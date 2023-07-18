Tory politician’s call for UK to engage with Taliban widely criticized

You are here

In a two-minute video posted on Twitter on Monday, MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK should "rethink and reengage" with the Taliban.
In a two-minute video posted on Twitter on Monday, MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK should “rethink and reengage” with the Taliban. (Screenshot/Twitter/@Tobias_Ellwood)
  • Tobias Ellwood says British authorities should ‘rethink and reengage’ with the regime in Afghanistan and argues that it has achieved a peace in the country ‘not seen since the 1970s’
  • Critics, including some from his own party, said he was ignoring the plight of Afghan women, journalists and activists, who reportedly have been imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban
LONDON: The chair of the UK Parliament’s Defence Select Committee has been criticized by fellow Conservative politicians, a Labour Party candidate and Afghan activists for suggesting that British authorities should establish diplomatic ties with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

In a two-minute video posted on Twitter on Monday, MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK should “rethink and reengage” with the Taliban, and argued the regime had achieved a peace “not seen since the 1970s.”

The “first step” for the UK should be to reopen its embassy in the country, he added, and the second is for Westminster to “get real,” because otherwise the future for Afghanistan “could be war again or life as a Chinese vassal.”

However, critics said Ellwood was ignoring the plight of women in the country, whose freedoms and rights have been greatly restricted, along with that of journalists and activists, who reportedly have been imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban.

“Last night, following a visit to Afghanistan, (Ellwood) posted an utterly bizarre video lauding the Taliban’s management of the country — something which was described by a fellow member of the Defence Committee to me, barely an hour ago, as a ‘wish you were here’ video,” Conservative politician Mark Francois, who is also a member of the committee, told the House of Commons.

“He made no mention of the fact that the Taliban was still attempting to identify and kill Afghan citizens who helped our armed forces, and also makes no specific mention of the fact that young girls in Afghanistan don’t even have the right to go to school under that government.

“I wish to make plain, on behalf of the committee, that he was speaking for himself even though he used the title as chairman of the committee in a number of associated articles. Not in our name.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith described the video as “not a very welcome statement,” The Independent reported.

Tom Hayes, the opposition Labour Party’s prospective candidate for Ellwood’s Bournemouth East constituency, said “the clock is being turned back” on progress in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime and added: “It is deeply concerning that any British MP, let alone the chair of the Defence Select Committee, should be doing PR for a brutal, medieval dictatorship that oppresses women, restricts press freedoms and attacks civil and political rights.

“Girls are banned from attending secondary schools. Women are banned from attending and teaching at universities. Women are prevented from working.

“When the current MP talks about advocating the importance of reestablishing diplomatic ties with the Taliban, I’d love to know how much engagement he has had with the girls and the women who are being treated not as second-class citizens but as fourth-class citizens.”

Shaharzad Akbar, an Afghan human rights activist and chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “I guess critical-thinking skills are not a requirement for MPs. It is past time for visiting officials to talk to women, to detained and tortured journalists and activists, to members of marginalized groups when they visit Afghanistan, and to not deny the ongoing ‘gender apartheid.’”

In a message posted on Twitter, Zehra Zaidi, an Afghan activist and lawyer, wrote: “Were Afghan women spoken to before the trip to Afghanistan and did they engage with women whilst there? This video comes across as promotional material for the de facto authority. Women are erased from public life.”

Ellwood defended his comments, saying he was “far from being a Taliban appeaser” but that during his recent visit to Afghanistan he had to “grapple with the harsh reality of the West’s strategic missteps.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs

Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs
Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs

Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs
  • In drought-stricken Spain, temperatures are set to reach highs of 44C in Catalonia, Balearic Islands
ROME: Europe braced for record-smashing heat on Tuesday as withering heat waves across the globe showed

no signs of easing, and ongoing wildfires in Greece and the Canary Islands threatened homes while worsening air quality.

Across vast swaths of the planet, from California to China, authorities have warned of the health dangers of the extreme heat, urging people to drink water and shelter from the burning sun.

In a stark reminder of the effects of global warming, the UN’s World Meteorological Agency said the trend of heat waves “shows no signs of decreasing.”

Temperatures were unforgiving in Italy and in Spain, where three regions were put under hot weather red alerts. But as of midday, the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily had yet to surpass a continent-wide record of 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Sicily in August 2021.

“Certainly it’s better at the beach, you can at least get a little wind from the sea. It’s not even possible to remain in the city, too hot,” said Virginia Cesario, 30, at the Focene beach near the capital.

Back in Rome, street hawkers substituted parasols and fans for selfie sticks, as tourists struggled to find rare patches of shade and waiters sported short sleeves instead of their customary more formal attire.

Northwest of the Greek capital Athens, a vast cloud of smoke loomed over the forest of Dervenohoria, where one of several fires around the capital and beyond was still burning.

Fire spokesman Yannis Artopios called it “a difficult day,” with another heat wave on the horizon for Thursday, with expected temperatures of 44C.

Still burning was a forest fire by the seaside resort of Loutraki, where the mayor said 1,200 children had been evacuated on Monday from holiday camps.

Health authorities in Italy issued red alerts for 20 cities, from Naples in the south to Venice in the north.

At Lanusei, near Sardinia’s eastern coast, a children’s summer camp was restricting beach visits to the early morning and forbidding sports, teacher Morgana Cucca said.

In the Sardinian capital of Cagliari, pharmacist Teresa Angioni said patients were complaining of heat-related symptoms. “They mainly buy magnesium and potassium supplements and ask us to measure their blood pressure, which is often low,” Angioni said.

In drought-stricken Spain, temperatures were set to reach highs of 44C in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. “You can’t be in the street, it’s horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible,” said Lidia Rodriguez, 27, in Madrid.

In the Canary Islands, some 400 firefighters battled a wildfire that has ravaged 3,500 hectares of forest and forced 4,000 residents to evacuate, with authorities warning residents to wear face masks outside due to poor air quality.

In parts of Asia, record temperatures have triggered torrential rain.

Nearly 260,000 people were evacuated in southern China and Vietnam before a typhoon made landfall late on Monday, bringing fierce winds and rain, but weakening to a tropical storm by Tuesday.

In Japan, heatstroke alerts were issued in 32 of 47 prefectures, mainly in central and southwestern regions.

The record-setting heat came as US climate envoy John Kerry met with Chinese officials in Beijing, as the world’s two largest polluters revive stalled diplomacy on reducing planet-warming emissions.

Speaking on Tuesday at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, Kerry called for “global leadership” on climate issues.

In the normally hot and dry western and southern US states, more than 80 million people were under advisories for a “widespread and oppressive” heat wave that sent temperatures at California’s Death Valley to a near-record 52C Sunday.

In Arizona, state capital Phoenix tied its record of 18 consecutive days above 43C, and temperatures were expected to hit 47C Tuesday.

In Southern California, several wildfires have ignited in recent days, including the largest, the Rabbit Fire, between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Topics: heat waves

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
  • Choudhary was sentenced in the UK in September 2016 to five-and-a-half years for encouraging Muslims to join Daesh
  • The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit also arrested a Canadian national at Heathrow Airport
LONDON: Convicted Pakistani-British hate preacher Anjem Choudary was on Monday morning detained on suspicion of a terrorism offense, police said.

He was still being questioned in west London on Tuesday following his arrest at his Ilford home over allegations he was a member of a banned organization.

The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit also arrested a Canadian national at Heathrow Airport on Monday afternoon in connection with the Choudary allegations.

No details have yet been given as to which group Choudary has been accused of being a member of.

In a statement, the force said: “Counter-terrorism detectives have arrested two men as part of an investigation into suspected terrorism offences.

“The officers arrested a 56-year-old man from east London in the area at approximately 5:40 a.m.

“They arrested a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow airport at approximately 12:35 p.m. after he arrived on a flight from Canada.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organization, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The men are currently being held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 at a west London police station. Police searches of three addresses in east London are ongoing.”

Choudary, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, is one of the UK’s most prominent Islamic extremists, heading up hate groups including Al-Muhajiroun.

The group, which was banned by the British government under anti-terrorism laws following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City and the July 7, 2005 suicide bombings in London, has previously described the 9/11 attackers as “magnificent martyrs.”

Choudhary was sentenced in the UK in September 2016 to five-and-a-half years for encouraging Muslims to join Daesh but served just under half of the sentence.

Topics: UK Anjem Choudary Preachers of Hate #PreachersOfHate

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia
After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia

After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia
  • Hundreds took part in event, some coming from cities outside Colombo
  • Muslims make up about 10% of Buddhist-majority population
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is entering a path of cultural diplomacy with Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s religious affairs minister told Arab News after the Kingdom hosted its inaugural Qur’an memorization competition in the country.

The Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs held the first Qur’an memorization competition in Colombo over the weekend, with the winners announced at a closing ceremony on Monday.

The event marked a new chapter of bilateral relations for the two countries, Sri Lankan officials said.

“Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka enjoy strong bilateral relations. We have nurtured economic and political diplomacy with the Kingdom, and we are entering into a path of cultural diplomacy,” Minister of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake told Arab News on the sidelines of Monday’s ceremony.

Hundreds of people took part in the competition, with contestants coming from various Sri Lankan cities and provinces.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, said that such competitions are “very important” for Sri Lankan Muslims, who make up about 10 percent of the Buddhist-majority population.

“The understanding of the teachings of the Holy Qur’an will help implant virtuous morals and gentle manners in them,” Abeywardena said during his speech at the event. “Their religiosity will lead to a better social life in our multi-ethnic Sri Lanka.”

Badr Al-Anazi, a representative from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, also attended the ceremony in Colombo, alongside Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani.

The Kingdom is keen “to strengthen and deepen the ties between the two friendly countries … in various ways, including supporting Qur’anic competitions that seek to spread the approach of moderation that the Kingdom adopts and calls for,” Al-Anazi said, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy.

The Qur’an memorization competition may pave ways for future cooperation in religious affairs between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, said Faizal Abdeen, director at the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs.

“This is the beginning, I hope,” Abdeen told Arab News. “It’s a good start; we can cooperate with each other in exploring new areas in religious cooperation.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia Qur'an

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained

An American has crossed into North Korea without authorization and has been detained
  • The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization
  • North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident
SEOUL: An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American-led UN Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.
The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization.
It said he is currently in North Korean custody and that the UN Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident. It gave no further details on who the person is or why he crossed the border.
North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident.
Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties at home since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Panmunjom, located inside the 248-kilometer (154-mile) -long Demilitarized Zone, is jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.
Known for its blue huts straddling concrete slabs that form a military demarcation line, Panmunjom has drawn visitors on both sides, who want to see what the Cold War’s last frontier looks like. No civilians live at Panmunjom.
Tours to the southern side of the village reportedly drew around 100,000 visitors a year before the pandemic, when South Korea restricted gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The tours fully resumed last year.
In November 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds as one of their colleagues raced toward freedom. The soldier was hit five times before he was found beneath a pile of leaves on the southern side of Panmunjom. He survived and is now in South Korea.
The most famous incident at Panmunjom happened in August 1976, when two American army officers were killed by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers. The US officers had been sent out to trim a 40-foot (12-meter) tree that obstructed the view from a checkpoint. The attack prompted Washington to fly nuclear-capable B-52 bombers toward the DMZ to intimidate North Korea.
Panmunjom also is where an armistice that ended the Korean War was signed. That armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States still stations about 28,000 troops in South Korea.
There have been a small number of US soldiers who fled to North Korea during the Cold War, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and fled across the DMZ. He appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted by North Korean agents. He died in Japan in 2017.
In recent years, some Americans have been arrested in North Korea after allegedly entering the country from China. They were later convicted of espionage, subversion and other anti-state acts, but were often released after the US sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.
In May 2018, North Korea released three American detainees – Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song – who returned to the United Sates on a plane with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a short-lived period of warm relations between the longtime adversary nations. Later in 2018, North Korea said it expelled American Bruce Byron Lowrance.
The releases came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was engaged in nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump but the high-stakes diplomacy collapsed in 2019 amid wrangling over US-led sanctions on North Korea.
Their freedoms were a striking contrast to the fate of Otto Warmbier, an American university student who died in 2017 days after he was released from North Korea in a coma after 17 months in captivity. Warmbier and other previous American detainees in the North were imprisoned there over a variety of alleged crimes, including subversion, anti-state activities and spying.
The United States, South Korea and others have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. Some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations of guilt had been coerced while in North Korean custody.
Tuesday’s border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests since the start of last year. The United States earlier Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea.

Topics: US American South Korea North Korea American-led UN Command

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China
Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China

Afghanistan to boost carpet production as demand rises, especially from China
  • Ministry reveals exports of carpets reached $20m in 2022
  • China seen as increasingly lucrative market for Afghan carpet weavers
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghanistan is planning to boost carpet production throughout the country, its Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday, with targets to employ 1.5 million people in the sector to meet rising demand, especially from China.

Afghan rugs are known for their quality and craftsmanship, but demand has taken a sharp dip since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and with the nation’s economy teetering on the brink of collapse.

In 2022, the Afghan carpet industry made “a great achievement” as exports reached $20 million, with production taking place in 18 provinces and the sector employing more than 1 million people, ministry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad told Arab News.

“Last year, the export of carpets through the ports of different provinces of Afghanistan was very great,” Jawad said. “The plan is to start sewing carpets throughout the country this year.”

Carpets were top items during Afghan trade exhibitions both at home and abroad, he added, with China, Pakistan, Turkiye, and the UAE cited among the key markets for the product.

“During exhibitions held in India and China, carpets got the first position,” Jawad said.

“This year, we plan to provide employment to 1.5 million people in the carpets industry.

“Because the unemployment rate in Afghanistan has increased so much, we want to provide employment to people in 34 provinces of the country through carpet weaving.”

Afghanistan’s unemployment rate may be as high as 30 percent, according to global charity organization Human Concern International.

The rising demand for Afghan carpets has benefitted local producers, with China considered an increasingly lucrative market.

“China is a good market for Afghanistan’s carpets,” Dil Jam Manan Qassimy, chief executive of carpet exports company Qassimy Brothers Carpet Co., told Arab News.

“In recent years, carpet exports to China decreased a lot but after issuance of Chinese visas for Afghans resumed, there has been a significant change in the export of carpets,” Qassimy said.

“The Chinese are very wealthy people; they are very good customers of our carpets. The carpets we make are very expensive, and in terms of quality, they are very high. Chinese people are very interested in our carpets and are always willing to buy them, so China is an interesting market for Afghan carpets.”

To meet international demand, some carpet weavers have had to make changes to traditional designs.

“Afghanistan’s old carpets and old colors do not have an international market, they are only sold in Afghanistan,” Mohammad Walizada, director of an Afghan rug company in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We have recently made some necessary changes in our work based on the demand of the time, during which we have attracted the attention of many Chinese buyers,” he said.

Walizada, who has been in the carpet industry for 30 years, noted that he had taken part in exhibitions in China, from which his customer base has increased.

“We are dispatching our new carpet model to China based on demand from Chinese traders,” he said, adding that about 15 percent of his goods were bought by Chinese customers.

“Export of Afghan carpets to China has been increasing these days.”

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan rugs Taliban China

