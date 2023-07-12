You are here

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 
The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, signed with the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel, in Kigali a $20 million soft loan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 

Saudi Arabia funds $20m electricity project in Rwanda 
  • Over 60,000 people to benefit from the new infrastructure 
  • Boost for social, and economic development, says SFD CEO 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is providing a soft loan of $20 million to fund an electricity project in Rwanda that would help boost the country’s social and economic development, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

The agreement was signed between the Saudi Fund for Development’s CEO Sultan Al-Marshad and Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Ndagijimana Uzziel in the capital, Kigali. 

The aim is to build a network of medium- and low-voltage lines and power distribution transformers for homes and government social services in Rwanda’s Kamonyi region. 

It is expected that more than 60,000 people in the African country will benefit from the electricity provision. It would also enhance various job creation projects in agriculture and other industries. 

During the signing ceremony, Al-Marshad said the project would improve Rwanda’s electricity infrastructure and enhance sustainable social and economic development in the country. He said the SFD has been working effectively with Rwanda for the past 47 years. 

“Based on the development cooperation between the two sides, we hope that this project will be a tributary of development and will benefit Rwanda and its people in growth and prosperity, toward achieving the goals of sustainable development.” 

Uzziel said electricity provision in the Kamonyi region, currently at 58.9 percent, would be boosted by 6.8 percent, which would enhance economic and social development. 

He said the government wants to reach 100 percent electricity coverage by 2024. 

Al-Marshad also visited the 200-bed King Faisal Hospital in Kigali, which was funded by the SFD in 1986 and started operating in 1993. 

Saudi Arabia has supported Rwanda since 1976, and through the SDF has extended 11 developmental loans worth $121 million to the country for various vital projects. 

Topics: Saudi fund Investment Rwanda

Egypt announces sale of $1.9bn worth of state assets

Egypt announces sale of $1.9bn worth of state assets
CAIRO: Egypt has signed contracts to sell stakes in state assets worth a total of $1.9 billion as part of a program to boost the private sector and raise scarce hard currency, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

The stake sales are seen as crucial to Egypt’s chances of easing prolonged pressure on the Egyptian pound, attracting badly needed dollars, and launching economic reforms under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund loan program.

Of the $1.9 billion, $1.65 billion would be paid in foreign currency, Madbouly said.

The government had a target of raising $2 billion from stake sales by the end of June, but its efforts faced delays in recent months, driving down the value of the pound on the parallel market. The pound has lost about half its value against the dollar since early last year at the official exchange rate and inflation is at record highs.

The new contracts include a deal to sell minority stakes in three oil and petrochemical sector companies to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ for $800 million, a deal to raise $700 million by offering capital in a portfolio of hotels, and a deal for a 31 percent stake in Ezz Dekheila IRAX.CA steel company worth $241 million, said Planning Minister Hala El-Said.

“These are all done and binding,” Said told Reuters after a press conference attended by senior members of the Cabinet.

The stake in the hotels, which include historic properties in Cairo, Alexandria and Luxor, was awarded to ICON, the hospitality arm of Egyptian real estate group Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA, she said.

The government is about one-quarter through a list of 32 state companies that it announced it would sell stakes in, and is preparing stake sales in other companies for later, said Madbouly.

Egypt expects to increase its annual inflow of hard currency by $70 billion per year to reach $191 billion by 2026, he added.

Transactions the government expects to complete in the next few months include a more than $300 million deal for the Gabal El Zeit wind farm, and sales in military-owned Wataniya Petroleum and a power plant built by Siemens ENR1n.DE, Said told reporters.

Topics: #egypt Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly

IMF’s Georgieva expects global growth around 3% for next 5 years

IMF’s Georgieva expects global growth around 3% for next 5 years
IMF's Georgieva expects global growth around 3% for next 5 years

IMF's Georgieva expects global growth around 3% for next 5 years
WASHINGTON: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday that the IMF expects global growth of around 3 percent annually for the next five years, well below historical averages of about 3.8 percent, which may pressure capital flows.

In opening remarks at an IMF economics lecture, Georgieva said that governments, particularly in emerging markets, will need to tighten fiscal policy to keep debt under control and help inflation.

They also will face further tightening of financial conditions as inflation persists, and “there may be impact on capital flows,” she said.

Topics: IMF International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva

King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  

King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  
King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  

King Abdulaziz Port welcomes its first LNG-powered cargo vessel  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port has received its first cargo ship powered by eco-friendly liquified natural gas in a boost to the Kingdom’s maritime industry and environmental credentials.

The Dammam-located facility hosted the French vessel CMA CGM SYMI, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by using BioLNG fuel, cutting 67 percent of its carbon dioxide discharge. 

The docking comes two years after Jeddah Islamic Port welcomed the world’s first and largest LNG-powered container ship, the CMA CGM Jaques Saade.   

The achievement further strengthens the strategic partnership between Saudi Ports Authority and the French shipping and logistics company.

In March 2022, the ports authority, also known as Mawani, signed a deal with CMA ​CGM Group to build an integrated logistics platform at the Jeddah facility as part of a $130 million investment over 20 years.

As well as looking to become a logistics hub, Saudi Arabia is keen to lead the region in promoting sustainable practices, with the Kingdom aiming to achieve net-zero for carbon emissions by 2060.

The most recent docking boosts the Kingdom’s aim to improve its port connectivity, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, one of the main objectives of this initiative is to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent.   

This is set to drive up the sector’s non-oil revenues to approximately SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year by 2030. 

In June, a top official from Kuwait-based Agility Logistics praised the Kingdom’s progress in the sector and said Saudi Arabia was driving a “major transformation” in the region.

Speaking during the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Henadi Al-Saleh said the Kingdom is “literally pivoting and transforming the logistics landscape.”

She added that the sector’s growth puts it in the forefront of investment appeal, making it the “easiest market to do business in.”

In May, King Abdulaziz Port set a new container throughput record by handling 206,145 twenty-foot equivalent units, according to data released by Mawani.

The Dammam facility surpassed its previous record of 199,609 TEUs in August 2022.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Port logistics

ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 

ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 
ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 

ROSHN signs MoU with Expro to develop Saudi real estate 
RIYADH: In a move to develop its residential communities, Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, known as Expro.  

The move aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project, as well as boost its activities and enable long-term development and planning. 

The partnership ensures that the company will manage construction, land management, facilities, services, asset management, and community safety. 

The firm’s CEO David Grover stressed that this shift will aid the Kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, which include ensuring 70 percent of Saudi families own a home by 2030.

Grover added that Expro would offer the real estate developer the procedures and knowledge required to develop the planning and management of its residential projects in Saudi Arabia. 

In April, ROSHN Group launched an initiative to restore homes across the Kingdom as part of its social responsibility program YUHYEEK. 

The project aims to build development partnerships with leading associations in the nonprofit sector to raise the quality of life and resources for underprivileged families in the Kingdom. 

“This reflects the leading role that ROSHN Group plays as one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund in crystallizing its values of responsibility and sustainability in the housing sector,” the company said in April. 

During the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last year, Grover clarified the company’s intention to triple its construction rate as it seeks to become the most prominent residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by the middle of the decade.

“Certainly by 2025, we will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we’re doing,” said Grover. 

The firm is building over 200 million sq. meters of integrated neighborhoods, using technologies such as artificial intelligence, building information modeling software, computer-aided facility management, and asset registers.

Topics: ROSHN Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority real estate

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea

UAE economy minister visits Samsung HQ in South Korea
  • Minister given insight into technologies used by Samsung to create electrical chips, screens, and smartphones
DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri recently led a delegation to electronics corporation Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea.

During the visit, the Emirati party was briefed on the company’s future expansion and investment plans, and talks took place on ways to further develop partnerships with the UAE market, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Marri was given an insight into the advanced digital technologies used by Samsung in the creation of electrical chips, screens, and smartphones.

The UAE delegation was in the South Korean capital Seoul to participate in the eighth UAE-Korea Joint Economic Committee established with the aim of boosting economic and trade relations while also exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment links with the Korean private sector.

The minister noted that the UAE had created an attractive investment climate for the technology and new economy sectors and pointed out that the country had become a major trading and investment hub for several leading global companies.

He highlighted measures adopted by the UAE to stimulate investment and expansion in new economic sectors, recognizing their relevance in developing the future economy and achieving sustainable economic and social development.

He said that several forward-thinking pieces of economic legislation and policies had been enacted, most notably new laws on cooperatives, family businesses, business transactions, and trade records, as well as the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnerships program designed to strengthen ties with key global markets.

Al-Marri added: “Korean FDI (foreign direct investment) in the UAE continues to grow, totalling 8.1 billion Emirati dirhams ($2.2 billion) by the beginning of 2021 with a 73 percent growth compared to that of early 2013.

“Today, the Republic of Korea is one of the top 20 foreign investors in the UAE. Their investments span several economic and trade sectors including insurance, mining, financial services, retail, real estate, transport, energy, and technology.

“Over the past 12 months, 200 new Korean companies have entered the country’s markets, taking the total number of economic licenses obtained by Korean companies operating in the UAE to nearly 1,100, up 22 percent compared to 900 in June 2022.”
 

Topics: UAE Samsung

