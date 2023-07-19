Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

RIYADH: In an effort to explore sustainability options, Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Research Institute to conduct a study on carbon credits.

The agreement will analyze the country’s carbon credits plan which pertains to initiatives and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices to combat climate change.

The research project will enable Qatar to study possible climate change options, enhance current provisions on sustainability efforts, and achieve the goals of reducing emissions.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reception in Doha on Tuesday.

The signing of the agreement took place between Ahmed Al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for climate change affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Takashi Morisaki, president of the board of directors at Mitsubishi Research Institute.

Through the research project, Qatar aims to enhance what was established by the provisions of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Accords, is an international legally binding treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015, or COP21.

Additionally, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted in 1992 with the aim of preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.

The project’s success will not only benefit Qatar’s environmental goals but also serve as a model for other countries to follow in their pursuit of a low-carbon future.

Qatar’s carbon credits research project aligns with its National Action Plan for Climate Change and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.

Additionally, the plan identifies 36 mitigation measures and over 300 adaptation measures.

Moreover, Fumio’s visit to Qatar was to explore cooperation and partnerships around energy security.

Japan and Qatar are set to work closely to stabilize the global market for liquified natural gas, the Qatar News Agency reported.

Both parties agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship in energy, economy, defense, security, and academic exchange.