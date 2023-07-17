You are here

Oil Updates — crude slides more than 1% as Chinese GDP dents demand hopes 
Brent crude fell $1.32, or 1.7 percent, to $78.55 a barrel by 11:42 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil dropped by more than 1 percent on Monday after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer.

China’s gross domestic product grew 6.3 percent year on year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3 percent, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad. 

Brent crude fell $1.32, or 1.7 percent, to $78.55 a barrel by 11:42 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.22, or 1.6 percent, to $74.20 on a second straight day of losses for both contracts. 

Both benchmarks had notched three weeks of gains and touched their highest since April last week, finding support from output curbs of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and unplanned outages in Libya and Nigeria. 

Oil demand in JODI countries climb in May amid fall in crude output: JODI

Oil demand in countries which report to the Joint Organization Data Initiative reported a rise of 3 million barrels per day month on month in May, the latest data released by the insitution has revealed. 

According to the JODI report, the rise in oil demand was driven by China, India, Saudi Arabia, and the US. 

The report further noted that crude oil production in JODI reporting countries fell by 0.8 million bpd in May, driven by lower production in Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the US. 

Moreover, crude inventories in JODI countries fell by 10 million barrels and stood 324 million below the five-year average, while the product inventories rose by 32 million barrels and stood 25 million below the five-year average.

The report noted that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production fell by 502,000 bpd in May to 9.96 million bpd. 

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s crude exports in May also dropped by 388,000 bpd to 6.93 million bpd. 

Russia on track to fulfilling August oil export cut 

Russia is set on meeting its plan to cut oil exports in August by 500,000 bpd, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday. 

The newspaper said Russia’s oil exports by sea may fall to 2.9-3 million bpd in August, mainly due to export cuts at the country’s Baltic ports. 

The reductions were made by adjusting the third quarter export schedule of state-owned pipeline operator Transneft, Kommersant reported.  

Russia announced the planned cuts earlier this month, as it looked to nudge up global oil prices in concert with Saudi Arabia. 

China’s daily oil throughput rises in June 

China’s daily oil refinery throughput in June rose 1.6 percent from a month ago, official data showed on Monday, as refiners resumed operations after completing spring maintenance and ramped up production to meet summer travel demand. 

Total refinery throughput in the world’s second-largest oil consumer was 60.95 million tons last month, equivalent to 14.83 million bpd, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. 

June’s figures represent a marginal increase on the 14.6 million bpd rate seen in the prior month, although they surged by 10.2 percent from a low base in the same period last year. 

For the first half of 2023, China processed a total of 363.6 million tons of crude oil, or 14.66 million bpd, up 9.9 percent year on year, according to the data. 

June saw the completion of almost all planned refinery maintenance for the spring season. Only four major state-backed refineries are undergoing or will shut down for overhauls in July and August. 

NBS data also showed China’s crude oil production in June was 17.52 million tons, or about 4.26 million bpd, versus 17.2 million tons in the same month of 2022. 

For the first six months of 2023, China’s oil output reached 105.05 million tons, the highest level since 2015. 

Natural gas production was up 5.5 percent to 18.3 billion cubic meters from the year-ago period’s 17.3 bcm. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Jordan’s tourism revenue jumps 59% to touch $3.45bn in H1

Jordan’s tourism revenue jumps 59% to touch $3.45bn in H1
RIYADH: Tourism has continued to be an integral part of Jordan’s economy, as the country recorded $3.45 billion in revenues in the first half of 2023, marking a 59.4 percent growth over the same period last year.  

This comes as the Arab nation welcomed over 3 million visitors in the first six months of the year, registering an increase of 60.2 percent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing data from the country’s central bank. 

Data indicated that tourism in June alone reached $630 million, marking a 28.8 percent increase compared to the same month last year. 

Furthermore, Jordanian citizens’ expenditure on travel and tourism activities outside the country rose by 46.6 percent to reach $905.5 million during the first half of the year, compared to the corresponding period of last year. 

Expenditure peaked in June at $209.2 million, recording a 41 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. 

Jordan’s tourism income surged 88.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from the same period in the previous year to hit $1.671 billion on the back of a notable boost in tourism arrivals. 

It recorded an unparalleled surge, with more than 1.47 million sightseers visiting the country during the first quarter of 2023.

This record number represented an increase of 90.7 percent compared with the 774,111 holidaymakers who visited during the same period last year.

It surpassed the figure for the first quarter of 2019, considered a “golden year” for tourism in Jordan, when 1.146 million visitors and 966,483 overnight tourists visited the country.

Jordan’s central bank data also showed a 68.4 percent spike in Jordanians’ spending on tourism during that period, reaching $422.3 million.  

The data revealed that tourism income in March grew year on year by 49 percent to total $614.7 million.

The tourism expenditure in March rose 26.2 percent compared to the same month last year, hitting $139.9 million.

UAE banks’ total external assets jump 3.1%: report

UAE banks’ total external assets jump 3.1%: report
RIYADH: UAE banks’ external assets rose 3.1 percent in 2022 amid a significant increase in cross-border exposure, according to the country’s central bank.

The institution’s Financial Stability Report for last year showed that such holdings accounted for 39.4 percent of all consolidated assets in the sector.

Of that, local operation cross-border assets made up 24.5 percent of holdings, with foreign branches and subsidiaries’ assets accounting for the remaining 14.9 percent.

The cross-border exposures from UAE entities came amid ample credit capacity, economic recovery, and robust funding conditions, the report revealed.

It went on to disclose that Saudi Arabia is among the top five countries in terms of the total assets of subsidiaries and branches of UAE banks abroad.

The US led the way, followed by Turkiye, the UK, Egypt, and then the Kingdom. 

Towards the end of 2022, the cross-border assets amounted to 1 trillion dirhams ($272 billion), the report indicated.

External liabilities                                                              

The UAE banking system’s external liabilities accounted for 29.9 percent of total consolidated assets last year, reflecting a 2.3 percent drop when compared to 2021.

While local operations accounted for 18.9 percent of the total consolidated assets, foreign branches and subsidiaries accounted for 11 percent.

The decline in external liabilities was mainly due to the drop in capital market funding, contraction in non-resident deposits and ample funding conditions in the country, the report noted.

As of the end of 2022, the net cross-border interbank lending position of UAE banks accounted for 2.6 percent of total assets, cementing their position as net lenders in the global interbank market.

Overall performance

The report also indicated that the global footprint of UAE banks included more than 20 countries following several cross-border acquisitions in recent years.

In May, global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal reported that the UAE’s banking sector recorded a 35 percent growth in net profits to 18.3 billion dirhams during the first quarter of 2023.

“This has been a very strong quarter for the UAE banks. We expect that for the balance of the year, the UAE banking sector will maintain the gains of the first quarter,” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of the Middle East financial services at Alvarez & Marsal, in a statement at the time.

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA
RIYADH: Riyadh Airport continues to be the top performer in Saudi Arabia for offering improved services to passengers amid the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.    

The Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport has been the top scorer for the past three months in a row, with a compliance of 82 percent in June, in the category of airports handling more than 15 million passengers annually, according to the latest report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.  

The aviation authority assessed airport performance based on 14 essential performance indicators, including passenger wait times during check-in and security procedures and time spent at baggage claim.  

It also assessed passport and customs areas for people with disabilities and other criteria based on global best practices.

The monthly report revealed that Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport also achieved a compliance rate of 82 percent, up from 18 percent in May.

In the category of international airports, with passenger numbers ranging from 5 million to 15 million annually, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah emerged on top with a compliance rate of 82 percent.  

It was followed by Dammam’s King Fahad International Airport, which achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent in June. 

Abha International Airports in Asir province led the list of airports annually catering to passenger volumes between 2 million and 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent.

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent. 

In the category of annual passenger volume of less than 2 million, Hail Airport achieved first place, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, outperforming rival airports in terms of average waiting times for departures and arrivals. 

Qurayyat Airport, based in Al Jawf province, claimed first place in the fifth category, outperforming all other airports in the average waiting time for departure and flight arrival, according to the GACA report. 

The aviation sector is an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to place the Kingdom on the world map for attracting international travelers. 

By 2030, the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to boost the industry’s share of the country’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries

ACWA Power extends cooperation with Japan’s Toray Industries
  Signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Roundtable organised by the Ministry of Investment
RIYADH: ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia and the world’s largest private water desalination company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday with Japanese technology provider Toray Industries, to explore energy-saving technologies for seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants.

Signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Roundtable organised by the Ministry of Investment, the MoU will see the two companies engaging in joint research to reduce the energy consumption associated with membranes used in ACWA Power’s desalination plants.

ACWA Power will share operational details of its plants with Toray, allowing the latter to analyse and provide commercially viable solutions to improve energy efficiency.

Commenting on the MoU, Raad Al Saady, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ACWA Power, said: “This collaboration with Toray contributes to our vision to improve the way energy is utilised in the desalination of water, and furthers our commitment to providing potable water to communities in a responsible, sustainable and cost-effective manner.”

“We are proud to support ACWA Power’s commitment to sustainability by jointly researching innovative ways to enhance the energy efficiency of membrane technologies, contributing to the overall sustainability objectives of both ACWA Power and Saudi Arabia,” Kimio Kimura, President of Toray Membrane Middle East said.

Since 2007, ACWA Power has utilised Toray’s advanced solutions in several projects. Currently, nearly 4 million cubic metre per day (m3/day) of desalinated water produced out of eight plants in ACWA Power’s portfolio deploys Toray’s reverse osmosis (RO) products, with another 1.3 million m3/day expected to be added once two other plants achieve commercial operation. The participation represents almost 20 percent of Toray’s global market presence.

Toray is also involved in a joint venture called Toray Membrane Middle East alongside Saudi-based Abunayyan Holding, which will deliver the Kingdom’s first RO membrane manufacturing plant in Dammam, scheduled to start operations in 2025.

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah. 

The signed deals encompassed healthcare, clean energy, mining and digital innovation sectors. 

The exchange marks the growing bilateral relationship led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to promote the island state’s major local companies and explore deeper opportunities to collaborate with the Kingdom. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih welcomed the Japanese delegation to the Kingdom and sought for mutually reliable economic partnership. 

“The meeting is a testimony to how strong our economic relations are,” Al-Falih said, adding that Saudi Arabia viewed Japan as a critical partner.    

Al-Falih pointed out that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product has grown remarkably since the Saudi Vision 2030 was launched seven years ago. 

“Our GDP is now 66 percent higher than when we launched the Vision 2030. Our foreign direct investment has also increased significantly by 120 percent,” he said. 

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the relationship between the two nations in the field of energy has been going on for more than half a century. 

He added that this relationship is characterized by solidity and reliability and the keenness of the two friendly countries to develop and diversify to achieve their common interests and support the development and stability of the energy sector and economy worldwide. 

The energy minister stressed that the Kingdom and Japan strongly adhere to the Framework Convention on Climate Change principles and the Paris Agreement by effectively applying the circular carbon approach and recycling technologies. 

Prince Abdulaziz also drew attention to the fact that Saudi Arabia, in 2021, became the largest oil supplier to Japan, supplying about 40 percent of its needs. 

He also pointed out that the Kingdom’s energy purchases from Japan amounted to nearly SR12 billion ($3.2 billion) during the past five years. Most of these, he added, are in the gas, petroleum, petrochemical and conventional energy sectors.  

“The purchases included turbines, pumps, valves and compressors, and a variety of services that included engineering, logistic, administrative and other services,” he said. 

The Japanese visit is part of the delegation’s tour in the Middle East by the Japanese government’s Economic Partnership Mission to strengthen Japan’s economic ties with the region’s countries. 

The delegation includes members from Fukui-based APB, a Japanese corporation specializing in research and development, production and sales of lithium-ion batteries.    

Last March, APB partnered with the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to jointly develop materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries and introduce them to global markets. 

According to the Japan Times, safer and low-cost all-polymer batteries will be crucial in decarbonization.   

“We’re building a pilot production line at the Fukui plant to prepare for mass production in April 2026,” the newspaper quoted APB as saying.    

On Saturday, the Japanese side and Saudi Aramco officials held a top management meeting to build on the relations the companies had created and discuss future collaborations in the battery technology.   

Speaking to Arab News, Mashael bin Saedan, CEO of Al-Saedan for Development Co., said: “What we are seeing today in this event is a strong message and good example of the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan.” 

She added that Saudi Arabia has become a technology hub and it will be the next Silicon Valley. 

“As the PM said today, Saudi Arabia’s geographic location is special as it links the Middle East and we [Japan] can even export from Saudi Arabia to the whole MENA region,” she said, adding that this will make the Kingdom’s economy more powerful and will change the country from being a developing country into and a developed one. 

Commenting on the importance of the meeting, Bin Saedan said: “This collaboration is very important as Saudi Arabia is open to integrate with the world to develop our country and also transfer the knowledge and technology from developed countries to Saudi Arabia.”

