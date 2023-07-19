You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
The research project will enable Qatar to study possible climate change options, enhance current provisions on sustainability efforts, and achieve the goals of reducing emissions (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6ceb

Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Updated 24 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In an effort to explore sustainability options, Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Research Institute to conduct a study on carbon credits.  

The agreement will analyze the country’s carbon credits plan which pertains to initiatives and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices to combat climate change.  

The research project will enable Qatar to study possible climate change options, enhance current provisions on sustainability efforts, and achieve the goals of reducing emissions.  

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reception in Doha on Tuesday.  

The signing of the agreement took place between Ahmed Al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for climate change affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Takashi Morisaki, president of the board of directors at Mitsubishi Research Institute.  

Through the research project, Qatar aims to enhance what was established by the provisions of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.  

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Accords, is an international legally binding treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015, or COP21. 

Additionally, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted in 1992 with the aim of preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.  

The project’s success will not only benefit Qatar’s environmental goals but also serve as a model for other countries to follow in their pursuit of a low-carbon future.  

Qatar’s carbon credits research project aligns with its National Action Plan for Climate Change and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.  

Additionally, the plan identifies 36 mitigation measures and over 300 adaptation measures.  

Moreover, Fumio’s visit to Qatar was to explore cooperation and partnerships around energy security.  

Japan and Qatar are set to work closely to stabilize the global market for liquified natural gas, the Qatar News Agency reported.  

Both parties agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship in energy, economy, defense, security, and academic exchange.

Topics: Qatar Mitsubishi Research Institute

Related

What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Saudi Arabia
What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed a deal to extend cooperation in the area of seawater desalination as both countries aim to explore new technologies to produce water using environmentally friendly renewable energy.   

The Saline Water Conversion Corp., a Saudi governmental institution responsible for seawater desalination and delivery, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese Shinshu University to propel the growth in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

As part of the deal, both parties will work together to develop reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and other related processes in order to expel salts from washing processes for osmosis technologies. 

In addition to this, they will also cooperate in developing innovative top-notch technologies such as zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies. 

Moreover, the two sides will also join forces in using advanced and innovative environmentally friendly green energy for water applications and any other field agreed upon by both parties. 

The signing of the MoU was attended by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih as well as Japan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Fumio Iwai, along with several officials from both sides. 

SWCC recently announced that it achieved a milestone in water security by increasing its water production capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters a day, making it the world’s largest producer of desalinated water.  

According to its second annual sustainability report released last week, the state-run institution accomplished this feat in line with its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 37 tons by the end of 2025.  

“We are proud of our contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative as we achieved high-performance levels while managing our costs, energy consumption and carbon emissions appropriately,” said SWCC Gov. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim in the foreword of the sustainability report.  

The report also shed light on the innovative solutions, methods, and approaches the company pursued to achieve its established strategy, especially aspects related to governance structure, communication with stakeholders and environmental, economic and social sustainability.  

SWCC currently runs 30 desalination plants with a production capacity of around 7.5 million cubic meters per day and 139 purification stations with a total of about 4 million m3 per day, supported by a team of over 9,000 employees. 

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) desalinaiton reverse osmosis

Related

SWCC achieves record production capacity of desalinated water: report
Business & Economy
SWCC achieves record production capacity of desalinated water: report

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement
Updated 17 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement
Updated 17 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi residents and tourists can now rent electric vehicles from Lucid Motors as part of the Kingdom’s sustainability drive, the Transport General Authority has announced.

The initiative is being rolled out with 10 Lucid EVs, which will be available for rent through Theeb Rent-A-Car. 

The development is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to embrace renewable energy sources in line with its sustainable goals to ensure net-zero emissions by 2060. 

Moreover, the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics is also focusing on raising the share of electric car use across Saudi Arabia to 25 percent by the end of this decade. 

The availability of Lucid cars for rental is also expected to boost the use of clean energy sources in the Kingdom, enhance environmental sustainability, and reduce carbon emissions. 

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is Lucid Motors’ largest shareholder. After injecting around $1.8 billion in June as part of a $3 billion stock sale, the Public Investment Fund owns roughly 60.5 percent of the EV maker’s common stock. To date, the fund has invested $9 billion in Lucid. 

In March, Faisal Sultan, Lucid Motors’ vice president and managing director in the Middle East, told Arab News that the company would roll out its first fully Saudi-assembled electric car in September in the coastal city of Jeddah. 

“Very exciting things are happening at Lucid, and if you take a flight to Jeddah and drive to King Abdullah Economic City, where our plant is going to be located … Pretty soon we are going to start putting equipment in that,” said Sultan.

In May 2022, Lucid Motors signed deals to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission EVs. 

The deals were estimated to provide financing and incentives worth $3.4 billion to Lucid over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef had earlier revealed that 85 percent of the EV factory’s production would be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities.

Topics: Lucid Motors electric vehicle (EV)

Related

Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning
Business & Economy
Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning
EV maker Lucid Group plans to raise $3bn, mainly from Saudi PIF
Business & Economy
EV maker Lucid Group plans to raise $3bn, mainly from Saudi PIF

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth. 

Brent futures were flat at $79.63 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 10 cents lower to $75.65 per barrel. 

On the supply side, data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all fell last week. 

However, on the positive front, China’s top economic planner pledged on Tuesday it would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand. 

Meanwhile, Russia is set to reduce its oil exports by 2.1 million tons in the third quarter, in line with planned voluntary export cuts of 500,000 barrels per day in August, according to the Energy Ministry. 

QatarEnergy’s profit surges to $42.5bn 

QatarEnergy on Tuesday reported a 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) net profit for 2022, a 58 percent rise in a year when demand for liquefied natural gas surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Earnings jumped on higher revenues and income from its share of profits from associates and joint ventures, financial statements from the state energy firm show. 

Its bumper profits mirror those of other major oil and gas companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, which reported record profits last year of $56 billion and $40 billion, respectively. 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. also posted a profit of $161 billion last year. 

QatarEnergy’s revenues swelled to almost 189 billion riyals in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2022, from 120.3 billion riyals in 2021. Net operating income from its share of associates’ profits rose to 1 billion riyals, from 645.8 million riyals in 2021. 

Income from its share of profit from joint ventures stood at 82.6 billion riyals, against 52.4 billion riyals in 2021. 

ADNOC Gas inks deal with Indian Oil Corp. 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas on Tuesday announced a 14-year $7 billion to $9 billion deal with Indian Oil Corp. to supply 1.2 million tons of LNG per year, ADNOC said in a statement. 

The deal was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE last week, IOC said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that India’s trade treaty with the UAE enables it to import LNG without paying a 2.5 percent import tax. 

Japan, Qatar upgrade energy ties during LNG talks 
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to strengthen energy ties and economic cooperation with major gas producer Qatar on Tuesday during the final leg of a Gulf tour that has focused on securing energy supplies and promoting Japanese high tech. 

Kishida, who has been urged by Japan’s gas lobby to secure new LNG supplies from Qatar, held talks with the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. They agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship to strategic from comprehensive, “especially in energy, economy, defense, security and academic exchange,” the emir’s office said. 

The two countries did not announce new LNG deals on Tuesday, but Kishida told Sheikh Tamim that “LNG serves a crucial role in Asia for a realistic energy transition,” according to a Japanese foreign ministry statement. 

“Coordination with Qatar is extremely important for stabilizing global liquefied natural gas markets,” the Japanese foreign ministry said. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: crude #oil Brent qatarenergy LNG ADNOC

Related

Oil Updates — crude steadies as investors digest China gloom 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude steadies as investors digest China gloom 

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have signed an energy agreement aimed at boosting cooperation in oil and gas production during a high-level meeting.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the gathering, which came as the Turkish leader undertakes a three-state Gulf tour.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Saudi Minister of Enregy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his counterpart from Turkiye Alparslan Bayrakdar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MoU covers the production, marketing, distribution and trade of refined petroleum products, as well as the production of petrochemicals.

It also takes in cooperation in the field of renewable energy and electricity, as well as the exploration of investment opportunities between the two countries in that field.

There was also an agreement over investigating electrical interconnection between the Kingdom and Turkiye.

The SPA report added: “The memorandum also included strengthening cooperation in the field of hydrogen, through research and development to enhance its use, as well as cooperation in the field of the circular carbon economy, through exchanging knowledge about applications related to it, and cooperation in the field of energy supply chains, by encouraging bilateral investments, and working to access materials.”

The MoU is the latest sign of the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, and comes as both countries try to promote links across their respective public and private sectors.

Trade between Turkiye and the Kingdom reached $6.5 billion in 2022, and hit $3.4 billion in the first half of this year. Turkiye’s trade with all the Gulf states has shot up from $1.6 billion to about $22 billion in the past 20 years.

On Monday, more than 400 business leaders and officials attended a special meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah in a further boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Amid discussions around further investment opportunities, a number of agreements were signed covering manufacturing, tourism, mining, food and agriculture, as well as defense and military industries. 

There were also deals covering energy, education, and digital technology, as well as agreements focused on media, construction, health and real estate. 

Topics: Saudi-Turkish trade Saudi Arabia Turkey energy

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s dairy giant Almarai on Tuesday commenced the offer of US dollar-denominated trust certificates maturing in 10 years, according to a bourse filing on Tadawul. 

The company said the minimum subscription limit of the offer was $200,000 and would rise in increments of $1,000. The offer ends Wednesday. 

The food and beverage major assigned Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering. 

It further said the issuance amount will be determined after the completion of the offer period based on market conditions at that time. 

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Almarai is set to raise $750 million from a sale of 10-year Islamic bonds that drew over $4 billion in orders. 

It further said the sukuk launched at 145 basis points over US Treasurys, tightened from initial price guidance of around 180 bps over the same benchmark. 

Debt sales in the region restarted last week after a monthlong lull, with Dubai developer Sobha Realty opening the way with a $300 million sukuk offering. 

Topics: Almarai

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Latest updates

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Kingdom at UN seeks urgent global action on 2030 sustainable development goals
Kingdom at UN seeks urgent global action on 2030 sustainable development goals
Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid’s Skill Challenge Entertainment sets out ambitious agenda for boxing in Saudi Arabia
Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement
Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.