israel, West Bank ‘must stop’: UN rights chief
Middle-East
Violence in Israel, West Bank ‘must stop’: UN rights chief
Israel withdraws troops from West Bank militant stronghold and warns 2-day raid is not a one-off
Middle-East
Israel withdraws troops from West Bank militant stronghold and warns 2-day raid is not a one-off

Latest updates

Saudi tour guide fluent in English, German is proud to showcase beauty of the Kingdom
Saudi tour guide fluent in English, German is proud to showcase beauty of the Kingdom
Makkah’s Grand Mosque library showcases rare manuscripts
Twitter (@ReasahAlharmain)
France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria
France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria
Badou Jack could collect fourth WBC title in Saudi Arabia, reports suggest
Badou Jack could collect fourth WBC title in Saudi Arabia, reports suggest
Manchester City’s global trophy tour to make October stop in the UAE
Manchester City’s global trophy tour to make October stop in the UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.