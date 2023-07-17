You are here

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
Merchants sell goods at the Birao market, northern Central African Republic. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
  • Overall aid budget will increase from £7.4 billion this fiscal year to £8.3 billion next year.
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK will boost its bilateral overseas aid in 2024-25 following a “terrible hit” in the last three years, Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell told The Guardian on Monday.

Mitchell said that the overall aid budget — which includes both multilateral and bilateral aid — will increase from £7.4 billion ($9.68 billion) this fiscal year to £8.3 billion next year. It was £6.9 billion in 2022-23.

According to official Foreign Office estimates, bilateral aid cash to low-income countries will greatly increase in 2024-25, as will bilateral aid to Africa as a region, going up from £646 million this fiscal year to £1.36 billion next. Mitchell added that he would budget for £1 billion in humanitarian aid.

The minister said bilateral spending will take an “enormous hit” in 2023-24 in order to meet the government’s multilateral aid commitments, The Guardian reported.

However, he said he was confident the projections for the coming period were reliable, reflecting economic growth, better budget management and expected cuts to the costs incurred by the Home Office of housing refugees arriving in the UK.  

This would allow bilateral funding to Afghanistan to increase from £100 million to £151 million next year, while remaining below the £246 million in 2022-23. Aid to flood-hit Pakistan will increase from £41 million to £133 million.

The UK is also expected to boost funding for Ethiopia, from £89 million to £214 million; Somalia, from £90 million to £138 million; and South Sudan, from £47.9 million to £111 million, The Guardian reported.

Mitchell said that he plans to publish a white paper in the autumn to obtain cross-party support to revitalize British thinking on climate change and Sustainable Development Goals. 

He expressed optimism that it would help to calm some countries’ outrage over the amount of money being sent to Ukraine by the West.

He told The Guardian: “They see the rich world spending money on humanitarian needs in Ukraine when children are dying in the Horn of Africa, and they resent that.”
 

Topics: United Kingdom Humanitarian aid budget

Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge

Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge

Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge
  • Russian couple killed in drone strike, daughter injured * Putin vows revenge as road link closed
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ukraine launched a new attack early on Monday targeting the strategically important Kerch Bridge linking Russia and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service deployed two armed maritime drones to carry out the attack, which killed a Russian couple in their car and injured their daughter.

The vital road link on the bridge is likely to remain closed until November, causing chaos for thousands of Russians on holiday in the peninsula. Commercial flights to Crimea have been suspended since the Russian invasion in February 2022, and most tourists usually drive there over the bridge.

There were traffic jams on Monday as returning visitors tried to drive home through Russian-controlled southern Ukraine, territory that Kyiv is fighting to take back.

The Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said air defense and other security measures would be stepped up on the overland corridor to Crimea. But it remains to be seen whether this will reassure the tourists who the state has been trying to attract to the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
At a time when Russians’ options to holiday elsewhere are limited by visa bans and flight restrictions, the attack deals a blow to Moscow’s idea that a peninsula famed for its rugged landscape, scenic bays and warm weather can be enjoyed safely.

The Kerch Bridge had already been partially destroyed in a Ukrainian truck bomb attack in October 2022.Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would be retaliation for the latest attack.
“Of course, there will be a response from Russia,” he said. “The defense ministry is preparing relevant proposals. I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility.”


 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN
Updated 18 July 2023
AFP

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as “encouraging”
Updated 18 July 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Routine vaccination of children is picking up again after a dramatic drop during the Covid-19 crisis, the United Nations said Tuesday, warning that dangerous gaps remain.
Four million more children received routine childhood vaccines last year than in 2021, according to data published by the UN health and children’s agencies.
“That’s a good news story,” World Health Organization vaccine chief Kate O’Brien told AFP.
“On average, countries around the world are recovering and are immunizing toward the level of immunization that was achieved before the pandemic hit.”
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as “encouraging.”
He warned though that “global and regional averages don’t tell the whole story and mask severe and persistent inequities.”
“When countries and regions lag, children pay the price.”
Despite the progress, 20.5 million children missed out on one or more routine jabs in 2022.
That was down from 24.4 million a year earlier, but still well above the 18.4 million who missed out in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
O’Brien voiced concern the recovery was “very uneven.”
Dramatic improvements in vaccine coverage in populous countries like India and Indonesia had masked slower recovery and even continued declines in most low-income countries, the data showed.
The WHO and the UN children’s agency UNICEF voiced particular concern over lagging vaccination against measles — one of the world’s most infectuous diseases.
Of the 73 countries that recorded substantial declines in measles vaccine coverage during the pandemic, 15 had by the end of last year recovered to pre-pandemic levels and 24 were on route to recovery.
But at the same time, 34 had stagnated or continued declining.
“Beneath the positive trend lies a grave warning,” UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in the statement.
“Until more countries mend the gaps in routine immunization coverage, children everywhere will remain at risk of contracting and dying from diseases we can prevent.”
Last year, 83 percent of children received a first measles vaccine dose during their first year of life, up from 81-percent coverage in 2021, but down from 86 percent before the pandemic.
The slow recovery was putting an additional 35.2 million children at risk of measles infections, according to Tuesday’s statement.
On a more positive note, vaccination coverage against the cancer-causing HPV virus surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, although it still remained well-below the 90-percent target.

 

Topics: UNICEF

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine's south and east — Ukraine's Air Force

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
  • Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Tuesday.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks.
“Several waves of attacks are likely,” Kiper said on Telegram.

 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves
  • The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to “get there first” and an improved “surge capacity” force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published
Updated 18 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will announce on Tuesday plans to improve the combat readiness of its military, including spending 2.5 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) on replenishing munitions and stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine.
The war has exposed weaknesses in the British military, including the dwindling reserves of some munitions and a lack of industrial capacity needed to ramp up production quickly as Britain has supplied Ukraine with weapons to use against Russia.
The government said the latest version of its Defense Command Paper would set out the strategy to reshape the size and strength of the armed forces to counter the more immediate threat posed by Russia and the longer-term challenge from China.
The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to “get there first” and an improved “surge capacity” force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published.
The defense minister Ben Wallace, who announced at the weekend he will be stand down soon, said the strategy would ensure that Britain remained at the forefront of military capability, and a leading power in NATO.
“We must adapt and modernize to meet the threats we face, taking in the lessons from President Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
Britain announced earlier this year it would spend an extra 5 billion pounds on defense to take it to about 2.25 percent of gross domestic product this year and next, from about 2 percent previously.
As part of the new defense strategy, the government said it would prioritize investment in science and technology including the use of robotics and laser weapons.
After the United States, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, contributing 2.3 billion pounds worth of support last year.
Although this is well below what the United States has provided, Britain has in the past been the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
Britain sent the first shoulder-launched anti-air and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion and in February announced it would be the first country to begin training Ukrainian pilots on NATO fighter jets.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine United Kingdom

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial
  • Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

BOSTON: The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers challenged a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars, pointing Monday to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases.
A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. Teixeira’s lawyers are now asking a different judge to reverse that decision.
In court papers, the defense attorneys argued that Teixeira has no financial ability or incentive to flee, and claimed the government “greatly overexaggerates Mr. Teixeira’s risk to national security.” Teixeira’s lawyers noted that prosecutors did not seek to detain Trump — or his co-defendant, Walt Nauta — even though the former president and his valet “possess extraordinary means to flee the United States.”
“Former President Trump and The Trump Organization own properties in multiple foreign countries, and former President Trump has access to a private plane. Yet, the risk of flight posed by their knowledge of national security information, and their abnormal ability to flee, didn’t even result in a request that either surrender their passport,” Teixeira’s lawyers wrote.
Teixeira’s attorneys wrote that the “disparate approach” in these cases — which are both charged under the Espionage Act — shows that the government’s “argument for Mr. Teixeira’s detention on this basis is illusory.”
Teixeira pleaded not guilty last month to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Trump has also pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back. While Trump was not required to surrender a passport — prosecutors said he was not considered a flight risk — the magistrate judge directed the former president to not discuss the case with certain witnesses. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and attacked the prosecution as politically motivated.
Teixeira, of North Dighton, has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. His lawyers have suggested that he be released to his father and largely confined to his home with location monitoring and no access to the Internet.
Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games.
Authorities say Teixeira, who enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, began around January sharing military secrets with other Discord users — first by typing out classified documents and then sharing photographs of files that bore SECRET and TOP SECRET markings. Teixeira worked as a a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks.
Authorities have provided few details about an alleged possible motive, but accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosled have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
The judge’s decision to detain Teixeira came after Justice Department lawyers revealed in court filings a history of disturbing online remarks. He wrote in November that he would “kill a (expletive) ton of people” if he had his way, because it would be “culling the weak minded.” Prosecutors also argued he said he may still have material that hasn’t been released, which could be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”
Teixeira’s lawyers wrote that there is no evidence their client “ever carried his online conversations into reality or ever endangered any person in his community.” They also said there’s no evidence to suggest that Teixeira is so valuable that a foreign adversary would be willing to smuggle him out of the country.

 

Topics: Donlad Trump

