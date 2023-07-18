You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%

China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%

China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%
Recent data showed a rapidly faltering post-COVID recovery as exports fell the most in three years due to cooling demand at home and abroad and a prolonged downturn in the key property market. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8nxf3

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%

China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, although the annual figure was flattered by base effects, data showed on Monday, with overall momentum faltering rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.

Gross domestic product grew just 0.8 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, versus analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase and compared with a 2.2 percent expansion in the first quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP expanded 6.3 percent in the second quarter, accelerating from 4.5 percent in the first three months of the year, but the rate was below the forecast for growth of 7.3 percent.

The annual pace was the quickest since the second quarter of 2021, but the reading was heavily skewed by economic pains caused by stringent COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities last year.

Recent data showed a rapidly faltering post-COVID recovery as exports fell the most in three years due to cooling demand at home and abroad and a prolonged downturn in the key property market, raising expectations policymakers will need to do more to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy.

Topics: #china GDP

Related

S&P cuts China GDP forecast as calls for stimulus intensify 
Business & Economy
S&P cuts China GDP forecast as calls for stimulus intensify 

Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 

Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 
Updated 13 sec ago
REUTERS 

Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 

Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 
Updated 13 sec ago
REUTERS 

LONDON: Britain said on Tuesday it intends to start talks with Turkiye over refreshing their bilateral free trade deal, with a view to including services and the digital sector in any future agreement. 

Britain already has a free trade agreement with Turkiye, which was rolled over when Britain left the EU, which the trade ministry said was now outdated. 

A review of that agreement has resulted in both sides concluding that there is room for it to be improved with a new deal, the ministry said, although negotiations are not expected to formally begin until next year. 

The countries have a trading relationship which was worth £23.5 billion ($30.7 billion) last year. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said Britain would use the talks to tailor a new FTA to Britain’s economic strengths. 

“I look forward to using the deal to deepen the UK-Turkey trading relationship, drive economic growth and support businesses up and down the country,” she said in a statement. 

Any deal could address issues pertaining to goods, such as current quotas on Turkish exports such as olive oil, and well as expand into services, digital and data. 

The British government said it would look for input from businesses about their priorities before the talks begin. 

Topics: UK Turkiye

Related

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Turkiye aim to strengthen economic, urban development cooperation

Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations

Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations
Updated 17 July 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations

Erdogan aims to deepen economic ties with Gulf nations
  • Academic emphasizes significance of economic issues in Ankara’s new foreign policy approach
  • President has prioritized rebuilding ties with regional neighbors to draw economic support leading up to crucial elections in May, analyst says
Updated 17 July 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is embarking on a three-day tour of the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia the first stop, followed by high-level meetings in Qatar and the UAE.

Accompanied by several ministers and businesspeople, Erdogan’s visit aims to strengthen ties with the region while addressing international and regional issues of common concern, including Syria, Libya, Palestine, and Iraq.

“Economic concerns will be the top priority of Erdogan's Gulf visit,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, highlighting the significance of attracting foreign investments and strategic partnerships.

Mogielnicki acknowledged that building closer economic and trade ties will be a gradual process with uncertain returns on investment, despite potential investment announcements or memoranda of understanding arising from this visit. 

Erdogan’s itinerary includes meetings with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Additionally, three economic forums will be held in Jeddah, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The visit is expected to result in several bilateral agreements across a wide range of sectors, including energy, pharmaceuticals, technology, food, logistics, agriculture, and petrochemicals.

Passing through a period of economic turmoil, Turkiye’s urgent need to attract foreign direct investment and boost its international currency reserves is closely tied to this visit.

Erdogan has turned to investors in the Gulf in search of external resources before November when the country faces several debt repayments. 

Exploring new economic partnerships is an important determinant factor of this new foreign policy approach.

Aylin Unver Noi, Professor at Halic University in Istanbul

Prof. Aylin Unver Noi from Halic University in Istanbul noted that various factors, such as the Abraham Accords, the change in the US administration, the 2021 AlUla agreement, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the earthquakes in southeastern Turkiye, have contributed to the normalization of relations among regional actors.

Unver Noi emphasized the significance of economic issues in the new foreign policy approach of Turkiye and the Gulf countries.

“Exploring new economic partnerships is an important determinant factor of this new foreign policy approaches,” she told Arab News.

“Last month, Aramco met with 80 Turkish contractors to discuss $50 billion worth of potential projects in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

Recently, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek visited Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Turkiye’s newly appointed Central Bank governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan.

Turkish companies have signed various agreements with Saudi counterparts in engineering consultancy, construction, and real estate development, indicating the potential for increased collaboration. 

Ahead of Erdogan’s trip, vice-president Cevdet Yilmaz, a well-regarded technocrat who was tasked with preparing the country’s medium-term economic plan, said on Sunday that there will be more capital inflows to Turkey after this visit. 

At the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in Istanbul July 12, opportunities for Turkish-Saudi investments, particularly in areas like urban development, smart cities, and real estate were discussed.

Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail invited Turkish companies to invest in the Kingdom’s real estate sector and attend the Cityscape Global real estate expo in Riyadh in September.

Bilateral trade between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6.5 billion last year and reached $3.4 billion in the first half of this year.

The short-term bilateral trade target is $10 billion, with a long-term goal of $30 billion. Erdogan’s previous visit to Saudi Arabia was reciprocated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara.

On his way back to Turkiye from NATO’s annual summit in the Lithuanian capital, Erdogan repeated last week his expectation to boost his country’s ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE during his visit to the region.

“During our visit, we will find the opportunity to directly follow up on the support these countries will deliver to Turkiye,” he said on Thursday.

“During my past contacts, they’ve already expressed that they were willing to make serious investments in Turkiye,” he said.

For Hakan Akbas, senior advisor at Albright Stonebridge Group, a commercial diplomacy firm advising global investors including from the Gulf region into Turkiye, Erdogan has recently prioritized rebuilding positive relations with Turkiye’s regional neighbors to attract much needed economic support for the Turkish economy leading up to two crucial elections in May.

“Over the past two years, Turkiye has normalized relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and aggressively courted Gulf investments to buoy its struggling economy,” he told Arab News.

Ankara “has also sought to improve relations with Israel — with (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Ankara — and Egypt — by restoring ties by appointing ambassadors — although caution and prudence will remain with both countries,” he said.

According to Akbas, Saudi Arabia, as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, is pursuing “check-book diplomacy” with Ankara that will include more swap lines with the Turkish Central Bank, investing in state-owned assets under the Turkish Wealth Fund, and investing in publicly listed export-driven enterprises whose share prices are at all time lows and mega real estate projects such as Canal Istanbul.

“As a result of Erdogan’s visit, bilateral trade and Saudi tourism flows to Turkiye will increase. There will also be new deals for military and defense equipment procurement as the Saudi government will want to diversify suppliers beyond the US,” Akbas said.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Gulf tour Turkiye Gulf nations

Related

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed
Updated 17 July 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investments discussed
Updated 17 July 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: More than 400 business leaders and officials attended a special meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah in a further boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Amid discussions around further investment opportunities, a number of agreements were signed covering construction, real estate, and tourism, as well as mining, food and agriculture, and the financial services sector.

The meeting came just days after a similar event was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, which saw real estate agreements worth more than SR2.3 billion ($610 million) reached.

After the latest meeting, held in the Ritz Carlton hotel in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, Tuba Terekli, a Jeddah-based investor and international business consultant, told Arab News that Saudi-Turkish economic ties are expected to grow significantly in the near future. 

"There were agreements in construction between the two sides of nearly $400million and that would probably reach $3-$4 billion in the upcoming six months," she said. 

Addressing the forum, Cuneyt Saricimen, country advisor at the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency, shed light on the growth of the Turkish economy in a bid to encourage more trade with the Kingdom.

Others attending the event included Asaad Al Jomoai, managing director of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, who gave details on the Saudi Vision 2030 and the giga-projects being developed in the Kingdom.  

Tariq Al-Zeer, general manager of the administration of real estate sector operations at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, used an address to highlight the investment opportunities in the Saudi housing sector. 

There are currently 1,140 Saudi companies operating in Turkiye, and 395 Turkish companies investing in the Kingdom.

According to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, Turkiye wants to strengthen its relationships with countries in the Middle East, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his visit to the region.

"We would like to further strengthen all kinds of relations between us by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE," Erdogan told reporters after returning from a two-day NATO Summit in Lithuania. 

Last December, the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held in in Istanbul, Turkiye, in the presence of the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati, and with the participation of more than 280 companies from the two countries.

Topics: saudi turkiye ties Saudi-Turkish Business Forum

Related

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Business & Economy
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A giant wind farm set to provide power to 11 million Egyptian households is a step closer to being built after Saudi firm ACWA Power signed a deal related to the land for the project.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the company and Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority, will see approximately 3,000 sq. km of land west of Sohag set aside for the development.

The agreement is the next step in the project’s timeline following an MoU between ACWA Power, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and NREA in November 2022.

The wind farm is set to be one of the largest in the region and is expected to generate around 50,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, mitigating the impact of 25.5 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers in the city of El Alamein by Mohamed El Khayat, chairman of NREA, and Hassan Amin, country director – Egypt of ACWA Power. 

Also present at the signing ceremony was CEO of the firm Marco Arcelli, who said: “Today's signing furthers our commitment to driving sustainable development and powering Egypt's future with clean, reliable, and renewable energy. 

“We are determined to harness the vast potential of wind power, creating jobs, reducing emissions, and ensuring a greener and brighter future for Egypt, in alignment with ACWA Power's vision for a sustainable planet.”

The 10 GW wind power plant is expected to provide the Egyptian economy with $6.5 billion savings in annual natural gas costs, in addition to creating up to 120,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker Al-Marqabi, was at the signing ceremony, and said: “This project is also an extension of the historical relations between the Egyptian state and the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects the bonds of fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two countries. 

“We foresee that the positive contributions with financing institutions and development partners, as well as the comparative advantages of Egypt in terms of the availability of land, will show that Egypt has what it takes to produce renewable energy for domestic consumption and export.”

Topics: ACWA Power Egypt wind farm

Related

Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU to build 10GW wind project in Egypt

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In the first such major development in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia has successfully converted oil derived from plastic waste into certified circular polymers.   

The plastic waste derived oil, also referred to as plastic pyrolysis oil, was processed at the Jubail-based Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical refinery which is jointly owned by the Kingdom’s energy giant and France’s TotalEnergies, according to a statement. 

The refinery was used by Riyadh-based chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s affiliate Petrokemya in order to produce circular polymers. 

The process contributes to combating and solving the challenge of end-of-life plastics as it allows the use of non-sorted plastics which are hard to recycle mechanically. 

“This achievement illustrates the importance of the petrochemical sector in creating more sustainable products and solutions,” Aramco’s President of Downstream Mohammed Al-Qahtani said.

“By leveraging (the) spare capacity of existing infrastructure, we aim to produce circular products that could be scaled up at low cost,” Al Qahtani added.  

He revealed that Aramco is considering several ways of tapping into new technologies as well as leveraging existing assets in an attempt to further back the deployment of circular, more sustainable, and lower-carbon products.  

In a move to assure transparency and traceability of the recycled origin of feedstock and products, the project has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification + certification, an independent multi-stakeholder initiative system supporting sustainable, fully traceable and climate-friendly supply chains. 

TotalEnergies’ President of Refining and Chemicals Bernard Pinatel stressed that this project falls in line with the firm’s goal to concretely contribute to addressing the challenge of end-of-life of plastics.  

“It is a major pathway towards TotalEnergies’ target to produce 30 percent of circular polymers by 2030, and its strategy to build a multi-energy company with the ambition to get to net-zero by 2050, together with society,” said Pinatel.  

SABIC’s Executive Vice President of Petrochemicals Sami Al-Osaimi noted that the project also aligns well with the company’s commitment to curb landfill and incineration through its innovation, competencies, as well as advanced technology. 

“This project shows collaboration across the petrochemical value chain to overcome upstream and downstream challenges in circular plastics,” Al-Osaimi added.  

Both SABIC and TotalEnergies are founding members of a non-profit organization known as Alliance to End Plastic Waste which seeks to bring collective knowledge, resources, and experience to address present waste management challenges.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco

Related

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Business & Economy
Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Latest updates

China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%
China’s Q2 GDP growth slows to 0.8%
Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 
Britain says it will start talks with Turkiye on new free trade deal 
EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game
EA Sports FC kicks off new title extravaganza with Saudi Pro League in the game
UAE jiu-jitsu team complete weigh-ins for world championship in Mongolia
UAE jiu-jitsu team complete weigh-ins for world championship in Mongolia
Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others
Plane hits hangar where people were sheltering in storm in Poland, killing pilot and 4 others

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.