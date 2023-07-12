You are here

Pakistan gets $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from UAE as IMF approves bailout 

A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago

Pakistan gets $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from UAE as IMF approves bailout 

A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)
  • Critical financial support from UAE arrives as IMF board approves $3 billion bailout package 
  • PM thanks UAE president for $1 billion deposit, says UAE is ‘time-tested and brotherly country’
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday that the UAE had deposited $1 billion in Pakistan’s central bank, ahead of Islamabad getting a formal nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout package. 
In March, the IMF asked Pakistan to secure financing assurances from friendly states and multilateral donors as a pre-condition to releasing a $1.1 billion tranche from an Extended Fund Facility program that Pakistan entered in 2019. Subsequently, China rolled over a $2 billion loan and Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $2 billion and $1 billion respectively.
On Tuesday, Dar thanked the Saudi leadership after Riyadh deposited $2 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying it would increase the country’s reserves and lead to economic stability. 
“A short while ago, we got confirmation that our friend and brotherly country the United Arab Emirates has deposited $1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan’s account,” Dar said in a video message. 
“Praise be to God, this will further improve the foreign exchange reserves of our state bank by $1 billion,” the finance minister said, adding that with Saudi Arabia’s deposit, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had grown by $3 billion in two days. 

Dar thanked the UAE leadership for standing with Pakistan while it faced one of its worst economic crisis over the past year.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to thank UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing UAE as a “time-tested friend and brotherly country.”

“We deeply acknowledge this kind gesture & consider it critical to our efforts to stabilize the economy,” PM Sharif wrote on Twitter. 

The critical support from the UAE comes as the IMF’s Executive Board approved a $3 billion bailout package for cash-starved Pakistan on a stand-by arrangement. 
Pakistan, suffering from a severe balance of payments crisis that has seen its reserve dip to historic lows and its currency plummet against the US dollar in recent months, is desperately in need of external financing. 
Saudi Arabia and UAE have provided much-needed aid to Pakistan and offered the South Asian country oil on deferred payments whenever it is faced with economic problems. Pakistan enjoys deep-rooted ties with both countries and cooperates with them in trade, defense, military, and various other sectors. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Pakistan IMF

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Business & Economy
Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate agreements worth more than SR2.3 billion ($610 million) were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Ankara in a sign of the growing economic relations between the two countries.

The 16 cooperation agreements were reached, and included companies specializing in construction, engineering consultancy and investment.

The signings were overseen by the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, who used a speech to set out how the forum is an opportunity to enhance cooperation and exchange successful experiences in the municipality and housing sectors, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The minister went on to say that the Kingdom has started building more than 300,000 housing units on areas exceeding 150 million sq. meters, with an investment value of more than SR100 billion.

He called on Turkish companies to put forward investment in the real estate developments in the Kingdom.

Al-Hogail met with the Saudi delegation participating in the forum to learn about the challenges faced by investors and discuss proposed solutions. 

Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Polat used his address to the event to express his happiness at hosting the forum, which he said opens new horizons for cooperation between the two countries in many economic sectors, according to the SPA.

Ahead of the event, Al-Hogail held discussions with Turkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki on a wide range of issues of common interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between both countries.  

The meeting was also attended by Turkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek and the president of Turkish Contractors’ Association, Erdal Eren.  

“Under the leadership of our president, we will continue our efforts to further improve the relations between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, with which we have strong historical and cultural ties,” Omer Bolat, Turkish minister of trade, said in a tweet. 

Topics: Saudi-Turkish Business Forum Turkiye saudi turkiye ties

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Ma'aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia

Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia

Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia
Updated 52 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In an effort to enhance the Kingdom’s mining sector with international expertise, Saudi Arabian Mining Company, also known as Ma’aden, has joined with US firm Ivanhoe Electric Inc. to introduce cutting-edge technology to the growing sector. 

In a bourse filing, the mining giant announced the successful completion of establishing a 50-50 joint venture with Ivanhoe. 

This collaboration aims to deploy three new-generation Typhoon machines for exploration purposes, covering a minimum of 48,500 sq. km. 

This latest agreement comes after Ma’aden initiated a deal to acquire 9.9 percent of Ivanhoe shares for $126.5 million in May and agreed to form a joint venture with $66 million in capital. 

Speaking at the time, Robert Wilt, CEO of the firm, said: “We are launching one of the largest exploration programs in the world in partnership with Ivanhoe Electric.”  

Through the newly formed joint venture, Ma’aden will utilize IE technology to expedite the exploration process for an approximate value of $1.3 trillion in untapped minerals. 

IE is a US-based technology and mineral exploration company specializing in merging advanced mineral exploration technologies with renewable energy storage solutions and electric metal projects.

Wilt added that integrating IE technology would put Ma’aden on track to meet its growth targets while expediting the development of the Kingdom's minerals. 

“IE’s Typhoon technology will enable us to accelerate our exploration efforts by six times and de-risk and advance the development of a significant exploration hub in the Kingdom,” Wilt said in May.

IE’s Typhoon technology allows for deeper detection capabilities for water, oil, and sulfide minerals that may contain valuable resources such as copper, gold, silver, and nickel. 

This technology enhances the accuracy of identifying and analyzing these valuable deposits. 

“With our Typhoon technology, our computational geosciences’ machine-based learning software, and the combined talents of our highly experienced team of women and men, we have all the tools necessary to conduct a transformational exploration program for electric and precious metals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Ivanhoe Executive Chairman Robert Friedland in May.

Ma’aden is among the fastest-growing mining companies in the world, with revenues of SR40.3 billion ($10.7 billion) in 2022. 

The company operates 17 mines and sites with more than 6,500 direct employees in over 30 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) Ivanhoe Electric Inc

PIF’s joint venture with Ma’aden to help establish mining sector: top official
Business & Economy
PIF’s joint venture with Ma’aden to help establish mining sector: top official
Ma’aden buys 9.9% shares in Ivanhoe Electric to undertake one of the largest mining explorations 
Business & Economy
Ma’aden buys 9.9% shares in Ivanhoe Electric to undertake one of the largest mining explorations 

Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey

Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey

Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As a result of the ease of getting a visa, dealing with local authorities, and opening a bank account in the country, Bahrain is ninth in the top destinations in the world for expatriates.

This is according to a report published by global expat network InterNations, based on a survey of 12,065 respondents from 171 nationalities and living in 172 countries worldwide.

Mexico topped the list, with Spain and Panama coming second and third respectively.

Malaysia and Taiwan rounded out the top five.

Bahrain was the highest-placed country from the Middle East, with the UAE ranked 11th, Oman 12th, and Saudi Arabia 28th.

Qatar came in the 31st position, while Kuwait was ranked 53rd.

According to the survey, some of the worst destinations for expats include South Korea, Germany, South Africa, Italy, and Japan.

The survey also taps on expats’ lives in these destinations while providing in-depth information on the respondents’ satisfaction with their respective countries in five indices: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Personal Finance, and the Expat Essentials Index.

Bahrain topped the list of the Expat Essentials Index, which covers housing, administration, language, and digital life. The UAE and Saudi Arabia ranked second and ninth respectively.

When it comes to digital services, Bahrain was placed eighth due thanks to their wide availability across the country, making it easy to get high-speed internet access at home as well as carrying administrative tasks online.

In terms of the language spoken, Bahrain ranked first as expats claimed that the language barrier is low and does not cause any hassle or hurdle for them.

In the Quality of Life index, which includes travel, healthcare, safety, and security, among other factors, Bahrain ranked 20th, while Saudi Arabia and Kuwait came 40th and 53rd respectively.

With regards to the Ease of Settling In Index, which focuses on local friendliness, ease of finding friends, and culture, Bahrain came ninth, while Saudi Arabia ranked 32nd, Qatar came in 35th, and Kuwait 53rd.

As for the Working Aboard Index, which includes career prospects, salary, job security, and work culture, Bahrain has secured the 19th ranking.

In the Personal Finance index, Bahrain came in 27th, with Saudi Arabia ranked 22nd and Qatar placed at 46. 

Overall, 71 percent of those asked are happy and content with their life in Bahrain, reflecting the same as the global average of 72 percent.

Topics: Bahrain InterNations expat destination

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Investcorp explore potential partnership in UK student housing
Corporate News
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat and Investcorp explore potential partnership in UK student housing

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has offered 6,000 plots of land to the beneficiaries of the Sakani housing program in the first half of the year amid efforts of the Kingdom to make housing affordable. 

In an announcement, the platform said the initiative is a follow-up to the launch of eight free housing plans in 11 regions by the Ministry of Housing.

“It is part of the joint efforts to improve affordability in housing to achieve the goals of the Iskan Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs,” said the statement. 

According to Sakani, Makkah received 3,982 free plots of land, with 54 in Rabigh governorate, while Riyadh bagged 911. 

The initiative also made 224 lands available in the Eastern province and 61 plots in the Al-Hinakiyah governorate of Madinah. 

Qassim, Tarif and Hubuna obtained 169, 161 and 100 plots, respectively. 

The ministry also provided 182 plots in Dumat Al-Jandal province in Al-Jawf, 128 in Hail and 40 in Jazan and Al-Baha. 

The announcement further said the program would continue offering more land parcels in the coming period through its website. These could be reserved electronically after selecting the appropriate land and fulfilling the contractual obligations. 

In March, 10,606 Saudi families benefited from the program, of which 9,089 families were allotted their first homes. 

This brought the total number to receive support to more than 21,000 in the first three months of the year.

The fund also deposited over SR2.7 billion into the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries during the same period.

Founded in 2017 by the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, the Sakani program aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house to 70 percent by 2030. 

This includes through creating new housing stock, assigning plots and homes to citizens, and providing financing for their purchases. 

The housing industry in the Kingdom has been witnessing brighter prospects in recent times, with increasing activity in property buying and sectoral investments. 

In May, the housing market got a fresh stream of liquidity, with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. announcing SR3.5 billion in sukuk issuances.  

Topics: Sakani Saudi Ministry of Housing

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 
Updated 12 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Rural farming in Saudi Arabia is expected to see increased investments and loans, with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture signing two agreements with the Agricultural Development Fund. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the deal is expected to increase the production efficiency of the agricultural industry in the Kingdom and extend the fund’s involvement in various activities of the ministry. 

The deal will also encourage entrepreneurs to exploit investment opportunities in the sector and provide support and finance for farms. 

“The Agricultural Development Fund plays a significant role in supporting the agriculture sector in the Kingdom through financial initiatives and other programs that aim to strengthen food security and sustainability,” said Habib Al-Shammari, the fund’s official spokesperson. 

Ensuring food security for the Kingdom is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and initiatives like these are further expected to encourage growth. 

The ministry and ADF will also work together to increase the utility of modern agricultural methods and address the problems and difficulties faced in the farming sector. 

“The fund offered over SR6.5 billion ($1.73 billion) in financial support in 2022, SR1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and SR2 billion in the second quarter of this year,” said Al-Shammari. 

In June 2023, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge in partnership with UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, to identify and support innovators of climate-smart agriculture solutions. 

The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim during the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China. 

During his speech, the minister said that immediate action is required to address food security challenges, especially in the desert environment in Saudi Arabia. 

Earlier this month, the ADF approved SR1.5 billion to farmers in Saudi Arabia for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. 

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef also indicated that the Kingdom is eyeing to attract investments worth $20 billion in the food sector by 2035. 

These investments will be made specifically in major areas of the food industry, including poultry, dairy, bakery, sweets and beverages. 

According to Alkhorayef, these investments are also in line with the country’s aim to double agricultural exports from $3.7 billion in 2022 to $10.9 billion in 2035, as per the objectives of the National Industry Strategy. 

Topics: Ministry of Environment water Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA) farming

Arab Organization for Agricultural Development seeks Egypt support for Lebanese fish farms
Middle-East
Arab Organization for Agricultural Development seeks Egypt support for Lebanese fish farms

Pakistan gets $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from UAE as IMF approves bailout 
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan. (File/Reuters)
UK sanctions firms linked to warring Sudan military groups
UK sanctions firms linked to warring Sudan military groups
President Biden says he's confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Saudi authorities foil huge drug-smuggling plot
More than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills were found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka.

