Alcaraz cruises into Wimbledon third round

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns to Alexandre Muller of France in a men’s singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London Friday. (AP)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz swept into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.

The Spanish top seed, who reached the last 16 last year, is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

The 20-year-old, seen as the greatest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic, won his opening match against French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

But heavy rain has played havoc with the schedule at the All England Club — Djokovic, in action later Friday against Stan Wawrinka, is a round ahead of his rival.

A single break was enough for Alcaraz to seal the first set and he won the second-set tiebreak to take an iron grip on the contest.

He broke 84th-ranked Muller again in the eighth game of the third set and served out for the match.

FASTFACT

The US Open champion won his first grass court title at Queen’s last month.

“I’m really, really happy to play here again and this time with a win on this really beautiful court,” he said. “I wanted to enjoy every single second and I think I did.”

Alcaraz said he was learning quickly on grass — he is playing in only his fourth tournament on the surface.

“I’m playing really, really well on grass. I’m not an experienced guy like other players but I’m enjoying playing on grass ... getting better every match that I play.

“Playing here in Wimbledon is something special. You feel different compared to other tournaments.”

Sabalenka digs deep to reach 3rd round

Earlier, second seed Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a set down to beat France’s Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the last 32 at Wimbledon on Friday.

Russia-born Gracheva, who recently became a French citizen, broke the Belarusian three times in the first set to take control on No. 1 Court.

The second set was a much tighter affair, with serve dominating until Sabalenka pounced in the 11th game, creating three break points and capitalizing on the second.

She served out for the set, levelling the match when Gracheva went long with a forehand.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka broke early in the decider to take a 2-1 lead and underlined the momentum shift by repeating the feat to stretch her lead to 5-2.

The 25-year-old sealed victory with an ace to set up a third-round clash against Russia’s Anna Blinkova.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned last year along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Carlos Alcaraz

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog
Tennis
Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog

Wawrinka sets up Djokovic clash as Wimbledon clears backlog
  • Veteran Swiss Wawrinka downs Etcheverry in round two
  • Britain’s Broady beats Norwegian fourth seed Ruud
  • First round matches completed after rain-hit start
Updated 07 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka displayed vintage form at Wimbledon to book a third-round clash with holder Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev won a rain-delayed opener as the grasscourt Grand Slam cleared its backlog on Thursday.

As drier weather finally arrived after a soggy start to the championships, the men’s draw suffered its biggest casualty as British wildcard Liam Broady ousted Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud for the biggest win of his career.

On a day when 17 delayed first-round singles matches were finally completed, women’s defending champion Elena Rybakina reached round three as she battled past France’s Alize Cornet.

She will next face Britain’s Katie Boulter who ensured the home nation retains an interest in the women’s draw with a three-set victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

Fifth seed Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also reached round three as she edged past 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez while fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the US was far too good for Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka, winner of three Grand Slam titles and twice a Wimbledon quarterfinalist, knocked out 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2.

His reward was a first meeting on grass with Djokovic who has beaten him in 20 of their 26 clashes but who Wawrinka defeated to win the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open.

“There’s zero opportunity to win Wimbledon for me, I think. I’m happy to have won today again. It was a great match. It’s an honor to play Novak here,” Wawrinka said.

“I was missing that in my career to play him in the Grand Slam in Wimbledon. Hopefully, I can make a competitive match, but if you will look at recent results I don’t stand a chance.”

Rain over the first three days meant organizers were left playing catch-up and former world No. 2 Alexander Zverev took to the court for his first-round clash only on Thursday.

His 6-4 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win over Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer — helped by 20 aces — meant the All England Club was finally done with all its first round ties shortly after 1400GMT

BROADY SHINES

Journeyman Broady, ranked 142nd in the world, lit up the afternoon with a 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-0 defeat of Ruud in front of a delirious Center Court crowd.

The Norwegian had reached three of the last five Grand Slam finals including at Roland Garros last month but could not keep the home favorite at bay.

After four closely-fought, if erraticm sets Ruud, who said he had spent the three weeks since reaching the French Open final relaxing well away from tennis, looked like he had mentally packed his bags again as Broady ripped through the decider to seal a memorable win.

“It’s a pretty terrifying, exhilarating experience, coming out on Center Court at Wimbledon. It’s been my dream since I was five years old,” Broady said in an on-court interview.

Third seed Rybakina needed only 26 minutes to win the first set 6-2 against Cornet, crunching winners all over Center Court.

But then endured an 82-minute second set as her power game began to crumble before sealing it on a tiebreak.

Former runner-up Matteo Berrettini was also among those who moved into the second round as the Italian recovered from a slow start to his match that began on Tuesday to defeat compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(7) 6-3.

It was a memorable day for Andrey Rublev who overcame fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 7-5 to bag his 50th Grand Slam match victory and move into the third round.

Former semifinalist Elina Svitolina continued her fine run after her maternity break as the wildcard from Ukraine shook off a mid-match wobble to down 28th seed Elize Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1.

She set up a clash with American Sofia Kenin after the former major champion eased past China’s Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-3.

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva — who burst onto the scene in Madrid this year — advanced to the third round on her Wimbledon main draw debut after 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova quit their clash due to injury while trailing 6-3 4-0.

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high No. 2 last year, lost to Marie Bouzkova 6-1 6-2 in her final match before she retires from the sport.

Topics: Stan Wawrinka Wimbledon 2023 Wimbledon

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
Tennis
Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Djokovic, Swiatek triumph at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Djokovic, Swiatek triumph at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

Djokovic, Swiatek triumph at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Djokovic, Swiatek triumph at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike
  • While Djokovic and Swiatek moved effortlessly into the last 32, there were still four first round matches which had yet to start
  • World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first round win
Updated 06 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays caused more headaches at the All England Club.

Djokovic, bidding for a record equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown, defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

It was the 36-year-old’s 350th Grand Slam singles win, third only to Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the all-time list.

Victory also preserved his 10-year undefeated record on Center Court.

“We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I,” said Djokovic who could face old rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round.

While Djokovic and Swiatek moved effortlessly into the last 32, there were still four first round matches which had yet to start.

They were four of the 21 matches canceled until Thursday due to rain.

The day before, only eight ties were completed as torrential rain swamped the All England Club.

On Wednesday, a new headache presented itself in the shape of Just Stop Oil climate protesters.

Two activists, both in their 60s, ran onto Court 18 to scatter orange confetti and jigsaw pieces during Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sho Shimabukuro.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds,” said a Wimbledon spokesman.

Just hours later, the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on the same court was held up when another protester repeated the confetti-jigsaw gesture to jeers from frustrated fans.

Women’s top seed Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 to sweep into the third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but has dropped just six games so far in this year’s tournament.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first round win.

Former US Open champion Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The reception today, I don’t feel it that often. I was really touched,” said the 27-year-old after his match on Court One.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thrilling five-set battle against Dominic Thiem to book a blockbuster second round clash against two-time champion Andy Murray.

Tsitsipas held his nerve in a final set tie-break to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) victory after almost four hours in a match which had started on Tuesday.

“For a second I thought we were doing the repeat of Isner versus Mahut,” Tsitsipas said in reference to the longest match in history, played at Wimbledon in 2010.

Tsitsipas will have to quickly recover as his Center Court duel with Murray is set for Thursday.

“I’m not expecting anyone supporting me, but it’s not my first rodeo,” he said.

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune reached the second round for the first time with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 win against British wildcard George Loffhagen.

US ninth seed Taylor Fritz saw off Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in five sets in a match which had started on Monday.

Frances Tiafoe, the American 10th seed who made the last 16 in 2022, saw off China’s Wu Yibing in straight sets.

Wu needed a medical time out at the end of the first set after falling ill but still pushed his opponent with some impressive shot-making.

“Am I playing Superman right now?” asked a bemused Tiafoe.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk clinched the day’s big shock by downing Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a first round tie twice interrupted for the rain.

“I was like numb in a way. So I had a really good cry both times, that helped, because I was desperate,” said Kostyuk as she explained the turnaround.

Canada’s Milos Raonic, the 2016 runner-up to Murray but now ranked at 849, defeated Austria’s Dennis Novak in four sets for his first win at the tournament in four years.

Ninth-seeded Petra Kvitova, widely seen as a contender for a third women’s title, edged out Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1.

The veteran Czech arrived at the All England Club fresh from winning her sixth career grass-court title in Berlin.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023 Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek Daniil Medvedev

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Tennis
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link

Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link
Updated 05 July 2023
AFP

Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link

Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link
  • Jabeur: I went to Saudi last year and I was very impressed with the people there
  • WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organization is considering the “challenging topic” of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: Tunisian star Ons Jabeur has backed the Women’s Tennis Association over their decision to evaluate the potential for playing a tournament in Saudi Arabia.

After finishing as Wimbledon runner-up last year, Jabeur is the sport’s most prominent Arab player and her support for the WTA’s interest in the Gulf state is a significant boost to the governing body.

“If it benefits for the player, I’m 100 percent there. I hope in Saudi they will not just invest with ATP, I hope with WTA (as well),” Jabeur said after her straight sets win against Magdalena Frech in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organization is considering the “challenging topic” of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia.

The country has been linked with hosting the flagship end-of-season WTA Championships.

The Saudis have been increasing their global reach in recent years.

As well as the Saudi interest in women’s tennis, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has said the men’s tour has had “positive” discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about a potential deal.

That announcement drew criticism from tennis legends John McEnroe and Chris Evert.

Jabeur doesn’t agree and pointed out that significant progress is being made in Saudi Arabia with regard to women’s rights.

“I believe in Saudi they’re doing great giving women more rights. It’s time to change things,” she said.

“Believe it or not, we have the best two women in the Arabic world right now playing in tennis (herself and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif). It’s now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA.”

The Saudis have been signing up veteran football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to play in their domestic league and are bankrolling English Premier League club Newcastle.

Jabeur, beaten by Elena Rybakina in last year’s Wimbledon final before also finishing runner-up at the US Open, is convinced Saudi involvement in tennis would run far smoother than it did in golf.

“I think it's a completely different situation than golf,” she said.

“I went to Saudi last year and I was very impressed with the people there. I believe it could be a great idea to go there and play tournaments.

“Let’s see what the deal will be. I hope they will see us for players, not just an investment but to give us more benefits than what we’re having right now.”

Sixth seeded Jabeur will face Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure or China’s Zhouxian Bai for a place in the Wimbledon last 32.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Women's Tennis Association WTA Saudi Arabia

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning against US Bernarda Pera.
Tennis
Ons Jabeur defeats Bernarda Pera in straight sets to reach French Open quarterfinals

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
Updated 05 July 2023
AFP

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
  • Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs
  • Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets
Updated 05 July 2023
AFP

LONDON: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids off to winning starts on Tuesday as torrential rain brought havoc to the All England Club schedule.

Only an hour’s play was possible on the outside courts, which meant 69 of the planned 77 matches were unable to be completed.

Just eight matches took place on the covered Court One and Center Court.

Alcaraz raced through the first set against French veteran Jeremy Chardy in just 22 minutes before breaking twice in the second set.

Chardy, who had previously announced that Wimbledon would be the final tournament of his career, drew first blood in the third set to lead 4-2, but Alcaraz hit back strongly, sealing a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win with an ace.

“I like to play battles and I am really happy to have played a great level, both of us, in the third set,” said the Spaniard.

“I am really happy to get through this first round.”

The US Open champion is seen as one of the few credible threats to Novak Djokovic, who is targeting an eighth Wimbledon crown to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.

The crowd gave Federer, who retired in September, a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box, which threatened to upstage the first match of the championship for Rybakina.

The Kazakh third seed was caught cold in the opening set, double-faulting on her first point on the way to losing her first service game to unseeded American Shelby Rogers but she rallied strongly to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“It was really tough for me today,” said Rybakina. “I was pretty nervous, and I can’t even hide it.

“The double fault said it all at the beginning of the match. I’m really pleased to get to another round.”

Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world No. 268.

“It’s amazing to be back on Center Court again,” said Murray.

“I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary, taking full advantage of playing under the Center Court roof.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned in 2022 along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up, cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Wimbledon chiefs, meanwhile, downplayed concerns over dampness on Center Court despite a long delay during Djokovic’s first round match against Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Operations director Michelle Dite said there was more moisture in the grass than expected but organizers were not planning to do anything different on Tuesday.

“There was nothing strange,” she said. “It was a set of circumstances with the environmental control in the bowl.

“There is nothing that’s broken. There is nothing that means we’re not confident in playing today.”

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz Elena Rybakina

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Tennis
Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
  • Italian previously at world No. 6, now low on confidence as he gets set for rematch with countryman Lorenzo Sonego
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

For a player who not so long ago was consistently making the second week at the Grand Slams, including a stretch of five consecutive major quarterfinal appearances, limiting expectations and venturing into the unknown can feel like alien concepts.

Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. The Italian power hitter was a constant fixture in the top 10 from October 2019 until June 2022.

Last year, returning from a right-hand injury that forced him out of the 2022 clay swing, Berrettini enjoyed a stunning return to action, putting together a nine-match winning streak on grass ahead of the Championships by winning back-to-back titles in Stuttgart and Queens only to then withdraw from Wimbledon due to a bout of COVID-19.

This year, Berrettini’s fortunes took another hit when he sustained an oblique muscle injury in Monte Carlo and once again had to skip the clay season. He played his first match in two months on grass in Stuttgart but walked off court in tears following a 6-1, 6-2 opening defeat to his good friend and fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“Despite feeling match fit and ready. I clearly was not,” admitted the 27-year-old later in an Instagram post.

After being seeded in his last 13 majors, Berrettini arrives at Wimbledon short on match play — he has played a total of 14 matches in 2023 — low on confidence, ranked outside the top 30 for the first time in four years, and unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

It is a lot to wrap one’s head around.

“I’ve felt better in my career. Obviously I don’t have any matches, in football they say ‘in my legs.’ But I think the will is bigger than that,” Berrettini told a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon 2023.

“I don’t know what to expect actually. I know I’ve been working really hard, not just in the last two weeks, but before that, before coming back and starting to play on grass.

“I know it’s not been the perfect preparation for a Slam and I don’t have like crazy expectations about that. And I have to deal with that.

“I’ve always been a player in the last three years that coming into a Slam, I always thought about how can I reach the final? How can I have a long run? Right now it changed a little bit, not because I don’t believe in my tennis, but because it’s important (to) build up your body and your physical state I would say.”

Berrettini gave a little chuckle when asked if he was ready for best-of-five tennis. His first test at Wimbledon comes on Tuesday and it is a rematch with none other than the man who just handed him a hefty defeat: Sonego.

 

All the injury setbacks have understandably taken a toll on Berrettini mentally and while he knows it is all part of being a professional athlete, he concedes that staying on the sidelines in an unrelenting sport like tennis is tough to accept.

“It’s, I think, a fight with yourself as well. In a way I feel everything that is happening is part of a process, it’s part of life; everybody has ups and downs,” he said.

“And you have to deal with that. But at the same time this is a sport that makes you feel like you’re in a rush all the time. You have to come back, you’re losing points, you’re losing the ranking, you don’t really have time to say, ‘Okay now I’m going to be in the best shape possible and I’m going to come back.’

“Because I didn’t want to miss (the) grass season as well; I didn’t want to miss clay season in the first place. So it’s always kind of you’re running all the time but at the same time you have to be wise. And obviously the pressure from outside and the pressure from inside, so it’s different, it’s something that you, I would say, every day you’re learning a little bit more.”

Like any elite athlete, the former world No. 6 — now down to 38 in the rankings — places a significant amount of pressure on himself.  It is what makes them strive for excellence, and what makes them often achieve it.

But external pressure is a different beast. It can come from anywhere and everywhere, the source sometimes surprising, and other times all too predictable.

“Obviously I feel the pressure. Obviously I feel that I come here and I’m not seeded in a Slam, which is different. But at the same time it’s me, it’s what I’m doing and every day I’m working really hard to get back there,” explained Berrettini.

“Every day I wake up in the morning I’m like, ‘Okay this is what’s happening right now, we just fight through this, and I give my best.’ So that’s what’s really important for me.”

Asked to expand on where he feels that external pressure is coming from, Berrettini said: “From everywhere. When I came here for the first time in 2018, probably there was one journalist here (in the press conference).

“Right now for example I completely shut down my social media, I don’t read anything about it. I’m kind of living in a bubble because my brain never stops working. I’m like that. So even if it’s something that doesn’t really get me, I know in the back of my mind something is going to pop. So it’s different.

“For example, four years ago, three years ago nobody was stopping me in the street in London and saying, ‘Oh, this year you’re going to win Wimbledon.’ This is something that is happening right now.

“So everything changed and you have to deal with that. Sometimes you can deal with it in a way, sometimes in another way. But that’s where the pressure is coming from.

“Which is nice, because it means that I did something great. But at the same time sometimes, especially when maybe you’re not feeling great, the confidence is not really up there, you have to deal with this and it’s a little bit tougher.”

Topics: Wimbledon tennis tennis

Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
Tennis
Alcaraz wins Queen’s Club final for first title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon

