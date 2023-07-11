UAE’s Al-Ajban solar project gets bids from 4 developers, including ACWA Power  

You are here

Al-Ajban Solar PV, EWEC’s third solar power project, will be operational in 2026 and is anticipated to reduce Abu Dhabi’s carbon dioxide emission by up to 2.4 million metric tons annually.  (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s upcoming 1.5 gigawatts Al-Ajban solar photovoltaic power project received bids from four major utility developers, including Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, announced Emirates Water and Electricity Co. on Tuesday.  

According to a company press release, the other three bids were from French firm EDF Renewables, Japan’s Marubeni Corp. and a consortium of China’s Jinko Power and Thailand’s Jera.  

Al-Ajban Solar PV, EWEC’s third solar power project, will be operational in 2026 and is anticipated to reduce Abu Dhabi’s carbon dioxide emission by up to 2.4 million metric tons annually.  

The project aims to achieve its strategic goals, which include increasing Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 7.3 GW by 2030 and meeting 60 percent of the emirate’s total energy demand through clean energy sources by 2035.    

“Al-Ajban Solar PV demonstrates EWEC’s accumulative expertise in commissioning and deploying world-leading innovative, emission-free utility projects to secure and dispatch sustainable and reliable power supply across the UAE,” said EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali in the press statement.  

He added: “EWEC’s renewable energy projects are further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader and role model in planning and implementing tangible strategic actions to realize long-term socio-economic and sustainability objectives.”    

Additionally, the project will increase EWEC’s overall solar power capacity to about 4 GW.  

The Abu Dhabi-based utility major stated that the proposals will undergo a detailed technical and commercial evaluation procedure.  

In addition to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub in addressing critical climate change challenges, the company’s renewable energy plants will enforce international standards for utility-scale renewable energy projects.  

In March, EWEC recommended a 606 percent rise in its solar power generation capacity by 2030 in line with the UAE’s aim to achieve net zero by 2050.  

The company plans to increase its solar power generation capacity to 7.3 GW and develop 300 MW of battery energy storage systems.  

Moreover, it forecast the requirement for an additional 3 GW of solar power capacity by 2029 on top of the 1.5 GW procured from the Al-Ajban Solar PV Project once it becomes operational in 2026.  

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 

ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to develop its residential communities, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, known as Expro.  

The move aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project, as well as boost its activities and enable long-term development and planning. 

The partnership ensures that the company will manage construction, land management, facilities, services, asset management, and community safety. 

The firm’s CEO David Grover stressed that this shift will aid the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, which include ensuring 70 percent of Saudi families own a home by 2030.

Grover added that Expro would offer the real estate developer the procedures and knowledge required to develop the planning and management of its residential projects in Saudi Arabia. 

In April, ROSHN Group launched an initiative to restore homes across the Kingdom as part of its social responsibility program YUHYEEK. 

The project aims to build development partnerships with leading associations in the nonprofit sector to raise the quality of life and resources for underprivileged families in the Kingdom. 

“This reflects the leading role that ROSHN Group plays as one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund in crystallizing its values of responsibility and sustainability in the housing sector,” the company said in April. 

During the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year, Grover clarified the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the most prominent residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by the middle of the decade.

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover. 

The firm is building over 200 million sq. meters of integrated neighborhoods, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, computer-aided facility management, and asset registers.

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
  • Minister given insight into technologies used by Samsung to create electrical chips, screens, and smartphones
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri recently led a delegation to electronics corporation Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea.

During the visit, the Emirati party was briefed on the company’s future expansion and investment plans, and talks took place on ways to further develop partnerships with the UAE market, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Marri was given an insight into the advanced digital technologies used by Samsung in the creation of electrical chips, screens, and smartphones.

The UAE delegation was in the South Korean capital Seoul to participate in the eighth UAE-Korea Joint Economic Committee established with the aim of boosting economic and trade relations while also exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment links with the Korean private sector.

The minister noted that the UAE had created an attractive investment climate for the technology and new economy sectors and pointed out that the country had become a major trading and investment hub for several leading global companies.

He highlighted measures adopted by the UAE to stimulate investment and expansion in new economic sectors, recognizing their relevance in developing the future economy and achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He said that several forward-thinking pieces of economic legislation and policies had been enacted, most notably new laws on cooperatives, family businesses, business transactions, and trade records, as well as the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnerships program designed to strengthen ties with key global markets.

Al-Marri added: “Korean FDI (foreign direct investment) in the UAE continues to grow, totalling 8.1 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.2 billion) by the beginning of 2021 with a 73 percent growth compared to that of early 2013.

“Today, the Republic of Korea is one of the top 20 foreign investors in the UAE. Their investments span several economic and trade sectors including insurance, mining, financial services, retail, real estate, transport, energy, and technology.

“Over the past 12 months, 200 new Korean companies have entered the country’s markets, taking the total number of economic licenses obtained by Korean companies operating in the UAE to nearly 1,100, up 22 percent compared to 900 in June 2022.”
 

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   

Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital acquires $100m stake in South Korean car battery firm   
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital has agreed to invest $100 million in South Korean firm SK On as the car battery manufacturer plans to double its production capacity.  

The amount was acquired through the National Capital Fund for electric vehicle batteries, according to a company statement.  

Even though the value of the acquisition was revealed, the company did not disclose the size of the stake.  

SK On, one of the largest EV battery manufacturers worldwide, plans to use the proceeds to fund its expansion plan and double its production capacity.   

Part of the funds will also be allocated toward research and development, the company said.  

“This investment highlights SNB Capital’s unwavering commitment to enriching its clients’ portfolios with niche, quality and geographically diverse investment options, to take part in the sustainable transportation and green energy sector,” said Khaled Al-Braikan, head of asset management at SNB Capital.   

He added: “We remain active in our pursuit of unlocking new investment avenues for growth that meet our client’s requirements.”  

SK supplies batteries to a wide range of car makers such as Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz through its factories across Asia, Europe, and America.  

The Kingdom which has set a target of producing about 300,000 cars by 2030 aims to account for 50 percent of car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025.  

Currently, out of the 1.15 million cars that are sold in Saudi Arabia, 62,000 are EVs, as the Kingdom continues to strive toward developing a sustainable automotive industry.  

The demand for EVs is expected to increase 10 times by 2030, with annual sales estimated at $330 billion.   

Electric cars are projected to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth in the Kingdom, according to the National Center for Industrial Development.     

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030.  

That said, the Kingdom has been increasing its focus on the EV industry, with the Public Investment Fund investing heavily in electric car maker Lucid.  

“Saudi Arabia is acknowledging the ongoing shift in the automobile industry and is proactively planning for a better future,” Managing Director and VP of Lucid Middle East Faisal Sultan told Arab News in April this year. 

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.  

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.  

In the parallel market Nomu, Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 4.42 percent to SR108.60. 

Another best performer in Nomu was Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price on Tuesday increased by 3.25 percent to SR75. 

Future Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 15.15 percent to SR17.48. 

The share price of Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology also dropped by 5.42 percent to SR68.10. 

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.  

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026.  On Tuesday, the board of directors of MIS also approved the payment of a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for the first half of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.  

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom. 

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Updated 11 July 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Internet security is gaining prominence in Saudi Arabia, with an increasing number of cybersecurity firms getting registered in the Kingdom to engage in commercial activities.   

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released last week, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter from 1,462 in the year-ago period.  

The bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,424 registrations, followed by Makkah at 373, the Eastern Province at 278, Madinah at 56 and Qassim at 23.  

The spurt in numbers echoed the global cybersecurity community’s outlook on the growing awareness in Saudi Arabia about internet threats as the Kingdom upgrades its legislation, regulations and infrastructure to meet the challenge.  

According to the Swiss firm International Institute for Management Development, Saudi Arabia came second on the Global Cybersecurity Index in the World Competitiveness Yearbook for 2023.   

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has faced increasing numbers of cyberattacks, especially due to the rise in digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. 

The Kingdom was the target of 7 million cyberattacks in the first two months of 2021. 

The National Cybersecurity Authority and bodies such as the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, have been instrumental in the Kingdom’s rise in the field of cybersecurity, advancing laws, controls and talent development. 

Commercial registers in other sectors  

The Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin also highlighted that it issued 56,363 commercial registers in the second quarter, adding to over 1.35 million currently active in the Kingdom.  

Among the total registrations issued between April and June, Riyadh again topped the list at 17,870, followed by Makkah at 12,858, the Eastern province at 8,922, Madinah at 3,332 and Asir at 2,447.  

The wholesale and retail industry led the way with 19,804 registrations, representing 34 percent of all the commercial registers issued during the quarter.   

The construction sector followed with 9,209, and the accommodation and catering services sector with 7,151.  

Other sectors included manufacturing, administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, real estate, cybersecurity, robotics and artificial intelligence. 

