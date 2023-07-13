Raisi begins rare Africa visit ‘to promote economic diplomacy’

NAIROBI: Iran’s president has begun a rare visit to Africa as his country, which is under heavy US economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world.
President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Kenya on Wednesday is the first to the African continent by an Iranian leader in more than a decade. He is also expected to visit Uganda and Zimbabwe and meet with the presidents there.
Africa is a “continent of opportunities” and a great platform for Iranian products, Raisi told journalists in a briefing. He didn’t take questions. “None of us is satisfied with the current volume of trade,” he said.
Iran’s leader specifically mentioned Africa’s mineral resources and Iran’s petrochemical experience, but the five memoranda of understanding signed on Wednesday by Iran and Kenya appeared not to address either one. Instead, they addressed information, communication and technology; fisheries; animal health and livestock production and investment promotion.
Kenyan President William Ruto called Iran a “critical strategic partner” and “global innovation powerhouse.”
He expressed interest in expanding Kenya’s agricultural exports to Iran and Central Asia well beyond tea.
Iran also intends to set up a manufacturing plant for Iranian vehicles in Kenya’s port city of Mombasa, Ruto said,
Raisi’s Africa visit is meant to “promote economic diplomacy, strengthen political relations with friendly and aligned countries, and diversify the export destinations,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement upon his arrival.
Last month, Iran’s leader made his first visit to Latin America, stopping in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties in a major diplomatic breakthrough.
Iran is in a growing standoff with Western nations over its nuclear program, which has made major advances in the five years since then-US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from an international agreement that restricted it. Trump also restored sanctions on Iran that have contributed to a severe economic crisis.
The US last month accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant as Moscow seeks weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war but not since.
Kenya is East Africa’s economic hub and an ally of the US, with President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, visiting the country early this year. Last year, the US and Kenya signed a memorandum of understanding on “strategic civil nuclear cooperation.” Kenya has expressed interest in using nuclear power for energy production.
Under Ruto, Kenya is struggling with debt and rising cost of living, with more protests expected on Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere. Few details have been released about the Iranian leader’s visit to Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, a US ally on security matters, has previously voiced support for Iran’s controversial nuclear program. During a 2010 visit by former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Museveni asserted that all sovereign countries had a right to pursue peaceful nuclear programs even as he urged the eradication of all nuclear arsenals.
Uganda is trying to set up a nuclear power plant that authorities this year said would be generating electricity by 2031. The plant, which is being developed with the technical support of the China National Nuclear Corporation, would exploit the East African country’s substantial deposits of uranium.
Zimbabwe, like Iran, is under US sanctions. A ministerial delegation from Zimbabwe visited Tehran early this year and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including petroleum trade.
Medical and aid groups in northwest Syria fear worse conditions if aid flow from Turkiye stops
UN Security Council has failed to renew the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing into opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkiye
Russia vetoed a compromise resolution presented by Brazil and Switzerland that would renew the crossing’s mandate for nine months
IDLIB, Syria: Youssef Al-Ramadan says he always feels guilty for having to put his wife and three children to work in order to survive — and now they might not be able to get by since international aid could stop flowing from Turkiye.
Standing outside his tent in a displacement camp in northern Idlib, he is worried that their income might not be sufficient to make ends meet if the United Nations Security Council cannot renew a humanitarian border crossing that has been a critical lifeline for him and some 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest. The vast majority live in poverty and rely on aid to survive.
On Tuesday, the UN Security Council failed to renew the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing into opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkiye.
Russia, a key political and military ally of President Bashar Assad, vetoed a compromise resolution presented by Brazil and Switzerland that would renew the crossing’s mandate for nine months. With the exception of China’s abstention, it was voted in favor by the majority of member states, and had the backing of humanitarian agencies and the UN Secretary General. Moscow’s rival resolution, which would renew the mandate for six months with additional requirements, failed to get the minimum of nine votes in favor, with only China giving its support.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric underscored Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is not giving up” on trying to keep the Bab Al-Hawa crossing open, stressing that it remains “the center of gravity of the UN’s efforts to deliver aid in the northwest part of Syria.”
Like many others in Idlib, Al-Ramadan was internally displaced due to the ongoing conflict, now in its 13th year. He says he cannot go back to his hometown south of the province, because he alleges that the Syrian government and Russia confiscated his home and farmland.
“They took our land and our homes, and now they want to cut off the border crossing,” he told The Associated Press. “I’m barely able to survive with Bab Al-Hawa open, so what happens if it closes?”
Syria is still dealing with the impact of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in February that rocked Turkiye and northern Syria in both government and opposition held areas, killing over 50,000 people.
The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four crossing points into opposition-held areas in Syria. Over the years, Russia, backed by China, had reduced the authorized crossings to just Bab Al-Hawa from Turkiye, and the mandates from a year to six months.
Russia alleges that militant groups in Idlib are taking the aid and preventing it from reaching families in need. Moscow and Beijing have been calling to phase out the UN cross-border mandate and instead route through Damascus, but Syrians in the northwest enclave say they are skeptical of the push.
The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a relief group active in northwestern Syria, slammed the Security Council’s five permanent members — France, United States, United Kingdom, Russia, and China — for what they called “strongly irresponsible actions” and “clear disregard for the fate of millions of civilians in Syria.”
International humanitarian organizations decried Russia’s veto.
“It defies reason and principle, that Security Council members would vote to not maintain all avenues of aid access for vulnerable Syrians at this time,” International Rescue Committee President David Miliband said in a statement.
Dr. Munzer Khalil, Idlib health director, told The Associated Press that he fears severe public health consequences if the Security Council cannot renew the crossing’s mandate, because many health facilities relying on UN aid will face shortages of critical medical supplies and equipment, including vaccines for children.
The recent earthquake that hit the region emphasizes “the urgency of addressing the inequitable access to aid in northwest Syria and allocating resources for both long-term and immediate recovery initiatives,” Khalil said.
Israeli fire wounds Hezbollah members near Lebanon-Israel border
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Israeli fire wounded three members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Wednesday near the border with Israel, a security source in southern Lebanon said.
The incident comes amid tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border area, a stronghold of the Shiite movement and the site of sporadic skirmishes.
“Three Hezbollah members were wounded by Israeli fire near the border,” the source told AFP, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Three other sources with knowledge of the incident also said Hezbollah members had been wounded. One said a sound grenade was fired and that three members were “lightly” hurt.
The Israeli army said in a statement that “a number of suspects approached the northern security fence with Lebanon and attempted to sabotage the security fence in the area.”
“Soldiers immediately spotted the suspects and used means to distance them,” the army said, adding that “the identity of the suspects is unknown.”
An AFP correspondent said the incident took place near the village of Al-Bustan, where Lebanese army and peacekeepers were deployed.
The Israeli military released footage it said was of the incident showing several people approaching the fence before an apparent blast caused them to run away.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said it was “aware of disturbing reports about an incident along the Blue Line.”
“The situation is extremely sensitive. We urge everyone to cease any action that may lead to escalation of any kind,” it said in a statement.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating war in 2006 after the group captured two Israeli soldiers.
The conflict killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech to mark the anniversary of the 2006 war that Wednesday’s incident was “under investigation.”
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack. The UN mission was beefed up in response to the 2006 conflict, and operates in the south near the border.
Lebanon and Israel are technically at war.
Wednesday’s incident comes less than a week after the Israeli army struck southern Lebanon following an anti-tank missile launch from its northern neighbor. The missile exploded in the border area between the two foes.
That same day, Hezbollah had denounced Israel for building a concrete wall around the town of GHajjar.
The Blue Line cuts through GHajjar, formally placing its northern part in Lebanon and its southern part in the Israeli-occupied and annexed Golan Heights.
“This land will not be left to Israelis,” Nasrallah said Wednesday.
“Through cooperation” between Hezbollah, the state and the Lebanese people, “we can get back our occupied land in GHajjar,” he added.
The foreign ministry on Tuesday said Lebanon would file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council over Israel’s “annexation” of the north of GHajjar.
Considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments, Hezbollah is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, and it is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics.
Nasrallah also said Hezbollah had set up two tents recently in the Shebaa Farms — one erected in a disputed area — but that the Israelis had “not dared to take any steps on the ground” in response.
In June, Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone that had flown into Lebanon’s southern airspace.
In April, Israel’s military said soldiers had shot down a drone that entered its airspace from Lebanon, a day after a barrage of rockets was fired into Israel.
Local traders told Arab News on Wednesday that they will stop buying and selling items until the Yemeni riyal stabilizes, adding that only large retailers accept the Saudi riyal
Updated 13 July 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Protests erupted in many Yemeni cities controlled by the internationally recognized government on Wednesday, as the Yemeni riyal fell to a new low.
The riyal sank to 1,500 per dollar in Aden and other cities, plummeting from the May figure of 1,300 and ending months of stability.
Angry demonstrators blocked key roads and set tires on fire in Aden and Al-Mukalla, while businesses, exchange firms and shops closed their doors in protest at the currency’s depreciation.
Local trade unions and social media users have called for widespread protests and civil disobedience in government-controlled areas until the Yemeni government intervenes to halt the riyal’s decline.
Several people were killed in previous demonstrations in Al-Mukalla and Aden after protesters clashed with local security forces over the deteriorating economic situation and falling riyal.
Since early 2022, when the Presidential Leadership Council was formed and the government returned to Aden, the Yemeni riyal had been trading at 1,200 per dollar.
The currency received a further boost after Saudi Arabia announced a $1 billion deposit with the state bank.
However, in May, the riyal began to decline in value, reaching a low of 1,300 per dollar after peace efforts in Yemen stalled and the presidential council was unable to remain at home.
Rashad Al-Alimi, the council chairman, on Wednesday pledged to halt the riyal’s fall and regulate the exchange markets.
Without elaborating on his government’s plans, Al-Alimi told a meeting with the French Ambassador to Yemen, Jean-Marie Safa, in Riyadh that the government will “urgently” act to halt the riyal’s depreciation.
During earlier rounds of currency depreciation, the central bank in Aden shuttered unlicensed money exchange shops, threatened to suspend enterprises that did not follow the bank’s laws, and offered dollars to local traders to import products and fuel.
Local traders told Arab News on Wednesday that they will stop buying and selling items until the Yemeni riyal stabilizes, adding that only large retailers accept the Saudi riyal.
Prices for essential items, including flour, sugar and cooking oil, have risen by 20 percent.
“If I bought goods now, I’d be a loser with no profit. I should wait awhile,” Abdullah, who owns a small grocery store in Al-Mukalla, told Arab News.
Experts say that Houthi drone attacks on oil facilities and a halt to oil exports have brought the government to the brink of bankruptcy, and it has only limited options to address the currency crisis, including requesting a new financial package from Saudi Arabia and international donors.
The Houthis recently deprived the government of Marib gas and tax money from ports after forcing local traders to import items through Hodeidah. The militia also banned gas tankers from entering their territory from government-controlled Marib.
Syrians in rebel enclave alarmed by UN aid deadlock
Russia on Tuesday vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt just a six-month extension, during a vote at UN headquarters in New York
Updated 13 July 2023
AFP
BATABO, Syria: Syrians in the country’s last rebel enclave expressed alarm on Wednesday after the UN Security Council failed to renew an aid delivery mechanism to the area, imperilling critical humanitarian assistance.
The UN largely delivers relief to northwest Syria via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, but the deal to do so expired on Monday.
Russia on Tuesday vetoed a nine-month extension of the agreement, and then failed to muster enough votes to adopt just a six-month extension, during a vote at UN headquarters in New York.
From a bleak displacement camp near the town of Batabo in the Idlib bastion, Ghaith Al-Shaar, 43, expressed dismay at the political bickering and the crushing impact any interruption to aid supplies could have on his family.
Without the UN assistance, “it’s impossible for anybody to cope, particularly if they have children,” said the father of five, who was displaced from Damascus’s Eastern Ghouta area five years ago.
“Even though it was just simple assistance, it helps support us,” Shaar said. Syria’s conflict has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
The 15 Security Council members had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the cross-border aid deal, which since 2014 has allowed for food, water and medicine to be trucked to northwestern Syria without the authorization of Damascus.
Damascus regularly denounces the aid deliveries as a violation of its sovereignty, and Russia has been chipping away at the deal for years.
Moscow is a major ally of Damascus, and its intervention in Syria since 2015 helped to turn the tide in the regime’s favor.
The UN says more than 4 million people are in need in northwest Syria, while it and its partners have been reaching 2.7 million people a month with aid there.
How Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy movement became a humanitarian lifeline
Activists have made use of the same networks that led the mass protests against long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019
Although still committed to democratic transformation, local “resistance committees” have been leading the relief effort
Updated 13 July 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA: Sudan’s pro-democracy movement has faced innumerable challenges and setbacks since the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces plunged the nation into a violent power struggle in April, triggering a major humanitarian emergency.
Driven by a desire for peace, representative governance and social justice, pro-democracy activists have nevertheless remained committed to Sudan’s transformation, making use of the same grassroots networks that helped overthrow long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the crisis, which began on April 15, including key supporters of the pro-democracy movement, which rose to prominence four years ago amid the mass, youth-led protests that compelled the military to move against Bashir.
Many of the movement’s most prominent activists have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence, leaving behind established community networks and making it more difficult to coordinate their efforts and maintain a unified front.
The violence has also diverted attention and resources away from the pro-democracy movement’s primary objectives, shifting them instead toward the demands of immediate survival, the provision of humanitarian aid, and addressing the urgent needs of displaced people.
These local efforts have been spearheaded by decentralized neighborhood groups known as resistance committees, which originally emerged in 2013 during an earlier bout of civil disobedience against the Bashir regime.
By 2019, “the resistance committees (had) became more sophisticated, developing structures, divisions of labor, and learning through experience,” Muzna Alhaj, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, told Arab News.
There are now about 500 of these groups across the country, many of them working in isolation because “cooperation among the resistance committees is challenging due to the vast size of Sudan,” said Alhaj.
Despite these challenges, many have found ways to coordinate. In fact, committees in 16 out of 18 Sudanese states recently signed a “Revolutionary Charter for the Establishment of the People’s Authority” to bolster their collective impact.
Nevertheless, the overall structure of the committees has remained fluid and decentralized, with autonomy given to local groups.
“Urban areas often see more female involvement, influenced by factors such as socioeconomic class and the level of freedom for women to participate in public work,” said Alhaj.
Coordination between the committees proved extremely effective during the 2019 protests. However, they were ultimately sidelined when civilian politicians from the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition formed a transitional government alongside the military.
As a result, “a lot of Sudanese people do not believe the FFC is pro-democracy anymore,” Ghania Aldirdiri, a student and activist who recently fled to Egypt, told Arab News.
Despite significant obstacles, the resistance committees have continued to leverage their grassroots networks and organizing capabilities to address the pressing needs arising from the crisis. They have established “emergency rooms” to undertake a variety of tasks based on the specific needs and available resources in their communities, providing immediate support and aid where it is needed most.
Such initiatives have provided a much-needed stopgap response amid prolonged delays in the deployment of humanitarian teams to the country.
“The majority of humanitarian NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) have not received new Sudan visas since the conflict started,” William Carter, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director for Sudan, told Arab News.
The resistance committees have also taken on responsibility for the repair and reopening of damaged hospitals, the sourcing of medical supplies, and have even mobilized teams of volunteer medics to provide first-responder assistance to the injured and chronically ill.
Furthermore, they have coordinated the safe evacuation of civilians from front-line areas, repaired electrical systems to restore power to medical centers, and worked diligently to locate missing individuals and reunite them with their families.
These services are often carried out at significant personal risk. According to activists, resistance committee volunteers are frequently arrested by the forces on both sides of the conflict. Some have even been killed, while others have vanished without a trace.
Moayad Awad, a 23-year-old founding member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, was recently arrested by the RSF in the city’s Al-Salam neighborhood.
“We haven’t heard from him since he fell into their hands,” Ahmed Ismat, another committee member, who fled to a village north of the Sudanese capital following Awad’s disappearance, told Arab News.
Sudan’s warring factions are not the only threat to the safety of volunteers. Alaa Al-Deen Mohammedin, a student engineer, suffered a fatal electric shock while helping to restore power to a health center in Darfur, for example.
Amid calls for greater international aid to Sudan, there have been proposals to channel donor funds through the resistance committees. Many argue that because of their extensive grassroots reach, the committees are best positioned to respond effectively.
“We are focused on minimizing damage to citizens (but) we have limited resources,” said Ismat.
Pro-democracy activists also believe that they ought to be playing a much greater role in peace negotiations, and highlight the lack of civilian involvement in ceasefire talks.
“We are critical of the military’s consolidation of power due to its suppression of democratic reforms,” said Alhaj. “We believe that the international community’s support for the military undermines their (championing of) democracy and justice.”
Indeed, pro-democracy activists feel let down by the international community, which chose to work with the military after it toppled the civilian-led transitional government in 2021, which ultimately resulted in the latent rivalry between Sudan’s top generals reaching boiling point.
“The international community has so far failed the Sudanese people because they had decided that the military leaders were good partners to deal with, and now we can see what it has led to,” Hamid Khalafallah, a Sudanese policy analyst, told Arab News.
He believes the international community has been wary of working with the pro-democracy movement, deeming it a potentially unpredictable ally and something of an unknown quantity.
FASTFACT
The conflict in Sudan, which has devastated its capital Khartoum and western regions, will enter its third month on July 15.
“The other thing is that they kept on saying that it’s very difficult for them, the international community, to work with the resistance committees directly because they are not very well organized, they don’t have clear leadership mechanisms,” he added.
But choosing to work with Sudan’s military leaders instead is not an acceptable alternative, said Khalafallah.
“This is a war against the Sudanese people, and regardless of whether the SAF or RSF wins it, it’s not good for anyone,” he added. “The war must end now and the military should completely go out of political life.”
Despite the climate of fear that is hindering the movement’s ability to mobilize and voice its demands openly, several resistance committees have recently issued declarations outlining their political vision in the context of the current crisis.
Activists are finding innovative ways to adapt to the circumstances and continue their struggle for a democratic Sudan, leveraging technology and social media platforms to help maintain connections and spread their message.
They are also actively engaging with international organizations and advocacy groups to seek support and raise awareness about the situation in Sudan.
“Our political message to the world is clear,” said Ismat. “We demand the commanders on both sides stop fighting and (we call on the international community) to toughen up the language when speaking about them.”
In an effort to address and overcome the grievances against the former regime, under which citizens felt marginalized, the pro-democracy movement has called for transitional justice, outlining the foundations for a society in which a culture of impunity is no longer tolerated.
“The democracy movement in Sudan is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to freedom and justice,” said Ismat.
“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of war and authoritarian rule, and we refuse to let our country be defined by them. Our goal is to create a Sudan where every citizen has a voice and where diversity is celebrated.”