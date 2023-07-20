You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 

Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 

Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 
September Brent futures climbed 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $79.52 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95q7d

Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 

Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as a lower-than-expected drop in US crude inventories and a potentially weaker demand outlook kept investors cautious. 

September Brent futures climbed 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $79.52 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. Saudi time, while August US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to hit $75.40 a barrel. 

US crude stocks fall in latest week on exports: EIA 

US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilization, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

Sales of crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves ended in the last week of June, tightening the market for crude oil globally. 

Inventories at the critical Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub, drew down 2.9 million barrels in the week ending July 14, EIA said, as net US crude exports rose by 1.67 million barrels per day to 3.81 million bpd. 

Crude inventories fell by 708,000 barrels in the last week to 457.4 million, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 2.4 million barrels, the EIA data showed. 

Refinery utilization rates rose by six-tenths of a percentage point in the week, while refinery crude runs were down by 74,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. 

Fuel stocks drew or remained stagnant week on week amid stronger demand for gasoline and distillate fuels. 

Gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, rose by about 100,000 bpd while distillate product supplied jumped by about 700,000 barrels per day, the EIA data showed. 

US gasoline stocks fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week to 218.4 million barrels, the EIA said, while distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by only 14,000 barrels in the week to 118.2 million barrels. 

China’s June imports of Russian crude jump to record 2.56m bpd 

China’s imports of crude oil from Russia hit an all-time high in June, Chinese government data showed on Thursday, with refiners continuing to snap up discounted Russian ESPO even as discounts against international benchmarks narrow. 

Arrivals from Russia totaled 10.50 million tons in June, or 2.56 million bpd, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. 

Shipments from Saudi Arabia, which has in recent months been China’s second largest crude supplier, totaled 7.92 million tons last month, equivalent to 1.93 million bpd. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: oil updates

Related

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Saudi ministers visit world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier in Jeddah 

Saudi ministers visit world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier in Jeddah 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi ministers visit world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier in Jeddah 

Saudi ministers visit world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier in Jeddah 
  • Ministers briefed on the innovative technologies used by Japanese manufacturer in building Suiso Frontier
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has visited the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier ship at Jeddah Islamic Port, accompanied by the Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

The ministers were briefed on the innovative technologies that were used by Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries in building the carrier Suiso Frontier, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has focused on hydrogen production as part of its plans to become global leader in the clean hydrogen production and export sector.

During the recent visit of the Japanese prime minister to the Kingdom, the two countries signed an agreement to work closer together to help their countries achieve their net-zero goals.

Suiso Frontier helped Kawasaki Heavy Industries complete the first hydrogen shipment transportation in the world, from Australia to Japan, in February 2022.
 

Topics: Saudi-Japan ties clean hydrogen

Related

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Business & Economy
Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
UAE, Japan sign agreements expanding on historic ties
Middle-East
UAE, Japan sign agreements expanding on historic ties

China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan

China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan

China rolls over $600m loan to Pakistan
  • This was in addition to over $5 billion that China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months
  • Some $3 billion in support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped steady Pakistani economy as IMF gave $3 billion bailout
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: China has rolled over a $600 million loan to Pakistan, helping to shore up the South Asian country’s foreign exchange reserves on the back of an International Monetary Fund deal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. 

This was in addition to over $5 billion in loans that longtime ally China has rolled over for Pakistan in the last three months, Sharif said last week, helping Pakistan avert a default as negotiations to secure the IMF bailout dragged on.

Pakistan secured a last-gasp $3 billion IMF bailout on June 30, which later disbursed an initial upfront instalment of about $1.2 billion.

A further $3 billion of financial support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE after the IMF pact has helped steady the Pakistani economy, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan’s central bank said on Tuesday the current account recorded a surplus of $334 million in June.

Topics: China Pakistan

Related

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 billion in Pakistani central bank before IMF bailout — defense minister  video
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 billion in Pakistani central bank before IMF bailout — defense minister 

Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  

Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  

Saudi Arabia issues 34 new mining licenses in May  
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to promote greater private participation in the mining sector, Saudi Arabia issued 34 new licenses in May, as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan. 

According to the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource, the permits include 20 for exploration, followed by 13 for the building material industry. It also issued one license for mining and small mine exploitation.  

This comes after the ministry issued 55 licenses in April, up from the 27 handed out in March and 18 in February.  

The report stated that the total number of permits in the mining industry currently stands at 2,365, headed by 1,475 licenses for building materials quarries and 644 for exploration. This also includes mining and small mine exploitation which hold 182 licenses, while 36 permits are given for reconnaissance activities.  

The ministry’s total count also includes 28 licenses which are issued for the surplus mineral ores.  

In terms of regions, Riyadh topped the list in acquiring the largest number of mining licenses with 587 permits, followed by Makkah with 384. The Eastern province received 376 permits while Madinah accounted for 264 licenses.  

The ministry further reported that Asir issued 214 permits, Tabuk 154, Al-Qasim 89, Jazan 81 and Hail 69 in May.  

On the other hand, the number of permits Najran gave stood at 54, while Al-Baha gave out 39. The Northern Borders and Al-Jawf issued 27 each.  

In accordance with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Industry Development and Logistics Program, the ministry has been strongly exploring opportunities to safeguard the mining industry and increase its value.     

Furthermore, the Kingdom is on pace to make mining the third pillar of its economy and is working to fully utilize the approximately 5,300 sites of mineral resources, which are estimated to be worth SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).  

During the Future Minerals Forum held in January in Riyadh, the Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih talked about how Saudi Arabia is becoming the perfect destination for companies to come and operate in the mining sector.  

“Saudi Arabia has brought together all of the necessary enablers in the mining sector. We have the energy solution, we have the location, we have the financing, and we have the best-in-class regulations across the world,” Al-Falih said at that time. 

Topics: mining industry Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 

Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 

Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Future pilots in Saudi Arabia will soon develop their flying skills in an immersive training environment, with Riyadh Air planning to build its first simulator center at Prince Sultan University. 

The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with the university on Wednesday to build a facility that trains aspiring pilots to fly Riyadh Air. 

“We believe that investing in the future of the aviation industry is vital for the joint success and growth of Riyadh Air and the Kingdom,” said Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, in a statement. 

The airline will work closely with the university to build a graduate program for future pilots. 

The two parties will also collaborate on short-term programs, including vocational training for cabin crew, ground crew and other management positions in finance, legal, IT, human resources and project management. 

“Our collaboration with Prince Sultan University marks another step in Riyadh Air’s efforts to offer unique learning platforms for local youth as they look to choose and develop their careers,” Bellew added. 

He added: “This program aims to create more jobs within Saudi Arabia, ensure sustainability, and qualify Saudi youth by launching initiatives that enable them to join the job market and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the sector.” 

The MoU was signed at the Prince Sultan University campus in Riyadh. 

“The collaboration between our university and Riyadh Air comes from a mutual interest and care for the development and enrichment of the students who are interested in careers in the aviation sector,” said PSU President Ahmed Yamani. 

“Prince Sultan University prides itself on its graduate students that study at our university, which is ranked first Kingdom-wide in regard to employment after graduation,” Yamani added. 

Launched in March, Riyadh Air is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund and is part of the Kingdom’s strategy to unlock the potential of its aviation sector. 

In June, the airline finalized a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to propel its upcoming fleet, with the agreement also including spare engines and a TrueChoice services package.

The deal follows the Saudi airline’s wide-body order for 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Topics: Riyadh Air Prince Sultan University (PSU) Aviation industry

Related

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant technological move aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies downstream, Aramco has partnered with OQ Technology, a global 5G internet-of-things network operator, to concentrate on automation and satellite IoT connectivity for the oil giant's remote site infrastructures. 

Satellite IoT networks are gaining acceptance as they can deliver low-cost connectivity to IoT devices directly from space, using low power. As opposed to terrestrial networks that provide coverage to around 15-20 percent of the planet’s surface, satellite networks can cover nearly all of the surface, allowing users to reach isolated or inaccessible areas. 

The deal will see OQ Technology expand its Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT services and solutions for connecting Aramco's Intelligent Integrated Node, an innovative automation infrastructure technology developed by MOXA Inc.   

Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT is a network infrastructure that combines the technology of fifth-generation wireless communication with satellites placed in low Earth orbit. These satellites are part of a constellation that works together to provide global coverage and enable high-speed, low-latency connectivity. 

The synergy will bring together the functions of controlling instruments, monitoring systems, and edge computing into one reliable device.  

“Integrating 5G IoT and IIN technologies will increase operational efficiencies downstream, reduce raw material consumption, and minimize personnel travel to remote sites, contributing to a more efficient green economy — a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision,” Omar Qaise, founder and CEO at OQ, said. 

He added that the MoU will further advance the technological cooperation between Aramco and OQ. 

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of IoT technology in applications, personal products, safety, security and surveillance. It will also enhance progress in fire protection, automotive, healthcare, intelligent defense, and other industries in the Kingdom and globally, as per the press release.  

The parties aim to work together to create an integrated package that combines both technologies to promote the solution in the network manufacturing value chain in the oil and gas sector.  

Notably, Aramco and MOXA’s IIN technology has received the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors award and the 2020 International Society of Automation Excellence-In-Innovation award.  

In September 2022, Aramco’s venture arm Wa’ed Ventures co-led OQ’s €13 million ($13.5 million) series A funding round. 

Topics: Aramco Internet of Things

Related

Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA
Corporate News
Ericsson, stc to explore cloud RAN, 5G deployment in KSA

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 
Oil Updates — crude steady on lower US stocks 
Cricket fever set to engulf Canada with Global T20 start
Cricket fever set to engulf Canada with Global T20 start
Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Khaled Al-Shehhi, Hazza Farhan scoop gold as UAE leads medal table at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
New Saudi Pro League Director of Football Michael Emenalo attracted by ‘audacity’ of Kingdom’s project
New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez
New strategy will improve SPL amid ‘spectacular interest’ globally, says interim CEO Saad Allazeez

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.