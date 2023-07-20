You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
Bangladeshi villager, a victim of illegal organ trade, shows the scars from his illegal kidney removal operation in 2015. Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 people accused of trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbjhu

Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade

Indonesia arrests 12 for human trafficking in illegal organ trade
  • The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia's human trafficking law
  • They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 people including a policeman and an immigration officer accused of trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law and face a maximum 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah ($40,040) if convicted.
They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery, said Hengki Haryadi, director of the criminal investigation unit at Jakarta Police.
The victims were promised 135 million rupiah ($9,009) each.
“The victims agreed to sell their organs because they needed money. Most of them lost their jobs during the pandemic,” Hengki told reporters.
Indonesia is no stranger to human trafficking, mainly for labor and often through debt-based coercion.
In 2019, authorities arrested eight people over what was the country’s biggest-ever human trafficking bust, with about 1,200 victims taken abroad as domestic workers.

Topics: Indonesia human trafficking human organs

Related

Pakistan police bust organ trafficking ring
Pakistan
Pakistan police bust organ trafficking ring
Organ trafficking ‘booming’ in Lebanon as desperate Syrians sell kidneys, eyes
Middle-East
Organ trafficking ‘booming’ in Lebanon as desperate Syrians sell kidneys, eyes

EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions

EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions

EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions
  • Turkiye’s accession to EU stalled since 2016 over concerns about human rights violations and respect for the rule of law
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers agreed on Thursday that the bloc should re-engage with Turkiye, but set some conditions and did not endorse Ankara’s calls to revive its moribund membership bid.
Turkiye has been an official candidate to join the EU for 24 years, but accession talks have stalled since 2016 over the bloc’s concerns about human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.
But on July 10, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, called for a re-opening of Ankara’s accession talks, linking the idea to Turkiye’s approval of Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance.
“We discussed how to re-engage with Turkiye,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a press conference after a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels.
“We are convinced there is a reciprocal interest to develop a stronger relationship between Turkiye and the European Union.”
But he noted the EU wanted Turkiye to show movement too, especially on the issue of EU member Cyprus, the northern part of which was invaded by Turkiye in 1974 and has since been under occupation.
“Solving the Cyprus issue in line with the relevant United Nations resolutions will be key in this re-engagement with Turkiye,” Borrell said.
“Also, upholding fundamental freedoms and values as defined by the European Convention of Human Rights, of which Ankara is part of, will be essential.”
Ankara expects concrete progress from the EU on issues such as visa-free travel, as well as closing some chapters in the EU accession process, a senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier this month, adding that the West needed to support Turkiye in its financial needs.

Topics: European Union (EU) Turkiye

Related

EU, Turkey clinch deal to send back migrants
World
EU, Turkey clinch deal to send back migrants
EU envoy paraglides off Gaza to show freedom ‘is the way forward’
Middle-East
EU envoy paraglides off Gaza to show freedom ‘is the way forward’

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
  • The country has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius
  • As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Spain had to resort to all available gas plants to cope with growing electricity demand triggered by the scorching temperatures in recent days, industry association Sedigas said on Thursday.
The country, like many others, has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up.
On Tuesday, when these plants produced around 30 percent of the overall electricity, “the system operator had to resort to all available natural gas production units to be able to meet the demand,” Sedigas said.
These plants, known as combined cycle power plants, play an important role in particular in the early hours of the night, at around 10 p.m., when demand is still high but the contribution of solar plants is minimal.
Between June 1 and July 19, Natural gas plants produced around 22 percent of the country’s electricity, Sedigas said. Last year, these pants produced almost a fourth of the country’s electricity.
El Corte Inglés, one of Spain’s largest department store chains, said earlier this week that sales of air conditioning units had jumped, as had interest in cooling pads for pets.

Topics: Spain heatwave

Related

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
World
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
World
Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
  • Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law”
  • Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable”
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

TALLINN: Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday.
According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which has been held behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. If the court finds Navalny guilty, it will be his fifth criminal conviction, all of which have been widely seen as a deliberate strategy by the Kremlin to silence its ardent opponent.
In his closing statement released Thursday by his team, Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law.” Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable. The case of that person is hopeless.”
Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
The politician is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. He has spent months in a tiny one-person cell, also called a “punishment cell,” for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison clothes, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
Navalny’s allies have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance and voiced concern about his health.
The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.
One of his associates — Daniel Kholodny — was relocated from a different prison to face trial alongside him. The prosecution has asked to sentence Kholodny to 10 years in prison.
The trial against the two began a month ago and went along swiftly by Russian standards, where people often spend months, if not years, awaiting for their verdict. It was unusually shielded from public attention and Navalny’s lawyers haven’t offered any comments on the proceedings.
Navalny, in his sardonic social media posts, occasionally offered a glimpse of what was going on with his case. In one such post, the politician revealed that a song by a popular Russian rapper praising him was listed as evidence in the case files, and claimed that he made the judge and bailiffs laugh out loud as the song was read out during a court hearing. In another, he said that the case files linked him to US mogul Warren Buffet.
Another insight into the trial came from three other prominent imprisoned dissidents: Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov — they all have revealed in recent weeks that they testified in the trial in Navalny’s favor.
In social media statements from behind bars, the three described Navalny as in good spirits and cheerful. Kara-Murza said the trial was “Kafkaesque.” Gorinov said he exchanged jokes with Navalny about similar treatment they both face while in prison. Yashin recalled how Navalny himself was asking him questions during Yashin’s testimony at the hearing, challenging the accusations levelled against him.
In his closing statement, Navalny once again described the trial against him as unjust and referred to the recent short-lived armed rebellion by the fighters of Russia’s private military company Wagner, after which their chief and the leader of the mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walked free, even though a number of Russian soldiers were killed by his troops.
“Those who were declared traitors to their Motherland and betrayers, in the morning killed several Russian army officers as the entire Russia watched in astonishment, and by lunch agreed on something with someone and went home,” Navalny said.
“Thus, law and justice in Russia were once again put in their place. And that place is not prestigious. One sure can’t find them in court,” the politician said.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

Related

Police officers detain a demonstrator in Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP)
World
Russian police arrest more than 100 Navalny supporters -group
Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
Offbeat
Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
  • "These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russian attacks on military infrastructure overnight near the Black Sea port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa in southern Ukraine.
“These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” Guterres said in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Related

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
Russia in new threat to attack grain ships
World
Russia in new threat to attack grain ships

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
  • IAEA experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

VIENNA: Russia has still not let the UN nuclear watchdog’s team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant’s reactors, the agency said on Thursday as it follows up on Ukrainian accusations of foul play.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IAEA Zaporizhzhia

Related

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
World
Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

Latest updates

Jeddah to host major humanitarian forum
Jeddah to host major humanitarian forum
New cable car is a big hit with tourists in Jordan’s northern forest city
New cable car is a big hit with tourists in Jordan’s northern forest city
EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions
EU ready to re-engage with Turkiye, but sets conditions
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Mauritania’s president
Saudi crown prince receives letter from Mauritania’s president
Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.