No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says

The White House in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

  • No leads on who brought the drugs into the White House
AP

WASHINGTON: No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.
US Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.
“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials said in the summary.
The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who requested a briefing Thursday on the probe. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believed it was “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House.
Biden wasn’t there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.
The complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution when the white powder was found. The fire department was called in to test the substance on the spot to determine whether it was hazardous, and the initial test came back negative for a biohazard but positive for cocaine.
The Secret Service is responsible for securing the White House and is leading the investigation. The bag was sent for a secondary, more sensitive lab analysis. Homeland Security’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at the facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not a biological threat.
The lobby is also open to staff-led tours of the West Wing, which are scheduled for nonworking hours on the weekends and evenings. Those tours are invitation-only and led by White House staff for friends, family and other guests. Most staffers who work in the complex can request an evening or weekend tour slot, but there is often a long wait list. There were tours on the day, a Sunday, the drugs were found, as well as on the two preceding days.
The cocaine and packaging underwent further forensics testing, including advanced fingerprint and DNA work at the FBI’s crime laboratory, according to the summary. The FBI also did chemical testing.
Meanwhile, Secret Service investigators put together a list of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the drugs were found. Anyone who comes through the White House must give identifying information and pass through security before entering.
But the lab results didn’t turn up latent fingerprints or DNA, so agents can’t compare anything to the possible suspect pool. White House staff are fingerprinted; participants in tour groups are not.
Video of the West Executive street lobby entrance did not identify the person or provide any solid investigative leads, the Secret Service said.

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official
Updated 57 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Many India ministers view online gaming as ‘social evil’ — senior official

  • The government on Tuesday shocked the $1.5 billion online gaming industry when it announced the tax
  • The decision to impose the tax was taken after nearly two years of deliberation
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Many Indian ministers view bets on online gaming platforms as a “social evil,” and the government believes a social as well as economic purpose will be served if revenues fall due to a new 28 percent tax, the revenue secretary said on Thursday.
The government on Tuesday shocked the $1.5 billion online gaming industry, which has surged in popularity and attracted foreign investment, when it announced the tax. Executives have warned of job losses and reduced earnings.
“Government believes social as well as economic purpose will be served as people will indulge in more productive activities if revenues (of online gaming companies) fall due to the new 28 percent tax,” Federal Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters in an interview.
“If demand is highly elastic, and revenues go down substantially, then a social purpose is at least served,” said Malhotra, the top civil servant in India’s Department of Revenue, part of the ministry of finance.
The decision to impose the tax was taken after nearly two years of deliberation. A government panel had earlier raised concerns and proposed “de-addiction measures” such as periodic warnings and adviseries during games.
Calls for a review of the tax have been rebuffed, with officials saying further consultation with the industry is not needed.
“Moral angle is certainly there when we are taxing online gaming at 28 percent. Lot of ministers at Goods and Services Tax Council were of the view that betting on online gaming is a social evil, and should be discouraged,” Malhotra said.
Concerns about addiction have risen in line with the rapid rise of online gaming.
The revenue of fantasy gaming platforms during the Indian Premier League cricket matches rose 24 percent from a year earlier to over $342 million with over 61 million users participating, Redseer consultancy said this month.
Users can create fantasy cricket teams for as little as 8 rupees (10 US cents).
Malhotra rebuffed concerns that the tax would undermine foreign investment, triggering job losses.
“Employment and investments have to cater to the needs of the society and what is good for the economy at large,” Malhotra said. “No government would promote an industry only for the sake of employment and investment, if the industry is not in public interest.”

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

  • Popov said the military leadership was angered by his frank talk about challenges faced by his forces, particularly the shortage of radars tracking enemy artillery
  • Many military bloggers argued that Popov’s dismissal eroded troop morale at a time of relentless Ukrainian attacks
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian general in charge of forces fighting in southern Ukraine has been relieved of his duties after speaking out about problems faced by his troops, a move that reflected new fissures in the military command following a brief rebellion by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Maj. Gen. Ivan Popov, the commander of the 58th army in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is a focal point in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, said in an audio statement to his troops released Wednesday night that he was dismissed after a meeting with the military brass in what he described as a “treacherous” stab in the back to Russian forces in Ukraine.
Popov said the military leadership was angered by his frank talk about challenges faced by his forces, particularly the shortage of radars tracking enemy artillery, which resulted in massive Russian casualties.
“The top officers apparently saw me as a source of threat and rapidly issued an order to get rid of me, which was signed by the defense minister in just one day,” he said. “The Ukrainian military has failed to break through our army’s defenses, but the top commander hit us in the rear, treacherously and cowardly beheading the army at this most difficult moment.”
Popov, who uses the call name “Spartacus,” addressed his troops as “my gladiators” in the audio message released by retired Gen. Andrei Gurulev, who commanded the 58th army in the past and currently serves as a lawmaker. The 58th army consists of several divisions and smaller units.
The 48-year-old Popov, who has risen from platoon commander to lead a large group of forces, has encouraged his soldiers to come directly to him with any problems — an easygoing approach that contrasted sharply with the stiff formal style of command common in the Russian military. Russian military bloggers say he’s widely known for avoiding unnecessary losses — unlike many other commanders who were eager to sacrifice their soldiers to report successes.
“I faced a difficult situation with the top leadership when I had to either keep silent and act like a coward, saying what they wanted to hear, or call things by their names,” Popov said. “I didn’t have the right to lie for the sake of you and our fallen comrades.”
Many military bloggers argued that Popov’s dismissal eroded troop morale at a time of relentless Ukrainian attacks. One blogger, Vladislav Shurygin, said it has dealt a “terrible blow to the entire army,” while another, Roman Saponkov, described it as a “monstrous terror attack against the army’s morale.”
In a sign that many in Russian officialdom share Popov’s criticism of the military leadership, Andrei Turchak, the first deputy speaker of the upper house of parliament and head of the main Kremlin party United Russia, strongly backed the general, saying that “the Motherland can be proud of such commanders.”
Andrei Kartapolov, a retired general who heads the defense affairs committee in the lower house, also said the Defense Ministry should deal with the issues raised by Popov.
News of Popov’s dismissal added to the blow that Russian troops received when another senior officer, Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsokov, was killed Tuesday by a Ukrainian missile strike.
Popov’s remarks about the need to rotate his exhausted troops that have been fighting the Ukrainian counteroffensive since early June, reportedly angered General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who shrugged them off as panicky and promptly ordered his dismissal.
Gerasimov was shown meeting with military officers Monday in a video released by the Defense Ministry, the first time he was seen since last month’s abortive rebellion by Prigozhin, who had demanded his ouster. The uproar fueled by Popov’s dismissal could further erode the position of Gerasimov, who has faced broad criticism for his conduct of the fighting in Ukraine.
Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov noted that Popov’s statement echoed criticism of the top brass by Prigozhin. However, he added that the general’s statement wasn’t a rebellion, but instead a call for intervention by President Vladimir Putin.
“Such public disputes at the top of the Russian army isn’t a show of force,” he said.
During the June 24 revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, mercenaries from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot before driving to within about 200 kilometers (125 miles) of Moscow.
Prigozhin called his mercenaries back to their camps after striking a deal to end the rebellion in exchange for an amnesty for him and his mercenaries and permission to move to Belarus.
The rebellion represented the biggest threat to Putin in his more than two decades in power and badly dented his authority, even though Prigozhin said the uprising wasn’t aimed against the president but intended to force the ouster of Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The Wagner chief was harshly critical of their conduct of how they have conducted the action in Ukraine.
On Monday, the Kremlin confirmed Prigozhin and 34 of his top officers met with Putin on June 29, a startling announcement that raised new questions about the terms of the deal with Wagner. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wagner’s commanders pledged loyalty to Putin and said they were ready “to continue to fight for the Motherland.”
Putin has said Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, move to Belarus or retire from service. While details of the deal remain murky, uncertainty also has surrounded the fate of Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine who reportedly had been detained for questioning about his ties to Prigozhin.
The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that mercenaries of the Wagner Group were completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, part of the Kremlin’s efforts to defuse the threat it posed.

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate

  • Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
  • “It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward
AP

WASHINGTON: Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president, has made history again by matching the record for most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.
Her 31st such vote, on Wednesday, advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to cast so many was John C. Calhoun, vice president from 1825 to 1832.
“It is a moment and I think that there’s still so much left that we have yet to do,” Harris told reporters afterward.
“My mother gave me great advice, which is that I may be the first to do many things,” she added. “I’m going to make sure I’m not the last.”
Unlike Calhoun, who spent eight years accumulating his total, Harris reached 31 in 2 1/2 years. It’s a reflection of her unique circumstances, with a narrowly divided Senate and a sharply partisan atmosphere.
“It really says more about our time, and our political climate, than it does about anything else,” said Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian. “Our politics is so polarized that, even on the sort of matters that in the past would have flown through, it takes the vice president to cast a tiebreaking vote.”
The occasion was hardly memorable or particularly ceremonial. Harris spent only a few minutes in the chamber, reciting a brief script to record her vote, and then received congratulations from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Under the Constitution, presiding over the Senate and breaking ties is one of the only constitutional duties of the vice president. Schumer described it as an “immense burden,” and he said Harris has “carried out her duties with supreme excellence” in the midst of “all the other demands she faces” in her job.
Harris had expected to get a reprieve from that role after the midterm elections, when Democrats expanded their majority from 50 to 51 votes.
But circumstances intervened. Sen. John Fetterman, a newly elected Democrat from Pennsylvania, was hospitalized for clinical depression. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., contracted shingles and was hospitalized as well.
The absences revived Harris’ string of tiebreakers. Earlier this year she helped confirm two federal judges, one in Massachusetts and the other in California.
Both Fetterman and Feinstein have returned to the Senate, but contested nominations can still require Harris’ presence, such as on Wednesday.
Harris did not seem eager to make history with tiebreaker votes when she became vice president. Before taking office, she wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that “it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”
But tiebreakers swiftly became a core part of her job. The task could prove frustrating at times, limiting her travel and keeping her tethered to unpredictable events on Capitol Hill.
However, it also meant that Harris cast deciding votes on issues like the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9-trillion pandemic relief measure, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which limited the costs of prescription drugs and created financial incentives or clean energy.
“It’s a blessing,” Goldstein said, “because it associates her with some important accomplishments of the Biden administration.”

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Greek coast guard ‘pressured’ migrants over boat-sinking testimony: BBC

  • Survivors say nine Egyptians were wrongly accused of being human traffickers
  • Evidence seen by BBC suggests coast guard may have caused sinking that claimed up to 600 lives in June
Arab News

LONDON: A BBC investigation has found evidence showing Greek coast guard officials pressured survivors of a migrant vessel disaster that killed up to 600 people last month to name nine Egyptians on the boat as traffickers.

The nine men were detained a few days after the boat sank in the Mediterranean on June 14 off the Greek port of Pylos and have been charged with manslaughter and people-smuggling.

Doubts have been cast on the official version of events surrounding the boat’s sinking given by the Hellenic Coast Guard, however, with video footage suggesting the coast guard’s actions may have played a part in the disaster.

Court documents seen by the BBC, meanwhile, provide evidence to support claims made by survivors that some had their testimonies changed, while others were intimidated by Greek authorities.

The BBC said its evidence showed “serious discrepancies between survivors’ witness statements taken by the coastguards, and the in-person evidence later presented to a judge.” It added that a translator had also approached BBC journalists to reveal that survivors of another boat sinking last year had been intimidated by the coast guard.

The corporation said it spoke to two survivors of the tragedy, both currently in Athens, who claimed the boat sank after the coast guard attached a rope in order to tow it.

One of the men, identified as Musaab, said: “They attached a rope from the left. Everyone moved to the right side of our boat to balance it. The Greek vessel moved off quickly, causing our boat to flip. They kept dragging it for quite a distance.”

They said that after it sank, survivors were left in the water for up to two hours before they were rescued. They were eventually taken to Kalamata, where, they say, authorities told them to “shut up” about what caused the disaster.

The second man, identified as Ahmad, told the BBC: “When people replied by saying the Greek coast guard was the cause, the official in charge of the questioning asked the interpreter to tell the interviewee to stop talking.”

He added he and other survivors were told to be grateful they had been rescued and that officials had said to them: “You have survived death! Stop talking about the incident! Don’t ask more questions about it!”

The pair added they feared that if they spoke out, they would be arrested like the Egyptians and accused of being traffickers.

“If there was a fair system in place, we would contribute to this case,” Ahmad, whose brother was also on board the ship and is still missing, said.

The BBC said it had also seen evidence of oral testimony from five other survivors submitted to a court that differed from their original written statements. The original submissions, the BBC said, all failed to mention the coast guard towing the vessel. One witness statement it cited initially implied the boat capsized “suddenly” as the coast guard arrived to help.

In court, though, the same witness said: “The Greek ship tied a rope to the front of our ship and began to pull us slowly, but the rope broke. The second time they tied it up, at first we felt like we were being pulled, then our ship keeled over. The Greek ship sped up and we shouted in English: ‘Stop!’”

Despite initially denying it tried to tow the vessel with a rope, the Hellenic Coast Guard has subsequently admitted it did use one but claimed this was part of an attempt to secure and board the vessel to assess the situation.

The Greek authorities claim the nine detained Egyptians were identified by other survivors as traffickers.

Ahmad and Musaab, the two men in Athens, told the BBC the coast guard had told some passengers to blame them, with Musaab adding: “They were imprisoned and were wrongly accused by the Greek authorities as an attempt to cover their crime.”

Farzin Khavand, a translator living in Kalamata, said the story had echoes of a similar incident last year, when two Iranian men were accused of trafficking 32 people to Greece from Turkiye.

Khavand, who speaks Farsi, was involved in the coast guard investigation into what happened and said the migrants on board, all Iranians and Afghans, had told him that two Arabic-speaking men had abandoned the vessel after its engine blew up on its way to Greece.

The passengers had then taken turns attempting to steer the vessel to safety — including the two Iranians who were then accused of being traffickers.

“They (the two Iranians) were highly traumatized,” Khavand told the BBC. “They were repeating to me that they’d never even seen an ocean before they set off in Turkey. And they kept being told they were the captain (by the coast guard) and they said: ‘We know nothing about the boat. We can’t even swim.’”

Khavand said he relayed the testimonies he took accurately to the coast guard, but later, transcripts of his interviews had been changed, and he was told by other survivors that some of the migrants had been “leant on” by the coast guard to change their stories and were threatened with prison or deportation if they did not comply.

He added that one of the accused Iranians, whom he called Sayeed, had been traveling with his 6-year-old son at the time. After the case against him and his fellow Iranian collapsed, the coast guard refused to return the €1,500 ($1,676) to him it had confiscated.

“The scene ended with me thinking I don’t want to do this again because they (the Greek authorities) were not trying to get to the bottom of the truth,” Khavand told the BBC. “They were trying to pick a couple of guys and accuse them of being people smugglers.”

Local lawyer Chrysanthi Kaouni said she had seen 10 recent cases brought against people for human trafficking in Greece, which had troubled her.

“My concerns are around the translations, the way evidence is gathered and — later on — the ability of the defendants to challenge this evidence,” she told the BBC.

“Because of these three points, I don’t think there are enough safeguards according to the international law, and in the end, I don’t believe justice is done.”

The BBC cited a study carried out by the Greens/European Free Alliance group in the European Parliament of 81 trials involving 95 people between 2020-2023 that found the average trial for migrants accused of people-smuggling in Greece lasted just 37 minutes.

The average sentence for those convicted of the crime, meanwhile, was 46 years in jail, with verdicts rendered often on the testimony of a single police or coast guard officer. In over 75 percent of the cases, the accused did not appear in court.

The BBC said both the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Greek government refused to comment on its investigation.

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history
Updated 13 July 2023
AP

Britain faces ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history

  • Junior doctors making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England
  • Workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists are at record highs
AP

LONDON: Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay on Thursday.
So-called junior doctors, those who are at the early stages of their careers in the National Health Service in the years after medical school, started their latest strike at 7 a.m., with many of them making their case for a 35 percent pay rise in picket lines outside hospitals across England.
The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, has asked for a 35 percent pay rise to bring junior doctors’ pay back to 2008 levels once inflation is taken into account. Meanwhile, the workload of England’s 75,000 or so junior doctors has swelled as patient waiting lists for treatment are at record highs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today marks the start of the longest single walkout by doctors in the NHS’s history, but this is still not a record that needs to go into the history books,” said BMA leaders Dr. Robert Laurenson and Dr. Vivek Trivedi.
They urged the British government, which oversees health policy in England, to drop its “nonsensical precondition” of not negotiating while strikes are in progress.
The government, which is facing an array of strikes by public workers across many sectors, is standing firm to its position that it won’t negotiate while the strikes are taking place.
“This five-day walkout by junior doctors will have an impact on thousands of patients, put patient safety at risk and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists,” said Health Secretary Steve Barclay. “A pay demand of 35 percent or more is unreasonable and risks fueling inflation, which makes everyone poorer.”
Britain, like other countries, is grappling with high inflation for the first time in years. Price rises were first stoked by supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic and then by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices soaring. Though inflation has come down slightly from its peak to 8.7 percent, it remains far above the 2 percent level the Bank of England is tasked to target.
The doctors’ strike will cause huge disruption for the already embattled NHS, with operations and consultations postponed or even canceled.
Dr. Simon Steddon, chief medical officer at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital trust in south London, urged both sides to get back to the negotiating table amid concerns over the impact on patients.
He said that 55,000 appointments and nearly 6,000 planned procedures have already been canceled or rescheduled at the hospitals he oversees as a result of previous strikes.
“Thousands more will need to be canceled over the next couple of weeks adding to the significant delay, inconvenience and the inherent risk of further delay to diagnosis and treatment,” he added.
The doctors taking the strike action say they know the impact of their walkout on the health service, but insist that they have been left with no alternative.
“This isn’t a celebration, this is years of declining pay, declining conditions, frustration, and this is what has culminated as a result,” Alex Gibbs, a striking 31-year-old doctor said outside University College Hospital in north London.

