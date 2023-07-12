You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 376.32 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 22,890.95 while MSCI Tadawul Index gained 11.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to reach 1,542.87. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6fwr

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 62.69 points, or 0.54 percent, to close at 11,727.19. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.8 billion ($2.1 billion) as 93 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 118 retreated.    

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 376.32 points, or 1.62 percent, to close at 22,890.95. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index gained 11.26 points, or 0.75 percent, to reach 1,542.87. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Anaam International Holding Group whose share price surged 9.40 percent to SR1.28.   

Other top performers included Elm Co. and United Electronics Co., as their share prices soared by 8.66 percent and 6.16 percent, respectively.    

The worst performer was Wataniya Insurance Co. whose share price dropped by 3.23 percent to SR19.2.    

In Nomu, Canadian Medical Center Co. was the top gainer with its share price edging up by 8.85 percent to SR7.01. 

Future Care Trading Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 13.62 percent to SR15.1.   

On the announcement front, Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Top Plastic Factory to boost cooperation across several fields. 

The areas for potential cooperation include products development, quality assurance, and providing sustainable solutions, according to a Tadawul statement. 

In terms of scientific research, in specific, the three-year MoU will help both firms explore ways to exploit the recycling of plastic goods while developing new products with qualitative characteristics that can easily be recycled and can cater to different purposes. 

Under the new MoU, both parties will work together to utilize the shared experiences in the fields of mutual cooperation in such a way that aligns well with the goals and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, the statement said. 

In addition to this, the MoU also aims to facilitate sharing and exchanging technical knowledge, discussing programs in the fields of planning and institutional excellence as well as elevating departmental performance.  

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU MSCI Tadawul Index

Related

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,664 points as trading turnover hits $2bn  

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to empower local communities, NEOM is offering over 1,500 job opportunities to qualified children from the region in more than 20 national and international companies participating in the second edition of its Partners Employment Forum. 

Taking place at the University of Tabuk, the two-day forum that began on Wednesday aims to attract top talents in order to involve them in achieving sustainable growth within the Kingdom’s $500 billion giga-project and beyond.  

The forum aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created “to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future, and support them to seize opportunities.”   

The event will provide job seekers with a chance to look at openings across various industries, interact with companies, and submit applications.  

Additionally, locals will benefit from consultation services that offer guidance on resume writing and interview performance. 

NEOM has launched a number of social initiatives with a focus on the three pillars of education, engagement and enablement that have helped create hundreds of jobs, scholarships, training programs, and direct investments in a wide range of businesses. 

This forum comes after the successful completion of the first edition in May 2022.  

Attended by 15 local and international companies, the first edition hosted over 3,500 students, graduates and job seekers, during which 1,344 submissions were made. 

A total of 1,067 job interviews were conducted at the event last year, which resulted in the employment of more than 500 aspirants. 

In March, NEOM claimed the top position in Forbes’ list of top 10 economies of the future companies in Saudi Arabia.  

NEOM was part of 40 firms that were divided into four categories by Forbes to highlight the Kingdom’s most progressive firms.   

Prepared in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, the report included the 10 most innovative companies in Saudi Arabia, with NEOM claiming the third position in this category.   

The report noted that the city relies heavily on 5G hyperconnectivity, artificial intelligence and robotics as well as purpose-built data centers, big data analytics and augmented virtual reality guided vehicles within its megaprojects: Trojena, Oxagon and The Line.    

It added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has invested $1 billion in AI, including a metaverse platform in 2022, through NEOM Tech & Digital Co. 

Topics: #NEOM jobs Human Capacity Development Program

Related

Saudi engineer, robotics specialist at NEOM to speak at AI global summit in Geneva
Saudi Arabia
Saudi engineer, robotics specialist at NEOM to speak at AI global summit in Geneva
NEOM-supported Saudi shortlisted for Yugo BAFTA Student Award in gaming category
Saudi Arabia
NEOM-supported Saudi shortlisted for Yugo BAFTA Student Award in gaming category

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom

Factories increase in Saudi Arabia thanks to investment boom
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment in chemical product manufacturing helped drive up the number of factories in Saudi Arabia by 2.86 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to the government. 

Figures released by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources show the total number of industrial facilities hit 10,819 by the end of March — up from 10,518 factories at the end of 2022 — with the estimated capital of these factories amounting to over SR1.43 trillion ($381 billion).  

The bulletin revealed that chemical product manufacturing plants attracted the most investment, followed by producers of other non-metallic mineral products and basic metal factories. 

As part of its goal to diversify its economy away from oil under the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia has made more than 700 regulatory changes in a bid to attract foreign investments to its industrial sector.

The bulletin showed that national factories lead by type of investment, pulling 83.5 percent of all funds, followed by foreign-owned factories with 8.5 percent, then factories with joint ownership by 8 percent.  

The Riyadh region recorded the largest percentage of the total number of factories with about 4,194, followed by the Eastern province with 2,476, then the Makkah region with 2,068.  

The bulletin also indicates that small factories represent the largest percentage of the total, reaching 5,654, followed by medium-sized facilities, which made 4,341, and then large plants, which recorded 824 of the total.  

There are some 725,563 workers in these factories, with Riyadh topping the regions with nearly 268,000 employees, followed by the Eastern province where 183,193 laborers are working. 
The Al-Baha region registered the least number of workers, with 1,605.  

The Eastern region led the size of investment in the factories with SR603 million, and with a change rate of 0.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced it has begun evaluating the second tranche of facilities as part of its “Future Factories Program” to modernize the sector.

The initiative seeks to establish a strong technological ecosystem and transform the manufacturing sector in alignment with modern practices and principles.

The program will evaluate 260 licensed factories operating at different levels of technical development. 

Each factory will hold an authorized capital of over SR200 million.

Topics: Factories #manufacturing Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi Arabia to evaluate 260 factories in modernization push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to evaluate 260 factories in modernization push
Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches 80 factories worth $1.1bn in February

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   

Saudi Arabia grants payment gateway certification to Tap Payments   
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In support of Saudi Arabia’s financial development strategy, the Kingdom’s payment network provider has granted a gateway certification to the regional fintech company Tap Payments.  

The new credentials position the firm as a payment gateway provider, meaning it becomes one of the first fintech firms in the region to build its own proprietary gateway technology and secure certification from Saudi Payments, also known as Mada.  

“Achieving payment gateway certification from Saudi Payments is in line with the Financial Sector Development Plan, which is a key part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and a step toward having a cashless society and achieving the 70 percent target of non-cash transactions by 2025,” Ali Abulhasan, co-founder and CEO at Tap Payments, said.  

Under its development plan, Saudi Arabia wants to increase the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom to 525, while creating 18,000 jobs. 

This is aimed at increasing the sector’s direct contribution to the gross domestic product to $3.5 billion, and raising venture capital investments to $3.2 billion by 2030.  

The company will be able to expand its product offering and solutions by leveraging Mada’s technology stack which includes many advanced payment features.  

One of which is the ability to tokenize cards and securely store them for clients which will streamline checkout experiences and boost conversion rates.  

“Partnering with Saudi Payments allows us to collaborate in building meaningful technologies that have a major impact on digitizing payments and elevating the payment experience for cardholders in the region,” Sultan Alonazi, managing director for Saudi Arabia, Tap Payments, said.  

Mada currently aids over 30 million issued cards, representing nearly 90 percent of all payment transactions being processed within the country.  

In the first quarter of 2023, e-commerce transactions in the Kingdom grew by 50 percent compared to the previous year. 

Additionally, Mada cardholders represent over 50 percent of Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ purchasing power and more than 35 percent of the Middle East and North Africa region’s spending capacity, the press release stated.  

Furthermore, Tap Payments holds several certifications as a payment technology provider and a license from the Saudi Central Bank.  

The company was established in Kuwait in 2014 and currently has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as Lebanon, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Topics: Tap Payments Mada

Related

Saudi fintech firm secures $3.2m in seed funding
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech firm secures $3.2m in seed funding

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services

UAE In-Focus — New agreement with Austria to boost air transport services
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen air transport relations with Austria, the UAE has reached a transport services agreement with the European state.  

Signed at the Vienna-based Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deal unlocks new avenues for joint cooperation in trade, private sector relations, and competitiveness.   

Hamad Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s Ambassador to Austria, signed the contract on behalf of his government, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Peter Tieffenthal represented the Austrian side. 

Al-Kaabi said: “This agreement paves the way for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and increasing trade exchange, especially in light of the expected rise in reciprocal flights and the bolstered air transport services network, which will benefit transport companies in both countries and support the tourism sector.” 

Saif Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, added: “The signing of this agreement will enhance the distinguished relations between our two countries, create new opportunities for trade, support the operations of national carriers, enhance private sector partnership, and encourage economic competition.”

Ryse Energy penetrates US market as it acquires Primus Wind Power 

The UAE-based renewable energy firm Ryse Energy has acquired the US manufacturer of micro wind turbines Primus Wind Power, paving its way for entry into the North American market.  

The purchase made by the company, which is situated in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, also expedites the production of its US manufactured wind turbines.

Ryse Energy also said in its statement on Wednesday that it offers grid-connected or off-grid alternatives with energy storage for wind and solar as stand-alone technologies. 

With this acquisition, the company’s small turbine portfolio now includes Primus Wind Power’s AIR turbines, as well as “unlocks strategic synergies,” added the company.  

Fitch affirms Abu Dhabi’s AA rating and gives it a stable outlook 

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Abu Dhabi’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at “AA” with a stable outlook.   

This comes against the backdrop of the emirate having high gross domestic product per capita, robust fiscal and external standings, and limited state debt.  

“Government debt is among the lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns and sovereign net foreign assets among the highest,” stated the agency.  

The rating is limited by Abu Dhabi’s high reliance on hydrocarbons, a weak but improving economic policy framework, and subpar governance indicators when compared to peers, according to the report.

Topics: #uae Abu Dhabi Austria

Related

UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — FDI inflows jump to record $23bn

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye aim to further strengthen their cooperation in the fields of economy, urban development and city planning, as top ministers from both sides met in Ankara on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail held discussions with Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on a wide range of issues of common interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between both countries.  

The meeting was also attended by Turkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and the president of Turkish Contractors’ Association, Erdal Eren.  

“Under the leadership of our president, we will continue our efforts to further improve the relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, with which we have strong historical and cultural ties,” Omer Bolat, Turkish minister of trade, said in a tweet.  

He added: “We discussed bilateral trade, mutual investments, contracting services, smart city technologies, and the activities of Turkish companies in Saudi Arabia to deepen our relations by taking concrete steps.”   

Top officials from both sides also discussed investment opportunities in the housing and municipal sectors in the Kingdom, while reviewing the Saudi experience in the real estate development sector.  

In a tweet upon his arrival, Al-Hogail said that the meeting’s purpose is to “continue cooperation in the municipal and residential fields, and to exchange experiences that deepen our experiences, to continue progress in our future steps.”   

Al-Hogail also discussed Turkish experiences in the fields of developing cities, maintaining their historical character, financing, construction and urban development.  

The minster was also briefed on the most successful Turkish practices in the municipal and housing sector, with the goal of benefitting from the country's expertise and meeting the ministry’s objectives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

In reference to the standing of the two nations and their influence at the regional and international levels, Al-Hogail underlined the depth and strength of the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.    

Additionally, he extended an invitation to Turkish ministers and business leaders to visit the Kingdom and take part in the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh in September, the SPA report added.  

During the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in March in Riyadh, Mehmet Mus, the then trade minister of Turkiye, had said that the bilateral trade with the Kingdom is expected to reach $10 billion in the coming years. 

Speaking at the same forum, the president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, stated that that 1,140 Saudi companies invested in Turkiye while 390 Turkish companies invested in the Kingdom and the bilateral trade volume jumped from SR17 billion ($4.52 billion) in 2017 to SR23 billion in 2022.  

Among others, investments were made in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors, he added. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Turkiye Majid Al-Hogail

Related

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum runs in Riyadh
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
Closing bell: TASI rises to 11,727 points as trading turnover hits $2.1bn
Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular
Fourth Riyadh Season to begin with boxing spectacular
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti to face tax evasion trial
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti to face tax evasion trial
48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame
48hr challenge puts filmmakers in the frame

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.