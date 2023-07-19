UK govt to evict Afghan refugees from hotels, house small-boat arrivals using taxpayer funds

You are here

Afghans board a UK military aircraft at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Labour councilor fears former interpreters, soldiers ‘at risk of homelessness’
  • Govt to finance 5,000 beds over fears of Channel crossing surge
LONDON: Hotel accommodation in the UK occupied by at-risk Afghan refugees will be vacated to make room for migrants who cross the English Channel using small boats, The Guardian reported.

The Afghan former interpreters and soldiers, who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover, were warned that next month they would be evicted from their accommodation.

But the thousands of rooms they occupy will continue to be paid for by British taxpayers, with the government financing 5,000 beds to potentially house new boat arrivals this summer and autumn.

So far this year, around 13,000 people have entered Britain by crossing the Channel. Ministers fear a surge in arrivals during the coming months.

MPs were told by UK Home Office officials last week that the government, using taxpayer money, was continuing to pay for the hotel beds to house asylum seekers and ease overcrowding at detention centers.

The Guardian reported that at least three hotels housing some of the 8,000 Afghans will be open to small-boat arrivals.

The issue is complicated further by the fact that some of those arriving by boat are of Afghan origin, including people who were accepted by the UK’s official relocation scheme for Afghanistan.

Labour Party councilor, Peymana Assad, said: “Afghans are now at risk of homelessness come the eviction date and, what is worse, is that those coming on the small boats are eligible Afghan refugees or already have Arap (Afghan relocations and assistance policy) acceptance letters.

“The government’s continued refusal to provide safe routes for asylum for Afghans like they did for Ukraine is what is driving vulnerable Afghans onto boats. What they are doing is effectively pitting Afghan refugees against Afghan refugees.”

Other critics of the move have raised concerns that the evictions would lead to a misconception that the Afghan refugees had arrived in the UK illegally.

Conservative Friends of Afghanistan director, Shabnam Nasimi, said: “It is clear that the government is trying to find a way to deal with the small-boat crisis. But this response is wrong and adds to the misconception that people who were invited here from Afghanistan are here illegally.”

Local councils throughout the country have warned that many of the Afghans, if evicted, could be made homeless because of Britain’s housing crisis.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK and it is not in their best interests to be living in hotel accommodation for months or years on end.

“That is why we have announced a plan, backed by £285 million ($368 million) of new funding, to speed up the resettlement of Afghan nationals into long-term homes.

“Extensive government support is available, and we will continue to do all we can to help Afghan families as they rebuild their lives here.”

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11

Tony Blair warned over dirty bomb attack against UK days after 9/11
  • Ex-defense secretary sent letter to PM urging govt to prepare for ‘likely’ WMD strike
  • Ex-PM Margaret Thatcher praised Blair for standing by US
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair was warned in the wake of 9/11 that the UK could suffer a terrorism incident “even more appalling” than the World Trade Center attack, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Newly declassified documents show that Blair was warned in a letter by former Defense Secretary John Stanley that terrorists would likely use a dirty bomb to target Britain.

Stanley, who served under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, said the government should act on the assumption that one or more British cities would be hit by weapons of mass destruction “in the near and foreseeable future,” The Times reported.

“I don’t need to tell you that if terrorist organizations succeed in using nuclear, chemical or biological WMDs in urban areas the number of deaths, the length of time it will take huge numbers of people to die, and the degree of excruciating pain suffered by the victims will all be vastly, vastly greater than anything we have witnessed in New York or Washington this week,” he added in the letter, which was sent days after 9/11.

Stanley told Blair that it “was not in the national security interest” to publicize the warning, with the matter kept secret within the government.

Though Blair immediately boosted precautionary measures at airports and government buildings across the UK after 9/11, Stanley said authorities should focus on measures to deal with WMDs, including stockpiling vaccines and anti-radiation supplies.

Stanley also proposed expanded government surveillance of potential terrorists, and the easing of detention regulations.

The series of declassified letters also reveal Blair’s reluctance to move against the coalition that was set up in the wake of 9/11 by launching an immediate invasion of Iraq.

The 2001 anthrax attacks in the US, which took place shortly after 9/11, proved another point of controversy.

At the time, the attacks were suspected to have been carried out based on similar motives to the World Trade Center strike, either by Al-Qaeda or Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, though seven years later a senior US microbiologist was named the sole perpetrator. Privately, however, Blair questioned whether the anthrax had been produced in Iraq.

Jonathan Powell, Blair’s chief of staff, said in a memo: “We had to be careful about throwing around allegations. He (Blair) would not be opposed to dealing with Saddam Hussein in due course.

“But we should not undermine the coalition by rushing into taking on Iraq now. The Muslim world was very fragile and we would probably lose France and Germany as well.”

The letters also show correspondence between Thatcher and Blair, with the former praising the latter over his support for the US in the wake of 9/11, The Guardian reported.

In one handwritten note from April 4, 2002, Thatcher said: “You will have found, as I did, that just as one international crisis subsides, another soon threatens.

“I greatly admire the resolve you are showing. You have ensured that Britain is known as a staunch defender of liberty, and as a loyal ally of America. That is the very best reputation our country can have.”

Stanley’s concerns over a potential deadly terrorist attack on Britain appeared to have been taken seriously by the Blair government, with actions taken behind the scenes to boost anti-terrorism measures.

But the changes were often made in secret, said David Omand, former security and intelligence coordinator in the Cabinet, due to concerns that the government could “put people in fear.”

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain

India’s Yamuna river laps walls of Taj Mahal after heavy rain
  • River flowing alongside Taj Mahal rose to 152 meters on Tuesday, well above warning level for potential danger
  • Last time the river reached walls of the monument, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, was 45 years ago in 1978
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

AGRA: A river that runs through the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has risen to lap the compound walls of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra city, causing concern about damage to the 17th-century white marble monument.

The water level of the Yamuna river has increased over the last few days after unusually heavy rain in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, which has received 108 percent of its normal rainfall since the four-month monsoon season began on June 1.

According to India’s Central Water Commission (CWC), the portion of the river flowing alongside the Taj Mahal rose to 152 meters (499 feet) late on Tuesday, well above the warning level for potential danger of 151.4 meters. The level considered dangerous is 152.4 meters.

Local media outlets reported that the last time the river reached the walls of the monument, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his queen Mumtaz Mahal, was 45 years ago, in 1978.

CWC data also indicates that its station near the monument recorded the river’s highest flood level that year at 154.76 meters.

Visuals from the area on Tuesday showed the red sandstone boundary wall of the Taj Mahal surrounded by muddy water, with pieces of garbage floating in it, the mausoleum itself looming over the scene, untouched by the river.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees the Taj Mahal along with several other monuments in the country, said there was “no serious concern” about the monument at present.

“If it rains more, or the water stays this high for some days, we will need to assess the situation again,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintendent archaeologist with ASI.

Tourists walk inside the historic Taj Mahal as the Yamuna river overflows following heavy rains, in Agra, India, on July 18, 2023 (REUTERS)

Several other monuments and gardens located in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal, closer to the banks of the Yamuna, however, “have been submerged” and damaged, he said.

These include the tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often called “baby Taj,” which dates back to the 1600s, and Mehtab Bagh, also from the same period, whose structure has been damaged and garden area — currently under water — completely destroyed.

Tourists from around the world continued to stream in through the gates of the Taj Mahal on Tuesday evening, undeterred by the rising water levels.

“It is crazy to see the water go up so much, but to see the Taj Mahal was beautiful,” said Mathew Kreton, 20, a student from Lucerne, Switzerland.

A man takes a picture of the historic Taj Mahal as the Yamuna River overflows following heavy rains, in Agra, India, on July 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

Local residents were more concerned, fearing the river would eventually invade their homes.

“We have kept our belongings on top so that they do not float away. Along with that we are staying on alert,” said Sundar Dubey, 49, who lives near the temple.

The swollen Yamuna River rises to the periphery of the Taj Mahal, the first time in 45 years, in Agra, India, on July 19, 2023. (AP)

 

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks

UN Security Council meets for first time on AI risks
  • China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun described AI as a “double-edged sword” and said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the UN on establishing guiding principles for AI
Updated 19 July 2023
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council held its first meeting on artificial intelligence on Tuesday where China said the technology should not become a “runaway horse” and the United States warned against its use to censor or repress people.
Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who chaired the meeting under Britain’s July presidency of the body, said AI will “fundamentally alter every aspect of human life.”
“We urgently need to shape the global governance of transformative technologies because AI knows no borders,” he added after saying that AI could help address climate change and boost economies. But he also warned that the technology fuels disinformation and could aid both state and non-state actors in a quest for weapons.
The 15-member council was briefed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of high-profile AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.
“Both military and non-military applications of AI could have very serious consequences for global peace and security,” Guterres said.
Guterres backs calls by some states for the creation of a new UN body “to support collective efforts to govern this extraordinary technology,” modeled on the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun described AI as a “double-edged sword” and said Beijing supports a central coordinating role of the UN on establishing guiding principles for AI.
“Whether it is good or bad, good or evil, depends on how mankind utilizes it, regulates it and how we balance scientific development with security,” Zhang said, adding that there should be a focus on people and AI for good to regulate development and to “prevent this technology from becoming a runaway horse.”
Deputy US Ambassador to the UN, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, also said there was a need for countries to also work together on AI and other emerging technologies to address human rights risks that threaten to undermine peace and security.
“No member states should use AI to censor, constrain, repress or disempower people,” he told the council.
Russia questioned whether the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, should be discussing AI.
“What is necessary is a professional, scientific, expertise-based discussion that can take several years and this discussion is already underway at specialized platforms,” said Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Russia in new threat to attack grain ships

Russia in new threat to attack grain ships
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Russia in new threat to attack grain ships

Russia in new threat to attack grain ships
  • The Black Sea grain export deal brokered a year ago by Turkiye and the United Nations was one of the only diplomatic successes of the war
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Russia issued a veiled threat on Monday to attack grain cargo ships in the Black Sea, a day after refusing to extend a key agreement allowing safe passage for vessels from Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine’s Black Sea ports were blockaded by Russian warships after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 until the agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkiye and signed in July 2022, allowed critical grain shipments to restart.

The Kremlin quit the deal on Monday, after months of complaining that elements of the agreement allowing the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been honored.

Ukraine is the world’s biggest exporter of sunflower oil and a major producer of wheat, corn and barley, and a halt to supplies would have a devastating effect on global food security. The deal enabled the shipment of more than 32 million tons of Ukrainian grain over the past year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to keep exporting grain via the Black Sea despite Russia’s exit. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the decision to quit the agreement meant Russia would lift “safe navigation guarantees” for cargo ships.

And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Without appropriate security guarantees, certain risks arise in the Black Sea.” If a new arrangement to allow for exports were “formalized without Russia, then these risks should be taken into account,” he said.

Already, Russia launched an overnight attack on Odesa, home to the maritime terminals central to the export deal. Russian forces struck “facilities where terrorist acts against Russia had been prepared using unmanned boats,” the defense ministry said.

Kyiv’s military said it had destroyed six Kalibr missiles and 21 Iran-built attack drones, but that port facilities were damaged in the assault. “Unfortunately, the debris of the downed missiles and the blast wave from the downing damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several private homes,” Ukraine’s military southern command said.

Russia’s decision to quit the grain accord was a “huge mistake,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting of European, Latin American and Caribbean leaders in Brussels. Russian President Vladimir Putin had “decided to weaponize food,” Macron said.

In New Delhi, several G20 members condemned Russia’s move to quit the agreement, India’s finance minister said, as concerns rise in poorer countries over a rise in food prices.

“Several members condemned it and said it shouldn’t have happened ... passing through the Black Sea shouldn’t have been stopped or suspended,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

However, the two-day G20 summit was unable to issue a final communique condemning the war in Ukraine because of dissent by Russia and China.

Tory politician’s call for UK to engage with Taliban widely criticized

Tory politician’s call for UK to engage with Taliban widely criticized
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Tory politician’s call for UK to engage with Taliban widely criticized

Tory politician’s call for UK to engage with Taliban widely criticized
  • Tobias Ellwood says British authorities should ‘rethink and reengage’ with the regime in Afghanistan and argues that it has achieved a peace in the country ‘not seen since the 1970s’
  • Critics, including some from his own party, said he was ignoring the plight of Afghan women, journalists and activists, who reportedly have been imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The chair of the UK Parliament’s Defence Select Committee has been criticized by fellow Conservative politicians, a Labour Party candidate and Afghan activists for suggesting that British authorities should establish diplomatic ties with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

In a two-minute video posted on Twitter on Monday, MP Tobias Ellwood said the UK should “rethink and reengage” with the Taliban, and argued the regime had achieved a peace “not seen since the 1970s.”

The “first step” for the UK should be to reopen its embassy in the country, he added, and the second is for Westminster to “get real,” because otherwise the future for Afghanistan “could be war again or life as a Chinese vassal.”

However, critics said Ellwood was ignoring the plight of women in the country, whose freedoms and rights have been greatly restricted, along with that of journalists and activists, who reportedly have been imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban.

“Last night, following a visit to Afghanistan, (Ellwood) posted an utterly bizarre video lauding the Taliban’s management of the country — something which was described by a fellow member of the Defence Committee to me, barely an hour ago, as a ‘wish you were here’ video,” Conservative politician Mark Francois, who is also a member of the committee, told the House of Commons.

“He made no mention of the fact that the Taliban was still attempting to identify and kill Afghan citizens who helped our armed forces, and also makes no specific mention of the fact that young girls in Afghanistan don’t even have the right to go to school under that government.

“I wish to make plain, on behalf of the committee, that he was speaking for himself even though he used the title as chairman of the committee in a number of associated articles. Not in our name.”

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith described the video as “not a very welcome statement,” The Independent reported.

Tom Hayes, the opposition Labour Party’s prospective candidate for Ellwood’s Bournemouth East constituency, said “the clock is being turned back” on progress in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime and added: “It is deeply concerning that any British MP, let alone the chair of the Defence Select Committee, should be doing PR for a brutal, medieval dictatorship that oppresses women, restricts press freedoms and attacks civil and political rights.

“Girls are banned from attending secondary schools. Women are banned from attending and teaching at universities. Women are prevented from working.

“When the current MP talks about advocating the importance of reestablishing diplomatic ties with the Taliban, I’d love to know how much engagement he has had with the girls and the women who are being treated not as second-class citizens but as fourth-class citizens.”

Shaharzad Akbar, an Afghan human rights activist and chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “I guess critical-thinking skills are not a requirement for MPs. It is past time for visiting officials to talk to women, to detained and tortured journalists and activists, to members of marginalized groups when they visit Afghanistan, and to not deny the ongoing ‘gender apartheid.’”

In a message posted on Twitter, Zehra Zaidi, an Afghan activist and lawyer, wrote: “Were Afghan women spoken to before the trip to Afghanistan and did they engage with women whilst there? This video comes across as promotional material for the de facto authority. Women are erased from public life.”

Ellwood defended his comments, saying he was “far from being a Taliban appeaser” but that during his recent visit to Afghanistan he had to “grapple with the harsh reality of the West’s strategic missteps.”

