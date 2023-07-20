You are here

UAE's ADQ signs MoU worth $11.5bn with Turkish agencies to revive economy

UAE’s ADQ signs MoU worth $11.5bn with Turkish agencies to revive economy
Abu Dhabi’s investment firm ADQ signed a deal with Turkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance to issue earthquake relief financing bonds worth $8.5 billion. (Reuters))
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s ADQ signs MoU worth $11.5bn with Turkish agencies to revive economy

UAE’s ADQ signs MoU worth $11.5bn with Turkish agencies to revive economy
Updated 1 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye is set to benefit from $11.5 billion worth of financing deals with the UAE as government agencies from both countries signed two memorandums of understanding to help with earthquake relief work and boost trade ties.

Abu Dhabi’s investment firm ADQ signed a deal with Turkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance to issue earthquake relief financing bonds worth $8.5 billion.

The agreement will pave the way for financing reconstruction works in southern and central Turkiye, severely hit by twin earthquakes earlier this year. 

The MoU was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Mohamed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, the UAE’s investment minister, who is also ADQ’s managing director and CEO.

According to a press release, the financing will focus on projects related to developing residential units for people displaced by the earthquake.

In a separate deal, ADQ signed an MoU with the Export Credit Bank of Turkiye, worth up to $3 billion, to extend credit financing facilities to Turkish firms with plans to export goods and services to the UAE and other markets.

The MoUs were signed during Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s official visit to the UAE earlier this week. The visit saw both countries signing several agreements worth $50 billion to diversify the framework of the UAE-Turkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

In a bid to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the UAE and Turkiye earlier this year signed the CEPA to cut 93 percent of tariffs on non-oil trade and increase bilateral trade from $19 billion to $40 billion in five years. 

The CEPA is also expected to generate 25,000 jobs in the UAE, while Turkiye will have 100,000 new vacancies.

Turkiye is one of the UAE’s largest trading partners, with non-oil intra-trade between the nations from 2013 to 2022 amounting to more than $103 billion, according to the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

This includes $56 billion in imports, about $35 billion in exports and more than $12 billion in re-exports.  

Among the other recent agreements, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and the Turkish Petroleum Corporation entered into a strategic collaboration in export credit financing between ADQ and Turkish Eximbank, WAM reported.

Topics: ADQ Turkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index rises slightly to close at 11,755

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises slightly to close at 11,755
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises slightly to close at 11,755

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises slightly to close at 11,755
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadwul All Share Index rose slightly on Thursday, as it went up by 3.31 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 11,755.94 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.82 billion ($1.55 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 140 retreated.  

While the parallel market Nomu increased by 187.74 points to 23,277.40, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down 0.16 percent to close at 1548.10.  

The top performer of the day on the main index was Elm Co., as its share price soared 5.27 percent to SR691. 

The second gainer of the day was Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., whose share price rose 3.52 percent to SR159. 

Other better-performing stocks were Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Saudi Ground Services Co., whose share prices surged 3.07 percent and 2.95 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., whose share price dropped 5.56 percent to SR0.17. 

It was followed by Naqi Water Co., whose share price fell 4.49 percent to SR78.70. 

Other worse-performing stocks were Saudi Reinsurance Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices declined 4.06 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively. 

Future Care Trading Co. was the top gainer in the parallel market, as its share price soared 8.94 percent to SR14.38.  

On the announcements front, Advanced Petrochemical Co. said that it narrowed its net profit by 62.41 percent to SR103 million in the first half of 2023 from SR274 million in the same period a year ago. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said its sales value and volume declined by 24 percent and 5 percent. 

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Saudi Advanced Industries Co. Its net profit increased 84.99 percent to SR50.54 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.  

The company said the rise in profit was fueled by an increase in unrealized gains from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and an increase in dividends earned.

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds decrease to $111.3bn in May   

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds decrease to $111.3bn in May   
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds decrease to $111.3bn in May   

Saudi holdings of US treasury bonds decrease to $111.3bn in May   
Updated 27 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US treasury bonds decreased by 1.76 percent, or $2 billion, month-on-month to reach $111.3 billion in May, the latest official data showed. 

This comes as the Kingdom’s holdings of the financial instruments stood at $113.3 billion during the month of April, according to the monthly report of the US Treasury. 

In May, Saudi Arabia’s investments in US treasury fixed-income securities were distributed among long-term bonds worth $99.4 billion, representing 89 percent of the total, the report showed. 

Meanwhile, the value of short-term bonds for the same month amounted to $11.9 billion, accounting for 11 percent.  

That said, the Kingdom maintained 18th place among the largest holders of US Treasuries in May.

UAE holdings 

The UAE’s holding of US treasury bonds also dropped by 1.7 percent, or 1.2 billion, month-on-month in May to reach $69 billion, the report noted. 

The country’s investments in US treasury fixed-income securities were distributed to $47.1 billion in long-term bonds in May, representing 68 percent of the total. 

Meanwhile, the value of short-term bonds for the same month amounted to $21.9 billion, accounting for 32 percent. 

Accordingly, the UAE fell to the 23rd place among the largest holders of US bonds in May, the report revealed. 

Overall performance 

Ssell-offs from China and Japan — as interest rates in the world’s largest economy continued to surge — led to foreign holdings of US treasuries falling in May.

The report showed that foreign holdings of US treasuries dropped to $7.52 trillion in May, down from $7.58 trillion in the previous month, slipping for the first time in four months. 

Despite this, treasuries owned by foreigners surged 1.6 percent compared to a year earlier. 

“What stands out is the big selling by Japan and China,” head of US rates strategy at TD Securities in New York Gennadiy Goldberg said, according to Reuters. 

“They drove the selling by foreign investors during the month, which overall made sense given the move higher in rates toward the second half of the month,” Goldberg added. 

Topics: US treasury bonds

China foreign trade surges 2.1% in H1, reaching record $2.81tn

China foreign trade surges 2.1% in H1, reaching record $2.81tn
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

China foreign trade surges 2.1% in H1, reaching record $2.81tn

China foreign trade surges 2.1% in H1, reaching record $2.81tn
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s total goods imports and exports surged 2.1 percent year on year in the first half of 2023 to reach 20.1 trillion Chinese yuan ($2.81 trillion), up from 19.8 trillion yuan in the same period of 2022. 

The is the first time the country’s trade in goods exceeded 20 trillion yuan in a six-month period, according to a Chinese news outlet citing data from the General Administration of Customs. 

The data indicated that exports grew by 3.7 percent year on year to reach 11.46 trillion yuan.

Commenting on the growth, GAC spokesperson Lyu Daliang said that China adhered to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, steadily promoted high-quality development and saw stable economic recovery and sustained growth, despite facing a complicated external environment. 

The country had 540,000 foreign trade companies with export and import records, marking a growth of 6.9 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. 

The general trade sector, on the other hand, recorded a higher growth rate compared to overall foreign trade.  

General trade accounted for 65.5 percent of the country’s total imports and exports, up 1.2 percentage points, mirroring the country’s continuous progress in improving independent industries. 

In the first half of 2023, China experienced a remarkable 61.6 percent year-on-year increase in the total export value of its three critical tech-intensive green products: solar batteries, lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles.  

These products collectively contributed 1.8 percentage points to the overall export growth during the same period, significantly driving the country’s green industry forward. 

China’s cross-border e-commerce sector also maintained good momentum during the first half of 2023 as the total value of imports and exports surged by 16 percent year on year, reaching 1.1 trillion yuan. 

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative route reached 6.89 trillion yuan in the first half of 2023, marking a significant 9.8 percent year-on-year growth.  

Notably, the Asian giant’s exports of auto parts, lithium-ion batteries, and parts of automatic data processing machines to these BRI countries grew by 39.3 percent, 34.3 percent, and 28.9 percent, respectively.

Topics: china trade General Administration of Customs

Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia's camel dairy industry 

Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry 

Public Investment Fund launches new firm to unlock potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has launched a new firm to explore opportunities in this sector.  

According to a press statement, Sawani Co. will work to enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development.  

The press release further noted that the new firm aims to become a leading producer of camel dairy products, supporting Saudi Arabia’s wider food and agriculture sector and helping to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

“Saudi Arabia has extensive experience and knowledge of the camel dairy industry and enormous potential to expand its operational capabilities and wider ecosystem,” said Majed Al-Assaf, head of consumer goods and retail in the Middle East and North Africa investments division at the Public Investment Fund.  

He added: “These factors represent a competitive advantage across the entire supply chain, which, alongside investment, will enable significant growth of the industry, and eventually lead to the export of camel dairy products, which have many nutritional benefits, to regional and global markets.”  

According to the press statement from PIF, Sawani Co. will work in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and will also implement a modernized operating system in the sector.  

The size of the Saudi camel dairy market hit $256 million in 2022, according to US-based Research and Markets. 

According to the firm, the camel dairy market in the Kingdom is expected to reach $353 million by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent during 2022-2028.

PIF has been making strategic investments in the food and agricultural sector over the past few years.  

In October 2022, the fund launched Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.  

In May last year, it unveiled Saudi Coffee Co. to promote the Kingdom’s coffee beans as a global product and will invest $320 million in the firm over the next 10 years.  

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) camel dairy

PIF signs MoU with Japanese power major JERA to develop green hydrogen projects

PIF signs MoU with Japanese power major JERA to develop green hydrogen projects
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

PIF signs MoU with Japanese power major JERA to develop green hydrogen projects

PIF signs MoU with Japanese power major JERA to develop green hydrogen projects
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at making Saudi Arabia a regional hub for clean energy, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese power generation company JERA Co. Inc. to develop green hydrogen projects and derivatives jointly. 

The deal will pave the way for both parties to undertake feasibility studies of such projects to cater to domestic and international markets, according to a press release.

JERA is Japan’s largest power generation company which operates across the entire supply chain, from fuel upstream and procurement to power generation.

The agreement is expected to further unlock synergies between the two companies by jointly leveraging the resources and capabilities in developing green hydrogen derivatives, including ammonia, the release added.

Moreover, the MoU will also expand business opportunities for both sides.

The PIF has been investing in green projects as the Kingdom aims to lead in addressing climate change. 

In October 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that Saudi Arabia would pledge to invest over $180 billion to support its sustainability targets. 

JERA, created through consolidating the fuel and thermal power departments of the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and the Chubu Electric Power Co., already has a regional presence, with a Middle East subsidiary established in the UAE in October 2021. 

Located in Dubai, JERA Middle East and Africa Management Co. Ltd. was set up to develop combined cycle power plants, large-scale renewable energy projects and green fuel production projects.

With existing gas-fired power and desalination projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, the company said it is actively pursuing new partnerships in the Middle East to expand its development of decarbonization projects.

It will also work with top companies in Japan and beyond to establish and expand supply chains for hydrogen and ammonia.

On the other hand, PIF is expanding its investments across sectors, including green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and waste management.

The move is part of its longer-term diversification strategy, actively developing projects that support the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s net-zero target. 

JERA’s deal with PIF follows another strategic collaboration agreement announced on Wednesday with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for cooperation in the clean hydrogen and ammonia fields.

Topics: PIF Public Investment Fund JERA Co. Inc. Green hydrogen

