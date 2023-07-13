You are here

Bazball breathes life into England’s Ashes campaign
England's Lauren Filer, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Beth Mooney during play on day one of the Test match on June 22, 2023.
  Women's team also on course for success after victory in third of three T20 matches against Australia
Jon Pike

In the space of a weekend, both the England men’s and women’s cricket teams have resurrected their respective bids to win back the Ashes from Australia.

Last Saturday, at Lords, the women’s team won the third of three T20 matches to add to its victory in the second match. The hybrid series consists of one Test, three T20s and three One Day Internationals. It will be decided on a points basis. England now has four points to the six gained by Australia. A further six points are available via the three ODIs played between July 12 and 18.

Before the T20 match at Lords, a commemoration took place in the Harris Garden behind the pavilion. It marked the 25th anniversary of a ceremony that took place in 1998 to create the first women’s Ashes trophy. The day before a One Day International, the England and Australian teams gathered in the garden, along with other guests. There, a miniature bat signed by the players of each team, along with a copy of the Women’s Cricket Association’s constitution, was burned in a wok acquired from the kitchen. Later, the ashes were placed into a hollow wooden cricket ball, commissioned by the president of the WCA. The ball forms part of a larger trophy, which dwarfs that of the urn competed for by the men.

The significance of including the WCA constitution, drawn up in 1930, is that it contained a clause dictating that “no member of any affiliated club shall take part in any cricket challenge cup or prize competition.”

England’s captain in the first women’s Test series between the two countries in 1934 in Australia reinforced this, declaring: “We are not here for any Ashes but merely to play cricket.” Given that England won a three-match series 2-0, she may have had regrets over her stance.

First World War

At least women were allowed to play cricket during that era. In the 20 years before the First World War, almost 150 women’s clubs existed in Britain. During the war, a number of clubs disbanded and soccer became the sport of attraction. Matches between women’s teams in the stadiums of football league teams frequently attracted crowds of 50,000, all played for charity. Incredibly, in December 1921, the Football Association banned women’s football, fearing that its success would damage the popularity of the postwar men’s game. No clubs were allowed to let women’s teams play at their grounds. Worse still, the FA deemed the sport “quite unsuitable for females.” The ban was not lifted until 1969. Conversely, the growth of women’s cricket during the inter-war years was remarkable. Affiliation of schools, colleges, universities and clubs to the WCA grew from 46 in 1927 to 210 in 1938.

The association continued to exist until 1998, when it merged with the England and Wales Cricket Board. Thus, the restrictive clause that prevented women from taking part in a cricket challenge cup or prize competition was eliminated. One of those present at the recent ceremony was Clare Connor, a former captain of the England women’s team and, in 2021, the first female president of the MCC. As part of the 1998 women’s team, she was at the original ceremony. Connor commented: “It’s incredible to think how the women’s game has evolved and developed since our historic Ashes gathering ... nearly 25 years ago. Looking back, it was a really significant moment.”

While the women’s match was taking place at Lords, the men’s teams were doing battle in the third Test at Headingly, Leeds. Australia won the first two Tests, both of which could have gone either way. England’s approach since the appointment of a new captain and coach in May 2021 has been bold and expansive. It has been termed “Bazball,” much to the irritation of the coach, Brendon McCullum. The recent losses, after a run of 10 wins in 12 matches, has generated criticism of the approach as being too bold, too fearless and wasteful. Defeat at Leeds would have led critics to cry for it to be abandoned. As it was, England’s approach was more circumspect than before in chasing down 251 to win in nerve-wracking fashion. To regain the Ashes, it has to win the remaining two Tests.

Another example of “Bazball” was witnessed in Zimbabwe, where the final stage of qualification for the International Cricket Council’s men’s ODI World Cup was hosted.

Going into the 10-team tournament, Sri Lanka and the West Indies were favorites. Although Sri Lanka finished in first place, the latter disappointed hugely, finishing in fifth place. This opened the way for Scotland, the Netherlands or Zimbabwe to finish in second place. Scotland defeated Zimbabwe to set up a winner-takes-all match against the Netherlands. The Scots set a daunting target of 278, which looked a tall order at 163 for 5 after 31 overs. However, all-rounder Bas de Leede, who had claimed five Scottish wickets, hammered 123 in 22 overs. This propelled his team to victory with seven overs to spare by virtue of a slightly superior net-run rate over Scotland, the teams finishing on equal points.

Achieving a place in the finals in India, starting in October, is a remarkable triumph for the Netherlands, an ICC associate member, even more so as seven frontline players were unavailable for the tournament. They are contracted to play county cricket in England. It will be a challenge to find a balance in the Dutch World Cup squad between those who got it there and those who were absent.

In any case, its preparation for the tournament is hampered by a lack of scheduled cricket for the team prior to October, unfamiliarity with Indian conditions and limited resources. However, qualification will attract much-needed extra revenue to boost player’s wages and coaching resources. The financial gap between full and associate members is widening. Thus, expansion of the 2027 finals to 14 teams — ten full members will qualify on rankings — should provide welcome additional opportunities for associate members.

  Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s when the game was introduced by expatriates
  Game's real boom in the Kingdom began only recently with the establishment of Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, who heads the ministry for inter-provincial coordination which oversees the Pakistan Cricket Board, said on Tuesday Pakistan would share its batting and bowling expertise with Saudi Arabia and help strengthen the Kingdom’s national squad amid a rise in popularity of the game in the Middle Eastern country. 

Cricket matches have been organized in Saudi Arabia since the 1960s, when the game was introduced by expatriates from Pakistan and India, after which local clubs began to form. The Kingdom became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 2003 and was promoted to associate membership in 2016.

But the game’s real boom in the Kingdom came only in 2020 with the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, which has since lined up a series of programs to promote the sport at home and prepare national teams to compete with the world’s best in the future.

“I’ve heard that cricket is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and we will definitely, if they need our help, since it’s a brotherly country, we will definitely help them in coaching, in bowling coaching, batting coaching, whatever they want,” Mazari told Arab News in an interview in Islamabad.

In March, the Saudi national cricket team won the Asian Cricket Council’s Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok after trouncing Bahrain in the final.

 

 

Pakistani legendary fast bowler and former captain, Wasim Akram, also visited Riyadh in February to discuss the future of cricket in the kingdom with SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and help the Kingdom launch a cricket league.

“It [cricket] is coming up big time in Saudi Arabia and more youngsters are going into cricket so we will definitely help our brotherly country,” Mazari added.

Pakistan has a rich cricketing history and has won almost all major ICC trophies in the sport. Some of the best cricketers in history have emerged from Pakistan, including the all-rounder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who led the country to the 1992 World Cup victory, legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, one of the greatest ODI all-rounders of all time, and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s current all-format captain and the only cricketer to feature in the top five rankings across all formats.

Many top Afghan players were trained by Pakistani coaches, and the creation of the Afghanistan Cricket Federation in 1995 was also supported by Pakistan.

  Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, both originally from India, have caught the eye of SACF
Cricket continues to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

From the rolling hills of England to the bustling streets of the Indian subcontinent, cricket has become a beloved pastime for millions. In Saudi Arabia, cricket has been played for decades within the expat community and has attracted a passionate following, which in recent years has grown significantly.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is currently conducting trials across the country to discover local talent and enhance the quality of the Saudi national cricket team.

In these trials two Saudi citizens, Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the national team. These two young men have overcome enormous obstacles to pursue their dream of playing for their country.

Al-Bumujdad was born in Mumbai, India and played amateur cricket there for 17 years before permanently moving to Saudi Arabia. As a full-time Human Resources professional, his passion for the game endures; and with the increased support of cricket by the SACF, he believes there could be a chance for him to represent his country.

“There are not many Saudi citizens playing cricket as the sport is dominated by expats. I want to set an example for the upcoming generation of young Saudis and contribute towards growing the game” he said.

Having started off with gully cricket, Al-Bumujdad amplified his skills by advancing from a plastic ball, to a tape ball, and today professional hard ball cricket. The Eastern Province Cricket Association is the regional body under which he participates and trains.

Another Saudi citizen, who can be found playing under the same cricketing body, is 30-year-old Alfardan. With more than 350,000 followers on his social media platforms, Alfardan is a prominent promoter of Saudi cricket. He has been on a similar path to Al-Bumujdad’s, with his cricketing journey starting in Hyderabad, India.

“I have always had a passion for the game and that is reflected in the way I play. When I was younger, we would play cricket wherever and whenever it was possible to do so” he said.

Alfardan refers to himself as an “all-rounder” who continues to work on his craft every day. In 2009, he was selected as an Indian Premier League net bowler, an indication of the talent he possessed. Today, the dream to represent his country is an attainable reality.

Both individuals express great appreciation for the work being put in by SACF. Under the leadership of Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi cricket has taken off with various tournaments and other related events being held around the country. The federation has provided an umbrella for all regional cricketing bodies to come under and has formalized the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“There are tournaments held which bring in teams from all parts of Saudi. Talent is hunted through these tournaments with scouts being present with a watchful eye on who is performing,” Alfardan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has a strong cricket community that has existed for decades and supports local players. With bare minimum resources, the community manages to offer coaches, training nets, and dietitians for local cricketers.

“I am grateful for the support of the cricket community in Saudi Arabia. Despite the lack of resources, local players like myself have been able to practice and train with the help of this community. It is heartening to see how passionate people are about the sport, and how they come together to support one another. Their support gives us the motivation to keep working hard and to strive towards our goals” Al-Bumujdad said.

Despite that, Saudi cricket still has a significant way to go if it hopes to catch up with the bigger cricketing nations. The vast majority of cricket games being played in Saudi Arabia are on dirt outfields and cement pitches. Consequently, players who are used to playing on dirt and cement surfaces may struggle to adapt to the different conditions encountered on grassy fields and turf pitches at the international level, which is the case with several associate cricketing members.

In addition, associate cricketing members such as Saudi Arabia are likely to receive fewer funds under the new ICC revenue model, which could impact their ability to develop local cricket infrastructure. However, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in other sports without relying on outside bodies for support. This suggests that the country has the potential to develop a competitive cricket team if it is willing to invest in the sport independently.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its cricket infrastructure, players like Al-Bumujdad and Alfardan will play a big role in helping lead the way.

They are the future of Saudi cricket, and they are determined to make their mark on it. With their talent, dedication, and hard work, these Saudi cricketers have already managed to have an impact on the sport within the Kingdom.

  Recommendation pro women cricketers should get pay parity often countered by argument no one wants to watch, interested
Jon Pike

Two days after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its report and recommendations, a friend of mine sat next to a member of the Marylebone Cricket Club at a non-cricketing lunch.

She had guessed that he was an MCC member because his hat sported a band of the club’s unmistakable red and yellow colors. They engaged in conversation about cricket and my friend mentioned the ICEC report.

He boomed, who do these people think they are? What do they know? Undeterred, my friend asked for his views on woman’s cricket, especially the commission’s recommendation for pay equality. She was greeted with a stare and a single word, “never.”

She ploughed on with some facts about inequalities and rising levels of interest in women’s cricket. This was countered with a comment that she was very well-informed.

Readers will be aware that the MCC governed cricket between 1787 and 1993, when these functions were transferred to the International Cricket Council and, domestically, to the Test and County Cricket Board. This was superseded in 1997 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In 1999, the ECB published a Clean Bowl Racism report, which concluded that racism existed in cricket. Its chief executive officer said: “Complacency on racial equality is not acceptable. We must open our doors to everyone.”

Why is it, then, that, according to the ICEC findings, the same issue of racism, to which is now added sexism and classism, is still widespread, almost a quarter-of-a-century later?

In 1999, the England men’s Test team contained four players descended from South Asian and Caribbean immigrants. In this week’s team, there is one.

The first Black man to be selected for England was in 1980. He was born in Barbados, moving to England aged 14. A further 13 made their debuts for the men’s team up to 1997, three born in England. Since then, 127 men have made debuts, only six being Black male players and 15 of South Asian descent. In that time, only two Black female players made debuts.

The commission highlighted that, “it is well-established that the concept of race has no biological basis and is rooted in historical justifications of imperialism, colonialism, and enslavement.”

It added that race became, “a way of organizing human beings into biological categories and was used to explain perceived differences between them, particularly asserting the superiority of the Europeans over Black, Brown, and Asian ‘others.’”

The social construct of race is controversial. UK public statistics are collected and reported by ethnicity, a self-defined form of group identification, based on national, tribal, linguistic, cultural, and religious origins or backgrounds.

Since the late 1940s the number of immigrants into the UK from South Asia has increased. Based on the 2021 Census, almost 7 percent of the population of England and Wales is now accounted for by South Asians.

Yet, according to the ICEC’s research, this ethnic group accounts for almost 30 percent of those playing adult recreational cricket. In first-class cricket, a disproportionate 5 percent of players were British South Asian in 2021.

The report is packed with the results of data analysis. Research conducted by the commission comprised an online survey in late 2021 of lived cricket experiences, to which 4,156 people responded, one in two reporting discrimination. Interviews were conducted with a variety of cricket bodies, alongside primary research with male and female cricketers.

This has not stopped critics from accusing it of building conclusions on a “fairly flimsy foundation of self-reported and subjective experience,” which “was not subjected to meaningful scrutiny or analysis.”

Apart from this accusation, the other battlelines drawn up focus on predictable topics. One which is guaranteed to generate purple rage is the annual Eton versus Harrow public school match that was first played at Lord’s in 1805.

The fixture has become controversial, seen by some as indicative of classism. The MCC proposed to remove the match from its schedule only to be overruled by its members. One of the ICEC’s recommendations was that, after 2023, the fixture should no longer be played at Lord’s. This is unlikely to happen.

Another ICEC recommendation that professional women cricketers should receive pay parity has been countered by the argument that no one wants to watch or is interested. As highlighted in last week’s column, this is no longer the case. The more matches are played, the more exposure gained, then the likelihood of attracting additional income, sponsorship, and media coverage will be increased.

Critics of the ICEC have posited that there is “a strain of animosity” running through the report. Presumably, this is felt most keenly by some MCC members and those who share their views, deeming it to be a personal attack on their status, credo, and position in society.

Despite many initiatives to provide opportunities for ethnic groups by counties, the MCC, and inner-city foundations, the progression of South Asian and Black cricketers into professional cricket appears to have slowed in the last 20 years. Various reasons are given — a lack of facilities in state schools and in public places, prohibitively expensive equipment, not enough ethnic coaches, and a bias in favor of those who can afford extra coaching.

Another reason commonly advanced is that football has become more popular, especially among ethnic minorities. It is played in state schools, equipment is cheaper, and there are highly developed scouting systems.

Additionally, men’s Test cricket has not been available to view on terrestrial television since 1999.

The overriding impression from the ICEC’s report is that, among cricket’s policymakers in England and Wales, almost entirely White and male, there has been a belief that discrimination is not rife in the game in its territory. This may be echoed by many White players and supporters.

According to the commission, the reality is different. The ECB’s current management has an unenviable task to change perceptions, reverse inertia, and implement at least some of the ICEC’s recommendations, given the ingrained beliefs of powerful constituents.

  ECB apologized "unreservedly" on Tuesday after Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released evidence of racism, misogyny, and elitism
LONDON: Those in charge of cricket in England must implement guidelines laid out in a damning report into discrimination in the sport released this week if they are to properly tackle a lack of diversity, a leading sports lawyer has said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board apologized “unreservedly” on Tuesday after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its evidence of racism, misogyny, and elitism being entrenched in the sport.

The report found cricket boards in England had failed to prevent “structural and institutional racist, sexist and class-based discrimination,” and the ECB acknowledged the need for change.

The recent probe followed a similar report in 1999, and the fact there was a need for further examination 24 years later — which contained almost identical recommendations — showed things had not improved over the last two decades, lawyer Yasin Patel told Arab News.

He said: “The public apology, that one is forthcoming, so that’s a start, but words alone won’t be enough.

“They will (also) need to have equal pay for women, the talent pathways in the school system. That’s the biggest factor; they’re going to have to change all that.”

Patel added that this meant not just the cricketing authorities, but also local authorities, education officials, and the UK’s Department of Culture, Media, and Sport, all of which had to look at what they could do to tackle discrimination, and not make it about “filling a position, but actually doing what the recommendations say.”

The class system in England and how it acts as a barrier to young people getting into cricket was a major theme within the report, and is one that requires a proper funding strategy from the ECB to overcome.

Patel said: “That’s a funding problem, only private schools are playing, and unless we get state schools playing and clubs being available for young children, this problem will not go away. It will become more of an elitist game.”

Racism and religious discrimination were also obstacles to diversity in the sport, he added.

He said: “Class is a big thing in society. But, looking at this report, you'll find 87 percent of people with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage (polled) had experienced racism or discrimination. The majority of those are Muslims.

“(Some) 82 percent of those with Indian heritage, who might be Hindu or Sikh, the same (applies), so religion comes into this, discrimination in terms of race, in terms of religion, in terms of language and cultural barriers.

“If positions of opportunity aren’t opened for those segments of society, you’re not going to have diversity.”

Patel believes an equal focus should be given to the state of the women’s game in England.

He said: “Everyone talks about women and the lack of opportunity, that we’re worried about girls’ education in Afghanistan (for example). We should be looking at our own doorstep here with a report that says ‘Actually, women weren’t allowed in the Long Room at Lord’s until just before 2000, that they don’t even get paid equal amounts to the men.’

“How's that equal? I mean, we can’t pretend and put the veil up and say we have equal opportunity. It highlights misogyny and sexism. We have to tackle all those factors and society has to progress.”

The ECB said after the report’s release that it would work alongside representatives from the sport to build a plan of action over the next three months, which will align with the ICEC’s 44 recommendations.

Richard Thompson, ECB’s chairman, said the consultation process would be led by Clare Connor, deputy CEO, alongside a sub-group of the board including Zahida Manzoor, Pete Ackerley, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Ron Kalifa, Richard Gould and himself.

Patel said: “You’d hope the ECB and others will (learn from this), and they will embrace those who can be critical but who can be constructive, to allow change to happen.”

  Australia and England played the first ever women's Test in 1934 and have contested 75 percent of the 144 women's Tests played since
Jon Pike

It would be a surprise if any of the spectators at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, were not highly impressed by the quality of cricket played by the women chosen to represent England and Australia over five days between June 22 and 26.

Women’s cricket has taken a long time to emerge from the shadows of the men’s game. After this match, any lingering doubts about its quality and appeal have surely been dispelled.

The women of Australia and England, in particular, have long been asking for more opportunities to play Tests and that the duration should be increased to five days from four. Before Nottingham, there had been only one women’s five-day Test, in 1992 at Sydney, when Australia hosted England.

The two countries played the first ever women’s Test in 1934 and have contested 75 percent of the 144 women’s Tests played since. Adding India and New Zealand, means that just four countries have accounted for 90 percent of such matches.

Cold water seemed to be poured on any hopes of an increase in the number of women’s Tests by the chair of the International Cricket Council. In an interview in June last year, he said women’s Test cricket would not be “part of the landscape moving forward to any great extent.”

The context for that assertion was the focus on the shorter forms of cricket, which generate higher attendances and income, while offering the opportunity to fit more matches into the calendar. Anyone who was at Trent Bridge, or watched a live screening of the game, may well be disappointed with the ICC statement.

Before last week, women’s Test matches over the past 30 years had been played at smaller venues. Trent Bridge has a capacity of almost 18,000 and it was reported that close to 20,000 people attended across the five days.

Three things were noticeable. First, the number of men and women in the crowd seemed to be evenly balanced. Second, it was encouraging to see fathers accompanying their young daughters. Third, the cheering and chirruping of groups of young schoolchildren almost matched that of the teams on the pitch, with the Australian spectators sounding the most intense.

This is not uncommon. They are the dominant force in women’s cricket. In the 50-over one-day format, Australia have won seven World Cups out of 12 — to England’s four — and triumphed in six T20 World Cups out of eight.

In their 77 Test matches, Australia have secured 21 victories, lost 10 and drawn 46. The high draw factor is replicated across the history of women’s Tests, with almost two-thirds ending in draws, providing a sound basis to argue that the matches should be five days long rather than four.

If the Trent Bridge game had been four days long, it may also have ended in a draw, given that Australia wrapped it up on the final day. Though that does not take account of the differing tactics that may have been adopted in a four-day match, with the possibility of declarations being made to try and force a result. As it was, five days allowed both teams to bat to the end of their respective innings.

It also provided a platform for record breaking. In their first innings, Australia were 238 for six, but eventually scored 473, owing to Annabel Sutherland’s unbeaten 137, batting at No. 8. England’s response was fueled by a double century from Tammy Beaumont, the eighth time this has been achieved in a women’s Test. She batted for over eight hours and faced 317 deliveries. In so doing, she overtook the highest ever score, 189, by an Englishwoman in a Test, set in 1935 by Betty Snowball against a makeshift New Zealand team.

Beaumont’s achievement was against a highly professional, well drilled, determined Australian team, whose batting and bowling were impressive, as was the fielding, until put under pressure by Beaumont, when some sloppiness crept in and the “chirrupometer” was dialed down.

England came within 10 runs of Australia’s first innings score. But this parity was then thrown away. In the evening session on day three, England needed to take wickets. Instead, the quicker bowlers were wasteful, Australia swelling a lead of 92, without loss. Despite a riposte by England the following morning, Australia were able to reach 257, setting England 268 to win. Another disastrous evening session saw England fall to 117 for five and on the following morning their resistance crumbled against the bowling of Ash Gardner, who claimed eight wickets for 66 runs.

It is difficult to see how the Australian juggernaut can be stopped. England have edged closer but there is the feeling that Australia will win the crucial moments of a match, as happened at Trent Bridge. England had a big chance to win their previous Test against Australia in Canberra in February 2022. Needing 40 runs to win from 10 overs, with seven wickets remaining, they lost six wickets for 29 and managed only a draw.

The senior players in these matches began their careers when international cricket for women was an amateur pursuit, as it had been since the first women’s Test in 1934. It is the past decade that has heralded professionalism into the game.

The cricket boards of both England and Australia awarded professional contracts for the first time to its women cricketers in 2013/14. Since then, franchise tournaments, especially the Women’s Premier League in India, have created the opportunities for women to earn sums of money of which their pioneering predecessors could barely have dreamed.

Yet, there is much more to be achieved. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket released its long-awaited report this week, as reported by Arab News. Its findings and recommendations relate specifically to cricket in England and Wales, and they are chilling.

Cricket was found to harbor widespread racism, sexism and elitism. When coupled with a separate review and report in Scotland, which concluded in July that institutional racism was prevalent there, the whole of cricket in Great Britain is tarnished.

It is mainly men who have created and presided over this imbroglio. The ICEC said that “the women’s game lacks proper representation among the highest level of decision-makers.”

Indeed, it was scathing about the way that women and women’s cricket have been treated down the years. Its evidence found that “women continue to be treated as subordinate to men within, and at all levels, of cricket. They are not even nearly on an equal footing with men within the sport today.”

Recommendation 15 is for a fundamental overhaul of the pay structure in professional women’s cricket, with details of expected outcomes provided. These include equal pay achieved at domestic level by 2029 and at international level by 2030. Match fees between England’s men and women should be equalized with immediate effect.

Those who witnessed the performances at Trent Bridge are likely to applaud that recommendation.

