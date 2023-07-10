You are here

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer
GameDevZone will offer educational programs at Gamers8 in Riyadh. (SEF)
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer

GameDevZone offers education opportunities at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes this summer
  • Over 20 programs on offer during 8-week esports festival at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • Nine66 is the presenting partner for GameDevZone, with 10 providers also offering their expertise
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 programs will be on offer at educational platform GameDevZone during Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, with the aim of providing opportunities that will enhance and expand Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports sector.

The world’s biggest festival of its kind, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, kicked off on July 6 and will run for eight weeks at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The programs on offer at GameDevZone include Masterclasses, Java Programing with Minecraft, Game Design and Mechanics with Fortnite Creative & Unreal Engine, Metaverse, and Esports World Workshops.

The presenting partner is Nine66, which is building the games ecosystem in Saudi Arabia to support local and international developers. There are also 10 providers offering their expertise at GameDevZone: DigiPen, Unity, Gen.G, Digital Media Academy Silicon Valley, Robothink, MISK, Google, Veryality, and Gosu Academy.

Ahmed Albishri, deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “As the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing Saudi Arabia’s gaming community and industry, our GameDevZone objectives are to increase knowledge, raise awareness, upskill, expose gamers to new resources, generate new ideas, and network.”

“These objectives are vital to progressing the gaming and esports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, which is absolutely imperative,” he added. “Education helps all of us learn and grow and furthers the development of better, more talented people in every segment of the ecosystem. By doing so, we contribute to fulfilling the overall ambition of making Saudi Arabia a global hub for gaming and esports. Every step along that journey is important and this is why we consider GameDevZone such an integral part of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.”

The target this summer is to provide more than 3,000 training hours to some 3,500 participants — a substantial rise on the 2,000-plus training hours given to over 1,000 participants last year.

More than 400 games are pinpointed to be developed this year compared to over 200 in 2022, while more than 50,000 visitors are anticipated this year compared to over 30,000 last year. A target to have females make up 30 percent of visitors has been set this summer.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. The festival showcases elite gaming titles alongside live concerts by global, regional and local artists, as well as numerous activities and family attractions.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport

Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh
Sport
Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh
Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
E-sport
Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh

Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh

Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh
Updated 09 July 2023
Nada Al-Turki

Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh

Gamers8 combines e-sports and music at sold-out concert in Riyadh
  • Gamers8 is the world’s largest e-sports and gaming festival, and works to incorporate entertainment and music into its programming
Updated 09 July 2023
Nada Al-Turki

RIYADH: Music lovers were treated to a stellar lineup of international and local artists to kick-start the second edition of Gamers8’s entertainment program at Riyadh Boulevard City’s Mohammed Abdu Arena this weekend.

The first night of multicultural concerts included Saudi DJ Vinylmode, who warmed up the crowd with house music, followed by renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage, Saudi singer Rabeh Sager and then Norwegian music producer Alan Walker, who closed out the night.  

“We sold out seven out of eight concerts last year, the only one we didn’t sell out was the first one. We came in this year with the first one already sold out, so I think the anticipation is there,” Omar Batterjee, director of corporate communications and public relations at the Saudi Esports Federation, told Arab News.

“We have a lot of interesting names we’ve aligned. We’ve announced the July lineup, and the August lineup is about to come out. (There are) a few ones that I think I’ll be attending for myself.”

Gamers8 is the world’s largest e-sports and gaming festival, and works to incorporate entertainment and music into its programming. While the lineup for the night is curated to fit many music tastes, most concert-goers were anticipating seeing Sager and Walker. 

 “I’m so excited to see Alan Walker and Rabeh Sager. It’s a combination you rarely see together at the same concert,” attendee Noura Abdullah told Arab News. She came with family members to enjoy the night and said she was excited to hear hits like “Mountaha El Reqa” by Sager and “Faded” by Walker. 

Abdullah games as a hobby, usually with her family, and expressed excitement for the Gamers8 season to start.  

She added: “Last year, it was huge and exciting how large the prizes and competitiveness were. This year I know they tripled the pool prize from $15 million to $45 million, which is record-breaking, so I can’t wait to see who wins it.”

Last year’s shows saw immense success and popularity, bringing in a total of 74,670 ticket holders. They showcased performances from 19 international artists, 10 Arab artists, and 17 local Saudi artists

“It’s about time (we had concerts like these). People were anticipating it since all these changes started and people are taking it mostly in a positive way,” Abdullah said.  

Gamers8 aims to be a place that combines immersive gaming  and e-sports festivities with music. “They go hand in hand,” Yazeed Alotaibi told Arab News during the concert. “When you start a game, you have to have music to truly enjoy it.”  

Alotaibi, who attended many concerts last year, said these festivities are a great way to spend the weekend, whether attending alone or with friends or family.  

Concert attendee Lama Mohammed told Arab News: “I’m here honestly for Rabeh Sager, but I’m seeing amazing efforts in e-sports. It’s such a great thing that they’re giving gamers the space and opportunities to win awards and celebrate. Gaming is not a simple talent — I personally can’t play at all so I appreciate that. It’s a talent, but fun at the same time.”

Rahaf Mohammed said she “loved the festival,” adding that the “vibes are great and everyone’s enjoying themselves.” 

The “Gamers8: The Land of Heroes” season will feature electrifying global concert lineups every Friday alongside various entertainment zones. 

The festival unveiled the season’s official music anthem “GG Geena” in partnership with Spotify during the opening ceremony. The track features Saudi Arabian singer, songwriter, and gaming enthusiast Mishaal Tamer and Palestinian-Jordanian artist Lluner.   

An exclusive live performance of the track is to be scheduled during the festival, but the date has yet to be announced.

Topics: E-sports Saudi Arabia Gamers8

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
E-sport
Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Saudi Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
Updated 09 July 2023
Nada Alturki

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh

Gamers8 esports festival sells out for first days of its second event in Riyadh
  • Coming eight weeks will see 15 tournaments from a list of top-12 video games at purpose-built venue, in addition to global concert lineups
  • Event is vital part of Saudi Esports Federation and Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a global hub for gaming and esports investment
Updated 09 July 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Dazzling fireworks cascaded on Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday, signifying the official kickoff of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the second outing of the world’s largest esports and gaming festival.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, or SEF, the coming eight weeks will see 15 tournaments from a list of top-12 video games at its purpose-built venue, in addition to global concert lineups every Friday and various entertainment zones and activations.

Omar Batterjee, director of corporate communications and public relations at SEF, told Arab News: “We keep saying we’re going to make this year’s event three times bigger and we mean it in every way. Looking back at how last year catapulted us to getting here, I think Saudi Arabia as a whole had a community of over 21 million gamers. However, I think the industry, the investors, did not realize the magnitude, did not realize how much buying power there is or the market appetite.”

The season has already sold out tickets for the first couple of days, including its education program seats, and expects to welcome upwards of 2.5 million visitors for more than 1,000 events and activations throughout the festival.

With a $45 million total prize pool, tripled from their inaugural event, the festival will host tournaments for Fortnite, Tekken 7 Nations Cup, PUBG Mobile World Invitational, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2, StarCraft II, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Rocket League, PUBG Global Series 2, three FIFAe tournaments, and Street Fighter 6.

The theme, Land of Heroes, highlights its representation of Saudi Arabia as the ultimate destination for gamers across the globe, and also celebrates the event’s inclusivity.

The big date outlines the summer in Riyadh, allowing the venue to become a place of community engagement and immersion into the gaming industry, aligned with its six main pillars: compete, amuse, rhythm, challenge, meet, and learn.

Including access to elite competitions, Gamers8 offers a range of live concerts from star local, regional and international names, and community gaming opportunities, education platforms and programs, and family activities.

Last year’s Gamers8 saw 1.4 million visitors, 132 million people watching the elite competitions, 392 professional players representing 61 nationalities, 113 international professional teams, and eight nights of music throughout the summer that brought in a total of 74,670 ticket-holders attending performances from 19 global artists, 10 Arab artists, and 17 local Saudi artists.

Batterjee said: “What we hope to do is take this passion that a lot of people have and create career opportunities… The Saudi Sports Federation can’t do everything and the National Gaming and Esports strategy is where this all ties in. There are over 20 government entities, over 80 initiatives, 86 to be exact, all working together on different elements.

“We’re all going together to take this sector and hopefully reach a contribution to GDP of 50 billion riyals by 2030,” he said.

The event is a vital step to SEF and Saudi Arabia’s grand vision to become a global hub for gaming and esports investment. It also aligns with the National Gaming and Esports Strategy that boasts six main pillars: esports, gaming consumption, game development, education and talent attraction, funds and infrastructure, as well as technical and physical infrastructure.

Turki Alfawzan, CEO of SEF, told Arab News: “We’re very proud that we have a national strategy on a sector level to push the gaming sector to become one of the main (ones) within Saudi.

“Looking at the demographics of Saudi, with the youth of 70 percent, this is a reflection of the gaming industry. We have more than 20 million gamers in Saudi, so that’s why it’s really important for us to make and to create an opportunity for all these youth with a very exciting sector.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will conclude alongside the Next World Forum, an esports and gaming worldwide forum, from Aug. 30-31.

Topics: esport Gamers8

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Saudi Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons' influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Saudi Sport
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes set to debut TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup with $1m prize pool
  • Four-day tournament will run from July 6-9 in Riyadh
  • TEKKEN franchise one of biggest ever, makes way to Gamers8 for first time
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest esports and gaming festival in the world, has launched its summer schedule with 16 of the world’s best TEKKEN 7 sides battling it out in the new competition for prize money of $1 million.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation live from Boulevard Riyadh City, the TEKKEN 7 Nations Cup marks the franchise’s debut at Gamers8.

Each team will choose a roster of more than 50 characters as they fight to progress through the competition and claim their share of the prize pool.

Running from July 6 to 9, the tournament will provide story-driven cinematic battles and duels for those in attendance and the watching global audience. Alongside the Fortnite tournament, TEKKEN 7 is opening Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with a top prize of $500,000 awaiting the victors.

TEKKEN 7 ranks among the most popular instalments in gaming franchise history and is one of the top 10 best-selling fighting games ever.

Faisal bin Homran, the federation’s director of esports, said: “We are incredibly excited to have a TEKKEN 7 tournament as part of Gamers8: The Land of Heroes and this upcoming event is certain to capture the interest and imagination of gamers near and far.

“Welcoming a franchise with such prestige and enduring appeal as TEKKEN really highlights how our festival has evolved in such a short period of time.

“By bringing all the greatest TEKKEN 7 players on the planet to Riyadh to compete against each other in this special tournament, I’m thrilled that our vision has been realized,” he added.

Topics: esport Gamers8

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons' influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Saudi Sport
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
POWR Villa offers ultimate gaming experience at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Sport
POWR Villa offers ultimate gaming experience at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons' influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
  • Falcons HQ will also be home to exclusive gaming tips and engagements with influencers including BanderitaX
  • Gamers8: The Land of Heroes begins 8 weeks of action from July 6 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Falcon HQ, one of the main attractions at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is offering gamers the chance to play against their favorite Team Falcons influencers.

Powered by stc play, which will be partnering with the organizers, the Saudi Esports Federation, for the rest of the year, Falcons HQ will be hosting matchups between gamers and the likes of star influencer BanderitaX, among others.

Located at Boulevard Riyadh City, where the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival is being held for eight weeks from July 6, visitors to the Falcons HQ will also be provided with exclusive gaming tips, engagements, the chance to play the most popular games from a wide variety of globally renowned titles, and lots more.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes – which has a prize pool of $45 million, triple that of the inaugural Gamers8 last year – features elite gaming titles alongside live concerts from the biggest global, regional and local artists.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport Gamers8

POWR Villa offers ultimate gaming experience at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Sport
POWR Villa offers ultimate gaming experience at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  
Sport
Gamers8: The Land of Heroes welcomes Fortnite elite to Riyadh for $2m prize pool battle  

Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8

Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8

Saudi Esports Federation welcomes Razer back to Gamers8
  • The lifestyle brand is set to be the gaming gear partner at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, which will begin on July 6 in Riyadh and run for eight weeks
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation has announced that lifestyle brand Razer is to be the gaming gear partner at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

This is the second year in a row that the federation and Razer have collaborated for Gamers8, following the successful partnership last summer. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will run for eight weeks from July 6 and feature elite esports tournaments at the purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City, as well as live concerts and other activities and attractions.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, deputy CEO at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Good partnerships produce great things together, and we are delighted to welcome back Razer as gaming gear partner for another incredible eight-week spell of Gamers8 action. Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is the destination for gamers this summer and we thank Razer for once again pledging their support to Saudi Arabia’s booming gaming and esports industry.”

Razer, the world’s leading brand for gamers, will provide premium hardware from its range of gaming peripherals for VIPs and influencers during Gamers8, as well as having its products showcased during the esports competitions, together with the company’s logo on official broadcasts. Like last year, a unique Gamers8 x Razer collection will be sold exclusively on-site during the festival, with items from the company’s signature collection also available for purchase.

In addition, the federation and Razer will organize raffles for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes attendees, as well as fans on social media, giving them the chance to win some exclusive gaming gear.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Gamers8 once again for this opportunity,” said Flo Gutierrez, global esports director at Razer. “Razer is dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience for gamers worldwide and partnering with the Saudi Esports Foundation for Gamers8 is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting and celebrating the gaming community worldwide. We look forward to another amazing edition of Gamers8.”

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes has a prize pool of $45 million — triple that of Gamers8 last year. Full details of all the elite titles appearing at Gamers8 this summer will be released soon.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports forum held at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center on Aug. 30-31, which will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Topics: esport Saudi Arabia Saudi Esports Federation Gamers8

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Sport
How the Saudi Esports Federation is leading the way in developing regional gaming
Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Saudi Sport
Saudi Esports Federation and LG partner for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

