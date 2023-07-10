UK immigration minister orders removal of cartoon murals at children asylum seeker center

You are here

Murals of cartoon characters welcome children at Kent Intake Unit in Dover. (HM Inspectorate of Prisons)
  • Staff at the center were reportedly “horrified” by Jenrick’s directive
  • Jenrick ordered the removal because he thought the murals were too welcoming
LONDON: Murals of cartoon characters intended to welcome children at Dover asylum seeker reception center were on Tuesday removed by order of British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, the BBC reported.

Jenrick directed that the murals, including Mickey Mouse, Tom and Jerry, and Baloo from “The Jungle Book,” be painted over because he thought they were too welcoming, which sent the wrong message.

Confirming the removal, a spokesperson told the BBC: “We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure, and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority.

“All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues. Our priority is to stop the boats and disrupt the people smugglers.”

The move was slammed by Labour’s shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, who said the idea that removing the murals would “somehow stop the boats, is utterly absurd.”

Kinnock told the BBC that the decision reflected a “chaotic government in crisis, whose failing approach means all they have left is tough talk and cruel and callous policies.”

He pointed out that Labour had a plan to “end the dangerous crossings, defeat the criminal smuggler gangs, and end hotel use by clearing the asylum backlog.”

The i newspaper, which broke the story first, quoted sources saying staff at the center were “horrified” by Jenrick’s directive and refused to carry out the work.

According to the Home Office, the Kent Intake Unit was established in November 2022 to care for unaccompanied child migrants. Facilities included softer interview rooms and an outdoor area. There were also prayer rooms, a larger reception area, and enhanced security measures to safeguard children, the Home Office added.

A report issued in June by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons following visits to the KIU and the surrounding processing centers found that facilities had improved since earlier inspections.

However, there are ongoing issues, including medical isolation procedures at the unit. According to the report, “inspectors found no examples of notable positive practice during this inspection” at the KIU.

The Home Office noted that it had acted in response to several of the recommendations, the BBC reported.
 

Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor

Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
  • Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

MOGADISHU: A roadside bombing blamed on the jihadist group Al-Shabab killed eight members of an extended family in central Somalia, a local mayor said on Monday.
The blast occurred late Sunday near a village outside Buloburde, which lies about 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.
“Eight innocent civilians were killed from the same family, among them a woman,” Sadam Abdi Idow, the mayor of Buloburde, told reporters.
“Al-Shabab terrorists planted the mine after they were defeated in ongoing military operations in the region. These terrorists have no regard for civilians.”
According to witnesses, seven victims died at the scene, while another died later.
“This was a disaster... three were from one family, and the rest from another related family. They were all related,” said Abdikarin Hassan, from Buloburde.
Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu since 2007 through a bloody insurgency.
Its fighters were driven from Mogadishu in 2011 but it remains a deadly force, despite a major offensive launched last August by pro-government forces, backed by African Union troops and US air strikes.
The attack near Buloburde followed a sustained firefight in the region, military sources said.
“The terrorists were defeated during this armed confrontation... and they took their revenge on civilians. They planted a land mine along the main road used by civilians,” Ahmed Ali, a Somali military commander, said by phone.
 

 

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

BERLIN: Australia is joining the “climate club” backed by the Group of Seven major economies to take more ambitious action in tackling global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.
The club was first proposed by Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus as a way of getting countries to voluntarily set high targets for curbing climate change and then require trading partners to meet those same standards. Such moves are opposed by major emerging economies like China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gas.
“We’re very pleased to join the climate club because we are ambitious and we also see that this isn’t just the right thing to do by the environment, but this is also the right thing to do by jobs and by our economy,” Albanese said at a news conference in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the idea a key pillar of his G7 presidency last year.
“One thing we can do is to cooperate and learn off each other, because you can’t address climate change as just a national issue. It has to be by definition, a global response,” Albanese said.
Albanese’s government committed last year to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by the end of the decade — almost double the previous target. In March, Parliament passed a law requiring Australia’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits.
Other countries that have joined the climate club include Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Indonesia, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Uruguay.

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data

UK Home Office rejects Sudan asylum-seeker based on old data
  • Man judged as not ‘facing real risk of harm’ based on information before civil war
  • More than 600,000 people have fled country since April
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Sudanese asylum-seeker attempting to flee his war-torn country to the UK was rejected by the Home Office based on outdated information, Metro newspaper reported.

Authorities had used information from 2021, before the outbreak of the civil war, to judge the safety level of the country and make an asylum decision.

There was “not a real risk” to the Sudanese national from “indiscriminate violence in situations of international or internal armed conflict,” a rejection letter said. He would also not “face a real risk of suffering serious harm.”

However, more than 600,000 people have fled Sudan in the wake of violence that broke out in April, which has left hundreds of people dead.

Metro reported that it is unclear how many other Sudanese asylum-seekers have been rejected by the UK based on the outdated information.

A Home Office spokesperson said it would communicate with the Sudanese national to “review his asylum application,” adding: “All asylum applications are considered on their individual merits in line with the asylum rules and the evidence presented.”

Hannah Marwood, Care4Calais legal access manager, said: “With over 5,000 Sudanese asylum-seekers stuck in the government’s legacy backlog, they should be getting on with processing claims and offering them protection given the ongoing conflict in Sudan.”

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
Updated 10 July 2023

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 

Thousands of skilled workers leave crisis-hit Sri Lanka, mostly for Gulf 
  • Over 152,000 Sri Lankan workers have left the country since January 
  • Most of them opt for Saudi Arabia, followed by Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE 
Updated 10 July 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: At least 300,000 Sri Lankans will leave their crisis-hit country for overseas jobs this year, with most of them choosing to work in Gulf countries, the Bureau of Foreign Employment said on Monday. 

More than 152,000 Sri Lankan workers have left the country since the beginning of the year, with over 112,000 of them going to the Gulf Cooperation Council region, opting first for Saudi Arabia, followed by Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. 

“We expect the total departures for 2023 will reach 300,000,” Gamini Senarath Yapa, deputy general manager of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, told Arab News.

The Middle East is their preferred destination due to traditional labor links and high salary packages, which make the region a major source of remittances. 

Currently more than 1 million Sri Lankan expats — or over half of the country’s overseas workforce — are employed in Gulf countries. 

“Most of our agents are targeting the Middle Eastern market,” Yapa said. “There is easy access and also availability of jobs because they need people to develop their economy.”  

The top destination is Saudi Arabia, which signed with Sri Lanka in February an agreement on skill verification, easing the recruitment process of skilled workers from the island nation. The deal covers 23 professions and Saudi employers recognize accreditations issued by Sri Lanka’s Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission. 

“There are many sectors,” Yapa said. “If you are qualified, if you are a skilled worker, there are opportunities for you.” 

Expat workers are a main source of remittances for the country, which since last year has been in the grip of its worst financial crisis. 

This year’s inflows are expected to be higher than last year, when they reached $3.8 billion, as until May Sri Lankans have already sent home $2.3 billion. 

But it is not only dollars that make their stay abroad important. It is also the know-how they acquire. 

“They are not only bringing the currency but experience as well,” Yapa said. “That definitely gives support to our economy as they are coming back with a lot of knowledge.” 

Manila urges remaining Filipinos to leave Sudan as security worsens  

Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
Updated 10 July 2023
Ellie Aben

Manila urges remaining Filipinos to leave Sudan as security worsens  

Trucks carrying foreign humanitarian aid pass by Gadaref on the main road linking Khartoum with Port Sudan on July 10, 2023.
  • About 100 Philippine nationals are still in Sudan
  • Authorities are calling on them to leave ‘immediately’
Updated 10 July 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has called on its nationals who opted to stay in Sudan to register for repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, as about 100 Filipinos are still in the conflict-torn country. 

Nearly 900 overseas Filipino workers and their family members were in Sudan when deadly fighting erupted in April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. 

At least 748 have since returned home, evacuated by Philippine government teams to neighboring Egypt or rescued by Saudi security forces and taken to safety in the Kingdom. 

But dozens still choose to stay in Sudan, where escalating tensions and deadly violence that has claimed hundreds of lives are increasing concerns among Philippine officials. 

“About 100 are still there,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told Arab News. “Many Filipinos decide to stay in the countries where they are due to their desire to keep earning. They only decide to leave when the situation is really affecting them personally already.” 

Citing reports from the Philippine mission in Cairo, he said the situation “continues to deteriorate,” as ceasefire conditions are not followed. Parts of the capital Khartoum have already become a war zone. 

“The embassy is telling all (Filipinos) in Sudan that it is best to leave while they still can,” De Vega said. 

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt reiterated on Sunday its call to all Filipinos in Sudan to “leave the country immediately to ensure their safety.” 

The embassy provides two channels of evacuation for those who register to be repatriated — through the border with Egypt and to Saudi Arabia via Port Sudan in the country’s east, where the evacuation process may take even 10 days. 

