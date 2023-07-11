ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 

RIYADH: In a move to develop its residential communities, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, known as Expro.

The move aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project, as well as boost its activities and enable long-term development and planning.

The partnership ensures that the company will manage construction, land management, facilities, services, asset management, and community safety.

The firm’s CEO David Grover stressed that this shift will aid the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, which include ensuring 70 percent of Saudi families own a home by 2030.

Grover added that Expro would offer the real estate developer the procedures and knowledge required to develop the planning and management of its residential projects in Saudi Arabia.

In April, ROSHN Group launched an initiative to restore homes across the Kingdom as part of its social responsibility program YUHYEEK.

The project aims to build development partnerships with leading associations in the nonprofit sector to raise the quality of life and resources for underprivileged families in the Kingdom.

“This reflects the leading role that ROSHN Group plays as one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund in crystallizing its values of responsibility and sustainability in the housing sector,” the company said in April.

During the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year, Grover clarified the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the most prominent residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by the middle of the decade.

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover.

The firm is building over 200 million sq. meters of integrated neighborhoods, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, computer-aided facility management, and asset registers.