Saudi Arabia's cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
The Ministry of Commerce noted that 1,700 commercial registers were issued in the film production sector, compared to 1,300 in the second quarter of the previous year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's cinema sector grows 30% in Q2

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector grows 30% in Q2
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Affirming the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry, a recent report from the Ministry of Commerce has revealed that the Kingdom’s cinema sector grew by 30 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. 

In its Business Sector Bulletin for the second quarter, the ministry noted that 1,700 commercial registers were issued in the film production sector, compared to 1,300 in the second quarter of the previous year, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Elevating promising industries, including cinema, is one of the key goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom is steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

According to the report, Riyadh issued 953 commercial registers, followed by Makkah with 501 and the eastern region with 155. 

The report further pointed out that Madinah and Qassim issued 51 and 22 commercial registers, respectively. 

Saudi Arabia’s film industry has witnessed massive progress over the recent years as movies from the Kingdom have attracted global attention in several international film festivals. 

Earlier this month, “Banel & Adama,” a film backed by the Red Sea Fund, bagged two jury prizes at the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France.

On July 2, Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s “Raven Song” — the Kingdom’s entry for this year’s Academy Awards — had its British premiere at the annual SAFAR Film Festival.

In May, during the Cannes Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund unveiled a historic $100 million film sector fund to foster the growth of local film and media. 

“Through the Film Investment Program, Saudi Cultural Development Fund aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector and help financial institutions to be able to provide financing to areas which they had not considered before,” Najla Al-Nomair, chief strategy and business development officer of the Cultural Development Fund, told Arab News in May. 

In January, Saudi Entertainment Ventures, also known as SEVEN, took over US-headquartered AMC Entertainment Holdings’ 85 cinema screens in the Kingdom after buying 100 percent of the firm’s stake in the country.

As part of the deal, SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, kept the brand name of AMC Cinemas — which in 2018 became the first cinema operator in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi cinema

Container volumes at Saudi ports surge 6.79% in June: Mawani

Container volumes at Saudi ports surge 6.79% in June: Mawani
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Container volumes at Saudi ports surge 6.79% in June: Mawani

Container volumes at Saudi ports surge 6.79% in June: Mawani
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Enhanced efficiency levels at Saudi ports have led to a 6.79 percent year-on-year surge in container throughput during June 2023.

According to figures released by Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the number of containers going through the Kingdom’s harbors stood at 685,645 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, up from 642,024 TEUs in the same month last year.

This strengthens Mawani’s efforts to develop further the maritime transport system in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

The figures also showed that the number of exported containers grew 9.9 percent in June to reach 211,568 TEUs, compared to 192,507 TEUs in the same period a year earlier.

On the other hand, the number of imported containers witnessed a 0.12 percent jump to hit 205,046 TEUs in June, up from the 204,798 TEUs recorded in the same month last year.

The number of transshipment containers witnessed a 9.93 percent increase to reach 269,031 TEUs in June, compared to the 244,719 recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Saudi ports handled about 25.3 million tons of goods in June, falling 6.23 percent from 27 million tons recorded in the corresponding month in 2022.

Despite this, when it comes to the trade of food commodities in specific, there was an 18 percent jump in June to reach 1.85 million tons, compared to 1.57 million tons the same month last year.

Moreover, maritime traffic increased by 4.75 percent, with about 993 ships recorded during June, compared to 948 ships in the same month a year earlier.

Furthermore, Saudi ports received 67,579 passengers in June, reflecting an increase of 58.2 percent from the 42,701 passengers recorded in the same month in 2022.

The number of vehicle units passing through the port stood at 68,511 cars during June, reflecting a 5.87 percent surge compared to the 64,713 automobiles recorded in the same month a year ago.

Established in 1976, Mawani aims to elevate the maritime navigation network’s connectivity index with global shipping lines and boost the competitiveness of Saudi ports.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority Mawani

Saudi transport ministry, GASGI form partnership to raise geospatial efficiency  

Saudi transport ministry, GASGI form partnership to raise geospatial efficiency  
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi transport ministry, GASGI form partnership to raise geospatial efficiency  

Saudi transport ministry, GASGI form partnership to raise geospatial efficiency  
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a joint effort aimed at enhancing the performance of the geospatial sector in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services signed a partnership agreement with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information to provide reliable geography and mapping information.  

The agreement, signed at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, aims to raise the level of business planning, unify efforts, avoid duplication, and raise the efficiency of government spending in the survey and geospatial information sector, according to a press release.  

This will also facilitate providing reliable and approved basic geospatial information to allow rapid access, exchange and sharing. 

This step falls within the ministry’s framework of fostering qualitative partnerships with numerous governmental and non-governmental agencies to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.    

The agreement aims to promote joint cooperation between the two sides in areas like data governance, the exchange of geospatial information, and the exchange of technical advice.   

To officiate the deal, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Badr Abdullah Al-Dalami and President of GASGI Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Sayel inked the agreement.    

According to the press release, the work will be done to transfer and localize cutting-edge technologies while developing human cadres in geospatial information fields through seminars, conferences, and workshops, the release added.  

In April, GASGI participated in the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart in Deqing, China.   

During the meeting, the Kingdom presented the experience of GASGI in developing a national strategy in line with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework.   

This integrates location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals.   

Last year, Saudi Arabia signed a deal with the UN to offer consultation services in the geospatial survey to boost its national capacity.  

GASGI and the UN Development Program agreed on the third phase of a project that will allow the authority to improve its services and increase public awareness of its operations.   

The partnership also aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to gather data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goal.

Topics: Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services  General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information

FII Institute releases 2022 report

FII Institute releases 2022 report
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

FII Institute releases 2022 report

FII Institute releases 2022 report
  Report summarizes institute's achievements and developments in 2022
Updated 56 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Future Investment Initiative Institute has released its annual report for 2022, highlighting its achievements and developments over the past year.

The institute, which is based on three pillars, Think, Xchange, and Act, made significant progress in each area. It published 19 reports, held two summits in New York and London, as well as the FII flagship conference in Riyadh, and offered global investors in emerging markets a solution through its ESG methodology.

“We need to learn how to manage crises rather than be managed by them, and the work of FII Institute is fully aligned,” said H.E. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan, PIF governor and chairman of the board of trustees of FII Institute, in the report.

He added: “Balancing business objectives with broader social responsibility is not something theoretical — it must be practical.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FII spent the past year looking at healthcare in a post-pandemic world, with a focus on leveraging new applications of technology and research with the aim of improving access, quality and efficiency, according to the report.

It also addressed the spread and prevalence of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and the role companies can play to manage health risks to stakeholders. For example, the institute signed a support agreement with the Denmark Technical University to aid in vaccine research and health education.

Sustainability is another key area of focus for the institute, which is committed to securing a zero carbon-footprint society. The institute said it supports and deploys technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, work toward a healthier and more sustainable food supply chain, develop alternative sources of energy, and help communities manage the effects of climate change.

The FII Institute’s publications and partnerships span various fields, including AI and robotics, health care, sustainability, economics, and more with partners including the World Ocean Council, HEC Paris and the Stanford Precourt Institute for Energy.

Under its Xchange pillar, the institute held three conferences last year. The Priority Summit in London in May 2022 was held under the theme of “Inclusive ESG For Emerging Markets” and brought together global heads of sustainability, ESG, and stewardship, CEOs, government officials, and other experts to engage in conversations in order to shape the future of the global ESG agenda.

In 2022, the FII Institute started to survey human priorities on a global scale, and its summit in New York aimed to uncover the No. 1 priority for individuals. Speakers included Nobel laureates Paul Romer and Kailash Satyarthi, as well as former prime ministers Helle Thorning-Schmidt from Denmark, and Dasho Tshering Tobgay from Bhutan.

The most significant achievement under the third pillar, Act, according to the report, has been the development of an inclusive ESG methodology. The toolbox, which is aimed at leveling the playing field for companies from emerging markets, was introduced at the Priority Summit in London, and later shared with banks, funds and other global investment professionals.

In 2022, the institute also made three new investments in the areas of AI and robotics, and sustainability, bringing the total invested capital to $6.3 million.

The FII Institute’s investments include €500,000 ($560,000) in Timbeter, a global leader in precision forestry; $700,000 in Dogtooth Technologies, a UK-based tech startup that develops and sells autonomous fruit-picking robots; and $500,000 in Seafood Souq, a technology company offering a vertically integrated digital solution for global seafood trade.

Read the full report here.

Topics: FII 2022 report

Savvy Games completes acquisition of Scopely in e-gaming push

Savvy Games completes acquisition of Scopely in e-gaming push
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Savvy Games completes acquisition of Scopely in e-gaming push

Savvy Games completes acquisition of Scopely in e-gaming push
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a global gaming hub received a further push after Savvy Games, owned by the Public Investment Fund, completed the acquisition of Scopely, a leading video gaming firm, for $4.9 billion. 

The acquisition decision, which was agreed upon in April, has now been completed following the receipt of the required regulatory approvals, according to a press release. 

Turning Saudi Arabia into a global leader in e-gaming is one of the goals outlined in Vision 2030, and this acquisition, touted to be one of the biggest in the industry, is expected to catalyze the growth of the sector in the Kingdom. 

“The recent success of their (Scopely) newest game Monopoly Go! is indicative of Scopely’s ongoing position at the forefront of the global games sector, underpinned by their ability to reach diverse audiences through compelling player experiences,” said Brain Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group. 

He added: “With the support of Savvy’s long-term investment, Scopely will continue driving innovation in the games sector for decades to come.” 

Scopely is into developing free-to-play franchise games, including Star Trek Fleet Command, Stumble Guys, Scrabble Go and Yahtzee with Buddies.

According to the press release, Scopely will join Savvy as an autonomous business unit. This acquisition will allow Scopely to build on its cross-platform approach to extend its services to new segments like PC, console, and other gameplay genres. 

“By combining our expertise and resources with Savvy Games Group, we will build an even brighter future for the games industry,” said Walter Driver, Scopely co-CEO. 

Javier Ferriera, co-CEO of Scopely, added: “As part of the Savvy Games Group portfolio, we will be able to harness the collective power of our creativity, dedication to innovation, and world-class talent to shape the future of games.” 

For Savvy Games Group, J.P. Morgan acted as lead financial adviser for this transaction, while Latham and Watkins acted as legal adviser. 

In May, Saudi Esports Federation and Savvy Games Group announced a yearlong sponsorship agreement to showcase Savvy’s brands across the SEF ecosystem, including Gamers Without Borders and Gamers8: The Land of Heroes.

Topics: Savvy Games Scopely e-gaming Public Investment Fund PIF

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on cooling US inflation 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on cooling US inflation 
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on cooling US inflation 

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on cooling US inflation 
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Thursday after US inflation and economic data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store.  

Brent crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $80.32 per barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $75.88. 

US data on Wednesday showed consumer prices rose modestly in June, registering the smallest annual increase in more than two years. Markets expect one more interest rate rise, but oil traders hope that it may be because higher rates can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. 

IEA lowers 2023 oil demand forecast on economic headwinds 

Oil demand is set to hit a record high this year. Still, economic headwinds and interest rate hikes mean the increase will be slightly less than anticipated, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday. 

While demand is expected to reach an average of 102.1 million barrels per day, the Paris-based energy watchdog lowered its growth forecast for the first time this year by 220,000 bpd.

“World oil demand is coming under pressure from the challenging economic environment, not least because of the dramatic tightening of monetary policy in many advanced and developing countries,” the IEA said in its monthly oil report. 

China is due to make up more than two-thirds of this year’s demand growth as its post-pandemic economic rebound is set to gain pace, especially later in the year, the IEA said, adding that demand in developed countries and Europe remains subdued. 

US crude stockpiles advanced last week: EIA 

US crude stocks rose much more than expected last week as the country posted higher net imports, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. At the same time, gasoline inventories were largely flat during the July 4 holiday week when analysts had expected a big draw. 

Crude inventories rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to July 7 to 458.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise. 

The EIA said that net US crude imports rose last week by 599,000 bpd. 

The principal agency added that US gasoline stocks were virtually unchanged, falling by just 3,000 barrels in the week to 219.5 million barrels.  

The EIA data showed that Distillate stockpiles, including diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to 118.2 million, versus expectations for a 300,000 barrel drop. 

US product supplied of gasoline — a proxy for demand — dropped by about 840,000 bpd to 8.8 million bpd. Product supplied of distillate also fell by about 840,000 bpd to nearly 3 million bpd. 

Topics: oil updates crude oil

