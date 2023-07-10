You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cccd

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Carl Linnaeus (1707–1778), known as the father of modern biological taxonomy, formalized and popularized the system of binomial nomenclature used to classify plants and animals.

Linnaeus himself classified thousands of species; the simple and immediately recognizable abbreviation “L” is used to mark classifications originally made by Linnaeus.

This biography, by the leading authority on Linnaeus, offers a vivid portrait of Linnaeus’s life and work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ceramic Art’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Family Style

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ceramic Art’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Ceramic Art’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Authors: MARGARET S. GRAVES, SEQUOIA MILLER, MAGDALENE ODUNDO, AND VICKI PARRY  

Concise but comprehensive, ‘Ceramic Art’ brings together the voices of art historians, conservators, and artists to tell the history of making art from fired clay.

The story spans history and continents, examining the global traditions of ceramists that range from pre-Columbian Peruvian artisans to contemporary African studio potters.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Family Style
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Searching for a New Kenya

What We Are Reading Today: Family Style

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Family Style

Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Author: Thien Pham

Thien Pham’s “Family Style,” recounts his search for belonging in America as a Vietnamese immigrant.
After the Pham family arrives at a refugee camp in Thailand, they struggle to survive. Things don’t get much easier once they resettle in California. And through each chapter of their lives, food takes on a new meaning.

Strawberries come to signify struggle as Thien’s mom and dad look for work. Behind every cut of steak and inside every croissant lies a story. And for Thien Pham, that story is about a search - for belonging, for happiness, for the American dream.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Searching for a New Kenya
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 80/20 Principle’

What We Are Reading Today: Searching for a New Kenya

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Searching for a New Kenya

Photo/Supplied
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Author: Stephanie Diepeveen

“Searching for a New Kenya” analyses public discussion in urban Kenya, focusing on the gatherings of citizens, both in-person and online, where people discuss issues of common concern.
The book sheds light on the role public discussion plays in politics and how social media affects political movements, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Through a rich ethnographic study of politics on the ground and online in Mombasa, Stephanie Diepeveen brings a fresh perspective on the wider challenges and dynamics of negotiating political narratives across protracted historical debates and changing digital media.
Based on a critical revision of Hannah Arendt’s ideas about action and power, this study explores the different dynamics of public talk in practice.
It contributes to wider debates about the place and limitations of the Western canon in relation to the study of politics elsewhere.
 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 80/20 Principle’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: No Ordinary Assignment

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 80/20 Principle’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 July 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 80/20 Principle’

Photo/Supplied
  • Koch discusses how this principle can be applied to personal development, suggesting that individuals focus on the 20 percent of habits or skills that will significantly affect their lives
Updated 07 July 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Author: Richard Koch

“The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less” is a self-help book written by Richard Koch.

It is a practical guide to achieving more while doing less, and offers a valuable perspective on prioritizing and simplifying your personal and work life.

The book was published in 1997, but its ideas are timeless and remain relevant.

It suggests that 80 percent of any outcome typically results from 20 percent of the input.

Koch discusses how this principle can be applied to personal development, suggesting that individuals focus on the 20 percent of habits or skills that will significantly affect their lives.  

The principle also encompasses areas such as relationships and business.

Koch believes that by identifying and focusing on the 20 percent of inputs that lead to the most significant results, individuals can achieve success with less work.

Practical strategies for applying this rule include embracing simplicity. Essentially, Koch proposes simplifying your life and work by focusing on the essentials and eliminating unnecessary complexity.

To do so, the book advises focusing on the 20 percent by identifying the most important tasks, and giving them your attention and resources.  

This rule can also be utilized with customers, products and relationships.  

Once accomplished, you can move on to identifying the 80 percent of tasks that do not contribute significantly to the outcome, and either eliminate them or delegate them to someone else.

“The 80/20 Principle” has been translated into 40 languages and sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.  

Koch, an entrepreneur and former management consultant, has authored or co-authored more than 25 books on personal and professional development.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: No Ordinary Assignment
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’

What We Are Reading Today: No Ordinary Assignment

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: No Ordinary Assignment

Photo/Supplied
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News

Author: Jane Ferguson

This is a wonderful glimpse into a brilliant foreign correspondent.

Not only does Jane Ferguson have extensive experience reporting in conflict zones across the globe, she has a terrific ability to humanize the stories of the marginalized and voiceless.

Her fearlessness, and commitment to her craft is outstanding.

When the Taliban claimed Kabul in 2021, she was one of the last Western journalists to remain at the airport as thousands of Afghans, including some of her colleagues, struggled to evacuate.

Ferguson "has covered nearly every war front and humanitarian crisis of our time," said a review on Goodreads.com.

Afghanistan was the "Vietnam of our era,” Ferguson writes in her memoir.

She managed to dodge injury in Somalia, Afghanistan and Palestine even as she kept taking risks.

Her descriptions are carefully rendered; the stories never blur into each other.

"With an open-hearted humanity we rarely see in conflict stories, 'No Ordinary Assignment' shows what it means to build an authentic career against the odds," said the review.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’
What We Are Reading Today: A Global History, to 300 CE by Christopher Ehret
books
What We Are Reading Today: A Global History, to 300 CE by Christopher Ehret

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Man Who Organized Nature’ by Gunnar Broberg
Roadside bomb kills 8 family members in Somalia: mayor
Somalis gather near the destroyed car after a car bomb detonated in Mogadishu, Somali, Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP)
Saudi energy minister discusses cooperation with speaker of Jordanian parliament
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is pictured in Riyadh with the speaker of Jordan’s parliament Ahmed Al-Safadi.
Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’
Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’
Tens of thousands of students take exams in Lebanon, including Syrians and Palestinians
The exams were printed, copied immediately and distributed to the centers under security escort. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.