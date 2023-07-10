You are here

RB Leipzig crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2023 at Gamers8
RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig celebrate winning the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 in Riyadh. (Getty Images)
  • RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig take home share of largest prize pool in FIFAe history
  • RB Leipzig defeated Team FUTWIZ Europe following dominant run to final
RIYADH: RBLZ Gaming – RB Leipzig took home the trophy and $300,000 in prize money after winning the final of the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023 at Gamers8.

The 2v2 competition, with total prize money of $1 million, took place from July 6 to 9 at Riyadh Boulevard City.

RB Leipzig, a team composed of Umut, the champion of the FIFAe World Cup 2022, and Vejrgang, the youngest ever FIFAe Club World Cup champion, claimed the trophy, after defeating Team FUTWIZ Europe following a dominant run to the final.

The partnership between FIFAe and Gamers8 is worth a total prize pool of $3 million for three competitions taking place at the festival. The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 begins on July 11 and will be followed by the FIFAe World Cup 2023 on July 16.

Adrian Rolli, head of e-football at FIFA, said: “We are proud to be able to continuously raise the stage for our clubs and players and it’s always amazing to see organizations like RB Leipzig rise to the occasion.

“This was a spectacular start to what will be the biggest FIFAe finals we’ve ever had. Congrats to the players, coach, and club on an amazing victory and setting the tone for the rest of the event.”

Anders Vejrgang, of RB Leipzig, said: “Of course we are happy that we won the money, but the trophy is so important for us three. Everyone knows that we are the best team, and we were finally able to prove it.”

RB Leipzig took an early lead with a goal at the 30-minute mark of the first leg. FUTWIZ responded quickly, but a pass from Umut set up Vejrgang to score, bringing the game to 2-1 at half-time of the first leg. RB Leipzig’s defence held firm in the second half to take a one-goal lead into the second leg.

With a tied score of 1-1 in the second leg, RB Leipzig won the final with an aggregate score of 3-2.

  • Portuguese coach, 54, will lead UAE at AFC Asian Cup in January before focussing on World Cup 2026 qualification
  • Bento’s detailed doctrine in midfield points to further prominence for Al-Jazira’s Abdullah Ramadan, Al-Wahda’s Abdulla Hamad, and possibly Al-Nasr’s Hussain Mahdi
RIYADH: The UAE’s World Cup 2026 cycle is officially underway after the appointment of ex-Portugal and South Korea head coach Paulo Bento on a three-year contract.

Bento, 54, was revealed on Sunday as the nation’s sixth permanent appointment – Bert van Marwijk was hired twice – since March 2019.

He has arrived from his record four-year spell at the Taegeuk Warriors with the mission of securing a second-ever qualification to the expanded global event and building on successive semi-final appearances when this winter’s delayed 2023 AFC Asian Cup gets underway in Qatar.

To achieve these sizeable aims, a significant number of challenges must be met. Here is a look at the bulging in-tray of Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s replacement:

A juggling act between old and new

Bento’s contrasting words as the UAE’s latest boss spoke about the difficulties inherent in the position.

Speaking at the UAE Football Association’s Al-Khawaneej headquarters on the outskirts of Dubai, he said: “We are looking forward to start working to try to reach our goals.

“We know it will be a long process where we would like to reach stability for the team, for the federation.

“But we want to be ambitious, of course; this is our goal. We know we have a competition in January (Asian Cup), then the World Cup in 2026.”

A long process could be taken to mean this will now gradually become the team of Al-Wasl forward Ali Saleh, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club attacker Yahya Al-Ghassani, Sharjah midfielder Majid Rashid, and even Ittihad Kalba’s Sultan Adil.

But the UAE have no time to waste after several unsatisfactory years and Bento must be ambitious.

Can 81-goal record scorer Ali Mabkhout be coaxed into playing a major role for 2026? Will 32-year-old Caio Canedo be rejuvenated back at Al-Wasl? And is the door firmly shut on 2016 AFC Player of the Year Omar Abdulrahman if 2023-24 heralds another new dawn?

Recreate the process achieved with South Korea

Bento helped transform conceptions with South Korea.

Repetition is essential with a UAE heavy on talent, but lacking in consistency and stability.

A South Korea stereotyped for its indefatigability changed into a methodical, possession-heavy outfit with an emphasis on calibrated build-up play. This latter style fits well with what the technically proficient UAE have pursued, to mixed outcomes, under Bento’s plethora of recent predecessors.

Tottenham superstar Son Heung-min and Napoli’s Serie A-winning centre-back Kim Min-jae were headline acts under Bento, who recorded a solid 61.4 win percentage across 57 South Korea matches.

Yet, his introduction of measured now-Olympiacos midfielder Hwang In-beom into the fold ahead of January 2019’s quarter-final run at the Asian Cup – in the UAE – symbolises his methodology.

Al-Wasl forward Fabio De Lima, Shabab Al-Ahli starlet Harib Abdalla – who sank Bento’s South Korea in a previous meeting – and rapid Al-Jazira centre-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi are obvious headline UAE performers for 2026.

But the incumbent’s detailed doctrine in midfield points to further prominence for Al-Jazira’s Abdullah Ramadan, Al-Wahda’s Abdulla Hamad, and possibly Al-Nasr’s Hussain Mahdi.

“We must adapt to new plans and strategies. We will take into account the positive points and add our ideas to them. Our ambitions are great, and our goals are clear,” Bento added.

Results speak for themselves

South Korea’s qualification to World Cup 2022 under Bento was a breeze compared to the 2018 edition with Uli Stielike and Shin Tae-yong.

Last year’s eventual Round of 16 participants enjoyed more possession, accurate passes, crosses, shots, and shots on target in the group stage than in 2018, according to Forbes.

All encouraging signs for a head coach unfairly stigmatized by an unfulfilled four-year stint with a Portugal side that would go on to claim Euro 2016 after him.

Provide a sense of stability

A quick glance at the UAE’s recent run shows their narrow miss for World Cup 2022.

But a whirl through several managers and disconcerting group-stage elimination at January’s 25th Arabian Gulf Cup – their second in a row – point to appreciable underlying problems with FIFA’s 72nd-ranked nation.

Bento must move away from this maelstrom

The Whites went within one match of Qatar 2022, with an injury impacted side suffering a narrow 2-1 aggregate fourth-round defeat to an Australia who performed admirably at the tournament itself. This, however, provides insufficient context for the meandering path which led to this point.

World Cup 2010 finalist Van Marwijk’s attempt to rapidly dismantle a Golden Generation caused a deeply concerning second-round start and dismissal within nine months.

Successor Ivan Jovanovic departed without overseeing a match, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Costa Rica’s World Cup 2014 quarter-finalist Jorge Luis Pinto suffered a similar fate after five months and three friendlies.

The returning Van Marwijk dragged the UAE into the third round but would be sacked again once automatic qualification was ruled out.

Former Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli supremo Arruabarrena engineered March 2022’s famous home win against Bento’s omnipotent South Korea to advance from that stage, before overseeing January’s Arabian Gulf Cup disaster in Iraq.

Hit the ground running

Acclimatization is of immediate concern. The ex-Sporting Lisbon, Cruzeiro, Olympiacos, and Chongqing Lifan tactician described an inaugural training camp from July 29 to Aug. 10 as, “a gathering for acquaintance, and it will not include a friendly match.”

Matches should follow this autumn in preparation for November’s opening World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The second-round draw will be held on July 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Attention then switches to the Asian Cup. The UAE have been placed in Group C alongside heavyweights Iran, Hong Kong, and Palestine; only a top-two finish guarantees advancement to the knockouts.

A strong start is a must. The last four years signify the UAE will not wait around.

Al-Hilal’s Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh

Al-Hilal’s Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh
  • Hyun-soo’s diagnosis has stalled negotiations to renew his contract with Al-Hilal, which expired on June 30
Riyadh: Al-Hilal player Jang Hyun-soo on Sunday appeared in a video to reveal the latest development in his treatment for a benign tumor.

Speaking from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, the South Korean footballer gave a special thanks for the support he had received from his club and board chairman, Fahad bin Nafel.

In an Instagram post, showing photos of him with his wife, the 31-year-old defender said: “I would like to thank you. Because of your help, my family and I are having unforgettable days in life. I’ll never forget what you did for me and my family.”

After completing his first chemotherapy session, he added: “Today I’m done with the first treatment. During these five hours, I was with a happy heart and a grateful heart.”

Hyun-soo’s diagnosis has stalled negotiations to renew his contract with Al-Hilal, which expired on June 30. He joined the club in the summer of 2019 from Tokyo and has since played in 146 games across all competitions, scoring six goals and making four assists.

During that time, the team has won the AFC Champions League (2019/2021), the Saudi Pro League three times, the King’s Cup twice, the Saudi Super Cup in 2021, and the Lusail Super Cup last year.

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
  • Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, both originally from India, have caught the eye of SACF
Cricket continues to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

From the rolling hills of England to the bustling streets of the Indian subcontinent, cricket has become a beloved pastime for millions. In Saudi Arabia, cricket has been played for decades within the expat community and has attracted a passionate following, which in recent years has grown significantly.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is currently conducting trials across the country to discover local talent and enhance the quality of the Saudi national cricket team.

In these trials two Saudi citizens, Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the national team. These two young men have overcome enormous obstacles to pursue their dream of playing for their country.

Al-Bumujdad was born in Mumbai, India and played amateur cricket there for 17 years before permanently moving to Saudi Arabia. As a full-time Human Resources professional, his passion for the game endures; and with the increased support of cricket by the SACF, he believes there could be a chance for him to represent his country.

“There are not many Saudi citizens playing cricket as the sport is dominated by expats. I want to set an example for the upcoming generation of young Saudis and contribute towards growing the game” he said.

Having started off with gully cricket, Al-Bumujdad amplified his skills by advancing from a plastic ball, to a tape ball, and today professional hard ball cricket. The Eastern Province Cricket Association is the regional body under which he participates and trains.

Another Saudi citizen, who can be found playing under the same cricketing body, is 30-year-old Alfardan. With more than 350,000 followers on his social media platforms, Alfardan is a prominent promoter of Saudi cricket. He has been on a similar path to Al-Bumujdad’s, with his cricketing journey starting in Hyderabad, India.

“I have always had a passion for the game and that is reflected in the way I play. When I was younger, we would play cricket wherever and whenever it was possible to do so” he said.

Alfardan refers to himself as an “all-rounder” who continues to work on his craft every day. In 2009, he was selected as an Indian Premier League net bowler, an indication of the talent he possessed. Today, the dream to represent his country is an attainable reality.

Both individuals express great appreciation for the work being put in by SACF. Under the leadership of Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi cricket has taken off with various tournaments and other related events being held around the country. The federation has provided an umbrella for all regional cricketing bodies to come under and has formalized the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“There are tournaments held which bring in teams from all parts of Saudi. Talent is hunted through these tournaments with scouts being present with a watchful eye on who is performing,” Alfardan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has a strong cricket community that has existed for decades and supports local players. With bare minimum resources, the community manages to offer coaches, training nets, and dietitians for local cricketers.

“I am grateful for the support of the cricket community in Saudi Arabia. Despite the lack of resources, local players like myself have been able to practice and train with the help of this community. It is heartening to see how passionate people are about the sport, and how they come together to support one another. Their support gives us the motivation to keep working hard and to strive towards our goals” Al-Bumujdad said.

Despite that, Saudi cricket still has a significant way to go if it hopes to catch up with the bigger cricketing nations. The vast majority of cricket games being played in Saudi Arabia are on dirt outfields and cement pitches. Consequently, players who are used to playing on dirt and cement surfaces may struggle to adapt to the different conditions encountered on grassy fields and turf pitches at the international level, which is the case with several associate cricketing members.

In addition, associate cricketing members such as Saudi Arabia are likely to receive fewer funds under the new ICC revenue model, which could impact their ability to develop local cricket infrastructure. However, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in other sports without relying on outside bodies for support. This suggests that the country has the potential to develop a competitive cricket team if it is willing to invest in the sport independently.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its cricket infrastructure, players like Al-Bumujdad and Alfardan will play a big role in helping lead the way.

They are the future of Saudi cricket, and they are determined to make their mark on it. With their talent, dedication, and hard work, these Saudi cricketers have already managed to have an impact on the sport within the Kingdom.

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally
Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has not only reshaped the sports landscape but also redefined transfer windows in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of football.

This groundbreaking signing, which took place at the end of last year, has made Saudi Arabia one of the most attractive destinations for players.

Here are four ways that the current influx of superstar players is having an impact on the sport globally.

Elevation of Saudi Pro League profile

Ronaldo’s departure from the English Premier League sent shockwaves through the footballing world, upending transfer dynamics.

His move has opened the door for other high-profile transfers to the Saudi Arabian league. Renowned stars including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Marcelo Brozovic, and Jota have all confirmed they will be playing in the Kingdom, with Roberto Firmino recently joining their ranks.

Ronaldo’s transfer has had an impact beyond the pitch, as former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Ronaldo stated earlier this year that the Saudi Pro League can be among the world’s best in five years if more top stars sign up. This prediction is gradually turning into reality.

Sponsors embrace the SPL

The appeal of the Saudi Pro League extends beyond football players, captivating even global sporting firms. Notably, Puma is designing kit for Al-Hilal’s men’s and women’s football teams, starting from the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Additionally, Al-Nassr has formed a partnership with Nike, making them their new clothing manufacturer and further amplifying the league’s global impact.

Surging attendances, world attention

 

 The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a remarkable surge in viewership and global attention.

In the past year alone, attendances have skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency, highlighting the growing popularity and widespread appeal of the league.

Global football events in the Kingdom

Jeddah has recently been confirmed as the host city for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, taking place from Dec. 12 to 22. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s sporting journey.

This comes on the back of February’s announcement that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
  • Nico Rosberg’s team now sit 4 points behind leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE in the championship standings
SARDINIA: Rosberg X Racing have emerged the big winners in round six of Extreme E Season 3, marking back-to-back victories at the Island X Prix, co-organized and coordinated by the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson reached the top step of the podium for the second time this weekend, becoming the first team to do so in the new doubleheader format.

The haul of championship points sees Nico Rosberg’s RXR outfit leapfrog Veloce Racing in the standings, and are now just four points off the lead, at the halfway point of the season.

The victorious Kristoffersson said: “We had a great weekend here in Sardinia, which seems to be a proper RXR island. Yesterday we managed to take the win from a very tricky grid slot, and then today, we found ourselves in the same slot again but went for a different tactic, and when I saw a small gap I went for it. For a split second, I regretted it because there was no space, but I managed to get through, and from there, I managed the pace quite well.

“We also had a brilliant switch and managed to open that gap a bit more, and from there on, Mikaela (Ahlin-Kottulinsky) did a fantastic job bringing it home. Today was the perfect day winning all three of our races, and the car has been in perfect condition. A big thanks to the team, the mechanics and everyone for making this possible. It’s great to be back in the fight for the championship.”

Teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky said: “Wow, what an epic weekend. We had really good pace all weekend, and the team worked so hard to get the car in the perfect shape every time. Today, I thought it would be hard at the start, but Johan (Kristoffersson) just did what Johan does best. When I took over, there was some pressure from Laia (Sanz) behind me, but I tried to keep it tidy and keep the lines. It just feels surreal to have two wins in Sardinia. It’s epic.”

Rosberg, CEO and founder of RXR, said: “The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic. During yesterday’s final we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through. Huge driving from Johan and Mikaela means we’re now back in the championship battle.”

The runners-up once again were the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, that retained their lead at the top of the championship standings with 109 points, having also stood on the second step of the podium in round five. Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E completed the podium, after a sensational overtake at the death from Catie Munnings that saw the team seize third from No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing.

Extreme E returns to action for rounds seven and eight from Sept. 16-17, with the location to be revealed soon.

Results

Grand Final

Rosberg X Racing: 8:54.133

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: +444 seconds

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: +7.185 seconds

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: +7.759 seconds

JBXE: +13.028 seconds

Championship points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 109

Rosberg X Racing: 105

Veloce Racing: 95

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 80

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 59

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 55

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 44

ABT CUPRA XE: 40

Carl Cox Motorsport: 26

JBXE: 26

