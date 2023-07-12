You are here

Oil Updates — crude up; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas

Oil Updates — crude up; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas
Brent futures were up 20 cents to $79.60 a barrel at noon Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also edged up 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude up; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas

Oil Updates — crude up; Iraq decides to trade oil for Iranian gas
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil benchmark Brent futures breached $80 a barrel for the first time since May on Wednesday after US inflation data suggested the interest rate hike cycle in the world’s biggest economy is set to finally cool.

Data released on Wednesday showed US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.

Brent futures were 51 cents up at $79.91 a barrel at 03:56 p.m. Saudi time, having risen as high as $80.05 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 62 cents at $75.45 a barrel.

Top producer Saudi Arabia pledged last week to extend a production cut of 1 million barrels per day in August, while Russia will cut exports by 500,000 bpd. 

Azerbaijan oil output at 15.2m metric tons in H1 

Azerbaijan’s oil output reached 15.2 million metric tons between January and June this year, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday on Twitter, a decline of 8 percent from the year-earlier period. 

Oil production in Azerbaijan has been declining as the output at the Azeri–Chirag-Gunashli complex of offshore oilfields, operated by BP, has passed its peak. 

The minister also said it exported 12.7 million metric tons of oil in the first half of the year. 

Qatar expects record volume of LNG offtake signings this year​ 

Qatar will sign record volumes of long-term liquefied natural gas offtake contracts this year, Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi said on Tuesday at a conference in Vancouver. 

About 40 percent of new global LNG output will come from Qatar by 2029, Al-Kaabi said at the LNG 2023 conference. 

Iraq to trade crude oil for Iranian gas to settle power debt 

Iraq will begin trading crude oil for Iranian gas to end the recurring payment delays to Tehran due to the need for US approval, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani said. 

Sudani said Iran had cut gas exports to Iraq by more than 50 percent as of July 1 after Baghdad failed to secure US approval to disburse owed funds, but Tehran had now agreed to resume gas exports in exchange for crude oil. 

The deal was reached during talks with an Iranian delegation in Baghdad since Saturday, Sudani said in a televised speech. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: #oil crude LNG Brent

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to empower local communities, NEOM is offering over 1,500 job opportunities to qualified children from the region in more than 20 national and international companies participating in the second edition of its Partners Employment Forum. 

Taking place at the University of Tabuk, the two-day forum that began on Wednesday aims to attract top talents in order to involve them in achieving sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s $500 billion giga-project and beyond.  

The forum aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created “to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future, and support them to seize opportunities.”   

The event will provide job seekers with a chance to look at openings across various industries, interact with companies, and submit applications.  

Additionally, locals will benefit from consultation services that offer guidance on resume writing and interview performance. 

NEOM has launched a number of social initiatives with a focus on the three pillars of education, engagement and enablement that have helped create hundreds of jobs, scholarships, training programs, and direct investments in a wide range of businesses. 

This forum comes after the successful completion of the first edition in May 2022.  

Attended by 15 local and international companies, the first edition hosted over 3,500 students, graduates and job seekers, during which 1,344 submissions were made. 

A total of 1,067 job interviews were conducted at the event last year, which resulted in the employment of more than 500 aspirants. 

In March, NEOM claimed the top position in Forbes’ list of top 10 economies of the future companies in Saudi Arabia.  

NEOM was part of 40 firms that were divided into four categories by Forbes to highlight the Kingdom’s most progressive firms.   

Prepared in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, the report included the 10 most innovative companies in Saudi Arabia, with NEOM claiming the third position in this category.   

The report noted that the city relies heavily on 5G hyperconnectivity, artificial intelligence and robotics as well as purpose-built data centers, big data analytics and augmented virtual reality guided vehicles within its megaprojects: Trojena, Oxagon and The Line.    

It added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invested $1 billion in AI, including a metaverse platform in 2022, through NEOM Tech & Digital Co. 

Topics: #NEOM jobs Human Capacity Development Program

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment in chemical product manufacturing helped drive up the number of factories in Saudi Arabia by 2.86 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the government. 

Figures released by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources show the total number of industrial facilities hit 10,819 by the end of March — up from 10,518 factories at the end of 2022 — with the estimated capital of these factories amounting to over SR1.43 trillion ($381 billion).  

The bulletin revealed that chemical product manufacturing plants attracted the most investment, followed by producers of other non-metallic mineral products and basic metal factories. 

As part of its goal to diversify its economy away from oil under the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia has made more than 700 regulatory changes in a bid to attract foreign investments to its industrial sector.

The bulletin showed that national factories lead by type of investment, pulling 83.5 percent of all funds, followed by foreign-owned factories with 8.5 percent, then factories with joint ownership by 8 percent.  

The Riyadh region recorded the largest percentage of the total number of factories with about 4,194, followed by the Eastern province with 2,476, then the Makkah region with 2,068.  

The bulletin also indicates that small factories represent the largest percentage of the total, reaching 5,654, followed by medium-sized facilities, which made 4,341, and then large plants, which recorded 824 of the total.  

There are some 725,563 workers in these factories, with Riyadh topping the regions with nearly 268,000 employees, followed by the Eastern province where 183,193 laborers are working. 
The Al-Baha region registered the least number of workers, with 1,605.  

The Eastern region led the size of investment in the factories with SR603 million, and with a change rate of 0.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced it has begun evaluating the second tranche of facilities as part of its “Future Factories Program” to modernize the sector.

The initiative seeks to establish a strong technological ecosystem and transform the manufacturing sector in alignment with modern practices and principles.

The program will evaluate 260 licensed factories operating at different levels of technical development. 

Each factory will hold an authorized capital of over SR200 million.

Topics: Factories #manufacturing Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In support of Saudi Arabia’s financial development strategy, the Kingdom’s payment network provider has granted a gateway certification to the regional fintech company Tap Payments.  

The new credentials position the firm as a payment gateway provider, meaning it becomes one of the first fintech firms in the region to build its own proprietary gateway technology and secure certification from Saudi Payments, also known as Mada.  

“Achieving payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments is in line with the Financial Sector Development Plan, which is a key part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and a step toward having a cashless society and achieving the 70 percent target of non-cash transactions by 2025,” Ali Abulhasan, co-founder and CEO at Tap Payments, said.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525, while creating 18,000 jobs. 

This is aimed at increasing the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion, and raising venture capital investments to $3.2 billion by 2030.  

The company will be able to expand its product offering and solutions by leveraging Mada’s technology stack which includes many advanced payment features.  

One of which is the ability to tokenize cards and securely store them for clients which will streamline checkout experiences and boost conversion rates.  

“Partnering with Saudi Payments allows us to collaborate in building meaningful technologies that have a major impact on digitizing payments and elevating the payment experience for cardholders in the region,” Sultan Alonazi, managing director for Saudi Arabia, Tap Payments, said.  

Mada currently aids over 30 million issued cards, representing nearly 90 percent of all payment transactions being processed within the country.  

In the first quarter of 2023, e-commerce transactions in the Kingdom grew by 50 percent compared to the previous year. 

Additionally, Mada cardholders represent over 50 percent of Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ purchasing power and more than 35 percent of the Middle East and North Africa region’s spending capacity, the press release stated.  

Furthermore, Tap Payments holds several certifications as a payment technology provider and a license from the Saudi Central Bank.  

The company was established in Kuwait in 2014 and currently has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as Lebanon, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Topics: Tap Payments Mada

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen air transport relations with Austria, the UAE has reached a transport services agreement with the European state.  

Signed at the Vienna-based Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deal unlocks new avenues for joint cooperation in trade, private sector relations, and competitiveness.   

Hamad Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Austria, signed the contract on behalf of his government, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peter Tieffenthal represented the Austrian side. 

Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement paves the way for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and increasing trade exchange, especially in light of the expected rise in reciprocal flights and the bolstered air transport services network, which will benefit transport companies in both countries and support the tourism sector.” 

Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, added: “The signing of this agreement will enhance the distinguished relations between our two countries, create new opportunities for trade, support the operations of national carriers, enhance private sector partnership, and encourage economic competition.”

Ryse Energy penetrates US market as it acquires Primus Wind Power 

The UAE-based renewable energy firm Ryse Energy has acquired the US manufacturer of micro wind turbines Primus Wind Power, paving its way for entry into the North American market.  

The purchase made by the company, which is situated in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, also expedites the production of its US manufactured wind turbines.

Ryse Energy also said in its statement on Wednesday that it offers grid-connected or off-grid alternatives with energy storage for wind and solar as stand-alone technologies. 

With this acquisition, the company’s small turbine portfolio now includes Primus Wind Power’s AIR turbines, as well as “unlocks strategic synergies,” added the company.  

Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s AA rating and gives it a stable outlook 

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at “AA” with a stable outlook.   

This comes against the backdrop of the emirate having high gross domestic product per capita, robust fiscal and external standings, and limited state debt.  

“Government debt is among the lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns and sovereign net foreign assets among the highest,” stated the agency.  

The rating is limited by Abu Dhabi’s high reliance on hydrocarbons, a weak but improving economic policy framework, and subpar governance indicators when compared to peers, according to the report.

Topics: #uae Abu Dhabi Austria

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye aim to further strengthen their cooperation in the fields of economy, urban development and city planning, as top ministers from both sides met in Ankara on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail held discussions with Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on a wide range of issues of common interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between both countries.  

The meeting was also attended by Turkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and the president of Turkish Contractors’ Association, Erdal Eren.  

“Under the leadership of our president, we will continue our efforts to further improve the relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, with which we have strong historical and cultural ties,” Omer Bolat, Turkish minister of trade, said in a tweet.  

He added: “We discussed bilateral trade, mutual investments, contracting services, smart city technologies, and the activities of Turkish companies in Saudi Arabia to deepen our relations by taking concrete steps.”   

Top officials from both sides also discussed investment opportunities in the housing and municipal sectors in the Kingdom, while reviewing the Saudi experience in the real estate development sector.  

In a tweet upon his arrival, Al-Hogail said that the meeting’s purpose is to “continue cooperation in the municipal and residential fields, and to exchange experiences that deepen our experiences, to continue progress in our future steps.”   

Al-Hogail also discussed Turkish experiences in the fields of developing cities, maintaining their historical character, financing, construction and urban development.  

The minster was also briefed on the most successful Turkish practices in the municipal and housing sector, with the goal of benefitting from the country's expertise and meeting the ministry’s objectives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

In reference to the standing of the two nations and their influence at the regional and international levels, Al-Hogail underlined the depth and strength of the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.    

Additionally, he extended an invitation to Turkish ministers and business leaders to visit the Kingdom and take part in the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh in September, the SPA report added.  

During the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in March in Riyadh, Mehmet Mus, the then trade minister of Turkiye, had said that the bilateral trade with the Kingdom is expected to reach $10 billion in the coming years. 

Speaking at the same forum, the president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, stated that that 1,140 Saudi companies invested in Turkiye while 390 Turkish companies invested in the Kingdom and the bilateral trade volume jumped from SR17 billion ($4.52 billion) in 2017 to SR23 billion in 2022.  

Among others, investments were made in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors, he added. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Turkiye Majid Al-Hogail

