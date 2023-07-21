Turkiye sets Netanyahu meeting with Erdogan 3 days after Abbas visit

ISTANBUL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due in Turkiye on July 28 to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, just days after a visit by Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas, the president’s office announced Thursday.
“President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will welcome the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Turkiye in the course of the same week,” said the statement, issued late Thursday.
Abbas is due in Turkiye on Tuesday, with Netanyahu arriving three days later, said the statement.
Netanyahu’s office confirmed the visit, the first by an Israeli prime minister to Turkiye since 2008.
The talks will be on Turkish-Palestinian relations and the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as other international issues, it added.
After several years of tension between the two countries, relations between Turkiye and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.
In April, however, Turkiye condemned clashes that erupted inside the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, where Israeli police fought with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s holy site.
Erdogan said Israel had crossed a “red line.”
Fighting in Sudan’s capital, south after generals briefly surface
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Air strikes, street battles and artillery fire shook Sudan’s capital Khartoum and the major southern city of El-Obeid on Thursday, witnesses said.
“Artillery fire targeted paramilitary bases of the Rapid Support Forces,” said a resident of El-Obeid, 350 km southwest of Khartoum.
Fighting between the RSF and the regular army, led by feuding generals, has killed at least 3,000 people and displaced more than 3.3 million since April 15.
Army jets on Thursday were striking paramilitaries, who were responding with anti-aircraft fire, said another El-Obeid resident, who asked not to be named for security reasons.
In Khartoum’s south, witnesses reported three air raids in the early morning.
“The blasts were terrifying,” one of them said.
The army on Wednesday accused the RSF of targeting a residential area of the capital in a drone strike that left “14 civilians dead and 15 injured.”
Residents said that at least 13 civilians were killed.
The conflict pits army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
Gen. Al-Burhan on Tuesday appeared in rare video footage shortly after an audio recording of Dagalo was released.
In the video clip of less than one minute, Gen. Al-Burhan, carrying a pistol and an automatic rifle, and donning a T-shirt and cargo pants, is seen in the army headquarters as he greets the army top brass.
The massive complex in central Khartoum has been the site of frequent clashes between the warring sides.
Dagalo was last seen in a short video clip the paramilitaries shot in the early days of the conflict that is now in its fourth month.
But he has released several audio recordings since, the latest on Monday evening in which he told Sudanese he was willing to “choose peace” but remained “ready for war.”
The combatants loyal to him would fight until “victory or martyrdom,” Daglo said.
The RSF chief also mentioned the vast western region of Darfur, which in the early 2000s saw a bloody war and which has been hit by some of the worst violence in the new conflict.
The paramilitaries have labeled the Darfur bloodshed “tribal conflicts,” while rights campaigners blame the RSF and allied Arab militias for reported atrocities including rape, looting and the mass killings of ethnic minorities.
The International Criminal Court has opened a new probe into alleged war crimes in Darfur, its chief prosecutor Karim Khan said last week.
He warned against “allowing history to repeat itself” in Darfur, where 300,000 people were killed in a conflict from 2003 that led the ICC to charge former leader Omar Bashir with genocide.
Head of UN’s Palestine aid agency and Jordan’s foreign minister discuss funding crisis
Officials reviewed targeted strategies to garner international financial support for UNRWA's critical services
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s minister of foreign affairs, and Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, met on Thursday to discuss the funding crisis the agency is facing.
They reviewed targeted strategies to ensure the necessary regional and international financial support for the agency and plug the gap in its finances so that it can continue to provide vital assistance to more than 5.7 million Palestinian refugees in the five areas in which it operates, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Safadi said Jordan will continue to collaborate and coordinate with regional and international partners to mobilize efforts to ensure the global community provides the agency with the funding it needs to continue its humanitarian work until the Palestinian issue is resolved based on a two-state solution, which he described as the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.
He joined Lazzarini in emphasizing the importance of diversifying the agency’s sources of finance within a framework of burden-sharing, and they urged donors to make multi-year pledges and follow through on them.
The officials also discussed preparations for a ministerial meeting that will be hosted by Jordan and Sweden on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September. It aims to raise awareness of agency’s role and mobilize support for its work.
Lazzarini praised Jordan for its efforts to enhance the international support for the agency and its role in efforts to bridging the current funding gap.
Jordan hosts more than 2 million registered Palestinian refugees.
BRUSSELS: The EU said on Thursday it had established a “new framework for restrictive measures” in view of Iran’s military support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and of Syria’s regime.
This new framework prohibits the export from the EU to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or UAVs, the EU said in a statement.
“The council also decided to list six Iranian individuals under two already existing sanctions regimes for Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defense systems),” it added.
The EU announcement came as dozens of rights activists as well as prominent lawyers and former prosecutors have written to the UN Human Rights chief urging him to intervene to try to prevent the execution of Iranian boxer Mohammed Javad Vafa’i Thani.
Syrians mourn loss of Damascus heritage sites after fire in 800-year-old Souk Sarouja
Precious historical buildings, including the Palace of Abdul Rahman Pasha Al-Yusuf, were lost in the July 16 fire
Sarouja is a much beloved district that was center stage in Syria’s Ottoman past and early independence
Updated 20 July 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: On July 16, the people of Damascus awoke to the shocking news that fire had torn through the city’s historical district overnight, destroying the palace of Abdulrahman Pasha Al-Yusuf in the Old City’s Souk Sarouja.
The blaze had started in a house adjacent to the palace at around 3 a.m. local time before quickly spreading, according to state media agency SANA. Local reports suggested it was sparked by an electrical fault, but social media users have speculated it may have been arson.
The fire also partially damaged Al-Azm Palace, which contains the Center for Historical Documents, and swept through several neighboring homes, stores, and workshops along nearby Al-Thawra Street.
It took firefighters more than four hours to bring the blaze under control. In that time, immense damage had been caused to the Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s oldest inhabited cities.
For a city as ancient as Damascus, “Souk Sarouja is relatively new,” Sami Moubayed, a Damascus-based historian, writer, and former visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.
The neighborhood is approximately 800 years old and was built by the Mamluks to house soldiers.
Moubayed said: “By the mid-19th century, Sarouja grew to house some of Damascus’ finest homes.”
The district was known as Little Istanbul because some of the most senior officials from the Ottoman capital resided there and because its grandeur bore a striking resemblance to the city.
“During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it acquired its political significance because a handful of senior Arab officials at the Imperial Court in Istanbul established their palaces within its confines,” Moubayed added.
Among those prominent historical figures was Abdulrahman Pasha Al-Yusuf, the emir of Hajj, who was also the deputy head of the Pan-Syrian Congress before becoming president of the Shoura Council. It was Al-Yusuf’s home that was destroyed in the July 16 fire.
“(Al-Yusuf’s house) lost its political significance following his assassination in 1920, but its cultural and social relevance remained,” Moubayed said.
Another notable figure in the history of Damascus was Muhammad Fawzi Pasha Al-Azm, father of Khalid Al-Azm, whose house was adjacent to Yusuf’s and which was partially damaged in the blaze.
“Al-Azm was named Ottoman minister of awqaf in 1912 but, prior to this, he was head of the Damascus municipality, and later was elected president of the Syrian National Congress, Syria’s first post-Ottoman parliament.
“After Muhammad Fawzi Pasha Al-Azm passed away in 1919, his son Khalid, who formed five governments in the modern history of Syria, continued to live in the palace,” Moubayed added.
Also among Sarouja’s historically notable inhabitants was Ahmad Izzat Pasha Al-Abid, second secretary and confidant of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.
Moubayed said: “The house maintained its political relevance during the life of his son Muhammad Ali Al-Abid, who upon becoming the Syrian Republic’s first president in 1932, chose to rule from Sarouja for a brief period. He then moved to Al-Abid Palace in the Muhajirin district.”
Sarouja was fortunate to survive previous disasters.
“In 1945, Sarouja was impacted by France’s bombardment of Damascus. On May 29, 1945, Jamil Mardam Bey, who was (Syria’s) foreign minister and acting premier, was at government headquarters when the French aggression reached its vicinity.
“He fled with other officials from Zukak Ramy at sunset and sought refuge in Khalid Al-Azm’s house in Sarouja as there was an arrest warrant against them. This same house was partially damaged on Sunday.
“The house in 1945 provided sanctuary for over 100 people. When the French found out that Mardam Bey was in Al-Azm’s house, they began to heavily bomb Sarouja,” Moubayed added.
Although Sarouja has bounced back before, the July 16 fire damage was extensive and will leave a lasting scar, both on the district and its residents.
Loujein Haj Youssef, a Paris-based journalist, said the sight of Sarouja engulfed in flames brought tears to her eyes. She grew up and spent her early adulthood in Damascus and noted that the scale of the destruction was heartbreaking.
“I thought Damascus was an eternal city. Never have I thought, for instance, to take a picture in Khalid Al-Azm’s palace, an exquisite architectural masterpiece, although I regularly spent a lot of time there.
“Our recent memory of Damascus is lost. One day, we will search our memory for pictures of the Old City but will only find that these have been replaced by images of ashes and bare cement walls,” Youssef added.
Marwah Morhly, a Damascene writer now residing in Turkiye, felt a part of her identity was lost to the flames.
She said: “Not only did the fire burn my city’s history, but it also burned our youth, the laughter that echoed in the ancient alleyways, and our early taste of freedom, when we first left the confines of school and university.
“Sarouja was a meeting place for lovers and politicians, laughter and tears, and the dreams of our youth. It is now a place that burns us on the inside, as if our hearts are not wearied enough by all the fires raging within.”
Despite the affection that many Syrians have for the district, it has long been neglected. In 2013, UNESCO placed the Ancient City of Damascus, which incorporates Sarouja, on its list of World Heritage in Danger.
Moubayed said: “Sarouja district declined, as did the rest of the Old City, because, with the onset of French rule, many Damascene families moved to apartments.
“Districts with modern housing, such as Al-Shuhadaa, Al-Abid, and Shaalan, emerged, and people abandoned old houses for many reasons, including difficult access and maintenance and the inconvenience of having several families live in one place.
“Women also progressed and started demanding to have residences of their own. People started owning cars, and the (narrow) alleyways are difficult to navigate.”
Moubayed pointed out that there was little interest in restoring the city’s old houses until the 1990s, when work began to salvage and repurpose the Christian districts of Bab Touma and Bab Sharqi, where boutique hotels and restaurants have sprung up.
“Souk Sarouja, not receiving the same level of attention, gradually deteriorated into a run-down, lower-income area with small cafes, in contrast to other parts of the Old City, which are renowned as the upper crust, hosting prestigious hotels like Talisman and Beit Al-Mamlouka,” he added.
Unless the area gains the same level of interest, what remains of Sarouja’s historic buildings may soon be lost to time altogether.
New cable car is a big hit with tourists in Jordan’s northern forest city
The Ajloun Teleferique, the first project of its kind in Jordan, offers panoramic views of the mountainous forest landscape
More than 20,000 people rode in it in the first 10 days and 2,500-3,000 people used it each day during the Eid Al-Adha holiday
Updated 20 July 2023
Raed Omari
AMMAN: Visitors are reportedly flocking in large numbers to the northern city of Ajloun in the highlands of northern Jordan, where a newly opened cable car ride is giving people the chance to experience stunning panoramic views of the mountainous forest landscape.
The Ajloun Teleferique, which was created by royal decree, is the first project of its kind in Jordan. Located about 70 kilometers northwest of Amman, it opened to the public in mid-June and immediately proved incredibly popular with visitors from across the country.
After taking a ride on the cable car with his family, visitor Omar Edajah said: “It was a breathtaking experience. Seeing the green mountains (and) the Ajloun Castle from above is such a splendid and unforgettable experience.”
The 49-year-old said he once rode in a cable car with his wife and four children in Antalya during a visit to Turkiye and had enjoyed the views over the green mountains and Mediterranean Sea.
“But I always said to myself, why don’t we have (a cable car) in Jordan, in Wadi Rum or Ajloun?” he said.
“At last, my dream has come true and now, a one-hour drive from Amman, we can always enjoy such an awesome experience.”
The cable car system covers a distance of 2.5 kilometers in about 10 minutes. It begins in the Eshtafina forest and terminates at Ajloun Castle, 1,250 meters above sea level. The cost of a return journey is 4 Jordanian dinars ($5.64). The total cost of the construction project, which began in 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was 11 million dinars.
Arwa Hiyari, the CEO of the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group, which manages the new attraction, said that more than 20,000 people rode in it in the first 10 days after its official inauguration on June 20.
During the Eid Al-Adha holiday at the end of last month, between 2,500 and 3,000 people used it each day, she added.
The Ajloun Teleferique will boost the tourism sector in the area, Hiyari said, and the project had created a number of investment opportunities.
Mohammed Al-Deek, the director of Ajloun Tourism Directorate, said that between 40,000 and 50,000 people visited Ajloun on Wednesday this week, the Islamic New Year holiday, “with the cable car being their first destination.”
He added that number of people coming to the area each weekend to ride on the cable car is having a knock-on effect on bookings at hotels, resorts and other local attractions.
Jorda historically has focused more on the development of infrastructure projects at the southern tourist attractions of Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba, collectively known as Jordan’s Golden Triangle, than in the cities of Jerash, Ajloun and Irbid in the north, which is a more verdant part of the mostly desert country and is home to hundreds of ancient Roman and Greek sites.
During a visit in May to Jerash, Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for the development of more tourism projects in the city, which he described as “one of the most beautiful places” he had ever seen.
Jerash, which is about 40 kilometers north of Amman, is considered one of the largest and most well-preserved sites of Greek and Roman architecture outside of Italy.
According to recent data from the Central Bank of Jordan, expenditure by Jordanians on outbound tourism rose by 46.5 percent during the first half of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, reaching $905.5 million. The bank said that in June alone, expenditure on outbound tourism was about $209 million, a 41 percent increase on June 2022.
The bank data also revealed that tourism revenue reached $3.456 billion during the first six months of this year, a 59.4 percent increase compared with the same period of last year.
Spending by Jordanians on tourism abroad reached $1.467 billion in 2022, an increase of 59.6 percent compared with 2021. Tourism revenue in Jordan increased by 110.5 percent in 2022 to $5.816 billion, according to the bank, exceeding the figure for the 2019 pre-pandemic period by 0.4 percent.