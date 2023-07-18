You are here

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 
The report further noted that mortgage financing in the Kingdom reached SR567 billion ($151.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023 (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Despite tighter liquidity, banks in Saudi Arabia are expected to perform well this year thanks to a favorable operating environment in the Kingdom, according to credit rating agency Fitch. 

The latest report from the US-based firm noted that non-oil economic growth in Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in elevating the profitability of banks in the Kingdom.  

“The average operating profit/risk-weighted assets of Fitch-rated Saudi banks was 2.7 percent in 2022, and we expect non-oil economic growth to support profitability in 2023, driven by government capex, private-sector credit growth, lower unemployment and the government’s ongoing Vision 2030 strategy,” said Fitch in its report.  

The growth of the private sector is a reflection of the measures adopted by Saudi Arabia to successfully pursue its economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030, as it moves away from oil as a dominant revenue source.

According to the report, average sector financing growth in Saudi Arabia will slow to 12 percent in 2023, compared to 14 percent in 2022, but will stay ahead of its Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts which are expected to witness a growth of 5 to 6 percent this year.  

The report further noted that mortgage financing in the Kingdom reached SR567 billion ($151.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.  

“Strong demand for mortgage financing, underpinned by a state subsidy program, has supported financing growth in recent years,” added Fitch in its report.  

Earlier this month, Fitch Solutions, the research arm of Fitch Ratings, predicted that Saudi Arabia’s business landscape is expected to see a surge in investments from the pharmaceutical sector, with growing demand for healthcare services and increasing fundraising activity in the industry.  

The Fitch Solutions report added that the Kingdom has now become a favorite destination for pharmaceutical companies, primarily driven by the country’s large and increasing population, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the government’s dedicated efforts to develop the sector.  

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giants including Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline have already established a presence in Saudi Arabia through direct investment or partnerships with local companies. 

Topics: Saudi banks Fitch Ratings

Saudia Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudia Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudia Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have signed an energy agreement aimed at boosting cooperation in oil and gas production during a high-level meeting.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the gathering, which came as the Turkish leader undertakes a three-state Gulf tour.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Saudi Minister of Enregy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his counterpart from Turkiye Alparslan Bayrakdar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MoU covers the production, marketing, distribution and trade of refined petroleum products, as well as the production of petrochemicals.

It also takes in cooperation in the field of renewable energy and electricity, as well as the exploration of investment opportunities between the two countries in that field.

There was also an agreement over investigating electrical interconnection between the Kingdom and Turkiye.

The SPA report added: “The memorandum also included strengthening cooperation in the field of hydrogen, through research and development to enhance its use, as well as cooperation in the field of the circular carbon economy, through exchanging knowledge about applications related to it, and cooperation in the field of energy supply chains, by encouraging bilateral investments, and working to access materials.”

The MoU is the latest sign of the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, and comes as both countries try to promote links across their respective public and private sectors.

Trade between Turkiye and the Kingdom reached $6.5 billion in 2022, and hit $3.4 billion in the first half of this year. Turkiye’s trade with all the Gulf states has shot up from $1.6 billion to about $22 billion in the past 20 years.

On Monday, more than 400 business leaders and officials attended a special meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah in a further boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Amid discussions around further investment opportunities, a number of agreements were signed covering manufacturing, tourism, mining, food and agriculture, as well as defense and military industries. 

There were also deals covering energy, education, and digital technology, as well as agreements focused on media, construction, health and real estate. 

Topics: Saudi-Turkish trade Saudi Arabia Turkey energy

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s diary giant Almarai on Tuesday commenced the offer of US dollar-denominated trust certificates maturing in 10 years, according to a bourse filing on Tadawul. 

The company said the minimum subscription limit of the offer was $200,000 and would rise in increments of $1,000. The offer ends Wednesday. 

The food and beverage major assigned Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering. 

It further said the issuance amount will be determined after the completion of the offer period based on market conditions at that time. 

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Almarai is set to raise $750 million from a sale of 10-year Islamic bonds that drew over $4 billion in orders. 

It further said the sukuk launched at 145 basis points over US Treasurys, tightened from initial price guidance of around 180 bps over the same benchmark. 

Debt sales in the region restarted last week after a monthlong lull, with Dubai developer Sobha Realty opening the way with a $300 million sukuk offering. 

Topics: Almarai

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s corporate leadership is reinforcing its position in international boardrooms, with Amin Nasser, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., joining the board of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. 

According to an announcement by the US-based monolith on Monday, Nasser will join the board as an independent director replacing Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.   

The release further said that Nasser oversaw the successful listing of Aramco, the largest initial public offering in history, and would bring the board the perspective of a CEO at the helm of some of the most important business trends globally. 

Nasser has been instrumental in steering the growth of Saudi Aramco, including leading the company’s entry into the global debt and capital markets with its first bond issuance in 2019. 

According to BlackRock, one-third of its directors have been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company’s commitment to continually evolving and benefiting from fresh insights. 

“Bader’s international investment experience has been instrumental to BlackRock’s success, and I sincerely thank him for his dedication to the firm,” said Laurence Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, while thanking Bader Al-Saad for serving the company’s board. 

Fink added: “The wisdom and guidance that he has given the board throughout his tenure has been crucial to our growth in the Gulf region and globally.”  

BlackRock has also evinced interest in participating in Saudi Arabia’s growth story. In June, Rachel Lord, head of the Asia-Pacific region at the company, stated that the firm had invested more than $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in the Kingdom. 

In a statement to Reuters, she added that the Kingdom is a very appealing destination with “a strong set of investment opportunities to come.”   

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement in November last year to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, primarily focusing on the Kingdom.   

PIF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power and utilities, transportation, telecommunication and social infrastructure sectors. 

Topics: Aramco BlackRock  

ADNOC to roll out Mideast's first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy received a renewed push as the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. began constructing the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City. 

The refueling station will use an electrolyzer powered by clean grid electricity to generate pure hydrogen from water, according to a press release. 

Considered to be a clean energy source, hydrogen creates no carbon dioxide emission when used and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. It can provide vehicles with a longer driving range and faster refueling times than battery-powered vehicles.  

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonize economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business,” said Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, in a statement.  

Al-Jaber, also the managing director and group CEO of ADNOC, added: “Through this pilot program, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”    

The company has partnered with Toyota Motor Corp. and Al-Futtaim Motors to use their fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles to test the refueling station.  

The pilot program will assist ADNOC in assessing how high-speed hydrogen refueling can be used in mobility projects, enabling the nation to be one of the world’s top hydrogen producers by 2031.  

The station, projected to operate in 2023, will be followed by a second station in Dubai Golf City, added the release.    

“The need to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change is clear and urgent. ADNOC is placing sustainability and decarbonization at the heart of its strategy. While we decarbonize our operations today, we are making robust investments to be a supplier of choice for the clean energies of tomorrow,” stated Al-Jaber.    

The company has set aside $15 billion to invest in new energy and decarbonization technology and advance and expedite lower-carbon solutions.   

ADNOC’s investments align with its plans to cut carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and enable it to reach net-zero levels by 2050 aim.  

Topics: ADNOC Hydrogen fuel

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped slightly by 11.56 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, to close at 11,768.71.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated.   

While the parallel market Nomu edged down by 159.53 points to 22,952.23, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.25 percent to close at 1554.19.   

The top performer of the day on the main index was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared 5.88 percent to reach SR144.  

Other best-performing stocks were Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged 4.81 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., which reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company posted a net profit of SR48 million in the first half, down 46.22 percent from SR89.3 million in the first half of 2022. This led to the company’s share price dropping by 5.08 percent to 30.80.   

Meanwhile, shares of ACWA Power hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The company’s share price rose by 1 percent to SR195 at one point in time and finally closed the day at SR189.  

In the parallel market, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer, as its share price soared by 6.33 percent to SR3.19.   

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. reported a net profit of SR140.8 million in the first half of 2023, marking a rise of 30.01 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.   

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s rise in profit was fueled by higher sales of the petroleum and transport services divisions, along with an increase in interest income from sukuk and cash deposits.   

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Almunajem Foods Co. Its net profit dipped by 37 percent to SR139.4 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.   

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock

