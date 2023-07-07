You are here

ICC chief prosecutor vows to speed up efforts to bring justice to Rohingya

International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan speaks to reporters in Dhaka on Friday. (AN Photo)
International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan speaks to reporters in Dhaka on Friday. (AN Photo)
Updated 07 July 2023

ICC chief prosecutor vows to speed up efforts to bring justice to Rohingya

International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan speaks to reporters in Dhaka on Friday. (AN Photo)
  • Karim Khan visits Bangladesh to hear testimony of survivors of Myanmar violence
  • Thanks Bangladeshis for hosting refugees, providing humanitarian support
Updated 07 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The International Criminal Court vowed on Friday to accelerate an investigation into alleged genocide by Myanmar’s military against the Rohingya Muslim minority, after its chief prosecutor met survivors in Bangladesh.

Karim Khan arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday for a four-day visit to hear testimony from those affected by the violence.

He met the survivors in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, which hosts about 1 million Rohingya. Most of them fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state during a military-led crackdown in 2017.

In 2018, an independent UN fact-finding mission reported widespread killings, rape and village burnings in which the Myanmar military was accused of targeting Rohingya with “genocidal intent.”

After the reports, ICC judges in 2019 authorized an investigation into the events, saying there existed a “reasonable basis to believe widespread and/or systematic acts of violence may have been committed that could qualify as crimes against humanity.”

Khan told reporters in Dhaka that he hoped to be back in Bangladesh next year to speak to more people.

“What I can promise is that we will have results,” he said. “The team will be working hard, we’ll try to accelerate it and we will move forward.”

He also thanked the Bangladeshi people for hosting and providing humanitarian support to the Rohingya, although their country is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.

The team will be working hard, we’ll try to accelerate it and we will move forward.

Karim Khan, Chief ICC prosecutor

“I really wish to thank and applaud and congratulate every single Bangladeshi, because your heart, your generosity in the hour of need has saved lives,” Khan said.

“It is only by the willingness of Bangladesh, holding up the flag of justice as its own that we have jurisdiction to investigate the crimes against the Rohingya.”

The ICC has a mandate to investigate genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Although Myanmar is not a state party, Bangladesh is, which allows the ICC to have jurisdiction over some crimes related to the Rohingya because of their cross-border nature.

Earlier this week, Khan met Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen.

Momen assured Khan of Bangladesh’s “support and cooperation concerning its investigation into (the) situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar.”

The ICC investigation is running parallel to a genocide case filed to the ICC by Gambia, and another case taken up by Argentina’s judiciary under a court ruling upholding the principles of “universal justice.”

 

Topics: Bangladesh ICC The International Criminal Court

Updated 07 July 2023
  • The U.S. faces a Sept. 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997 and was joined by 193 countries
Updated 07 July 2023
AP

RICHMOND, Kentucky: At a sprawling military installation in the middle of the rolling green hills of eastern Kentucky, a milestone is about to be reached in the history of warfare dating back to World War I.
Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot are close to destroying rockets filled with GB nerve agent that are the last of the United States' declared chemical weapons and completing a decadeslong campaign to eliminate a stockpile that by the end of the Cold War totaled more than 30,000 tons.
The weapons' destruction is a major watershed for Richmond, Kentucky and Pueblo, Colorado, where an Army depot destroyed the last of its chemical agents last month. It's also a defining moment for arms control efforts worldwide.
The U.S. faces a Sept. 30 deadline to eliminate its remaining chemical weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention, which took effect in 1997 and was joined by 193 countries. The munitions being destroyed in Kentucky are the last of 51,000 M55 rockets with GB nerve agent — a deadly toxin also known as sarin — that have been stored at the depot since the 1940s.
By destroying the munitions, the U.S. is officially underscoring that these types of weapons are no longer acceptable in the battlefield and sending a message to the handful of countries that haven't joined the agreement, military experts say.
“One thing that we’re really proud of is how we’re finishing the mission. We’re finishing it for good for the United States of America," said Kim Jackson, manager of the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant.
Chemical weapons were first used in modern warfare in World War I, where they were estimated have killed at least 100,000. Despite their use being subsequently banned by the Geneva Convention, countries continued to stockpile the weapons until the treaty calling for their destruction.
In southern Colorado, workers at the Army Pueblo Chemical Depot started destroying the weapons in 2016, and on June 22 completed their mission of neutralizing an entire cache of about 2,600 tons of mustard blister agent. The projectiles and mortars comprised about 8.5% of the country’s original chemical weapons stockpile of 30,610 tons of agent.
Nearly 800,000 chemical munitions containing mustard agent were stored since the 1950s inside row after row of heavily guarded concrete and earthen bunkers that pock the landscape near a large swath of farmland east of Pueblo.
The weapons' destruction alleviates a concern that civic leaders in Colorado and Kentucky admit was always in the back of their minds.
"Those (weapons) sitting out there were not a threat," Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said. But, he added, “you always wondered what might happen with them.”
In the 1980s, the community around Kentucky’s Blue Grass Army Depot rose up in opposition to the Army’s initial plan to incinerate the plant’s 520 tons of chemical weapons, leading to a decadeslong battle over how they would be disposed of. They were able to halt the planned incineration plant, and then, with help from lawmakers, prompted the Army to submit alternative methods to burning the weapons.
Craig Williams, who became the leading voice of the community opposition and later a partner with political leadership and the military, said residents were concerned about potential toxic pollution from burning the deadly chemical agents.
Williams noted that the military eliminated most of its existing stockpile by burning weapons at other, more remote sites such as Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean or at a chemical depot in the middle of the Utah desert. But the Kentucky site was adjacent to Richmond and only a few dozen miles away from Lexington, the state’s second-largest city.
“We had a middle school of over 600 kids a mile away from the (planned) smokestack,” Williams said.
The Kentucky storage facility has housed mustard agent and the VX and sarin nerve agents, much of it inside rockets and other projectiles, since the 1940s. The state’s disposal plant was completed in 2015 and began destroying weapons in 2019. It uses a process called neutralization to dilute the deadly agents so they can be safely disposed of.
The project, however, has been a boon for both communities, and facing the eventual loss of thousands of workers, both are pitching the pool of high-skilled laborers as a plus for companies looking to locate in their regions.
 

 

Topics: US chemical weapons

US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

US to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the military alliance takes no position on cluster munitions
  • Package from Pentagon stocks to include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and array of ammunition
Updated 08 July 2023
AP

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will provide thousands of cluster munitions to Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday, vowing the US will not leave Ukraine defenseless and that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial munitions carefully.
The decision comes on the eve of the NATO summit in Lithuania, where President Joe Biden is likely to face questions from allies on why the US would send a weapon into Ukraine that more than two-thirds of alliance members have banned because it has a track record for causing many civilian casualties.
The munitions — which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets — are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before Biden made the final decision this week.
Sullivan defended the decision, saying the US will send a version of the munition that has a reduced “dud rate,” meaning fewer of the smaller bomblets fail to explode. The unexploded rounds, which often litter battlefields and populated civilian areas, cause unintended deaths.
“We recognize the cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance,” he told a White House briefing. “This is why we’ve deferred the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians, because Ukraine does not have enough artillery. That is intolerable to us.”
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, some cluster munitions leave behind bomblets that have a high rate of failure to explode — up to 40 percent in some cases. The rate of unexploded ordnance for the munitions that will be going to Ukraine is under 3 percent and therefore will mean fewer unexploded bombs left behind to potentially harm civilians.
A convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been joined by more than 120 countries that agreed not to use, produce, transfer or stockpile the weapons and to clear them after they’ve been used. The United States, Russia and Ukraine are among those who have not signed on.
Ryan Brobst, a research analyst for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that while the majority of NATO members have signed on to the cluster munitions ban, several of those nearest Russia — Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Turkiye — have not.
“The most important of those are Poland and Romania,” Brobst said, noting that the US weapons will probably go through those countries en route to Ukraine. “While some allies raise objections, this is not going to prevent (cluster munitions) from being transferred into Ukraine.”
The cluster munitions are included in a new $800 million package of military aid the US will send to Ukraine. Friday’s package, which will come from Pentagon stocks, will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and an array of ammunition, such as rounds for howitzers and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, officials said.
Providing the cluster bombs will also ease the pressure on limited US ammunition stockpiles. The US has been taking massive amounts of 155 mm rounds from Pentagon stocks and sending them to Ukraine, creating concerns about eating into American stores. The cluster munitions, which are fired by the same artillery as the conventional 155 mm, will give Ukraine a highly lethal capability and also allow them to strike more Russian targets using fewer rounds.
At a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Defense Department has “multiple variants” of the munitions and “the ones that we are considering providing would not include older variants with (unexploding) rates that are higher than 2.35 percent.”
He said the US “would be carefully selecting rounds with lower dud rates, for which we have recent testing data.”
So far the reactions from allies have been muted. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed on Friday that the military alliance takes no position on cluster munitions and it is a decision that allies will make. And Germany, which has signed the ban treaty, said it won’t provide the bombs to Ukraine, but expressed understanding for the American position.
“We’re certain that our US friends didn’t take the decision about supplying such ammunition lightly,” German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin. “We need to remember once again that Russia has already used cluster ammunition at a large scale in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Oleksandra Ustinova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament who has been advocating that Washington send more weapons, noted that Ukrainian forces have had to disable mines from much of the territory they are winning back from Russia. As part of that process, Ukrainians will also be able to catch any unexploded ordnance from cluster munitions.
“We will have to de-mine anyway, but it’s better to have this capability,” Ustinova said.
The last large-scale American use of cluster bombs was during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to the Pentagon. But US forces considered them a key weapon during the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, according to Human Rights Watch. In the first three years of that conflict, it is estimated the US-led coalition dropped more than 1,500 cluster bombs in Afghanistan.
Proponents of banning cluster bombs say they kill indiscriminately and endanger civilians long after their use
Marta Hurtado, speaking for the UN human rights office, said Friday “the use of such munitions should stop immediately and not be used in any place.”
“We will urge the Russian Federation and Ukraine to join the more than 100 states that have ratified the convention of cluster munitions and that effectively ban their use,” she added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria

France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria

France halts mass repatriations of Daesh wives from Syria
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: France has repatriated all of the French women and children who want to return home from Kurdish-run extremist prison camps in Syria and will not be organizing any more flights, a diplomatic source said on Friday.

Another 10 women and 25 children landed back in France on Tuesday on the latest state-organized flight, which followed international pressure on countries to take back their nationals who traveled to territory controlled by Daesh from 2014-2019.

“Having repatriated all of the mothers who wanted to leave Syria, there will not be any more of these types of operations,” a diplomatic source told AFP on Friday, asking not to be named.

A total of 169 children and 57 women have been brought back to France since IS lost all its territory in 2019, the source said, but some were refusing the offer of being flown back.

“Some very radicalized mothers have explicitly said they want to stay in Syria,” the source said, referring to an estimated 80 women who did not want to return.

All of those who return to France are subject to legal proceedings, including terror charges, while their children are placed with family members or in state care.

The return of the families of Daesh fighters who were captured or killed has been a thorny issue for Western countries, particularly in France, which has suffered a wave of extremist attacks since 2015.

The French government long refused mass repatriations of children and wives, dealing with them on a case-by-case basis that rights groups criticized as deliberately slow.

Topics: France Syria Daesh Daesh brides

Fahd Al-Rasheed showcases Riyadh’s success story at India summit

Fahd Al-Rasheed showcases Riyadh’s success story at India summit
Updated 07 July 2023

Fahd Al-Rasheed showcases Riyadh’s success story at India summit

Fahd Al-Rasheed showcases Riyadh’s success story at India summit
  • More than 500 participants, including delegates and participants from 57 cities across the world and 35 cities from India, have gathered in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar
Updated 07 July 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Fahd Al-Rasheed, Saudi Arabia’s adviser in the general secretariat of the Council of Ministers, on Friday narrated his decade-long experience of transforming Riyadh into a world-class city at the U20 Mayoral Summit in Gandhinagar, capital of the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Urban 20 or U20 is a city diplomacy initiative, comprising cities from G20 countries.

U20 is an engagement group under the larger intergovernmental forum of G20 and plays a vital role in contributing perspectives, concerns, and ideas from cities to inform and enrich the overall G20 negotiations.

Under India’s presidency of G20 this year, U20’s priority areas are decarbonizing the built environment, mainstreaming women, youth and children in urban development, redefining city investments and launching a global urban framework to utilize future technologies.

More than 500 participants, including delegates and participants from 57 cities across the world and 35 cities from India, have gathered in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar to take part in the two-day event, making it one of the largest U20 summits ever.

Al-Rasheed was CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City or RCRC, the authority responsible for the strategic development of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, for a decade.

He was part of Riyadh’s ambitious plans to become one of the world’s leading city economies and a regional hub for investment, tourism and livability by 2030.

He told the U20 meeting how he reshaped the city of Riyadh from scratch.

“I had the privilege and wisdom from starting the city from scratch, a city of 2 million people, and I spent the 30s of my life building a utopia,” Rasheed told the meeting, titled “Thematic and Spotlight Session,” and attended by delegates from both India and abroad.

“It was a city built from scratch funded by the king for 2 million people. I built this for a decade, and I promise you every mistake in the book I made,” he said.

He added: “It was a big challenge and a beautiful and wonderful challenge. At the end of it we have a (dry) port which comes under the top 100 ports in the world. It was voted last year the most efficient port in the world. We built an industrial zone that attracted FDI from all over the world, we built housing for all income levels and we held the first Saudi golf championship.”

Al-Rasheed was group CEO and managing director of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the first publicly listed city in the world and one of the largest private sector projects globally. Before joining KAEC, he was CFO and deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority.

“After building the city for a decade I got the chance to imagine the city that exists as the capital of Saudi Arabia: The city of Riyadh, the city of 8 million people. So, you come to the existing city after starting from scratch,” said Al-Rasheed.

“The city aims to get one thing and one thing only — it wants you to invest your life, invest the livelihood of your family, your future funds, whether you are investing in a house, school, your personal relationships. They are owned by each one of us,” added Al-Rasheed.

His speech impressed Keshav Verma, India’s top urban planner and head of the New Delhi high level committee of urban planners.

“I requested him (Al-Rasheed) that I have to learn a lot from him here in India. You know we in India are not able to handle new cities well. They are not well planned. We don’t get that kind of response from the new cities because they don’t become socially intimate,” Verma told Arab News.

“We learn from practitioners. Leadership and people like him — their experience and their advice are very critical in developing a city. I was listening to him and his inputs would be of great help in developing the city like Ahmedabad,” said Verma.

Verma was a municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad. He is also head of the Sabarmati River Front, a project that aims to provide Ahmedabad with a meaningful waterfront environment along the banks of the Sabarmati River and to redefine the identity of the city.

“I wrote down what he said about how he made a clear decision in involving others and creating an alliance with the people. Alliances with people are critical; it is a rare commodity in urban development,” Verma added.

He wants to develop partnerships with Saudi Arabia to develop urban centers in India.

“If he (Al-Rasheed) feels inclined we would be happy to partner with him in developing ideas and we would be happy to come there (Saudi Arabia ) to have conversations,” said Verma.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia

Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

Zelensky meets Turkiye’s Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid
  • Talks in Istanbul come on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion
Updated 07 July 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday entered crunch talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the final leg of a European tour aimed at pushing Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and secure more weapons from allies.
The talks in Istanbul came on the eve of the 500th day since Russia’s invasion, with Zelensky admitting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was progressing slowly.
He called on the United States and other allies to provide long-range weapons and artillery during a two-day visit to Prague.
“Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to fulfil an offensive mission, it is difficult to conduct a defensive operation, to be honest,” Zelensky told reporters.
US media reported earlier that the Pentagon was preparing a new package of arms and ammunitions that could include controversial cluster bombs capable of dispersing multiple small explosives over a wide radius.
While Ukrainian officials hailed the prospect, human rights groups condemned it saying the bomblets can go undetonated and subsequently endanger civilians.
After Prague, Zelensky visited Bratislava, where he said that NATO did not seem united on Swedish and Ukrainian membership.
“And this is a threat to the strength of the alliance” which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius next week, he added.
Zelensky is seeking NATO membership for his country, which has been battling Russia’s invasion since February 2022, and has said he wants the summit to lead to an “invitation” to join the bloc.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he expected its leaders to “reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal.”
Zelensky’s first visit to Turkiye since Russia’s invasion is being watched closely by the Kremlin, which tried to break its growing international isolation by building strong relations with Erdogan.
“We will very closely follow the results of these talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
“It will be interesting for us to find out what was discussed. It’s important,” he added.
Analysts expect Zelensky to push Erdogan to give a green light for Sweden’s NATO entry ahead of the summit.
Turkiye is blocking Sweden’s candidacy because of a longstanding dispute about what Ankara says is Stockholm’s lax attitude toward alleged Kurdish militants living in the Nordic country.
The talks with Erdogan — an important broker in the conflict — are also expected to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.
Both Zelensky and Erdogan want to extend the United Nations and Turkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.
The deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to its renewal.
Erdogan has tried to leverage good working relations with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate an end to the war.
Turkiye staged two early rounds of peace negotiations and is pushing for more talks.
Before visiting Prague and Bratislava, Zelensky traveled to Sofia to discuss weapons deliveries with Bulgaria, a major ammunition producer.
The Kremlin criticized the visit to Bulgaria, saying the Ukrainian leader was trying to “drag” other countries into the war.
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog said on Friday that it was “making progress” on inspecting several areas of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, after claims it had been mined.
Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the Russia-controlled site, raising alarm over the threat of radioactive disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
Ukraine’s military this week claimed “external objects similar to explosive devices” had been placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors at the site.
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been able to “complete the tours of the cooling ponds and other places,” Rafael Grossi said in Tokyo.
They had “not seen any indications of explosives or mines,” he said, although he added IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the facility’s rooftops.
Rescuers Friday found a tenth body in the rubble of buildings in Lviv after the biggest Russian missile attack on civilian infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city since the invasion, its mayor said.
The strike also wounded 42 people, including three children, Ukraine’s interior ministry said.

Topics: NATO Sweden Turkiye Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ukraine

