You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Aramco is considering several ways of tapping into new technologies as well as leveraging existing assets in an attempt to further back the deployment of circular, more sustainable, and lower-carbon products (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5hz6

Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In the first such major development in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia has successfully converted oil derived from plastic waste into certified circular polymers.   

The plastic waste derived oil, also referred to as plastic pyrolysis oil, was processed at the Jubail-based Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical refinery which is jointly owned by the Kingdom’s energy giant and France’s TotalEnergies, according to a statement. 

The refinery was used by Riyadh-based chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s affiliate Petrokemya in order to produce circular polymers. 

The process contributes to combating and solving the challenge of end-of-life plastics as it allows the use of non-sorted plastics which are hard to recycle mechanically. 

“This achievement illustrates the importance of the petrochemical sector in creating more sustainable products and solutions,” Aramco’s President of Downstream Mohammed Al-Qahtani said.

“By leveraging (the) spare capacity of existing infrastructure, we aim to produce circular products that could be scaled up at low cost,” Al Qahtani added.  

He revealed that Aramco is considering several ways of tapping into new technologies as well as leveraging existing assets in an attempt to further back the deployment of circular, more sustainable, and lower-carbon products.  

In a move to assure transparency and traceability of the recycled origin of feedstock and products, the project has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification + certification, an independent multi-stakeholder initiative system supporting sustainable, fully traceable and climate-friendly supply chains. 

TotalEnergies’ President of Refining and Chemicals Bernard Pinatel stressed that this project falls in line with the firm’s goal to concretely contribute to addressing the challenge of end-of-life of plastics.  

“It is a major pathway towards TotalEnergies’ target to produce 30 percent of circular polymers by 2030, and its strategy to build a multi-energy company with the ambition to get to net-zero by 2050, together with society,” said Pinatel.  

SABIC’s Executive Vice President of Petrochemicals Sami Al-Osaimi noted that the project also aligns well with the company’s commitment to curb landfill and incineration through its innovation, competencies, as well as advanced technology. 

“This project shows collaboration across the petrochemical value chain to overcome upstream and downstream challenges in circular plastics,” Al-Osaimi added.  

Both SABIC and TotalEnergies are founding members of a non-profit organization known as Alliance to End Plastic Waste which seeks to bring collective knowledge, resources, and experience to address present waste management challenges.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco

Related

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Business & Economy
Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 64.77 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 11,780.27.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion) as 122 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.   

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 79.67 points to close at 23,111.76, even as MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.54 percent to 1,550.3 points.    

Saudi insurer Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. topped the gainers in TASI as its share price surged 6.2 percent to reach SR22.94.   

Other top performers included Saudi Awwal Bank and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared 4.91 percent and 4.79 percent to reach SR41.7 and SR76.5, respectively.     

The worst performer was Saudi digital security firm Elm Co., whose share price dropped 3.25 percent to SR626.     

Following Elm was Al Mawarid Manpower Co., falling 2.17 percent to reach a share price of SR135.  

Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer in Nomu, with its share price climbing 14.29 percent to SR128.   

Another good performer in Nomu was Saudi Parts Center Co. The company’s share price on Monday increased 6.25 percent to SR68.   

Future Care Trading Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 13.33 percent to SR13.   

The share price of Alwaha REIT Fund also dropped by 9.31 percent to SR11.5.   

On the announcement front, Saudi Arabia’s dairy giant Almarai Co. announced its plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk under the $2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program for general corporate purposes.   

In its bourse filing, the food and beverages group noted that the issuance size is yet to be decided and will depend on the market conditions at the time of issuance.   

As the largest dairy producer in the Gulf region, the company has designated Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering.  

In the second quarter of 2023, Almarai’s net profits rose 7 percent to $148.45 million.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have agreed to develop joint strategies and roadmaps toward their net-zero ambitions, as the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Jeddah on Sunday.  

Both countries decided to establish the Saudi-Japanese Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation, which will serve as a beacon for other nations and regions to develop their strategies and plans toward achieving their net zero goals, a joint statement said.  

The initiative, also known as Manar, seeks to highlight Saudi Arabia and Japan’s leadership in clean energy projects and sustainable advanced materials, as well as to assure the supply chain’s resiliency to ensure sustainable and secure supplies.   

“Japan too has strong decarbonization ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2050 and is a global pioneer in clean energy technology solutions,” according to a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Energy.   

Manar will support the ongoing efforts that Saudi Arabia is undertaking to become a hub for clean energy, mineral resources and supply chains.  

The Kingdom aims to decarbonize and reach net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner, utilizing the low cost of renewable and clean hydrogen, as well as Saudi Arabia’s strategic location on global trading routes for energy supplies.

The efforts will facilitate the participation of leading companies from the Kingdom and Japan, and expand on their existing collaboration, to produce multiple components in the energy supply chain, enabling the development of the Lighthouse projects.  

The partnership will create Lighthouse projects that serve as roadmaps for the transition to clean energy, concentrating on topics including hydrogen, ammonia, and e-fuel.  

It will also serve topics such as the circular economy, carbon recycling, direct air capture, and crucial minerals needed for the energy sector.  

The partnership will also work in the area of supply chain resilience, sustainable advanced materials, research, and knowledge sharing.   

“Going forward, both sides will facilitate the joint development of the work plan of the initiative, identify a detailed list of additional participants, and reach out to global and regional partners to join the initiative,” the statement added. 

Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on the sidelines of Kishida’s visit. 

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Saudi - Japan relations Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio

Related

Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
Middle-East
Japan PM, OIC chief agree to strengthen relations
Saudi crown prince, Japan PM reiterate ‘unwavering support’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Japan PM reiterate ‘unwavering support’

Dubai’s real estate transactions increase 37% in Q2: report

Dubai’s real estate transactions increase 37% in Q2: report
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Dubai’s real estate transactions increase 37% in Q2: report

Dubai’s real estate transactions increase 37% in Q2: report
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s real estate sector has continued to show strong growth, with transactions increasing by 37 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest Dubai Land Department data published by Better Homes.

The report indicated that transactions reached 27,215 in the second quarter, with the total value of properties sold touching 69.8 billion dirhams ($19 billion). 

In terms of property type, apartment transactions increased by 57 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while villa and townhouse transactions decreased by 9 percent. 

Due to a decrease in off-plan villa transactions, the total value of townhouse and villa properties sold decreased by 10 percent quarter on quarter. In comparison, apartments increased by 5 percent in the same period. 

Dubai Production City recorded the highest growth in apartment prices, up 23 percent quarter on quarter, followed by Living Legends and Al-Habtoor City, which increased by 21 and 13 percent, respectively. 

Jumeirah Islands saw the fastest growth in villa prices, up 13 percent quarter on quarter and 32 percent year on year. 

“Demand for real estate remains strong, with Betterhomes witnessing an 82 percent increase in buyer leads year-on-year. The proportion of end-users buying real estate grew to 40 percent, with concerns around rising rents continuing to push renters into the sales market,” the report stated. 

A large number of new real estate projects have been announced in the city, with over 34,000 units launched so far this year, the data showed.  

For luxury properties, transactions were up 3 percent on a quarterly basis and 50 percent year on year.  

As the report states, Dubai’s rental market struggles “given the rise in rental prices over the last 18 months, we have increasingly seen tenants choosing to renew their contracts. This has resulted in a 29 percent drop in leasing transactions at Betterhomes compared to Q2 2022.” 

“Supply in the secondary market also remains constrained, with Betterhomes seeing 4 percent fewer new listings than in Q2 2022,” the report added. 

Topics: Dubai real estate Dubai Land Department

Related

Dubai real estate investments set for growth with ‘Strategic plan 2026’ 
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate investments set for growth with ‘Strategic plan 2026’ 

Residential rental deals in Saudi Arabia surge 137% in June 

Residential rental deals in Saudi Arabia surge 137% in June 
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Residential rental deals in Saudi Arabia surge 137% in June 

Residential rental deals in Saudi Arabia surge 137% in June 
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Residents in Saudi Arabia have been benefiting from the availability of more housing options as the number of residential rental deals surged 137 percent in June compared to the same month in 2022. 

The rental index revealed that more than 240,000 deals were recorded, reflecting 190,000 more agreements than those posted in the same month a year earlier, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The index aims to achieve transparency and stimulate investment in the Kingdom’s rental real estate sector. 

It also comes within the framework of supporting beneficiaries, raising the efficiency of the market, and elevating affordability in the Kingdom in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, which is one of the key initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Moreover, the rental index also recorded more than 50,000 commercial rental deals in June, up 138 percent compared to the same month in 2022. 

Riyadh topped the region in terms of commercial and residential deals, exceeding 54,000. Jeddah came in next with over 32,000 residential and commercial deals, then Dammam with 11,000, Madinah with 10,500, and Makkah with 10,000. 

The index is continuously working on setting specific rental indicators for cities, neighborhoods and different types of real estate, both residential and commercial. 

The rental indicators make it possible to identify the price ranges of residential units and to search for neighborhoods that include this homes in a price range determined by the beneficiary.  

They also allow users to review the number of deals and residential and commercial units in the designated neighborhood during the specified period as well as the average rental values. 

Moreover, the indicators provide an option for beneficiaries to clarify the price range of residential deals and review them through a graph.  

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report released from PwC Middle East in December 2022.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030. 

Topics: saudi housing Saudi housing sector

Related

Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 
Business & Economy
Sakani distributes 6,000 plots of land to Saudi families in H1 

Saudi Arabia achieves strong growth across all sectors in Q1: ministry

Saudi Arabia achieves strong growth across all sectors in Q1: ministry
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia achieves strong growth across all sectors in Q1: ministry

Saudi Arabia achieves strong growth across all sectors in Q1: ministry
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia achieved strong growth across all sectors despite global economic headwinds, with non-oil and oil business activities contributing significantly to the Kingdom’s real gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2023, according to a government report.  

In its quarterly economic report, the Ministry of Economy and Planning noted that the real GDP of the Kingdom witnessed an annual growth of 3.4 percent in the first quarter ended in March. This growth was driven by a substantial increase in non-oil activities, which grew 5.4 percent during the same period.  

Strengthening the non-oil sector is crucial to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda under Vision 2030, and the industry booked SR68.1 billion ($18.15 billion) in exports in the first quarter.

“The impressive performance of the non-oil private sector has played a key role in sustaining optimism for the future,” said the ministry in the report. 

The report added that government services also contributed to the growth of the Saudi economy, accounting for 14 percent of the real GDP and achieving a 5 percent annual growth during the first quarter.

“Despite the challenges facing the economies of the world represented by tightening interest rates and high uncertainty and their negative impact on the performance of global markets, the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom and markets and businesses witnessed clear improvements,” added the ministry.  

Rise in government revenues

The report further noted that the government’s revenue rose 1 percent year on year in the first quarter to reach SR280.94 billion.  

Meanwhile, its expenditure increased by SR238.85 billion or 29 percent in the first quarter, compared to the same period in the previous year.  

According to the report, the trade balance recorded a surplus of SR127.1 billion in the first quarter, compared to an excess of SR209.2 billion for the same period in 2023, marking a drop of 39.2 percent. 

The ministry noted that this decline was driven by an increase in imports of 18.1 percent and a decrease in exports of 14.6 percent annually in the first quarter.  

Falling unemployment rate  

Reducing the unemployment rate is another major goal outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and the latest quarterly report indicates that the Kingdom is moving in the right direction.  

Between January and March, the unemployment rate for Saudis reached 8.5 percent, down from 10.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

The unemployment rate among Saudi men decreased to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent reported in the same quarter of 2022.  

On the other hand, the unemployment rate among Saudi women decreased to 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from 20.2 percent during the same period a year ago.  

This came after Saudi Arabia’s unemployment fell to an all-time low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interestingly, the Kingdom has set a target unemployment rate of 7 percent by 2030.

“The continuous decrease in the unemployment rate among Saudis comes in light of the intensification of the government’s efforts to provide job opportunities for citizens through a series of programs and initiatives, as well as the role of the private sector,” said the ministry.

Topics: Saudi economy Ministry of Economy and Planning Economic diversification Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  
Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  
Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023
Things we learned from Wimbledon 2023
Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  
Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.