Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Vampire Esports claimed a second consecutive PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh. (Gamers8)
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh
  • Thai team celebrate resounding win and declare that last year's glory 'changed their lives'
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Vampire Esports soared to consecutive PUBG Mobile World Invitational wins at Gamers8 in Riyadh on Sunday, as the team from Thailand said last year’s victory had “changed their lives.”

The side proved decisive victors after earning 227 points — almost double that of second-placed side Six Two Eight, from China, who claimed 138 points — and deservedly took home the $500,000 top award from the total $3 million prize pool. It added to the $500,000 Vampire Esports won last summer.

The six-day intense battle royale competition this year, organized by the Saudi Esports Federation and PUBG MOBILE, saw the PMWI tournament exclusively played on the HONOR Magic5 Pro.

HONOR are the main and official smartphone partners for the eight-week long Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide, which runs until the end of August at Boulevard Riyadh City.

And the successful six of SchwepXz, who earned a $10,000 prize for 18 total rescues, and Fluketh, nOOzy, Rvenclaw, Stoned and TonyK, who also took a $10,000 prize for 53 total eliminations, certainly mastered the device for Vampire Esports.

Rvenclaw, the Vampire Esports Leader, said: “We’re so glad to successfully defend our championship in Saudi Arabia. We’re so pleased. Winning at Gamers8 in Riyadh last year was the greatest achievement of our lives. It changed our lives. It gave us confidence to compete at the biggest tournaments and confidence to come back here and win.”

Vampire Esports came into the final day of the tournament 60 points clear of second place, but the team insisted they never felt they could relax at any stage. The Thai team sharpened their teeth, bit down on the competition, and increased their lead even further to leave the rest dead and buried.

“Every day we wanted to get as far from the second placed team as possible,” Rvenclaw added. “We were fully focused, and we knew that we could do it. Thank you to everyone for their support and thank you Gamers8 and Saudi Arabia. We hope to see you all again next year.”

Topics: esport Gamers8 PUBG

Updated 16 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023

Emirates signs football partnership in Saudi Arabia to become main sponsor of King Salman Cup 2023
  • The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World's official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations
Updated 16 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Emirates has signed a new sponsorship deal making it the official airline sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023.

The official announcement was made on Sunday in Jeddah with the attendance of Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, and Dr. Raja Allah Al-Sulami, secretary-general of the Arab Football Federation.

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. The deal also underscores the airline’s commitment to connect with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World competing in the high-profile tournament. The announcement was revealed on Sunday at a press conference in Jeddah.

Al-Sulami welcomed Emirates as the official sponsor of the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and described it as a very positive step for Emirates to sponsor one of the most important events the Arab Football Federation is organizing.

“(Welcome) having a major sponsor like Emirates sign on to the King Salman Club Cup 2023 and I am sure it will be a successful addition to the championship,” he said.

Jabr Al-Azeeby, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, said of the new partnership: “Emirates is one of the biggest names in sports and is heavily involved in the sport of football, helping fans get closer to the action, and engaging in ways that go far beyond logo recognition. We’re committed to engaging with fans across new football frontiers by supporting the King Salman Cup 2023. We’re also incredibly proud to play a role in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision to become a global powerhouse for professional sports. It’s already a driving force on the global stage across a gamut of sports, and the tournament is part of wider efforts to expand sports further in Saudi. Over the next few weeks of the tournament, we hope to build unique opportunities and experiences with a rich mix of top-tier clubs across the Arab World.”

The new sponsorship is in line with the airline’s efforts to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions to become a global center for professional sport. (Supplied)

The sponsorship deal gives Emirates extensive in-stadium brand visibility across a number of touchpoints and on-site advertising at the King Salman Cup. The tournament starts on July 27 and will run until Aug. 12, taking place across stadiums in Abha, Albaha and Taif. The airline will also receive on-site promotional opportunities and hospitality rights. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from digital rights on the tournament channels, and will also lead the trophy presentation during the final match.

The King Salman Cup 2023, now in its 30th season, is the Arab World’s official club championship organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. As part of the tournament, 16 clubs at the top of their leagues from across the GCC and North Africa will face off in 31 matches for the ultimate title of champions.

The final match will be played in Taif at the King Fahed Stadium. A total of $10 million will be awarded during the tournament. Well-known clubs in the Kingdom, including Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, will compete in addition to Al-Zamalek, Al-Wihda, Kuwait Club, Al-Rajaa (reigning champions), Shabab Bluzad and others from across the region.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio. This is demonstrated through partnerships with some of the biggest names in club football, and some of the most significant tournaments.

The airline is a shirt sponsor of leading European and international clubs such as AC Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica SL, Arsenal FC and Olympic Lyonnaise. The airline is also the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup. Emirates recently signed a sponsorship deal with Etoile Sportive du Sahel, one of the most decorated football and basketball sports clubs in Tunisia. It also supports the Arabian Pro-League in the UAE and the Asian Football Confederation.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Emirates 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Saudi Arabia to host 16th Arab Games in 2027

Saudi minister of sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. SPA
Saudi minister of sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. SPA
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia to host 16th Arab Games in 2027

Saudi minister of sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. SPA
  • Announcement comes as Kingdom brings home 45 medals from this year’s games in Algeria
  • Medal tally was 7 gold, 9 silver and 29 bronze medals in 17 disciplines
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

ALGIERS: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi minister of sports and president of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees, welcomed Arab delegations participating in the 16th Arab Games, which will be hosted by the Kingdom in 2027, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In his speech during the closing ceremony of the 15th session, the minister said that this comes under the great support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He praised Algeria for its kind hospitality and generous care in hosting the Arab Games this year.

Saudi teams concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria, achieving 47 medals after taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic games, which breaks the previous record in the 2011 tournament in Doha (45 medals).

Topics: Arab Games Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Union of Arab National Olympic Committees

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
Updated 15 July 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games

Saudi Arabia wins record medal haul at 15th Arab Games
  • Kingdom’s ambassador to Algeria celebrates with athletes
  • The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47 breaking the previous record of 45 medals
Updated 15 July 2023
KHALED AL-ARAFA

ALGERIA: Saudi players concluded their participation in the 15th Arab Games in Algeria on July 14, winning nine medals on the final day of the tournament.
The victories raised the total number of Saudi medals to 47, with the Kingdom’s athletes taking part in 17 games, including 14 Olympic and three Paralympic, breaking the previous record of 45 medals at the 2011 tournament in Doha, Qatar.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, head of the Saudi delegation in the tournament, crowned Saudi karate star Sanad Sufyani, who snatched gold in the +84 kg competition after defeating his Jordanian opponent, Mahmoud Sajjan, at the end of the karate games.
The second gold was awarded to Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadhrawi, who was victorious in the men’s table tennis (singles) competition. He defeated his Algerian opponent Mahdi Bou Bouloussa in the final, with a score of 1/3, in a match that was held in the Algerian state of Tipaza.
In other competitions, Manal Al-Zaid, a Saudi karate representative, won bronze in the women’s singles kata competition, while her colleague Shamsa Al-Musallam won bronze in the kata competition for women over 68 kg. Faraj Al-Nashiri, another karate representative, took bronze in the kata competition for the under 84 kg category, while the Saudis won a bronze medal in the men’s group kata, with the participation of Misfer Al-Asmari, Fadel Al-Ghomgham and Abdullah Al-Maliki.
Nujud Kharmi, a Saudi weightlifting representative, won bronze in the women’s 81+ kg category with a lift of 59 kg.
On July 15 at 10:00 p.m. Saudi time, a closing ceremony for the 15th Arab Games will be held at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.
 

Topics: Saudi players 15th Arab Games Algeria athletes karate

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
  • They will face a challenging 3km track at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha that has 29 turns, begins on a plateau and climbs to an altitude of 340 meters
  • The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Fifty competitors, male and female, from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Pakistan and Spain gathered on Friday at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha region for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship.

They will face a challenging 3 kilometer track with about 29 turns which begins on a plateau and climbs to a finishing line at an altitude of 340 meters.

The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.

This year marks the sixth staging of the Hill Climb event in Al-Baha. Originally a standalone race, it has grown in popularity and is now part of the official Saudi Toyota Championship. The stakes for the event are higher this year, with bigger prizes on offer. The winner will drive home in a GR86 MT car and claim a share of total cash prize pool of SR50,000 ($13,300).

The event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, and the Emirate of Al-Baha Province. Abdul Latif Jameel Co. is an official partner, and the Saudi Investment Bank a strategic sponsor.

 

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
  • Italian football is spreading its brand across the Kingdom and region
  • Four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana, the Italian Super Cup, in the Kingdom
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

The moment has truly arrived for Saudi Arabia on the international football stage. Long ranked as the number one sport in the country for both players and fans, today, football’s profile has never been higher.

And for good reason.

In what was a watershed moment for the sport in the Arab world, the victory of the Green Falcons over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a testament to the Kingdom’s growing football prowess.

A flag marking the ambition of football in Saudi Arabia was planted firmly in the ground on that momentous day at the Lusail Stadium, when a sea of green flooded out onto the stadium concourse and fans bathed in the glory of victory over the eventual champions.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football to slip on the shirts of club sides in the Saudi Pro League.

In January, Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia after his historic signing with Al-Nassr FC.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, the former France international, has finalized his departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante’s move to the same club has been announced, too.

The influx of such talent highlights the rising stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to attract top players from around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s global footballing ambitions gained further traction earlier last month when, as part of the Kingdom’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund set out its plan to assume control of four prominent national clubs.

This initiative, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aims to foster private investment in the sports sector, with a specific emphasis on football, and elevate the Saudi Pro League to the ranks of the world’s top 10 football leagues.

And the football revolution in Saudi Arabia is not just limited to the men’s game. Football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly, while grassroots development of the next generation of stars is also well underway. Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud Al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.

The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.

The bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to take part in the sport.

Amid this footballing revolution, Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, has now established its first Middle East and North Africa regional office in Abu Dhabi.

This expansion signifies the league’s recognition of the region as a crucial market with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. With an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in MENA, half of them under the age of 25, there is a clear aim to connect with this fan base and engage with the wider audience of football lovers.

Italian football is developing strong partnerships across the region, with four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia in 2024. As we witness the rise of football as a business in the MENA region, notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of local investments — for fans, for players and for wider communities.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made significant strides in developing football at all levels, from grassroots to international competitions. The upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the Kingdom is preparing to host, is a testament to its growing influence in the footballing world.

As the MENA region continues to make waves in the football industry, Saudi Arabia is heralding an exciting new era. The rise of female spectators, the investment in grassroots talent and the ambition to host international tournaments all speak to the country’s dedication to football development.

Lega Serie A’s presence in the region signifies an exciting opportunity to collaborate, further fueling a shared passion for the sport and bringing Italian football closer to its growing local fan base.

  • Alfonso De Stefano is the managing director MENA of Lega Serie A
Topics: Italy Saudi Arabia

