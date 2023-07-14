French minister praises UAE’s COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations

DUBAI: French, Emirati and expatriate communities gathered on July 13 in Dubai ahead of Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.
Held under the banner of Franco-Emirati friendship, the event was attended by French and Emirati citizens, partners and officials, notably Olivier Becht, minister delegate for foreign trade, economic attractiveness and French nationals abroad, and Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade.
“(The French people in the UAE) are our best ambassadors, ambassadors of our expertise, our way of being, and ambassadors of our values of freedom, equality and fraternity,” Becht told Arab News en Francais.
“The region in which they (French expats) are settled holds immense importance for France. We have had a strong historical bond with the UAE for over 50 years, a strategic partnership, but we also have strong ties with other countries in the region,” he added, while emphasizing France’s commitment to the energy transition to curb climate change, which is of particular interest ahead of COP28, hosted by the Emirates in November this year.
“We are proud that the UAE will host and preside over it. This autumn, we are convinced that it is together that we will succeed in tackling this great challenge, decarbonizing our economy, and ensuring that our planet remains viable and breathable for our children and grandchildren,” Becht said.
The event brought together the French and Francophone community, with participants from various sectors, including French Ambassador to the UAE Nicolas Niemtchinow and Nathalie Kennedy, consul general of France in Dubai.
Following the UAE anthem and La Marseillaise, the consul general addressed the audience, with part of her speech delivered in Arabic, reiterating the ties between France and the Emirates.
“Our community in the UAE is highly active and vibrant. Every year, I am impressed by its ability to adapt and contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary dynamism and diversity. The members of this community … can take credit for making our country shine abroad,” Kennedy said.
Niemtchinow took the floor for a speech highlighting the exceptional character governing the bilateral relations between France and the UAE, and the magnitude and consistency of French-Emirati partnerships, which today cover all fields, including health, education and protection of the environment, among others.
“The UAE is a key international hub where France should take its full role. The UAE and France are both long time partners and true friends with a high level of trust and closeness on a broad range of important issues. On the global stage and in the Middle East, our two countries share common objectives on the main essential issues, like climate change and the COP28,” said the French ambassador.
French MP Amelia Lakrafi highlighted the need for French nationals living abroad in the UAE to register in the consulate.
“It is important for us administratively to help them, and even more important because the more they are registered, the more resources we can allocate to the consulates. Help us to better help you,” Lakrafi said.
According to Lakrafi, more than 45,000-50,000 unregistered French nationals are living in the UAE. Registering is significant to capture how many French nationals are present in the Emirates and the region.
Highlighting recent rioting in France, Lakrafi stressed efforts by the French government to “move in the right direction,” but said that “it will take time to undo what has been undone.”
She added: “It’s regrettable and sad to see how the climate has deteriorated, and I truly commend us collectively, the majority MPs, for voting for this significant increase in the budget of the Ministry of Interior.”
This year’s Bastille Day is an opportunity to share a message of optimism and a willingness to support. “July 14 is our national holiday. It is a moment of unity, inclusivity and openness,” Lakrafi said.