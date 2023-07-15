Saudi Arabia sees soaring demand for halal products in a sign of wider global market growth for the sector

You are here

Saudi Arabia plays a big role in the growth of the halal industry because it wants to redefine the definition of halal products and create a global reference point for halal certification, halal inspection and halal qualification.
Rebecca Anne Proctor & Reem Walid

  • The Kingdom is witnessing a boom as an increasingly number of Muslims across the world buy halal products
  •  *Global halal economy could grow to $4.96 trillion by 2030
RIYADH: The growth of halal medicines, cosmetics and even sportswear is fueling an economic boom that is reaching far beyond  Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East.

Global product launches with halal claims jumped by 19 percent from 2018 to 2020, from over 16,000 products to more than 20,000. 

Some 63 percent of these products have been reported to be coming from Asia, followed by Africa and the Middle East.

All this shows that those who still think of “halal” as just a set of Islamic rules regarding meat are missing out on a sector that still has a huge growth potential.

What constitutes halal?

Halal is an Arabic word that means “permissible” or “lawful.” 

According to Islamic law and stated in the Holy Quran, the term refers to both goods and services that are acceptable to Muslims. 

Halal products are typically known as being pork free, for their specific method of slaughter — whereby an animal must be killed by a cut to its throat and the procedure must be performed by a Muslim, and alcohol free. 

The opposite of halal is haram, which means “forbidden.” There are now governing bodies that issue certificates to businesses certifying that their goods are indeed made according to halal procedures.

The halal industry was “valued at $1.27 trillion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.67 trillion in 2025,” Amer Bukvic, the acting chief product and partnership officer of the Islamic Development Bank told Arab News, adding that the food sector is largest part of that.

According to American marketing research company Frost and Sullivan, the global halal economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world and has the potential to reach $4.96 trillion by 2030. 

This would represent a sizeable increase from 2020, when the value of the global halal economy  reached $2.30 trillion.

 With a worldwide presence of 2.2 billion people or approximately 26 percent of the world’s population, Muslim consumers are a fast-growing segment.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, is currently undergoing rapid social and economic transformation and witnessing a boom in the halal economy.

“Halal economy is expanding,” Hussein Shobokshi, Saudi businessman and columnist told Arab News. “It used to be only for poultry and beef and for general food items and now involves cosmetics, cleaning, and household items.”

He added: “There is now also an argument to be made for products that are sustainable, made responsibly and green that should also fall under halal.

“Saudi Arabia is now championing the halal industry because it is the largest consumer of halal products in the Middle East.”

There is a huge market potential for the halal economy stresses Shobokshi, however, he emphasizes that with the increase in potential and desire by companies to take advantage of the growing scope of the industry, “the challenge now is to clarify and define what constitutes halal.”

The businessman added: “We are talking about relatively a very juicy, attractive, and serious market potential. 

“That's why a lot of the major players such as Procter and Gamble, Unilever and the Nestle and all the major food, cosmetics and clothing producers are targeting this market to be qualified as halal producers as well.”

Saudi Arabia, continues Shobokshi, plays a big role in the growth of the halal industry “because it wants to redefine the definition of halal products and create a global reference point for halal certification, halal inspection, halal qualification to become more global in its standards and remove any gray areas that would leave the consumers in a confusing area.”

To be at the forefront of the halal economy is a natural step for the Kingdom given its recent transformation and the fact that it is the center of the Islamic world.

“It is a natural extension of its position to strive to lead the growing halal economy,” he added.

In October 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced the launch of the Halal Products Development Co. 

The new company will invest in localizing the production of the halal industry in Saudi Arabia and increase the efficiency of the ecosystem locally, including plans to export to global markets. 

HPDC aims to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to grow and expand across global halal markets in partnership with key local and international players.

“Saudi Arabia has a unique and important role to play, not only among Muslim countries but all the over the world when it comes to both Fiqh Al-Muamalat (civic matters) as well as Fiqh Al-Ibaadaat (religious matters),” Waheed Qaiser, a British-Pakistani Islamic banker and entrepreneur told Arab News.  

Qaiser states that since the set-up of the first Islamic bank in 1975 in Dubai, “the focus on thalal economy and its products has brought a wake-up call among Muslims and the demand has intensified.”

He further notes how due to an increase in the health-conscious consumer, which includes Muslims, the market for natural and organic food items has grown.

“This trend has led to increased utilization of halal food products as overall they offer better hygiene and sanitation which is good for the human body and prevents various diseases,” he claimed, adding: “This is why today you see halal concessions/dedicated areas for halal products in all western-style supermarkets all over the western world.” 

Qaiser recalled how he was once told by a major supermarket that by introducing a halal counter their overall sales had gone up significantly.  

Buying halal products is also seen to reinforce a sense of Muslim pride and identity and this extends from Saudi Arabia to the greater Gulf, Asia, Africa and beyond. 

Many Islamic Development Bank member countries are making conscious efforts to develop their halal economies and capture the potential of the market. 

Additionally, between 2020 and 2026, economies of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation are forecasted to experience a growth rate of over 7 percent, with Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey having clear visions of becoming hubs for the global halal trade. 

Even non-majority Muslim countries like Thailand, Japan, and South Korea aim to position themselves as key players in the halal market. Australia and Brazil, meanwhile, are among the top halal meat and poultry suppliers to countries in the Middle East.

One Gulf Cooperation Council country that is perceived as a major player and has been witnessing massive growth when it comes to the halal economy is Qatar.

The nation has been encouraging core sectors with high growth potential to develop products and services prescribed by Islamic law, according to resereach by the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar.  

The study shows the country recorded market assets worth $156.4 billion in financial markets in 2021, followed by $1 billion in Islamic insurance, also known as takaful, $14.2 billion in Islamic tourism, $5.1 billion in healthcare and $849 million in Islamic fintech.  

The research also highlighted Qatar’s role in developing the global and national halal accreditation ecosystem by establishing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Halal Accreditation Center and the evolution of the Ministry of Public Health’s guidance on importing halal food products.  

There is no doubt about the boom of the halal market both within in the GCC, wider Middle East and globally. There seems to be no limit to the quantity and variety of halal products now being produced.

However, the challenge that remains is clarifying the definition of halal.

Bukvic agrees: “There is a need to address two important challenges facing the halal economy, namely financing the halal industry and effective management of the halal supply chain.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia halal food

Libya's oil minister says closure of oilfields cost 340,000 barrels

Reuters

  • Production at the El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by the Al-Zawi tribe
  • Before the closures, Libya was producing about 1,2 million barrels per day
DUBAI: The ongoing closure of several oilfields in Libya has cost the North African country the production of 340,000 oil barrels, oil minister Mohamed Aoun told Dubai-based Asharq TV.
Production at the El Feel, Sharara and 108 oilfields was shut on Thursday in a protest by the Al-Zawi tribe against the abduction of former finance minister Faraj Bumatari, according to a tribal leader.
Before the closures, Libya was producing about 1,2 million barrels per day (bpd).
In a statement released early on Saturday, the oil ministry said the closure of the three Libyan oil fields could lead to the declaration of force majeure.
“The loss of confidence in the continuity of Libyan oil supply to the global market will result in a loss of market share for Libyan oil and decreased demand for it,” the ministry said.
It added that the oilfield closures could lead to an “irreversible loss of importers” due to concerns about supply instability.
The Sharara field is one of Libya’s largest production areas, with a capacity of 300,000 bpd. It has been a frequent target of political strife.
Zawi tribe leader Al-Senussi Al-Ahlaiq told Reuters that the closure of El Feel was aimed at pressuring authorities in Tripoli to release Bumatari, who was kidnapped after arriving at Mitiga airport on Tuesday.
Bumatari is a candidate for central bank governor, which “makes him vulnerable to danger and kidnapping,” the tribe said in a statement.

Topics: Libya oilfields

Business delegation promotes Saudi water, waste management sector during Germany roadshow

Arab News

RIYADH: Several government and private agencies under the umbrella of Invest in Saudi Arabia recently concluded a tour to Germany, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the trip, which included visits to the cities of Berlin, Hamburg, and Dusseldorf, the delegation reviewed investment opportunities in the water and waste management sectors.

Among the delegation were representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Ministry of Investment, Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, National Center for Waste Management, National Center for Privatization, the Saline Water Conversion Corp., National Water Co., the Saudi Water Partnership Co., the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., and several other Saudi firms.

The tour highlighted investment opportunities in waste and water management and advanced technologies in the sector, along with the future of sustainable resource management.

Discussions included talks surrounding the Kingdom’s economic plans and the role of the private sector in promoting high-quality services and investments, and presentations were given on a number of topics related to investment, management, and procurement in the Kingdom’s water sector.

Bilateral meetings were held between representatives of the government, the private sector, companies, and investors to discuss investment opportunities in both countries, exchange expertise, and review aspects of cooperation and investment partnership.

In a statement, Invest in Saudi Arabia said: “In Saudi Arabia, we are developing infrastructural projects and driving innovative solutions to meet the demands across waste and water management sectors.”

It added that the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority had outlined its plans to collaborate with the public and private sectors to boost local content in the national economy and enhance government procurement processes.

Officials from the National Center for Waste Management highlighted Saudi Arabia’s waste management progress, legislative framework, and more than 70 investment opportunities.

“As the largest country in terms of desalination capacity in the world, SWCC, during their participation in the waste and water management roadshow in Germany, highlighted the investment opportunities available in the desalination industry,” Invest in Saudi Arabia added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Invest Saudi

Briggs Automotive Company expands into Middle East with Veloce Life distribution deal

Lama Alhamawi

Briggs Automotive Company expands into Middle East with Veloce Life distribution deal

  • “Saudi Arabia is really the heartbeat of the GCC,” Neil Briggs, co-founder and product development director of BAC, told Arab News
RIYADH: The UK’s Briggs Automotive Company signed a distribution deal with Saudi Arabia’s Veloce Life enabling its supercars to be sold in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is really the heartbeat of the GCC,” Neil Briggs, co-founder and product development director of BAC, told Arab News.

“The Kingdom is going through such a transformation right now and the fact that it is so closely affiliated with motorsport and the motor industry, of course, with Lucid being here, we can complement both of those in terms of road vehicle production and also the motorsport side,” he said.

BAC Saudi Arabia officially launched following an agreement signed between Briggs Automotive Company and Veloce Life.

Veloce Life, which is centered around the Kingdom’s automotive scene, aims to connect car collectors, enthusiasts, and drivers with new luxury vehicles.

The new deal will also allow for a stronger presence of the BAC Mono supercar in key industry events throughout the region.

“We try to look for the most unique automotive companies around the world that would give something that is not available in Saudi. Obviously, the automotive sector as a whole is not new, but the Lucid, CEER and PIF projects are much bigger and more advanced and we wanted to look for something that brings an added value that they can also benefit from,” Faisal Binladin, founder of Veloce Life, said.

According to BAC, expansion into Saudi Arabia marks an entry into a strategically pivotal market for the automotive company.

BAC’s founding brothers, Neill and Ian Briggs, founded the company in 2009 in Liverpool and then went on to first launch the BAC Mono in 2011.

Another addition to their series, the single-seater supercar Mono R made its debut in the Kingdom at the March 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, drawing wider attention and interest from car enthusiasts.

In 2018, Faisal Binladin founded Veloce Life with the aim of becoming the fastest-growing hub for passionate car lovers.

Binladin’s passion for motorsport led him to spark cooperation with BAC. Earlier in his career, he started as a founder, CEO and racer for the Saudi Falcons, competing in 264 races.

The cooperation was two years in the making, with a slow-down caused by COVID-19 and factors including financial feasibility, services and beneficiaries, the Veloce Life founder said.

Foundations of relationships were laid in Saudi Arabia in the 2021 Riyadh Car Show, Neil Briggs said.

“Faisal was a fan and follower of the brand for many years and contacted us about an interest in distribution in the Kingdom,” the product development director added.

“We were very keen to try and repeat the Liverpool model of ‘now we’ve developed the relationship with the local council and everything around skills, schools, supply chains, and advanced manufacturing.’ Faisal shared that vision and it was very much aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The Veloce Life founder highlighted the role the Saudi Ministry of Investment played in the cooperation: “They have been extremely supportive … they want to maximize our chances of success … they are a key and integral part of our success.”

When asked what differentiates BAC from other established players in the Saudi market, Ian Briggs, design director and co-founder, said: “Our product differentiates us, everybody else makes a method of transport … our car is about driving as a leisure activity, in the same way you go horse riding, in the same way you go canoeing.

“We don’t compete head to head with the other big car companies. We make small volumes of a very unique product that’s very much focused in what we consider an opening market of driving as a leisure,” he added.

The co-founders said that BAC is not focused on vehicles as a day-to-day tool but rather as high-performing enablers of the leisure experience of driving.

They highlighted the innovations that set their vehicles apart from one the existing offerings in the Saudi market.

“Because we have this obsession, some might say, with weight, and optimizing the weight that has led us down an innovation path which meant that BAC has got many firsts,” Neil Briggs said.

“We are the first company in the world to use graphene in carbon fiber body panels on a vehicle, which is a material discovered in 2004 at Manchester University.

“In 2014 we started an innovation in R&D journey to experiment and put graphene into a composite.

“Basically, when it’s added into the composite it enhances the structural properties, which means you can use fewer layers in some cases for the same performance, stiffness and durability.”

He said that the use of graphene reduces the weight of BAC cars by 22 percent.

“A lot of these things that we develop show new supply chain capabilities and it also means that we are happy to disseminate and share that knowledge and IP with anyone who likes to license that from us,” he added.

The co-founder explained that the weight innovation is pertinent to the electric vehicle sector, because anything that can be done to help extend EV range will in turn help to reduce emissions, thereby putting less strain on infrastructure.

“Part of what we are looking to do here in Saudi Arabia is what we refer to as the Liverpool model. So, we have been in Liverpool for 10 years and ever since we have been in Liverpool, we have basically been focused on five key areas: skills, education, supply chain, innovation and marketing,” he said.

“We are looking to do the same here in the Kingdom over a similar period of time and try and help to educate the next entrepreneurs, designers, engineers and marketers looking to try and inspire people with our stories,” he added.

Binladin outlined some of the goals of the partnership over the next few years, including paving the way for future generations of Saudis to work in the motor industry.

“Fifteen to 20 Saudis would work in the racing, automotive sector. This is straight off from day one, but also another 15-20 people in the marketing, design, and evolution of technology and 3D printing,” he said.

As the projects expand so will the job opportunities in the Kingdom, he added, saying that in the next five years, the team will easily number more than 200 people.

Binladin has always had a passion for cars and the automotive industry. He said that through the partnership, he wants R&D facilities to develop new materials, and IP technologies, like graphene, in Saudi Arabia.

“We want to utilize the latest technology in 3D printing, generative design, discover how can we utilize these parts in creating a car but also in other aspects to help Lucid and CEER to make their cars lighter and more efficient with the technologies we have,” he said.

The Veloce Life founder added that the new technologies developed by the cooperation go beyond motorsport, with the energy sector also expected to see benefits.

BAC exports 80 percent of the cars it produces to 46 countries. BAC Saudi Arabia will operate out of regional hubs in Riyadh and Jeddah, through the partnership with Veloce Life.

“We are very proud to be here and continue the well-established Anglo-Saudi relationship that has existed for many years,” Briggs said.

BAC vehicles are available for prospective buyers in Saudi Arabia with the first deliveries expected later this year.

Topics: Briggs Automotive Company Veloce Life

Saudi minister of investment meets with Kenyan president

Arab News

  • Al-Falih and Ruto met on the sidelines of the Kenya-Saudi Business Forum
RIYADH: Saudi minister of investment Khalid Al-Falih was received on Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Nairobi by Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Falih and Kenyatta met on the sidelines of the Kenya-Saudi Business Forum.

During the reception, Al Falih conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

 

They reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation and ways to expand investment opportunities and how the forum could facilitate future investments, SPA reported.

The forum stressed the importance of strengthening joint economic relations in the banking, construction, energy, hospitality, agriculture and technology sectors.

 

 

On Friday, Ruto received Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Kattan, where he pledged his country’s full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Kattan expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the Saudi government for this gesture, “which emanates from the distinguished relations between the two countries,” SPA said.

Kenya had previously backed the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 last year under former President Uhuru Kenyatta during a meeting with Kattan.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Kenya Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih William Ruto Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese-Saudi consortium for desalination plant construction

Arab News

RIYADH: A huge desalination plant on the Red Sea coast is a step closer to being built afer a Chinese-Saudi consortium was awarded the construction contract for the SR2.54 billion ($677 million) project.

Saudi firm ACWA Power — the company leading the plant’s development — signed the deal with the group which includes Beijing-based Power China, Qingdao-headquarted SEPCOIII, and Riyadh-located Wetico, at a special ceremony in the Kingdom.

The Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant is set to be built in Saudi Arabia’s Western province, and will mainly serve the Makkah and Madinah regions.

Once finished, it will double ACWA Power’s desalination capacity in the area to 1.2 million cubic meters per day, as the firm already operates the Rabigh 3 IWP in the same area.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Riyadh, SEPCOIII Chairman Zhao Qiming said: “The announcement marks yet another milestone in our ongoing partnership with ACWA Power and underpins our joint commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions in the Kingdom.”

Also at the ceremony, ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said he was pleased with the “continuous progress” on the project, adding: “Our presence in water desalination has already led key suppliers to localise their production in Saudi Arabia, and this project will create new employment opportunities during construction, as well as in operation and maintenance, where they will be largely staffed by young local talents from the local Electricity and Water Academy that we have developed over the last decade.”

ACWA Power now operates 16 desalination plants in four countries, 10 of which are in Saudi Arabia, meaing the company now fulfils 30 percent of the Kingdom’s water demand. 

The deal also marks the latest stage in the growing relationship between the company and Chinese firms.

In December 2022, amid the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, the firm signed a host Memorandums of Understanding with companies from the Asian country.

These agreements covered financing, investment, engineering procurement and construction contracts, as well as renewable energy equipment procurement.

ACWA Power’s track record of collaboration with China started in 2009 when the firm opened an office in Beijing.

Topics: ACWA Power desalination Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant

