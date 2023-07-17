You are here

Islamist terror still biggest threat to UK national security: Home secretary

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to announce a relaunch of the counterterrorism strategy Contest this week. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Counterterrorism forces in the UK currently have around 800 live investigations
  • A Daesh-planned attack on a public gathering in the UK was foiled last month
LONDON: Islamist terrorism still poses the biggest threat to British national security, Home Secretary Suella Braverman will warn this week, the Sunday Times reported.
Braverman is set to announce a relaunch of the counterterrorism strategy Contest this week. According to the Contest review, which is launching on Tuesday, Islamist terrorism still accounts for three-quarters of the caseload at MI5.
Counterterrorism forces in the UK currently have around 800 live investigations and made 169 arrests for terror-related offenses in 2022, the Sunday Times report added.
In her speech, Braverman will say: “Islamist terrorism remains the predominant threat, terrorism is becoming increasingly unpredictable, making cases harder to detect and investigate.”
A Daesh-planned attack on a public gathering in the UK was foiled last month after the plot was uncovered by Iraqi troops who raided and killed dozens of militants in Iraq.
In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Gen. Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, Iraq’s most senior counterterrorism officer, said Daesh was “talking to UK-based terrorists and we know what they are planning.”
He described the endeavor, which was to be carried out by UK-based British nationals, as “a big attack,” adding: “I can tell you that from the information we found at the site of one of our recent raids the next intended (terrorist) attack will be in the United Kingdom.”

Topics: UK Islamist terror Suella Braverman

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
  • Italy faces weekend predictions of historic highs with the health ministry issuing a red alert for 16 cities
  • Greece is also roasting
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

ROME: Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape.
Predictions of historic heat hung over swathes of Asia, Europe and the United States.
In the Vatican, 15,000 people braved sweltering temperatures to hear Pope Francis lead prayer, using parasols and fans to keep cool.
But in their black robes, priests like Francois Mbemba said they were “sweating like hell.”
The 29-year-old said it felt hotter in St. Peter’s Square than in his Democratic Republic of Congo diocese.
In Japan, authorities issued heatstroke alerts to tens of millions of people in 20 of its 47 prefectures as near-record high temperatures scorched large areas and torrential rain pummelled other regions.

HIGHLIGHT

The EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

National broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital and other places recording nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
Japan’s highest temperature ever — 41.1C first recorded in Kumagaya city, Saitama, in 2018 — could be beaten, according to the meteorological agency.
Some places experienced their highest temperatures in more than four decades Sunday, including Hirono town in Fukushima prefecture with 37.3C.
The United States National Weather Service reported that a powerful heatwave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak during an “extremely hot and dangerous weekend.”
California’s Death Valley, often among the hottest places on Earth, is also likely to register new peaks on Sunday, with the mercury possibly surpassing 54C.
At a Texas construction site outside Houston, a 28-year-old worker who gave his name only as Juan struggled in the blazing heat.
“Just when I take a drink of water, I get dizzy, I want to vomit because of the heat,” he told AFP.
Southern California is fighting numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that has burned more than 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and prompted evacuation orders.
Further north, the Canadian government said wildfires had burned a record-breaking 10 million hectares this year, with more damage expected as the summer drags on.

In Europe, Italians were warned to prepare for “the most intense heatwave of the summer and also one of the most intense of all time.”
Predictions of historic highs in the coming days led the health ministry to sound a red alert for 16 cities including Rome, Bologna and Florence.
Temperatures are likely to hit 40C in Rome by Monday and 42C-43C on Tuesday, smashing the record of 40.5C set in August 2007.
Sicily and Sardinia could wilt under temperatures as high as 48C, the European Space Agency warned — “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.”
The Acropolis in Athens, one of Greece’s top tourist attractions, closed for a third day running Sunday during the hottest hours.
In Romania, temperatures are expected to reach 39C on Monday across most of the country.
Little reprieve is forecast for Spain, where the met agency warned of a new heatwave Monday through Wednesday taking temperatures above 40C in the Canary Islands and the southern Andalusia region.
On La Palma island, which endured a volcanic eruption in 2021, a fire burned 5,000 hectares this weekend forcing the evacuation of 4,000 people.
“I feel powerless to see how everything is burning,” Patricia Sanchez, a Spanish Red Cross worker, told AFP.
“To see two entire villages evacuated, to know that there are people who lost everything because of the volcano and have rebuilt their lives in the north, and now they are evacuated again and at risk of losing everything again,” the 37-year-old said.

Despite the heat, parts of Asia have also been battered by torrential rain.
In South Korea, rescuers on Sunday battled to reach people trapped in a flooded tunnel, after heavy rains for the last four days triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 37 people and left nine missing.
The country is at the peak of its summer monsoon season, with more rain forecast through Wednesday.
In northern Japan on Sunday, a man was found dead in a flooded car, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country’s southwest.
In northern India, relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people, following burning heat.
Major flooding and landslides are common during India’s monsoons, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.
China on Sunday issued several temperature alerts, warning of 40-45C in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39C in southern Guangxi region.
It can be difficult to attribute a particular weather event to climate change, but many scientists insist that global warming — linked to dependence on fossil fuels — is behind the intensification of heatwaves.
The EU’s climate monitoring service said the world saw its hottest June on record last month.

 

Topics: heatwave Italy Japan United States

Putin warns of ‘reciprocal action’ if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons

Putin warns of ‘reciprocal action’ if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Putin warns of ‘reciprocal action’ if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons

Putin warns of ‘reciprocal action’ if Ukraine uses US-supplied weapons
  • The Pentagon says cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine
  • Cluster bombs have been criticized because those used in previous conflicts have had a high ‘dud rate’
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia “reserves the right to take reciprocal action” if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said that Russia has not used cluster bombs in its war in Ukraine so far.
“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, although the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organizations, and cluster rounds have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.
Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel Sunday ahead of a scheduled broadcast Sunday night.
The Pentagon said Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.
The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines. US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.
Cluster bombs have long been criticized by humanitarian groups, and some US allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high “dud rate,” meaning that they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.
Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the US is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds. Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.
On the ground, the Ukrainian military said in a regular update Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours Russia had launched two Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, two cruise missiles and two anti-aircraft guided missiles, in addition to 40 airstrikes and 46 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
The Ukrainian General Staff wrote that Russia continues to concentrate on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said Sunday that two residents of the region were killed on Saturday, and one other person was wounded.
Elsewhere in the country, two boys, aged eight and 10, were wounded when an explosive device left by Russian forces detonated in the southern region of Kherson on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.
Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russia had launched 69 shelling attacks against Kherson region. A 59-year-old man died on Saturday when attempting to disarm a round in the regional capital, also called Kherson.
Yurii Malashko, governor of the neighboring, partly occupied, Zaporizhzhia region, said Russia had attacked 13 populated areas in the region, wounding seven people in the town of Stepnohirsk.
Moscow-installed authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday reported “a massive and prolonged” drone attack overnight targeting Sevastopol, the peninsula’s largest port, which hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. According to Moscow-installed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, air defense shot down all of the drones and there was no damage.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, said that a woman was killed Sunday by shelling in the town of Shebekino near the border with Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

India’s PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity

India’s PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

India’s PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity

India’s PM Modi and Muslim World League chief discuss diversity
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during his visit to New Delhi, India, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting several topics were discussed, including Indian diversity within the framework of the country’s national constitution and its principles.

The Indian Islamic Cultural Center celebrated the visit by the MWL delegation by organizing a lecture delivered by Al-Issa, in the presence of senior Islamic religious leaders in India, including muftis, scholars.

Al-Issa, who is also chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, addressed the essential milestones in Islamic values, reviewing multiple models for their civilizational advancement, building bridges of understanding and peace between civilizations, and strengthening friendship and cooperation between nations and peoples.

He said that Muslims were guided by their faith to comprehend the wisdom of God in human diversity.

Al-Issa also stressed that the Islamic component in India was proud of its patriotism and state institutions and its affiliation with the Indian nation, emphasizing the need for religious awareness to promote understanding, coexistence and cooperation.

Topics: Narendra Modi India Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks

US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks

US envoy John Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
  • Starting on Monday, ‘China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views’ on climate issues
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

BEIJING: US climate envoy John Kerry arrived in China on Sunday, state media reported, to restart stalled talks between the world’s two biggest emitters of planet-warming gases.
Starting on Monday, “China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of views” on climate issues, state broadcaster CCTV said on Kerry’s arrival in Beijing.
Kerry’s trip to China, where he will meet with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua, follows weeks of record-setting summer heat that scientists say is being exacerbated by climate change.
Bilateral climate talks stalled last year after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited self-ruled Taiwan and infuriated Beijing, which considers the island its territory.
But Kerry, a former secretary of state, has enjoyed comparatively cordial and consistent relations with China despite Washington and Beijing locking horns over Taiwan and a number of other thorny issues, including advanced semiconductors.
His trip to Beijing is his third as President Joe Biden’s climate emissary and also comes after two other high-profile visits by US officials – first Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – aimed at stabilising US-China ties.
The Biden administration has identified climate as an area for potential cooperation with Beijing, despite the tensions elsewhere.
The restart of US-China climate talks will come on the heels of the hottest week on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
June was already the hottest ever logged, according to US and European agencies.
Kerry will aim to use his time in Beijing to engage with Chinese officials “with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28,” the State Department said, referring to the UN climate talks in November.
Nearly 200 nations will gather in the United Arab Emirates for COP28 to thrash out ways to mitigate global warming and its impacts.
As the leading producer of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2060.
President Xi Jinping has also said that the country will reduce its use of coal from 2026.
But in April, China approved a major surge in coal power – a move Greenpeace said prioritized energy supply over the emissions reduction pledge – fueling concerns that Beijing will struggle to meet its ambitious targets.
“There are a number of factors that constrain the hands of energy planners in Beijing at the moment,” Byford Tsang, a senior policy adviser at the climate-focused think tank E3G, said.
They include economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to major disruptions in the global gas market, and reduced hydropower capacity in China due to severe droughts in recent years, Tsang said.
Last summer, millions of people in southwest China faced rolling power cuts after crushing heatwaves led to an electricity supply crunch that forced factories to halt work, heightening domestic concerns over energy security.
“I think it would be politically challenging for China to take a step forward on coal policy at this stage,” added Tsang.
During his visit, Kerry is also expected to bring up international climate finance efforts, following calls by Yellen during her Beijing trip for China to play a larger role.
Kerry’s trip will be closely watched in Washington after Republican lawmakers characterized it as him flying a carbon-spewing private jet halfway across the world to discuss climate with a political adversary.

Topics: climate John Kerry US China

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass
  • Some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city
  • CCTV footage showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

CHEONGJU, South Korea: The bodies of eight people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rain in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, authorities and local media said, taking the death toll from days of torrential downpours that have pounded the country to 35.
Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, were estimated to have been submerged in the underpass in the city shortly after a levee of a nearby river was destroyed by the downpours on Saturday.
CCTV footage aired on local broadcaster MBC showed muddy water rushing into the tunnel as vehicles drove past with their wheels submerged.
“We are focusing on the search operation as there’s likely more people there,” Seo told reporters. “We are doing our best to wrap it up today.”
The death toll in the tunnel stands at nine, including one body retrieved on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing across the country as of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods, with evacuation orders covering 7,866 people.
The ministry data does not include those in the flooded tunnel because it was not immediately clear how many people were trapped underwater.
The latest disaster took place despite South Korea’s vow to step up preparedness against torrential rains after Seoul was hit last year with floods caused by the heaviest downpours in 115 years, inundating basement flats in low-lying neighborhoods, including in the largely affluent Gangnam district.
One survivor from the submerged tunnel said the government should have restricted access to the underpass when flooding was expected, Yonhap reported.
A North Chungcheong province official said the levee unexpectedly collapsed before the precipitation reached the level required for restricting access to the tunnel.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, now on an overseas trip, convened a video-linked response meeting and said some regions had failed to take preemptive measures against the extreme weather.
Yoon ordered Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilize all available resources to minimize casualties and urged the weather agency to quickly release forecasts because more heavy rain was expected in the coming days, his office said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central and southern parts of the country could receive as much as 300 millimeters (12 inches) of additional rain by Tuesday.
While South Korea often experiences heavy rains in summer, it has witnessed a sharp increase in torrential rains in recent years.
Korea Railroad Corp. has halted all slow trains and some bullet trains since Saturday due to safety concerns over landslides, track flooding and falling rocks.

Topics: South Korea

