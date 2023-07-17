Vampire Esports sink teeth into back-to-back PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumphs at Gamers8 in Riyadh

The moment has truly arrived for Saudi Arabia on the international football stage. Long ranked as the number one sport in the country for both players and fans, today, football’s profile has never been higher.
And for good reason.
In what was a watershed moment for the sport in the Arab world, the victory of the Green Falcons over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a testament to the Kingdom’s growing football prowess.
A flag marking the ambition of football in Saudi Arabia was planted firmly in the ground on that momentous day at the Lusail Stadium, when a sea of green flooded out onto the stadium concourse and fans bathed in the glory of victory over the eventual champions.
Since then, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football to slip on the shirts of club sides in the Saudi Pro League.
In January, Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia after his historic signing with Al-Nassr FC.
Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, the former France international, has finalized his departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante’s move to the same club has been announced, too.
The influx of such talent highlights the rising stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to attract top players from around the world.
Saudi Arabia’s global footballing ambitions gained further traction earlier last month when, as part of the Kingdom’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund set out its plan to assume control of four prominent national clubs.
This initiative, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aims to foster private investment in the sports sector, with a specific emphasis on football, and elevate the Saudi Pro League to the ranks of the world’s top 10 football leagues.
And the football revolution in Saudi Arabia is not just limited to the men’s game. Football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly, while grassroots development of the next generation of stars is also well underway. Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud Al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.
The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.
The bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to take part in the sport.
Amid this footballing revolution, Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, has now established its first Middle East and North Africa regional office in Abu Dhabi.
This expansion signifies the league’s recognition of the region as a crucial market with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. With an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in MENA, half of them under the age of 25, there is a clear aim to connect with this fan base and engage with the wider audience of football lovers.
Italian football is developing strong partnerships across the region, with four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia in 2024. As we witness the rise of football as a business in the MENA region, notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of local investments — for fans, for players and for wider communities.
Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made significant strides in developing football at all levels, from grassroots to international competitions. The upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the Kingdom is preparing to host, is a testament to its growing influence in the footballing world.
As the MENA region continues to make waves in the football industry, Saudi Arabia is heralding an exciting new era. The rise of female spectators, the investment in grassroots talent and the ambition to host international tournaments all speak to the country’s dedication to football development.
Lega Serie A’s presence in the region signifies an exciting opportunity to collaborate, further fueling a shared passion for the sport and bringing Italian football closer to its growing local fan base.
-
Alfonso De Stefano is the managing director MENA of Lega Serie A