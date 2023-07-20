You are here

Saudi Arabia to give Tunisia $500m as soft loan and grant

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.
The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri. (@MAAljadaan)
The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will give Tunisia $400 million as a soft loan and $100 million as a grant to support the north African country’s ailing economy, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The financial aid, given under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, consisted of a $400 million concessional loan deal and a memorandum of understanding linked to the grant.

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.

Al-Jadaan said the financial package formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the development and economies of Arab and Islamic countries.

“This will support the stability and prosperity of the Tunisian economy and will help pave the way for further financial support for Tunisia from regional and international financial institutions,” Al-Jadaan said on Twitter.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to work toward furthering cooperation with Tunisia on several fronts, and he noted that the Kingdom had provided the north African country’s public treasury with a $500 million cash loan in 2019.

The deal came as Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Ammar met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah, where the two discussed regional and international developments and the most prominent issues of common concern.

Saudi Arabia has looked to provide finance to a number of countries in recent months.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom deposited $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank in a move to help unlock $3 billion in bailout cash from the International Monetary Fund.

In June, the Saudi Fund for Development signed a development loan agreement worth $45 million with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno, for the construction of the Tertiary Hospital in the Belmopan Area Project.

The agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support sustainable development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States around the world.

Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 86 countries worldwide, making Belize the 87th country to receive funding for a development project following the signing of the deal.

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has completed its purchase of a 10 percent stake in China-based firm Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. for $3.4 billion.

The deal follows the signing of definitive strategic agreements by both companies on March 27, and represents the continued growth of Aramco’s downstream presence in China, according to a press release.

It includes the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude to the largest Chinese integrated refining and chemicals complex, which is owned by Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. 

The deal itself was struck through the Saudi company’s Netherlands-based subsidiary Aramco Overseas Co.

Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Al-Qahtani said: “Our strategic partnership with Rongsheng advances Aramco’s liquids to chemicals strategy while growing our presence in China and showcases our importance as a reliable supplier of crude oil. 

“This key acquisition is an important part of Aramco’s long-term growth strategy, expanding our presence in a vital market.”

Li Shuirong, chairman of Rongsheng, also welcomed the deal, and said: “The completion of this transaction marks the entry of Rongsheng and Aramco into a new era together, and also signifies an important step forward in Rongsheng's internationalization strategy.”

Rongsheng owns a 51 percent equity interest in ZPC, whose complex has the capacity to process 800,000 bpd of crude oil and produce 4.2 million tons of ethylene per year.

Aramco has been stepping up its presence in China, with the company’s CEO Amin Nasser saying in March the firm wants to be “an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals” for the Asian country.

Nasser made the comments during the China Development Forum held in Beijing, and added: “That’s why we are doubling down on China’s energy supply, including new lower carbon products, chemicals, and advanced materials, all supported by emissions reduction technologies.”

Other deals involving Aramco include a deal with China’s Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group to form a joint venture named Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., aimed at constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in the Asian giant’s Liaoning province.

The agreement — also signed in March — sees Aramco holding a 30 percent stake in HAPCO, and the Saudi firm will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex.

HOUSTON/BEIJING: Brent oil prices rose in Asian trading on Friday, as markets assessed the prospect of economic stimulus in China after weak economic data, falling inventories in the US and supply cuts from key producers, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 68 cents to $80.32 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 65 cents to $76.30 a barrel. 

Prices closed marginally higher on Thursday.

Brent was on track to close up 0.6 percent for the week, while WTI was set to tick up 1.2 percent, which would represent a fourth consecutive week of gains for both benchmarks.

China’s weak economic figures had kept a lid on prices through the week. The world’s second-biggest oil consumer this week posted disappointing growth in second-quarter gross domestic product, increasing the likelihood of the economy missing the government’s 5 percent annual growth target.

However, sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the central government would roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy.

Higher crude prices have come “on positive commentary on China stimulus and looked through impacts from the stronger US dollar index,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would formulate plans to stabilize growth in 10 sectors, as well as to increase support for private firms.

Supporting prices, recent data, including lower-than-expected inflation and moderating job growth, have convinced many investors and analysts the Federal Reserve’s expected July rate hike will be the last of its current tightening cycle.

Supply fundamentals have also provided support to market sentiment.

“Evidence of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia have been the trigger for the rebound in prices this month,” analysts from ANZ Bank said in a client note.

In early July, Riyadh said it would extend a voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day into August, while Moscow said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.

“That tightness in supply is already showing up in inventories,” ANZ noted.

US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilization, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad signed  a development loan agreement worth $10 million with Isacc Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

The agreement, signed at SFD headquarters in Riyadh, will involve the construction of business incubation centers across three islands in the Bahamas to support the growth of the tourism sector, signifying SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Since its operations began in 1975, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 88 countries. The signing on Thursday marks SFD’s first presence in the Bahamas, making the country the 89th to receive funding for a development project from the fund.

The loan will facilitate the creation of dedicated business incubation centers to support the development of new business projects. Specifically, these will accommodate 50 small businesses on Nassau Island, 25 on Exuma Island, and 25 on Grand Bahama Island.

 The centers being built will include onsite experiential tours, offsite excursions, retailers, and local food and beverage outlets, helping to nurture entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth in the Bahamas and wider region.

 The project is set to enhance the tourism sector in the Bahamas, create direct and indirect job opportunities, and contribute towards realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

“This agreement marks a significant step in our nation’s journey towards sustainable growth, with the support of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development,” said Cooper. “The upcoming business incubation centers will act as catalysts for our aspiring entrepreneurs and help to accelerate job creation and enhance our tourism sector. This partnership reflects a shared vision of prosperity and development.”

Al-Marshad said: “SFD is committed to promoting sustainable socio-economic development in developing nations and Small Island Developing States, while supporting the journey to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “This project promises to nurture entrepreneurship in the Bahamas and stimulate economic growth through the provision of new business and job opportunities in the tourism sector. The agreement further solidifies our commitment to achieving a shared, prosperous, and sustainable future for developing countries worldwide.”

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has concluded its first green bond issuance of $750 million, aiming to exclusively use the proceeds to fund renewable projects in developing and climate-vulnerable countries. 

The bond, sold through 10-year unsecured notes, was 5.6 times oversubscribed as Masdar currently holds an order book of $4.2 billion. 

In a press release, Masdar said the pricing was tightened 35 basis points between launch and final terms, with a final landing spread of 115 bps over US Treasuries and a coupon of 4.875 percent.

While 87.5 percent of the bonds were allocated to international investors, 12.5 percent were disbursed in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is vital to make finance more available, accessible and affordable for developing economies if we have any chance of meeting climate goals to supercharge sustainable development,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, in a statement.

Al-Jaber, who is also the chairman of Masdar and COP28 president-designate, added: “Ahead of the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference, we must champion initiatives that advance climate finance and decarbonization.”

He continued that by helping to provide funding toward green energy projects where they are needed, the issuance of Masdar’s green bonds will back these twin aims.

This move aligns with the firm’s green finance framework focusing on developing economies and climate-vulnerable countries in critical need of investments.

The issuance is part of a program to raise up to $3 billion of bonds to meet Masdar’s equity funding commitments on new green projects.

“We look forward to the involvement of many top-class investors in our journey toward delivering renewable energy and accelerating the net-zero transition around the globe,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, in the statement.

Masdar said the oversubscription of the debut green bond signals investor confidence in the firm’s financial strength along with its 17 years of sustainability credentials.

“We remain committed to maintaining a prudent approach to funding our ambitious growth plans, which includes maintaining our investment grade credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s,” highlighted Niall Hannigan, Masdar’s chief financial officer.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be utilized in solar, wind and renewable power transmission, among others.

“These projects will make a major contribution toward mitigating climate change, but they will also make a real difference to the local communities they serve,” explained Hannigan.

Established in 2006, Masdar plans to grow its renewable energy capacity to 100 gigawatts and green hydrogen production of 1 million tons per annum by 2030.

KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistani petroleum dealers on Thursday threatened to shut down petrol pumps from Saturday for an indefinite period in a bid to force the government to raise their margin.

Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Abdul Sami Khan announced to close all fuel stations across the country, starting 6 am from July 22.

“The prices of utilities, interest rates, and labor costs have doubled since the last year and these rising costs have eroded our income and profitability,” he said while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

“We have been demanding to increase our margin from Rs6 per liter to Rs11 at the current prices since it is not feasible for us to continue our business at this rate,” he added while pointing out the inflation rate that hit 38 percent in May this year.

Khan said the association of petroleum dealers was compelled to announce the shutdown since the government did not fulfill its commitment of raising the profit margin.

“The government back in 1999 had promised to increase dealers’ margin to five percent but we are drawing only 2.4 percent as of today,” he continued.

The PPDA chairman said fuel sales had also suffered due to an influx of petroleum products smuggled from neighboring Iran.

“The smuggling of Iranian diesel has tanked our sales by almost 30 percent,” he informed, adding that the association cancelled the licenses of 20 dealers who were involved in the sale of smuggled fuel.

Speaking at the press conference, Tariq Tanoli, a petroleum dealer, informed the Iranian diesel was available at a discounted price of Rs55 per liter.

He added the dealers had consistently been reporting that nearly 35 percent of diesel sold in the local market was illegally flowing from Iran.

Tanoli maintained the smuggled oil was previously confined only to Balochistan province which shares a huge border with Iran, though it had now penetrated the market across the country and was even available at makeshift petrol pumps.

Tariq Hasan, another petroleum dealer, told Arab News that some of the oil marketing companies’ sales had dropped by 40 percent mainly due to the sale of Iranian diesel.

“The financial position of the companies is very tight due to 30 to 40 percent drop in their sales and squeezing margins,” he said, adding: “This is one of the reasons why Shell decided to exit Pakistan.”

Hasan believed that a strong mafia was behind the smuggling racket which was not within the control of the relevant government authorities.

