Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 

RIYADH: Future pilots in Saudi Arabia will soon develop their flying skills in an immersive training environment, with Riyadh Air planning to build its first simulator center at Prince Sultan University.

The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with the university on Wednesday to build a facility that trains aspiring pilots to fly Riyadh Air.

“We believe that investing in the future of the aviation industry is vital for the joint success and growth of Riyadh Air and the Kingdom,” said Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, in a statement.

The airline will work closely with the university to build a graduate program for future pilots.

The two parties will also collaborate on short-term programs, including vocational training for cabin crew, ground crew and other management positions in finance, legal, IT, human resources and project management.

“Our collaboration with Prince Sultan University marks another step in Riyadh Air’s efforts to offer unique learning platforms for local youth as they look to choose and develop their careers,” Bellew added.

He added: “This program aims to create more jobs within Saudi Arabia, ensure sustainability, and qualify Saudi youth by launching initiatives that enable them to join the job market and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the sector.”

The MoU was signed at the Prince Sultan University campus in Riyadh.

“The collaboration between our university and Riyadh Air comes from a mutual interest and care for the development and enrichment of the students who are interested in careers in the aviation sector,” said PSU President Ahmed Yamani.

“Prince Sultan University prides itself on its graduate students that study at our university, which is ranked first Kingdom-wide in regard to employment after graduation,” Yamani added.

Launched in March, Riyadh Air is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund and is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to unlock the potential of its aviation sector.

In June, the airline finalized a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to propel its upcoming fleet, with the agreement also including spare engines and a TrueChoice services package.

The deal follows the Saudi airline’s wide-body order for 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.