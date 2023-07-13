You are here

  Home
  Thailand's Pita fails in PM bid after losing parliament vote

Thai MPs attend the house speaker nomination at Parliament in Bangkok on July 4, 2023. Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is running unopposed for new prime minister in what will be a critical test of his political clout. (AFP)
  • US-educated liberal faces a big challenge in securing the required backing of more than half of the 749-member bicameral parliament
  • Many lawmakers are opposed to his party’s anti-establishment agenda, including a controversial plan to amend a law that prohibits insults of the monarchy
BANGKOK: Thailand’s Pita Limjaroenrat failed on Thursday in his initial bid to become Thailand’s next prime minister, after he was unable to secure the required endorsement of more than half of the bicameral parliament.

Pita, leader of election winners Move Forward, was unopposed in the contest but could not muster the required support, with a host of abstentions and votes against him. Parliament is expected to hold another vote next week, which Pita can contest if nominated again.

Move Forward and its alliance partner, Pheu Thai, thrashed conservative pro-military parties in the May 14 election, seen widely as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the royalist military.

But Pita’s determination to pursue Move Forward’s agenda puts him at odds with a powerful nexus of conservatives and old-money families that have loomed large over Thai politics for decades, and will be almost certain to try to thwart him on Thursday.

His alliance controls 312 seats, but to get the required 375 votes he needs support from some of the 249 members of the conservative-leaning upper house Senate, which was appointed by the military after a 2014 coup. There were 676 lawmakers in attendance for the vote.

“I will do my best to match the hope and encouragement from the people,” Pita told reporters as he arrived at parliament.

“I’ll use this opportunity to find a consensus.”

  • Junior doctors making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England
  • Workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists are at record highs
LONDON: Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay on Thursday.
So-called junior doctors, those who are at the early stages of their careers in the National Health Service in the years after medical school, started their latest strike at 7 a.m., with many of them making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England.
The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, has asked for a 35 percent pay rise to bring junior doctors’ pay back to 2008 levels once inflation is taken into account. Meanwhile, the workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists for treatment are at record highs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today marks the start of the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history, but this is still not a record that needs to go into the history books,” said BMA leaders Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi.
They urged the British government, which oversees health policy in England, to drop its “nonsensical precondition” of not negotiating while strikes are in progress.
The government, which is facing an array of strikes by public workers across many sectors, is standing firm to its position that it won’t negotiate while the strikes are taking place.
“This five-day walkout by junior doctors will have an impact on thousands of patients, put patient safety at risk and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists,” said Health Secretary Steve Barclay. “A pay demand of 35 percent or more is unreasonable and risks fueling inflation, which makes everyone poorer.”
Britain, like other countries, is grappling with high inflation for the first time in years. Price rises were first stoked by supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices soaring. Though inflation has come down slightly from its peak to 8.7 percent, it remains far above the 2 percent level the Bank of England is tasked to target.
The doctors’ strike will cause huge disruption for the already embattled NHS, with operations and consultations postponed or even canceled.
Dr. Simon Steddon, chief medical officer at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital trust in south London, urged both sides to get back to the negotiating table amid concerns over the impact on patients.
He said that 55,000 appointments and nearly 6,000 planned procedures have already been canceled or rescheduled at the hospitals he oversees as a result of previous strikes.
“Thousands more will need to be canceled over the next couple of weeks adding to the significant delay, inconvenience and the inherent risk of further delay to diagnosis and treatment,” he added.
The doctors taking the strike action say they know the impact of their walkout on the health service, but insist that they have been left with no alternative.
“This isn’t a celebration, this is years of declining pay, declining conditions, frustration, and this is what has culminated as a result,” Alex Gibbs, a striking 31-year-old doctor said outside University College Hospital in north London.

  • State media: Launch was a ‘grand explosion’ that shook ‘the whole planet’
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Thursday, days after Pyongyang threatened to down any US spy planes that enter its airspace.
A beaming Kim, flanked by his wife and key aides, was shown in state media images applauding enthusiastically after the launch of the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 on Wednesday.
The ICBM, which North Korea has fired only once before, in April, flew 1,001 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The launch was a “grand explosion” that shook “the whole planet,” KCNA said. State media footage showed the missile blasting off into the sky.
Kim vowed that “a series of stronger military offensive” would be launched until the United States and South Korea change their policies toward North Korea, the agency added.
Citing the “unstable situation” on the Korean peninsula, Kim also called for “more intense efforts” to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
The confirmation of the launch – which the South Korean military had reported on Wednesday – came with relations between the two Koreas at one of their lowest points ever.
Diplomacy is stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.
In response, Seoul and Washington have boosted security cooperation, vowing that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the “end” of its current government were it to ever use its nuclear weapons against the allies.
Seoul described Wednesday’s launch as “a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula.” The United Nations, the United States and its allies also strongly condemned it.
Japan’s top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the test appeared to be of the same solid-fuel ICBM missile first fired in April – warning such missiles “have an advantage in immediate launch” over Pyongyang’s liquid fueled missiles.
Wednesday’s test was conducted from a launchpad made to look like a natural park surrounded by ponds and trees at a Kim family private mansion on the east side of Pyongyang, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.
It came after North Korea on Monday accused a US spy plane of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.
The US has “intensified espionage activities beyond the wartime level” with “provocative” spy plane flights, Pyongyang said.
“There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” a North Korean defense spokesperson said.
Kim’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong also slammed the purported US spy aircraft airspace violations, and warned that North Korea would take “decisive action” if its maritime military demarcation line was crossed.
The United States said in April that one of its nuclear-armed ballistic submarines would visit a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying an exact date.
South Korea and the United States are set to start their major annual joint military exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, next month.
North Korea regards all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has described them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.
“I expect the North to continue firing missiles similar to Hwasong-18 through the end of August while the joint South Korea-US military exercises are scheduled,” Choi Gi-il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University, said.
Although conducting ICBM launches is expensive, particularly given the dire economic conditions in North Korea with reports of food shortages and starvation, Choi said Pyongyang had “got enough missiles ready” to continue its testing blitz.
Recent satellite images suggest Pyongyang is preparing for a massive military parade later this month to mark the July 27 Korean War armistice anniversary, known as Victory Day in the North.

  • Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district
KYIV:Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles in an overnight attack that killed one and wounded at least four in the capital Kyiv.
“We have a successful air defense operation,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told national television.
“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed — all those flying were downed.”
The 20 Iran-made Shahed attack drones were destroyed “mainly in the Kyiv region”, Ukraine’s air force said in a separate statement on Telegram.
The drones had “entered the capital from different directions”, Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram earlier, adding air defenses had destroyed “about a dozen” in the city’s airspace.
Falling debris was reported in five city districts, it said, adding that a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris”, Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram.
It was unclear if they were the same two people.
Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following “explosions in the capital”, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.
In Podilsky district, firefighters discovered the “body of one dead person”, Klitschko posted on Telegram.
Klitschko also said two people had been “hospitalized” in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building.
It was not clear if they were the same two people mentioned by the military administration.
Two others in Shevchenkivsky district had been treated at the scene, Klitschko said.
Fires broke out in an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky and in a non-residential building in Podilsky district, he said, adding emergency services were on site.
A picture posted on Telegram by Kyiv’s military administration showed a room in a high-rise building with part of its wall blown out, in what it said was the result of falling debris in Darnytsky district.
Ukrainian air defenses also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles during the night, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.
It said an Iskander-M ballistic missile had also been launched from Crimea, a southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Information was “still being clarified” regarding the missile launch, it said.

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China
  • Seen as an alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
BEIJING: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are pushing ahead with talks on a third version of a free trade agreement at an ASEAN summit in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.
Wang, who was attending the forum with foreign ministers from several countries said, “the two sides are actively promoting the negotiation of the free trade area version 3.0, and pushing for the full implementation of the RCEP.”
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China. It took effect on Jan. 1, 2022 and groups 15 Asia-Pacific economies including Australia and Japan, as well as all 10 member-states of ASEAN.
The RCEP, seen as an alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world’s population.
“We will continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN,” Wang said.
He said that would create “a more powerful strategic environment for both side’s development and revitalization as well as for the long-term peace and stability of the region.”
Earlier at a China customs press briefing, spokesperson Lv Daliang said: “China and ASEAN are each other’s largest trading partners, with a solid foundation of cooperation and huge development potential, with the deepening of regional economic integration, the continuous expansion of cooperation fields, and the continuous smooth trade exchanges, bilateral trade is expected to continue to maintain a good trend.”
According to customs data on Thursday, the value of China-ASEAN two-way trade hit $447.3 billion in January-June, down 1.5 percent year-on-year.

  • More than 3.1 billion people – 42 percent of the global population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019, report says
UNITED NATIONS: The UN delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth.

Five UN agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that while global hunger numbers stalled between 2021 and 2022 many places are facing deepening food crises. They pointed to Western Asia, the Caribbean and Africa, where 20 percent of the continent’s population is experiencing hunger, more than twice the global average.
“Recovery from the global pandemic has been uneven, and the war in Ukraine has affected the nutritious food and healthy diets,” Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement. “This is the `new normal’ where climate change, conflict, and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further from safety.”
FAO chief economist Maximo Torero said the FAO food price index has been declining for about 15 months, but “food inflation has continued.” But he said not knowing if the deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship 32 metric tons of grain to world markets and is trying to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer shipments will be renewed when it expires on July 17 “is not good for the markets.”
If it isn’t renewed immediately “you will have a new spike for sure” in food prices, but how much and for how long will depend on how markets respond, he said.

According to the report, people’s access to healthy diets has deteriorated across the world.
More than 3.1 billion people – 42 percent of the global population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019, it said.
Torero told a news conference launching the report that reducing the number of people eating unhealthy diets “is a big challenge, because it’s basically telling us that we have substantially to change the way we use our resources in the agricultural sector, in the agri-food system.”
According to the latest research, he said, between 691 million and 783 million people were chronically undernourished in 2022, an average of 735 million which is 122 million more people than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Torero said UN projections for 2030 indicate that 600 million people will still be suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2030, far from the UN development goal of achieving “Zero Hunger” by that date.
In the report’s foreword, the heads of FAO, the World Food Program, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization wrote that achieving Zero Hunger “poses a daunting challenge.” They called for redoubled efforts “to transform agri-food systems and leverage them” to reach the target.

As for children, the report says they are continuing to suffer from malnutrition, with not only 148 million younger than 5 stunted but 45 million too thin for their height or “wasted,” while 37 million youngsters were overweight.
Torero said the five agencies also looked at increased urbanization and found that people in rural and semi-urban areas are also consuming mass market products.
“Normally, we used to believe that rural people will consume what they produce, but that’s not the case,” he said, explaining that in rural areas about 30 percent of the family’s food basket is purchased from the market, and in semi-urban and urban areas it is higher, which has implications for nutrition because of the consumption of more processed foods.
WFP chief economist Arif Husain told reporters in a virtual briefing that in 2022 when the war in Ukraine was ongoing the food situation didn’t get worse because the donor community stepped up with about $14.2 billion, and the agency was able to provide aid to 160 million people, up from 97 million in 2019.
“My concern is that moving forward we are looking at huge funding cuts,” he said, citing WFP donations of just $4.2 billion by last week, 29 percent lower than at the same time last year.

