Oil Updates — crude prices rise on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar
Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $78.07 a barrel at 8:38 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.55 percent, at $73.39. (Shutterstock)
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses from the previous session, as traders focused on supply cuts by the world’s biggest oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a weaker dollar. 

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $78.07 a barrel at 8:38 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.55 percent, at $73.39. 

Prices had eased 1 percent on Monday on higher expectations that further US interest rate hikes are coming and as investors booked profits after last week’s 4.5 percent rise. 

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia set for August helped to lift the benchmark prices, which were also supported as the US dollar fell to a two-month low. A weaker dollar makes crude cheaper for holders of other currencies and often boosts oil demand. 

Saudi Arabia last week said it would extend the cuts of 1 million barrels per day at least to August, and Russia said it would cut its oil exports next month by 500,000 bpd. 

Oil market to tighten with China demand and OPEC+ cuts: IEA 

Oil demand from China and developing countries, combined with the output cuts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is likely to keep the market tight in the second half of the year despite a sluggish global economy, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Monday. 

“Even in sluggish economic growth, China and other developing countries’ demand is strong,” IEA Chief Fatih Birol told Reuters. 

He added: “Taken together with the production cuts coming from key producing countries, we still believe that we may see tightness in the market in the second half of this year.” 

Global energy demand to rise 23% by 2045: OPEC 

Global demand for all energy forms is forecast to rise by 23 percent through 2045, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais told a Nigerian oil and gas conference on Tuesday. 

Oil executives and officials from the OPEC have repeatedly made the case for continued investment in oil, warning that prices will otherwise spike higher. 

Al-Ghais also said calls to limit or stop funding new oil projects were unrealistic and unwise. He acknowledged the need for technology to tackle continued fossil fuel emissions. 

“Global primary energy demand is forecast to increase by a significant 23 percent in the period up to 2045, which means we will need all forms of energy,” he said. 

Al-Ghais added: “We will require innovative solutions such as carbon capture utilization and storage and hydrogen projects in addition to a circular carbon economy, which has received a positive endorsement from the G20.” 

The global oil industry needs $12.1 trillion in investment during the same period, he said, adding the sector was still not on track to reach that level of investment. 

BP settles US market manipulation case for $10.75m 

Oil major BP agreed to pay a civil penalty of $10.75 million to cover allegations company traders manipulated natural gas markets in 2008, which is less than BP has already settled in the case, US energy regulators said in a filing. 

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission alleged that BP violated the Natural Gas Act by manipulating the next-day gas market at Houston Ship Channel from mid-September through Nov. 30, 2008. 

BP paid a civil penalty of $24.35 million in December 2020 and a disgorgement of unjust profits of $250,295 in January 2021 in the case. But the company paid those penalties under protest and appealed the case to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which remanded the matter back to FERC to reassess the civil penalty. 

The settlement announced in the filing late on Friday resolves the case. 

Under the settlement, FERC said BP would not seek a return of the $250,295 of disgorgement it has paid. 

The regulator also said its Office of Enforcement “will not object should BP choose to seek to reclaim the excess payment of $13,606,686 through a suit” in the US Court of Federal Claims or any other forum of competent jurisdiction. 

The case related to actions by BP traders to take advantage of market dislocations around the time Hurricane Ike smashed into the Houston area in September 2008. 

FERC’s Office of Enforcement alleged BP traders made uneconomic physical gas sales to suppress the Houston Ship Channel Gas Daily index and boost the value of BP’s financial position. 

Poland wants NATO pipelines to reach further east: president 

Poland wants NATO to discuss extending its Cold War-era oil pipeline system further east, President Andrzej Duda said on Monday before leaving for Vilnius for a NATO summit that will start on Tuesday. 

“We will certainly raise the issue of the expansion of fuel supply pipelines, NATO pipelines. Today they end in Germany because they are the remnants of what was built during the Cold War,” Duda told reporters. 

He added: “We would like, after more than 20 years of our presence in NATO, for the alliance to finally decide that it will finance the expansion so that they reach NATO’s eastern flank.” 

NATO’s Central Europe Pipeline System is a high-pressure pipeline network that transports jet fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel and naphtha across Belgium, France, Germany, Luxemburg and the Netherlands. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: #oil #crude Brent #opec+

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.  

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.  

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.  

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026.  

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.  

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

RIYADH: Internet security is gaining prominence in Saudi Arabia, with an increasing number of cybersecurity firms getting registered in the Kingdom to engage in commercial activities.   

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released last week, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.  

The bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.  

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.  

According to the Swiss firm International Institute for Management Development, Saudi Arabia came second on the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023.   

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has faced increasing numbers of cyberattacks, especially due to the rise in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. 

The Kingdom was the target of 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021. 

The National Cybersecurity Authority and bodies such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, have been instrumental in the Kingdom’s rise in the field of cybersecurity, advancing laws, controls and talent development. 

Commercial registers in other sectors  

The Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin also highlighted that it issued 56,363 commercial registers in the second quarter, adding to over 1.35 million currently active in the Kingdom.  

Among the total registrations issued between April and June, Riyadh again topped the list at 17,870, followed by Makkah at 12,858, the Eastern province at 8,922, Madinah at 3,332 and Asir at 2,447.  

The wholesale and retail industry led the way with 19,804 registrations, representing 34 percent of all the commercial registers issued during the quarter.   

The construction sector followed with 9,209, and the accommodation and catering services sector with 7,151.  

Other sectors included manufacturing, administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, real estate, cybersecurity, robotics and artificial intelligence. 

Topics: Cybersecurity Saudi Arabia

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

Egyptian govt to bear 11% of cost of new tourist rooms: minister   

RIYADH: In a bid to further develop the country’s tourism sector, the Egyptian government is set to launch an initiative where it will bear 11 percent of the total cost of new rooms. 

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa noted that the move would be financed by the Ministry of Finance through the general budget.   

He revealed this while serving as chair of the permanent committee for licensing hotels and other lodging facilities, Asharq News reported on Monday.   

During the meeting, the minister lauded the efforts made by the private sector and relevant organizations to realize Egypt’s objectives for the tourism industry during the first half of 2023.   

According to Issa, up to 7 million tourists visited Egypt in the first half of this year.  

The North African country also received a record-breaking 1.35 million tourists in April.   

During a symposium in March this year, Issa said he hoped the promising rise in tourists in 2023 will translate into a 30 percent increase by the year-end, bringing the total to 15 million.

He further added that the Egyptian government had developed a new national tourism strategy and hoped tourist numbers would double to 30 million by 2028.   

More effective collaboration is being sought with the private sector and 3,000 operators in the industry that are aligned to five tourism chambers and the Egyptian Tourism Federation.  

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of 2022, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The government took a number of measures to boost the recovery of the tourism industry after the pandemic and the Ukraine war.   

In January, Cairo relaxed visa requirements for visitors from China, Iran, India, Turkey, Morocco and Algeria while allowing 180 nationalities to obtain tourist visas upon arrival.  

Additionally, Egypt launched an online platform to regulate yacht trips into the country for the first time in September.

Topics: Egypt tourism

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in latest global entrepreneurship index  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create a conducive environment for new businesses have seen the Kingdom secure the second rank globally on the National Entrepreneurship Context Index in 2022. 

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, Saudi Arabia jumped from its fourth ranking in 2021 to claim the second spot in the global list of 49 countries as the Kingdom’s fast-evolving business landscape continues to encourage businesses to start new operations.  

Released by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Management and Entrepreneurship, also known as MBSC, the report revealed that approximately 20 percent of the Kingdom’s population actively supported the startup scenario.  

The study indicated that the age group from 18 to 24 was the fastest-growing segment and the most popular for entrepreneurial activities and business projects.  

“Government policies have simplified the process of starting a firm and made it simpler for foreign corporations to invest in the economy, two factors essential to the Kingdom’s long-term development ambitions under Vision 2030,” the report highlighted.  

Following the report’s release, MBSC hosted a conference to discuss the findings and insights of the research.  

“The entrepreneurial environment in the Kingdom continues to thrive, supported by strong public policies, diverse financing opportunities and high consumer demand,” said Muhammad Roomi, professor of entrepreneurship at MBSC, during the conference.  

MBSC Dean Zeger Degrave said: “We are committed to the Saudi entrepreneurship market, based on our valuable partnerships with the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor and Babson Global, and we constantly strive to provide high-quality, internationally accredited education that enables business leadership.”   

The symposium also discussed ways to develop and diversify the Saudi entrepreneurship sector using technology.  

The gathering also tapped into topics relating to investment and knowledge transfer, including a wide range of potential advantages such as high growth, job creation and global competitiveness.  

Participants in the conference further discussed several current trends in the local market, including the marked increase in entrepreneurship projects among youth in the Kingdom.  

The GEM report claimed that it is the only global research source that collects data on entrepreneurship directly from individual entrepreneurs.  

It analyzes the characteristics, motivations, and ambitions of individuals starting businesses and social attitudes toward entrepreneurship. 

Topics: Saudi startup #entrepreneurs

'Lifeline to Islamabad': Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank

‘Lifeline to Islamabad’: Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in Pakistani central bank

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has deposited $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Tuesday, just a day before the International Monetary Fund's board is expected to give the final nod to the provision of $3 billion in bailout funds under a stand-by arrangement.

In March, the IMF asked cash-strapped Pakistan to secure financing assurances from friendly states and multilateral donors as a pre-condition to releasing a $1.1 billion tranche from an Extended Fund Facility program that Pakistan entered in 2019. Subsequently, China rolled over a $2 billion loan and Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $2 billion and $1 billion respectively.

The IMF deal will unlock more bilateral and multilateral financing in addition to the money from Saudi Arabia, and Dar has said he expects Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to rise to $15 billion by the end of the month.

“They [Saudi Arabia] have placed that deposit with the Pakistan State Bank, the amount has come in the account of the State Bank and this will be a direct addition to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves,” Dar said in a video message.  

Dar said Pakistan’s forex reserves, which closed at $9.6-9.7 billion last Friday, would increase to $11.6-11.7 billion after the Saudi deposit.

“I would like to thank the leadership of Saudi Arabia, particularly King Salman and Crown Prince His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and their leadership for standing with Pakistan at every moment,” Dar said, adding: “They fulfill their role as a true brother of Pakistan.”

Pakistani financial experts also recognised the importance of the deposit.

“It is a very positive development,” Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Limited told Arab News. 

“It reflects the great confidence in Pakistan shown by the Saudi leadership that they have deposited the funds even before the formal approval of the $3 billion program by the IMF board,” he added.

Pakistan expects $25 billion in gross external financing in fiscal year 24 — which runs from July 1 2023 to June 30 2024 — against $15 billion in public debt maturities, including $1 billion in bonds and $3.6 billion to multilateral creditors.  

The government’s funding target includes $1.5 billion in market issuance and $4.5 billion in commercial bank borrowing, both of which could prove challenging, although some of the loans not rolled over in FY23 could now return, according to credit rating agency Fitch, which upgraded the country's rating to ‘CCC’ on Monday.

As expected, the Saudi funding will boost Pakistan’s forex reserves which have plummeted to $4.5 billion, not even enough to cover a month’s import bill. As per the import trend, Pakistan’s average monthly import bill stands at $5 billion.

“The Saudi funding is like a lifeline to Pakistan under current circumstances,” Zafar Sultan Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

“This will boost our reserves position, reduce pressure on the Pakistani rupee and clear the way for further inflows from other sources.”    

The impact of the Saudi deposit was felt in the currency and stock markets on Tuesday, which both posted gains after the finance minister’s announcement.

The rupee appreciated by 2.55 rupees ($0.0082) against the US dollar in the interbank market and 1 rupee in the free market.  

However, despite the funding flow and the IMF program, currency dealers said they did not project “major fluctuations” in the value of the rupee.  

“The funding gap is still huge and our trade deficit remains stubbornly high at 43 percent in the 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year,” Paracha said.    

Following Dar’s announcement, the KSE100 Index crossed the 45,000 level for the first time after April 2022.  

“After the IMF SBA, the Pakistan stock market has emerged as the best performing market with KSE100 index companies doling out 12.5 percent returns,” Habib said. 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Saudi Pakistan ties Pakistan central bank business

