Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project
Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project/node/2337806/middle-east
Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project
Libya's sovereign wealth fund has filed a criminal complaint against Belgium's Prince Laurent, accusing him of fraud and extortion linked to his bid to reclaim funds from a failed reforestation project. (Internet/www.monarchie.be)
BRUSSELS: Libya’s sovereign wealth fund has filed a criminal complaint against Belgium’s Prince Laurent, accusing him of fraud and extortion linked to his bid to reclaim funds from a failed reforestation project, lawyers said on Friday.
The royal household and the king’s cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The prince, brother of the king, and Libyan authorities signed a multimillion euro contract in 2008 aimed at reforesting desert regions of inland Libya. The project collapsed with the outbreak of civil war in Libya in 2011.
The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) alleges that the prince exerted “unacceptable pressure” in an attempt to obtain payment of nearly 70 million euros ($78.52 million) he says he is owed by the Libyan Ministry for Agriculture.
Law firm Jus Cogens, which represents the LIA, said it filed a criminal complaint against Prince Laurent for extortion, fraud and illegal influence on Thursday.
“We have communicated factual elements to the investigative judge showing, according to us, that Prince Laurent abused his status as a public office holder, claiming he could influence the criminal procedure against LIA and his CEO,” Christophe Marchand, founding partner at Jus Cogens, said.
Libya has been under international sanctions since 2011 and the country’s 14 billion euros sovereign wealth is currently frozen in Brussels-based bank Euroclear.
Lebanese turn to hiking to escape the economic gloom and ease stress
The activity has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly since the start of COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating financial crisis that has gripped Lebanon for 4 years
‘Politics and sectarianism are prohibited while hiking. It is a national sport and that’s how we want it to be and it should be,’ says the head of the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT:As the people of Lebanon continue to suffer the effects of a long-running economic crisis, public spaces in Beirut are increasingly plastered with posters advertising businesses and groups that offer hiking trips in the country.
The ads, complete with scenes of joyful people enjoying relaxing and stress-free adventures in the great outdoors, are widely shared on social media.
It is perhaps not surprising that many people in Lebanon are seeking refuge in nature as a respite from their worsening day-to-day economic situation, including a currency that has lost most of its value in the past four years. This prevents many from traveling abroad and, as a result, they have turned to domestic tourism for a break from the harsh realities of life, particularly rural tourism.
Expatriates returning home for visits are also attracted to outdoor activities, perhaps for a dose of nostalgia after being forced to leave their country to make a descent living, especially in the past few years.
But the trend began before the current crisis. Hiking has been developing as a collective activity in Lebanon for more than a decade, with young men and women forming groups and associations that cater to people with a shared interested in the activity and organize outings for them.
As well as providing a welcome escape from the stresses of daily life, their efforts have also contributed to raising awareness of environmental issues, enhancing the concept of eco and rural tourism, and helped efforts to document wildlife and preserve endangered plant species.
“We have a trail that stretches 154 kilometers across Lebanon, from north to south, passing through 76 villages,” said Omar Sakr, executive director of the Lebanese Mountain Trail Association.
“It reaches altitudes ranging from 600 to 2,000 meters above sea level and we have been developing it for 15 years, ever since we established our association.”
The association has developed a literary-themed trail in Baskinta that includes a number of landmarks related to more than 22 Lebanese writers and poets, including Mikhail Naimy, Amin Maalouf and Abdallah Ghanem.
Founded in 2007 with funding from the US Agency for International Development, the mountain trail stretches the length of the country and passes through three nature reserves, including the Bcharre Cedar Reserve and Barouk Forest. The association organizes two major hikes each year, in April and October. In addition to locals, they attract foreigners who come to the country especially to take part.
The more-recently established hiking trails for people of all ages join dozens of long-established routes in the mountains. The increased attention they are bringing to environmental issues is very welcome, according to officials.
“What is equivalent in importance to Lebanon’s biodiversity is sustainable economic activity,” said Nasser Yassin, the caretaker environment minister.
“Despite the losses suffered by forests last year, the forest cover in Lebanon is still relatively good but we lack proper management in this field.”
Hikers are advised to wear comfortable clothing that is appropriate for the conditions, including sturdy shoes to help prevent slipping and injuries on slopes and hills, and to carry one or two walking sticks to aid balance and support, especially in high, mountainous areas.
“Hiking flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic as Lebanese people turned to nature, making it a trend,” said Sakr. “The increasing number of people taking up hiking is evident from the proliferation of sportswear stores selling hiking gear.
“Politics and sectarianism are prohibited while hiking. It is a national sport and that’s how we want it to be and it should be. People, while hiking, are constantly amazed every five minutes by breathtaking natural scenes with unique characteristics.
“They get to experience the different accents of the villagers from one town to another and discover dishes they were not familiar with. Through mountain trails, people rediscover a cultural heritage that has been passed down through the years.”
In the spring, as the snow on mountain peaks starts to melt, many hikers head for trails in areas known for their spectacular waterfalls, including Balou Balaa, Kfarhelda-Kaftoun, Jezzine Waterfall, and Al-Kfour.
During the summer, many hikers explore protected areas, rivers and lakes, such as Chouwen Lake, Yahchouch, Sirjbal, Al-Jahiliyah, Tannourine Cedar Reserve, Qadisha Valley, Bentael Reserve, Mseilha Walkway, Falougha Lakes, Assi River, Baskinta, Bcharre Cedar Reserve, Chnaniir Reserve, Shouf Cedar Reserve, Chabrouh Dam, Ammiq, Moukhtara, Ehden Forest, Qammouaa Valley, Jabal Moussa Reserve, Mtein, Qurnat es-Sawda, Sannine, Baakline-Ashqout, Bab Ouadi Jhannam, Al-Qoubaiyat, Al-Azr Forest, Aayoun Orghosh, Laqlouq, Qaraoun, and Marjayoun.
“Seeing the colors of nature brings tranquility and peace to the soul and reduces the stress of work and life in Lebanon,” said Ghada, an avid hiker in her 40s. “It is a process of relaxation in nature that heals us and helps us navigate our lives with minimal obstacles.”
Fellow hiker Mona, 60, said: “With every step you take, you find yourself amazed by an ancient tree, the unfamiliar chirping of a bird, a flower that grows among rocks, and the sound of fresh waterfalls transforming into rivers and streams.”
She expressed surprise at the neglected state of the environment in the Akkar region. This failure to properly preserve Lebanon’s natural splendor is something that some groups and organizations are working to address.
The Darb Akkar association for example, which started out by organizing hiking trips, has evolved and now undertakes environmental and scientific work. For example, its members have documented rare types of orchids, tulips and wild Basalt flowers found on the slopes of the Qurnat Es-Sawda mountains, 2,500 meters above sea level.
In addition to the environmental and conservation benefits from the boom in hiking, it also gives communities along the trails the opportunity to market their products and build relationships with people from other places, potentially providing much-needed economic benefits. There are also cultural rewards.
“Through the mountain trail, we have revived the culture of our ancestors,” said Sakr. “We have established guesthouses and we now have local guides in the mountains. We have trained about 50 people to be guides.
“We are working on the sustainability of this trail and we have a team that oversees the trail and its branching paths throughout the year.”
Each week, Hassan, a 35-year-old hiker, eagerly plans which trail he will explore the following Sunday.
“It is a mental relaxation that is missing in Beirut,” he said. “There is no comparison to the beauty of this country, the diversity of its terrains and the cultural richness of its people.
“I have formed friendships with people I meet every weekend. We have become like a family, cooperating and advising each other to avoid injuries. And above all, I love the food prepared by the women in the countryside. The taste is different, in the simplest dishes, and they are most delicious.”
Of course, the increasing number of people who are descending on sometimes fragile rural environments carries some risks, especially if activities are not well planned and managed.
“Sometimes chaos arises due to the increasing interest in this type of activity,” Sakr said. “This chaos is manifested in the absence of studying the environmental impact of the trails walked by the hikers and ensuring their safety.”
He added many trails have been neglected over time, and the potential tourism benefits and economic opportunities have not been responsibly developed. However, the Antonine University in Lebanon recently launched a diploma program in mountain guidance and outdoor activities.
Sudanese displaced by conflict swell ranks of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa stranded on Libya-Tunisia border
In a bid to reach Europe, many Sudanese refugees have made their way northwest to Libya and Tunisia
However, the EU is offering Tunisia financial incentives to become a gatekeeper of migration from North Africa
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA: Several hundred African migrants and asylum seekers, including children, are stranded in a remote, militarized buffer zone at the Tunisia-Libya border, where they have been denied assistance or legal protection.
In this arid landscape, a humanitarian crisis is fast unfolding, as these people, fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries, including Sudan, have found themselves trapped in limbo, unable to enter Libya or return to Tunisia.
Videos posted online in recent days show hundreds of stranded adults and children without access to food, water, shelter, or medical assistance, as UN agencies have been denied access to the site to distribute aid.
Many of the migrants were apprehended in police raids in Tunisia’s port city of Sfax, southeast of the capital Tunis, and transported by the national guard and military over a distance of 300 kilometers to Ben Guerdane, and subsequently taken to the border with Libya.
Tensions had been rising in Sfax for several months, with residents calling for the expulsion of those arriving from trouble spots elsewhere on the African continent, resulting in a rash of attacks and clashes between locals and these new arrivals.
According to the UN, in addition to the more than 2.2 million internally displaced persons in Sudan, nearly 700,000 more have fled to neighboring countries. In a bid to reach Europe, some of them have made their way northwest to Libya and Tunisia.
“I came to Tunisia seeking safety, but instead, I found myself facing violence and hostility,” Muhammad Ahmad Yaqoub, a 25-year-old Sudanese man, who escaped Sfax shortly before the raids began, told Arab News.
A survivor of the Darfur conflict, Yaqoub embarked on a perilous journey last year, facing persecution in his native Al-Fashir at the hands of local militias, who he says killed members of his family.
Escaping the horrors of Sudan, he traveled through Chad, only to find himself ensnared in Libya’s ongoing instability, where he says he was abducted by a local armed group. With the help of a friend, Yaqoub says he was rescued from captivity.
Tunisia, with its proximity to Europe, became his next destination. However, the reception was far from welcoming. Instead of finding refuge and support, Yaqoub and many other displaced Sudanese have faced the constant threat of expulsion.
He says he has so far received no help from international aid agencies and now sleeps on the street in front of the UN office in Tunis.
Madibo Ismail, a 22-year-old Sudanese national, has also found himself stuck in Tunisia after fleeing the horrors of war. With dreams of a better life in Europe, he is awaiting a suitable opportunity to cross the treacherous sea by boat, despite the known risks.
The psychological stress on Ismail is evident. He lost contact with his family shortly after the outbreak of violence in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.
Although uncertainty gnaws at him every day, he told Arab News that his longing for safety and a chance at a brighter future fuel his determination to forge ahead.
Another Sudanese who has reached Tunisia is Nadia Abdelrahman, a 29-year-old from Nyala in South Darfur.
Abdelrahman’s fears grew in recent weeks when rumors began circulating that Tunisian authorities were forcibly returning migrants to the volatile borders of Libya and Algeria.
Having thus far avoided being swept up in one of the raids, Abdelrahman clings to hope, telling Arab News she prays she would “find a safe passage to a brighter future.”
INNUMBERS
* 2.2m+ People forced from their homes since April 15 in Sudan.
* 528,000 People who have sought refuge in neighboring states.
* 25m People in need of humanitarian assistance.
With the conflict in Sudan intensifying, particularly in Darfur and the capital Khartoum, the UN and other aid agencies have called for a concerted international intervention to address the worsening humanitarian situation and flood of displacement.
As the international community grapples with the complex challenges posed by migration, experts say it is crucial to address the specific needs and vulnerabilities of displaced Sudanese.
“The suffering endured by these individuals, including women and children, calls for urgent intervention to provide them with the protection and support they so desperately need,” Imen Ben Mohamed, a former Tunisian parliamentarian, told Arab News.
“Migration through Tunisia to Europe had always been present, both legally and illegally,” she said, attributing the recent rise in intercommunal tensions to anti-migrant speeches made by Tunisian officials.
“Although we had some issues before, there was never a significant wave of racism or aggression towards migrants until recent times.”
Ben Mohamed called on the international community to provide food, water, shelter and medical aid for the migrants left stranded at the border. She also stressed the need to push Tunisia to respect international laws on human rights.
“Silence and a lack of condemnation from the international community is really disappointing,” she added.
Experts on the region’s migration issue have accused Tunisian politicians of scapegoating displaced people to draw attention away from their handling of the nation’s economy.
“We have seen migrants and refugees get stuck in the same region before, under similar conditions,” Dr. Franck Duvell, a senior researcher at Germany’s Universitat Osnabruck, told Arab News of the unfolding Libyan border crisis.
“What we can see now is an increasingly authoritarian leadership that has incited racial violence against non-Arab, sub-Saharan African migrants and refugees.
“Addressing the root causes of migration, such as lack of progress in the democratic process and economic decline, can help alleviate the issue.”
The same goes for European governments, who have been at pains to stem the flow of migrants risking the perilous journey by sea to their southern shores, he said.
“A comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of migration must ensure human rights and provide sustainable economic opportunities,” Duvell added.
Local analysts suggest the international community has been slow to criticize the expulsions because these actions are broadly in line with the EU’s own policy on migration.
“The recent migration deal between Europe and Tunisia, which focuses on migration control and policing, demonstrates the EU’s support for Tunisian authorities in preventing migration toward Europe,” Fadil Aliriza, founder and editor-in-chief of Tunisia-based Meshkal News, told Arab News.
Last month, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, proposed a “partnership program” with the Tunisian government, just days after the publication of draft European migration reforms that aim to deport asylum seekers and migrants to countries like Tunisia.
Von der Leyen proposed a 900 million euros ($971 million) economic aid package for Tunisia as well as another 150 million euros ($168.5 million) in immediate budget assistance. In addition, there would be a further 105 million euros ($117.9 million) for border management and anti-smuggling activities, highlighting Tunisia’s potential role as a gatekeeper of migration from North Africa to Europe.
The European proposal is tied to a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which could help Tunisia escape its crippling economic crisis. However, Tunisian authorities have been reluctant to accept the terms of the IMF deal, which demand unpopular reforms.
Aliriza said that until governments address the root causes of mass migration and work to uphold human rights, the displacement, abuses and dangerous sea crossings to Europe would continue.
“Additional factors such as climate change and the denial of visas contribute to the increasing number of people attempting dangerous journeys to Europe,” said Aliriza, emphasizing the need for safe and legal migration routes.
For Yaqoub the hostility of the authorities and the neglect of the international community has only deepened his plight, as it has done for many other refugees fleeing conflict and facing abuses on the road.
“The situation has only worsened, leaving us in a state of despair and uncertainty,” he said.
Meeting focused on the latest developments in security issues
Mazen Al-Faraya lauded technical, scientific and training capabilities he witnessed during his visit to the Egyptian Interior Ministry
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya discussed security cooperation with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfiq during an official visit to Cairo on Friday.
Jordan News Agency reported that the meeting focused on cooperation between the two ministries as well as the latest developments in security issues.
Al-Faraya lauded the technical, scientific and training capabilities that he witnessed during his visit to the Egyptian Interior Ministry.
He said his visit comes within a framework of close relations between the two countries, stressing Jordan’s interest in strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise with Egypt’s security services in various fields.
Tawfiq also expressed his ministry’s keenness to extend bridges of communication and cooperation with Jordan in light of the historical relations that bind the two countries.
The Egyptian minister highlighted the importance of cooperating on security matters and bolstering joint efforts to curb terrorism and organized crime.
Communication cuts, disease rife in Sudan as fighting rages
“Violent clashes” shook the capital, witnesses said
More than 2.4 million people have been displaced within the country
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP
KHARTOUM: War-torn Sudan’s capital experienced a communications blackout for several hours on Friday, residents said, as the army and paramilitary forces waged intense battles across Khartoum and humanitarian groups warned of worsening crises.
“Violent clashes” shook the capital, witnesses told AFP over the phone, after residents woke up to an outage of vital Internet and mobile phone connections.
The source of the malfunction was not clear, though mobile and Internet networks were restored by the afternoon.
Throughout the day, columns of black smoke were seen rising near army headquarters in the center of Khartoum as well as in the city’s south.
Witnesses in Khartoum North said there were “clashes using all kinds of weapons.” In Omdurman, just across the Nile river, witnesses reported fighter jets and drones flying overhead.
Since April 15, the forces army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan have been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people across Sudan, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, with the worst fighting taking place in Khartoum and the western Darfur region.
According to the United Nations, more than 1.7 million Khartoum residents have been forced to flee continuous air strikes, tanks and fighters on the streets and rampant looting.
Those who fled and the millions that remain have relied on the Internet to source basic needs, setting up crowd-sourcing initiatives for escape routes, food and medicine.
More than 2.4 million people have been displaced within the country, where supplies have run low even in safe areas and “between two thirds and 80 percent of hospitals are not functioning,” Rick Brennan, of the World Health Organization, said Friday.
Sudan’s “already overstretched health care system” is facing “enormous challenges” in the current crisis, “putting the people of Sudan in a life-or-death situation,” said Brennan, regional emergency director for WHO’s east Mediterranean office.
In the southern city of Kosti, the last major town on the road from Khartoum to South Sudan, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned Friday that heavy rains had caused floods and “left families in need of assistance, including 260,000 who fled from Khartoum.”
Aid groups have repeatedly pleaded for humanitarian corridors to allow aid and personnel through, warning that the rainy season — which began in June — could cause outbreaks of water-borne diseases in several remote areas.
A meeting of health workers and aid groups Thursday showed measles outbreaks in 11 of Sudan’s 18 states, as well as “300 cases and 7 deaths of cholera/acute watery diarrhea,” according to a statement Friday by the Islamic Relief aid group.
The water-borne disease is a regular risk with Sudan’s severe annual flooding, but the WHO said Friday that “reports of a likely cholera outbreak are difficult to confirm in the absence of a functioning public health laboratory.”
Sudan’s neighbors — where 740,000 people have fled, according to the UN — fear widening regional spillover from the conflict.
In impoverished South Sudan, “the closure of the northern border has left many markets empty” and jeopardized an already fragile humanitarian situation, Pierre Dorbes of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday.
Since the war began, “more than 160,000 returnees and refugees from Sudan have poured into South Sudan,” he said.
A summit of leaders from Sudan’s neighbors met in Cairo Thursday to discuss the conflict.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged international donors “to honor their commitments,” referring to $1.5 billion in aid pledged at a Geneva conference in June — less than half the estimated needs for Sudan and its affected neighbors.
The summit followed multiple diplomatic efforts to mediate an end to the violence, after successive US and Saudi-brokered cease-fires were all violated.
It echoed calls for a cease-fire made earlier in the week at talks held by east African bloc IGAD, which the Sudanese army had boycotted.
On Thursday, the International Criminal Court said it has commenced investigations into alleged war crimes, after increased reports of atrocities, particularly in Darfur, including of sexual violence and civilians being targeted for their ethnicity.
French minister praises UAE’s COP28 efforts during Dubai Bastille Day celebrations
“Together we will succeed in decarbonizing our economy, for our planet to remain breathable for future generations,” says Olivier Becht
MP: French national day is ‘a moment of unity, inclusivity and openness’
Updated 14 July 2023
Zeina Zbibo
DUBAI: French, Emirati and expatriate communities gathered on July 13 in Dubai ahead of Bastille Day celebrations on Friday.
Held under the banner of Franco-Emirati friendship, the event was attended by French and Emirati citizens, partners and officials, notably Olivier Becht, minister delegate for foreign trade, economic attractiveness and French nationals abroad, and Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade.
“(The French people in the UAE) are our best ambassadors, ambassadors of our expertise, our way of being, and ambassadors of our values of freedom, equality and fraternity,” Becht told Arab News en Francais.
“The region in which they (French expats) are settled holds immense importance for France. We have had a strong historical bond with the UAE for over 50 years, a strategic partnership, but we also have strong ties with other countries in the region,” he added, while emphasizing France’s commitment to the energy transition to curb climate change, which is of particular interest ahead of COP28, hosted by the Emirates in November this year.
“We are proud that the UAE will host and preside over it. This autumn, we are convinced that it is together that we will succeed in tackling this great challenge, decarbonizing our economy, and ensuring that our planet remains viable and breathable for our children and grandchildren,” Becht said.
The event brought together the French and Francophone community, with participants from various sectors, including French Ambassador to the UAE Nicolas Niemtchinow and Nathalie Kennedy, consul general of France in Dubai.
Following the UAE anthem and La Marseillaise, the consul general addressed the audience, with part of her speech delivered in Arabic, reiterating the ties between France and the Emirates.
“Our community in the UAE is highly active and vibrant. Every year, I am impressed by its ability to adapt and contribute to Dubai’s extraordinary dynamism and diversity. The members of this community … can take credit for making our country shine abroad,” Kennedy said.
Niemtchinow took the floor for a speech highlighting the exceptional character governing the bilateral relations between France and the UAE, and the magnitude and consistency of French-Emirati partnerships, which today cover all fields, including health, education and protection of the environment, among others.
“The UAE is a key international hub where France should take its full role. The UAE and France are both long time partners and true friends with a high level of trust and closeness on a broad range of important issues. On the global stage and in the Middle East, our two countries share common objectives on the main essential issues, like climate change and the COP28,” said the French ambassador.
French MP Amelia Lakrafi highlighted the need for French nationals living abroad in the UAE to register in the consulate.
“It is important for us administratively to help them, and even more important because the more they are registered, the more resources we can allocate to the consulates. Help us to better help you,” Lakrafi said.
According to Lakrafi, more than 45,000-50,000 unregistered French nationals are living in the UAE. Registering is significant to capture how many French nationals are present in the Emirates and the region.
Highlighting recent rioting in France, Lakrafi stressed efforts by the French government to “move in the right direction,” but said that “it will take time to undo what has been undone.”
She added: “It’s regrettable and sad to see how the climate has deteriorated, and I truly commend us collectively, the majority MPs, for voting for this significant increase in the budget of the Ministry of Interior.”
This year’s Bastille Day is an opportunity to share a message of optimism and a willingness to support. “July 14 is our national holiday. It is a moment of unity, inclusivity and openness,” Lakrafi said.