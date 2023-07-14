You are here

History-chasing Jabeur hopes for third time lucky at Wimbledon

This combination of pictures created on Friday shows finalists Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, left, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur during a match of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. (AFP)
AFP

  • Jabeur will start as the favorite against the left-handed Vondrousova
LONDON: Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she attempts to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, hoping to go one better than last year when she was defeated by Elena Rybakina in the final at the All England Club and lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the US Open later in the year.

Unlike her two final losses at the majors, this time world No. 6 Jabeur will start as the favorite against the left-handed Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years.

She has had a tough run to Saturday’s championship match, beating two-time former winner Petra Kvitova in the last 16, third seed Rybakina in the quarterfinal and then coming from a set down to knock out second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

By doing so she became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

But she said she could not afford to take her eye off the ball on Saturday, even though she is taking on a player far lower down the rankings at 42 in the world.

“I think a final is a final,” Jabeur said. “You’re playing someone, Grand Slam champion or not. I think it’s going to be very difficult.

“It can happen for both. Whoever could handle more the emotions, whoever could be more ready on the court, will definitely win that match.

FASTFACT

The 28-year-old Tunisian became the first woman to defeat three top-10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

“I want to make my path worth it, winning against all these Grand Slam champions to be in the final. Yeah, I’m going full in, and hopefully this time it will work.”

Only six women have lost all three of their first Grand Slam finals, although two of those — Chris Evert and Kim Clijsters — eventually made up for lost time.

Jabeur has form on her side for Saturday, with a tour-best 28 wins on grass since 2021 matching the run of former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova between 2004 and 2006.

However, Jabeur has lost twice in 2023 to Vondrousova, in the second round of the Australian Open and third round in Miami.

“I’m going for my revenge. I didn’t win against her this year. She has good hands. She plays very good,” said Jabeur of an opponent who is appearing in her second Slam final after finishing runner-up at the 2019 French Open.

Vondrousova, whose run at Wimbledon has guaranteed her a return to the world’s top 20 next week, was an injured bystander at the tournament in 2022, reduced to watching a friend attempt to qualify for the main draw.

A second wrist surgery had ruled her out for six months although her absence from the tour at least allowed her the space and time to get married.

She is the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final — only Serena Williams in 2018 was ranked lower at 181.

Like Jabeur, the 24-year-old Czech has had to battle hard to make the final.

She defeated four seeds in succession just to make the semifinals by seeing off Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova and Jessica Pegula.

Against fourth-ranked Pegula of the US, she was 1-4 down in the final set.

In Thursday’s semifinal, she swept past crowd favorite Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in two comfortable sets.

“For me, it’s really crazy this is happening. But I think anything can happen in tennis,” she said.

Topics: Wimbledon 2023

’Thirty-six is new 26,’ says Djokovic as more Grand Slam history beckons

Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

’Thirty-six is new 26,’ says Djokovic as more Grand Slam history beckons

  • Djokovic's 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win sealed the defending champion's record 35th Grand Slam final appearance
  • The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday
LONDON: Novak Djokovic claimed “36 is the new 26” after the history-chasing Serb reached his ninth Wimbledon final with a fiery victory over Jannik Sinner on Friday.
Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win sealed the defending champion’s record 35th Grand Slam final appearance and moved him closer to a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.
The 36-year-old faces world number one Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in his fifth successive Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Djokovic may have moved past American legend Chris Evert as the only man or woman to make 35 major finals, but he has even more significant feats in his sights on Sunday.
The world number two will tie Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns if he wins a fifth consecutive title on the All England Club grass.
With 23 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, the world number two is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.
“I feel 36 is the new 26, it feels pretty good. I feel a lot of motivation,” he said.
“It is great to be part of this next generation, I love it.
“This sport has given me and my family a lot. I will return a favor to this sport and play as much as I can.”
Djokovic is the third oldest man to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era and will become the oldest All England Club male champion — surpassing Federer’s 2017 triumph aged 35 — if he wins on Sunday.
At a time when Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal is preparing for a farewell tour next year before his own retirement, Djokovic is still going strong.
He has already won this season’s Australian Open and French Open as he chases an astonishing clean-sweep of all four Grand Slam events in a single year, with the US Open to come in August.
On the secret of his longevity, Djokovic said: “We are part of an individual sport so you have to rely on yourself and put yourself in the best physical and mental state before heading out on court.”
As part of the generation expected to challenge Djokovic’s preeminence, the 21-year-old Sinner conceded the Serb’s mental strength makes him so hard to defeat.
“Obviously you know that you play against the best player in the world at the moment, especially on this surface,” the Italian said.
“His mental side is very strong, for sure. Especially, as I said before, the important moments, he knows exactly how to play them. He’s not going to give you something.”
Djokovic clashed with umpire Richard Haigh and spectators during the semifinal, displaying the competitive edge that makes him such a force.
Haigh took a point from Djokovic in the fourth game of the second set, ruling he made a distracting noise after his shot and just before Sinner was about to hit the ball.
Clearly furious, Djokovic stormed over to the official to ask “what are you doing?.”
Haigh irked Djokovic again moments later, warning him for taking too long to serve, but the Serb remained focused as he took the set.
“The hindrance could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to re-group,” Djokovic said.
“It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof.”
After saving two set points in the third set, Djokovic responded to the crowd’s support for Sinner by making a sarcastic crying gesture, ensuring he had the last laugh as he stormed to victory.
“Semi-final are always going to be very intense,” he said. “Maybe the scoreline doesn’t give the reality of what happened on court. It was super close.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row

Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row

  • The 25-year-old from Tunisia already was the only Arab woman and only North African woman to get to a major final
WIMBLEDON: Ons Jabeur came back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.
This will be the third title match for Jabeur in the past five Grand Slam tournaments. The 25-year-old from Tunisia already was the only Arab woman and only North African woman to get to a major final.
So far, she is 0-2 at that stage after losing to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club last July and to Iga Swiatek at the US Open last September.
The sixth-seeded Jabeur’s victory Thursday, which came by collecting 10 of the last 13 games, prevented the second-seeded Sabalenka from replacing Swiatek at No. 1 in the rankings. Sabalenka came into the match with a 17-1 record at majors in 2023, including a trophy at the Australian Open.
Jabeur’s opponent for the championship on Saturday will be Marketa Vondrousova.
Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963 by eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 earlier Thursday.
Vondrousova reeled off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then held off a brief comeback bid for the victory. She is ranked 43rd and reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.
“I was crazy nervous,” said Vondrousova, who bowed her head and knelt at the baseline when the match was over. “I was nervous, actually, the whole match.”

Topics: Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beats Elena Rybakina to reach Wimbledon semi-final

  • 28-year-old will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday’s final
WIMBLEDON, London: Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year’s Wimbledon final on Wednesday, coming from behind to beat Elena Rybakina and reach the last four.
In a repeat of the 2022 title match, the Tunisian sixth seed beat her third-ranked opponent 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1 on Center Court.
The 28-year-old will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday’s final at the All England Club.
“I’m very happy with the performance — a lot of emotion out there, especially playing someone that serves really well,” she said.
“It’s frustrating to return but I’m glad I did everything, shouted, got angry, then got calm and focused and hopefully I can manage my emotions like this for the next two matches.”
Rybakina was first to pounce, breaking to love in the fourth game when Jabeur went wide with a backhand but the Tunisian hit back immediately.
Jabeur took advantage of a loose volley at the net from Rybakina to break again and edge into a 6-5 lead.
But this time she was the player who failed to consolidate, squandering a set point as Rybakina forced a tie-break, which she won.
The Kazakh survived break points in the second game of the second set while Jabeur was forced to dig deep on her serve to move into a 3-2 lead.
Both players held serve until the 10th game, when Rybakina cracked and Jabeur levelled the match.
The force was with Jabeur in the decider as she opened up a 3-0 lead and saved two break points to move 4-1 ahead.
Jabeur powered a backhand down the line to break once again and held her serve to seal the win, letting out a roar of delight.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon UK Tunisia Ons Jabeur

Djokovic says he’s ‘favorite’ to win Wimbledon

Djokovic says he’s ‘favorite’ to win Wimbledon

  • World No. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is still in the tournament and plays his quarterfinal against fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune on Wednesday
  • The Serb star reached his 12th Wimbledon semifinal and record-equalling 46th at the Grand Slams
LONDON: Novak Djokovic said he considers himself “favorite” to lift this year’s Wimbledon title even if it makes him sound “arrogant.”

The Serb star reached his 12th Wimbledon semifinal and record-equalling 46th at the Grand Slams with a four-set victory over Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

Djokovic, chasing an eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major, came through 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and will face Italy’s Jannik Sinner for a place in the final.

He has now reached as many semifinals at the Slams as the retired Roger Federer.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favorite,” said Djokovic.

“Judging by the results I had in my career here, the last four times at Wimbledon that I won, so I do consider myself favorite, yes.”

The 36-year-old was playing in his 400th Grand Slam match on Tuesday and insisted he was enjoying being the man to beat.

“I love it. Any player wants to be in the position where all the other players want to beat you,” he said after preserving his record of not being defeated on Center Court since 2013.

“The pressure never goes away every time I come on court.

“They want to get a scalp and the win — but it ain’t happening!“

Rublev, the world number seven, has now lost all eight quarter-finals he has played at the majors.

“I had these little chances but I didn’t make them. He made them. That’s why he’s Novak, one of the greatest players in history,” he said.

Despite Djokovic’s confidence, world No. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is still in the tournament and plays his quarterfinal against fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune on Wednesday.

Daniil Medvedev, who shattered Djokovic’s bid for his first calendar Grand Slam in the US Open final in 2021, faces unseeded Christopher Eubanks.

On Tuesday, Rublev enjoyed a promising start against a player who allowed him just seven games when they met at the same stage of the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic saw three break points come and go in the first set and was made to pay when Rublev broke for a 5-4 lead.

The 25-year-old Russian claimed the opener in the next game when Djokovic netted a service return.

That was the second set dropped by Djokovic at Wimbledon this year and he was suitably fired up in response.

He raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set, allowing Rublev just six points in that stretch, before going on to level the quarterfinal.

In the third set, Djokovic saved two break points in the second game, broke in the fifth and moved to a two sets to one lead in the 10th game.

It was not a smooth conversion, however, with the champion needing five set points to finish the job while at the same time saving three break points.

The outcome was inevitable as he broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth before wrapping up the match having fired 42 winners past Rublev.
 

Topics: Wimbledon 2023

Svitolina into Wimbledon semis as Djokovic targets new landmark

Svitolina into Wimbledon semis as Djokovic targets new landmark

  • Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's championship match
  • Unseeded Vondrousova made the semi-finals by seeing off fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
LONDON: New mum Elina Svitolina shocked world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the last four at Wimbledon on Tuesday, striking an emotional blow for Ukraine, as Novak Djokovic targeted a record-equalling 46th major semifinal.
World number 76 Svitolina, who gave birth last October and only returned to the tour in April, came through 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.
Svitolina, also a semifinalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday’s championship match.
Unseeded Vondrousova made the semifinals by seeing off fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Svitolina, playing on a wild card, has reached the last four by seeing off a quartet of Grand Slam title winners in Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka, in a stormy last-16 clash, and now Swiatek.
She said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer.”
“If you had told me before the tournament I would get to the semifinals, I’d say you were crazy,” said Svitolina, who also made the last eight at the French Open last month.
She could have had the match wrapped up in straight sets when she led 4/1 in the second-set tiebreaker before Swiatek hit back.
However, the 28-year-old Ukrainian composed herself, racing away to a double break in the decider.
“I told Elina at the net that I am rooting for her. I want to see her win the title,” said Swiatek, who was playing in her first quarter-final at the All England Club.
Svitolina’s win kept alive the prospect of a politically charged final between her and Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka.
Belarus is a key ally of Russia in the war in Ukraine.
On Court One, Pegula, still searching for a semifinal place at the majors, led 4-1 in the final set against 42nd-ranked Vondrousova.
But the American was unable to push on as former French Open runner-up Vondrousova stormed back once the roof was closed on the arena.
“I don’t know what happened,” said the 24-year-old. “I was 1-4 down. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam, plays his 400th match at the majors when he meets Andrey Rublev in his quarter-final.
The 36-year-old boasts a 3-1 winning record against Rublev including a straight-sets demolition in January’s Australian Open quarter-finals when he lost just seven games.
“Andrey is a fantastic player who’s got one of the best forehands in the game. Brings a lot of intensity to the court with his grunts,” said the world number two.
“He kind of scares off his opponents across the net! Extremely nice guy.”
Rublev is one of four Russian and Belarusian players — three men, one woman — to make the quarter-finals.
Twelve months ago, they were banned from the tournament in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
World number seven Rublev needed five sets to get past Russian-born Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the last 16.
He is in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time and eighth at the majors but has never made it to a semifinal.
“Novak is one of the best players on grass. Nothing else to say,” said the 25-year-old.
The winner of that quarter-final will face either eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner or world number 92 Roman Safiullin of Russia.
Sinner reached the same stage in 2022, losing to Djokovic from two sets up.
Slender in frame, Sinner packs a huge punch, delivering the third-fastest serve of the tournament so far at 139 mph (223.7 km/h).
The 25-year-old Safiullin had never previously got past the second round at a Slam but has knocked out two former semifinalists in Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov.

Topics: Wimbledon Elina Svitolina Iga Swiatek All England Club

