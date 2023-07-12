You are here

IMF’s Georgieva expects global growth around 3% for next 5 years
The IMF chief said that governments, particularly in emerging markets, will need to tighten fiscal policy to keep debt under control and help inflation. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that the IMF expects global growth of around 3 percent annually for the next five years, well below historical averages of about 3.8 percent, which may pressure capital flows.

In opening remarks at an IMF economics lecture, Georgieva said that governments, particularly in emerging markets, will need to tighten fiscal policy to keep debt under control and help inflation.

They also will face further tightening of financial conditions as inflation persists, and “there may be impact on capital flows,” she said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port has received its first cargo ship powered by eco-friendly liquified natural gas in a boost to the Kingdom’s maritime industry and environmental credentials.

The Dammam-located facility hosted the French vessel CMA CGM SYMI, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by using BioLNG fuel, cutting 67 percent of its carbon dioxide discharge. 

The docking comes two years after Jeddah Islamic Port welcomed the world’s first and largest LNG-powered container ship, the CMA CGM Jaques Saade.   

The achievement further strengthens the strategic partnership between Saudi Ports Authority and the French shipping and logistics company.

In March 2022, the ports authority, also known as Mawani, signed a deal with CMA ​CGM Group to build an integrated logistics platform at the Jeddah facility as part of a $130 million investment over 20 years.

As well as looking to become a logistics hub, Saudi Arabia is keen to lead the region in promoting sustainable practices, with the Kingdom aiming to achieve net-zero for carbon emissions by 2060.

The most recent docking boosts the Kingdom’s aim to improve its port connectivity, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, one of the main objectives of this initiative is to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent.   

This is set to drive up the sector’s non-oil revenues to approximately SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year by 2030. 

In June, a top official from Kuwait-based Agility Logistics praised the Kingdom’s progress in the sector and said Saudi Arabia was driving a “major transformation” in the region.

Speaking during the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Henadi Al-Saleh said the Kingdom is “literally pivoting and transforming the logistics landscape.”

She added that the sector’s growth puts it in the forefront of investment appeal, making it the “easiest market to do business in.”

In May, King Abdulaziz Port set a new container throughput record by handling 206,145 twenty-foot equivalent units, according to data released by Mawani.

The Dammam facility surpassed its previous record of 199,609 TEUs in August 2022.

RIYADH: In a move to develop its residential communities, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, known as Expro.  

The move aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project, as well as boost its activities and enable long-term development and planning. 

The partnership ensures that the company will manage construction, land management, facilities, services, asset management, and community safety. 

The firm’s CEO David Grover stressed that this shift will aid the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, which include ensuring 70 percent of Saudi families own a home by 2030.

Grover added that Expro would offer the real estate developer the procedures and knowledge required to develop the planning and management of its residential projects in Saudi Arabia. 

In April, ROSHN Group launched an initiative to restore homes across the Kingdom as part of its social responsibility program YUHYEEK. 

The project aims to build development partnerships with leading associations in the nonprofit sector to raise the quality of life and resources for underprivileged families in the Kingdom. 

“This reflects the leading role that ROSHN Group plays as one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund in crystallizing its values of responsibility and sustainability in the housing sector,” the company said in April. 

During the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year, Grover clarified the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the most prominent residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by the middle of the decade.

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover. 

The firm is building over 200 million sq. meters of integrated neighborhoods, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, computer-aided facility management, and asset registers.

DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri recently led a delegation to electronics corporation Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea.

During the visit, the Emirati party was briefed on the company’s future expansion and investment plans, and talks took place on ways to further develop partnerships with the UAE market, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Marri was given an insight into the advanced digital technologies used by Samsung in the creation of electrical chips, screens, and smartphones.

The UAE delegation was in the South Korean capital Seoul to participate in the eighth UAE-Korea Joint Economic Committee established with the aim of boosting economic and trade relations while also exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment links with the Korean private sector.

The minister noted that the UAE had created an attractive investment climate for the technology and new economy sectors and pointed out that the country had become a major trading and investment hub for several leading global companies.

He highlighted measures adopted by the UAE to stimulate investment and expansion in new economic sectors, recognizing their relevance in developing the future economy and achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He said that several forward-thinking pieces of economic legislation and policies had been enacted, most notably new laws on cooperatives, family businesses, business transactions, and trade records, as well as the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnerships program designed to strengthen ties with key global markets.

Al-Marri added: “Korean FDI (foreign direct investment) in the UAE continues to grow, totalling 8.1 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.2 billion) by the beginning of 2021 with a 73 percent growth compared to that of early 2013.

“Today, the Republic of Korea is one of the top 20 foreign investors in the UAE. Their investments span several economic and trade sectors including insurance, mining, financial services, retail, real estate, transport, energy, and technology.

“Over the past 12 months, 200 new Korean companies have entered the country’s markets, taking the total number of economic licenses obtained by Korean companies operating in the UAE to nearly 1,100, up 22 percent compared to 900 in June 2022.”
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s SNB Capital has agreed to invest $100 million in South Korean firm SK On as the car battery manufacturer plans to double its production capacity.  

The amount was acquired through the National Capital Fund for electric vehicle batteries, according to a company statement.  

Even though the value of the acquisition was revealed, the company did not disclose the size of the stake.  

SK On, one of the largest EV battery manufacturers worldwide, plans to use the proceeds to fund its expansion plan and double its production capacity.   

Part of the funds will also be allocated toward research and development, the company said.  

“This investment highlights SNB Capital’s unwavering commitment to enriching its clients’ portfolios with niche, quality and geographically diverse investment options, to take part in the sustainable transportation and green energy sector,” said Khaled Al-Braikan, head of asset management at SNB Capital.   

He added: “We remain active in our pursuit of unlocking new investment avenues for growth that meet our client’s requirements.”  

SK supplies batteries to a wide range of car makers such as Ford, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz through its factories across Asia, Europe, and America.  

The Kingdom which has set a target of producing about 300,000 cars by 2030 aims to account for 50 percent of car sales in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025.  

Currently, out of the 1.15 million cars that are sold in Saudi Arabia, 62,000 are EVs, as the Kingdom continues to strive toward developing a sustainable automotive industry.  

The demand for EVs is expected to increase 10 times by 2030, with annual sales estimated at $330 billion.   

Electric cars are projected to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth in the Kingdom, according to the National Center for Industrial Development.     

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has ambitious goals to achieve 45 percent clean mobility and 25 percent autonomous mobility penetration by 2030.  

That said, the Kingdom has been increasing its focus on the EV industry, with the Public Investment Fund investing heavily in electric car maker Lucid.  

“Saudi Arabia is acknowledging the ongoing shift in the automobile industry and is proactively planning for a better future,” Managing Director and VP of Lucid Middle East Faisal Sultan told Arab News in April this year. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Tuesday, gaining 77.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 11,664.50.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.62 billion ($2.03 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 145 retreated.  

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 425.10 points to close at 23,267.27.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.75 percent to 1,531.61.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co. whose share price surged 7.06 percent to SR182.  

Other top performers include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Etihad Etisalat, as their share prices soared by 5.53 percentage and 4.93 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 7.87 percent to SR1.17.  

In the parallel market Nomu, Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 4.42 percent to SR108.60. 

Another best performer in Nomu was Naseej for Technology Co. The company’s share price on Tuesday increased by 3.25 percent to SR75. 

Future Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 15.15 percent to SR17.48. 

The share price of Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology also dropped by 5.42 percent to SR68.10. 

On the announcements front, Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, signed a contract to operate and maintain computer systems, hardware, software and networks at Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the contract is worth SR36.8 million and is being awarded for 36 months.  

The statement further noted that the deal’s impact will reflect on the firm’s financial performance from the third quarter of 2023 until 2026.  On Tuesday, the board of directors of MIS also approved the payment of a cash dividend at 15 percent of capital, or SR 1.5 a share, for the first half of 2023. 

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. decided to cancel its earlier recommendation to transfer an amount of SR268.6 million from the share premium account to the statutory reserve account.  

A bourse filing noted that the decision had been taken due to the recent changes in the company laws in the Kingdom. 

