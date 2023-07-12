Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 62.69 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 11,727.19.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.8 billion ($2.1 billion) as 93 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 118 retreated.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 376.32 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 22,890.95.

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 11.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to reach 1,542.87.

The best-performing stock of the day was Anaam International Holding Group whose share price surged 9.40 percent to SR1.28.

Other top performers included Elm Co. and United Electronics Co., as their share prices soared by 8.66 percent and 6.16 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Wataniya Insurance Co. whose share price dropped by 3.23 percent to SR19.2.

In Nomu, Canadian Medical Center Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 8.85 percent to SR7.01.

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 13.62 percent to SR15.1.

On the announcement front, Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Top Plastic Factory to boost cooperation across several fields.

The areas for potential cooperation include products development, quality assurance, and providing sustainable solutions, according to a Tadawul statement.

In terms of scientific research, in specific, the three-year MoU will help both firms explore ways to exploit the recycling of plastic goods while developing new products with qualitative characteristics that can easily be recycled and can cater to different purposes.

Under the new MoU, both parties will work together to utilize the shared experiences in the fields of mutual cooperation in such a way that aligns well with the goals and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, the statement said.

In addition to this, the MoU also aims to facilitate sharing and exchanging technical knowledge, discussing programs in the fields of planning and institutional excellence as well as elevating departmental performance.