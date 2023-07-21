You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and his Pakistan's counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari address a joint press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wc6tg

Updated 21 sec ago

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says Pakistan has vested interest in peace, calls for more dialogue and diplomacy
  • Ukrainian foreign minister thanks his Pakistani counterpart for supporting the Black Sea grain initiative
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denied on Thursday his country had supplied any weapons to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia while expressing Islamabad's support for the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Bhutto-Zardari issued the statement during a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, who arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit earlier today. 

Pakistan has not condemned Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year in February, though it raised concern over the war and urged China and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mediate the crisis.

Kuleba's visit comes at a time of warming ties between Islamabad and Moscow, with Pakistan beginning oil imports from Russia earlier this year. 
Multiple media reports in recent months claimed the administration in Islamabad was supplying weapons to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which the Pakistani minister called unfounded.

“Since the war began, we have not concluded any agreement for defense supplies to Ukraine, keeping in view our principled, consistent, and nonpartisan position,” he told reporters in a joint media briefing.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also corroborated the statement.

“I can confirm that there are no contracts or intergovernmental arrangements between Ukraine and Pakistan in this area,” Kuleba told reporters, adding that military and technical cooperation between the two countries dated back to the contracts signed in 1996 and led to the production of high-quality tanks in Pakistan with the support of the Ukrainian defense industry.

Asked about Russia’s decision to quit the Black Sea grain deal, the Pakistani minister called the understanding a positive initiative of the United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine. He added the restoration of the deal would not only serve the interest of Russia but also much of the world’s developing nations.

The deal allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea and expire at the end of Monday after Russia said it would suspend its participation.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.
“I will be reaching out to the United Nations Secretary General, to my counterpart in Türkiye, in Russia, to discuss Pakistan’s concerns and our desire for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored,” Bilawal-Bhutto added.

He said he shared with his Ukrainian counterpart Pakistan’s deep concern over the prevailing conflict and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering.

“We have a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation and hope for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

In his remarks, Kuleba thanked Pakistan for providing Ukraine with humanitarian assistance at a time when his country needed it the most.

“We know that Pakistan supports our territorial integrity, and the rest is in the hands of the Pakistani government to choose appropriate forms of finding a way to support a country that is fighting for its sovereignty and territorial integrity against a much stronger neighbor,” he commented.

The Ukrainian minister said he had briefed his Pakistani counterpart during delegation level talks about the opportunities offered by his country in the area of digitization of state services to make it more convenient for the government to engage with for its citizens.

He said Ukraine would also appreciate if Pakistan voiced its support of the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal.

“I was happy to hear from Bhutto-Zardari that Pakistan will engage in this matter with the United Nations and European Union as facilitators of the Black Sea grain initiative,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pakistan

Related

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
World
Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
World
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
Updated 11 sec ago

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the recommendation of Pakistan’s federal cabinet, the Federal Investigation Agency has formed a joint investigation team against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for “prejudicing” national security and the interests of the state by exposing official secrets in what has widely come to be known as the ‘cipher case.’

The saga is related to alleged diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan has said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy. Khan was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April last year.

In a notice asking Khan to appear for investigation on July 25, the FIA said the enquiry revolved around “charges of prejudicing national security and the interests of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorization, classified information by the former Prime Minster Mr. Imran Khan, his political associates, and the then secretary to the Prime Minister through a cipher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorized retention.”

The notice requested that Khan bring documents to back up his claims, and warned him that failure to respond could result in legal action. Khan has in the past not complied with two similar notices to appear before the agency.

The decision to probe Khan in the ‘cipher case’ was taken after the ex-premier’s former principal secretary Azam Khan reportedly recorded a court statement on Wednesday to the effect that a US diplomatic encrypted letter was manipulated by Khan in March 2022 to serve his political goals, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters on Tuesday.

Sanaullah referred to an incident when the former cricket star turned politician addressed a gathering of supporters and waved the document in question, describing it as “proof” that he was threatened and claiming that his ouster was a conspiracy between his opponents and the United States. Pakistan’s military, Washington and Sharif’s government have all denied any conspiracies against Khan.

The document that Khan waved was apparently a diplomatic correspondence between Asad Majeed, Pakistan’s then-ambassador to the United States, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, according to Azam Khan, a former secretary to Imran Khan and one of scores of his followers who have abandoned him since his ouster. 

The content of the document, dubbed the cipher, has not been made public. Azam Khan, in a reported statement to court earlier on Wednesday, said the document was about Khan’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero-turned-politician says Washington got involved in ousting him after his visit to Moscow. 

Sanaullah said Azam Khan had also testified that Khan told him he had lost the copy of the letter when he was asked for its return.

“It is a crime to expose an official secret,” the interior minister said, adding the state will be filing the charges in the court against Khan.

“I don’t think he lost the copy. He still has it. It has to be recovered from him.” 

Khan has said he did not believe his former secretary could testify against him. “I will not accept it as long as I don’t hear it from him directly,” he told reporters after a court hearing in another case.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Khan said, “In their feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed, this current assortment of incompetent crooks have again shot themselves in the foot. They have provided me with an opportunity to do a proper exposé of this whole Cypher drama.”

“Tomorrow I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a govt which had the best economic performance in the last 17 years,” Khan added.

The secrecy charge is the latest in a multitude of charges Khan has faced since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition. Khan says the government and military are plotting to throw him in jail and dismantle his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Both deny the charge.

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
Updated 47 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
  • "Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first, Zelensky tells officials
  • “Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones," argues culture minister
Updated 47 min 15 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his government on Thursday to keep a tight rein on spending in wartime, in a call that resulted in his culture minister, a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects, offering his resignation.

“In a time of war like this the maximum amount of state attention and therefore state resources should go to defense,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a conversation he had earlier with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
He told Shmyhal to find alternative funding for projects “that are really necessary. This applies to various areas, including culture. Museums, cultural centers, symbols, television series are important, but we have other priorities.”
Zelensky, who was a television comedy star before entering politics, said he had appealed to local councils to show restraint so that “people feel that budget resources are used fairly and correctly...Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first.”
And he asked Shmyhal to “consider replacing” Culture and Information Policy Minister Olexander Tkachenko.
Within an hour, Tkachenko said he had tendered his resignation, while remaining unapologetic about his projects.
“Culture in wartime is important as this war is not just about territory but also people — our memory, history, language and creativity despite the war,” Tkachenko, who headed a television channel before entering politics, wrote on Telegram.
“Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones. Culture is the shield for our identity and our borders.”
There was no word on whether his resignation had been accepted.
A high-profile public figure, Tkachenko had earlier in the day defended the allocation of the equivalent of $13.5 million to complete a museum devoted to Ukraine’s man-made 1930s famine linked to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s collectivization drive.
He had also promoted a project, which he said was privately funded, to replace the Soviet-era coat of arms emblazoned on the shield of the 102-meter (335-foot) tall “Motherland” statue of a woman standing just outside the city’s World War Two museum.
Tkachenko had also promoted films and television programs linked to the war against Russia.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Denys Shmyhal Olexander Tkachenko

Related

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
World
Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge
World
Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
  • Taha expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include desecration of religious symbols
  • He urged them not to allow extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemned the planned burning of a copy of the Qur’an on Thursday during a protest outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, describing it as an act of provocation.

Taha is currently consulting with OIC member states about the final communique issued by the organization’s executive committee on July 2, which stated that provocative actions such as the burning of religious texts violate the spirit of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and cannot be justified by rights to freedom of expression or opinion. His consultations will consider possible measures to prevent such acts.

He expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include the desecration of religious symbols such as the Muslim holy book, despite the potentially serious consequences, and highlighted the fact that the UN Human Rights Council recently adopted a resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and urged Swedish authorities to stop granting permission for extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities. He also called on the nation’s government to take action to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

The protest in Stockholm, involving two men, went ahead. CNN reported that it did not observe any copies of the Qur’an being burned but that one was kicked and damaged. Earlier in the day, demonstrators angry about the planned Qur’an burning, stormed the gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, setting fire to part of the building before they dispersed by security forces.
 

Topics: Hissein Brahim Taha Quran burning in Sweden

Related

PM calls for nationwide protest on Friday against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden
Press Review
PM calls for nationwide protest on Friday against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden
King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Holy Quran abroad during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Holy Quran abroad during Ramadan

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
  • The country has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius
  • As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

MADRID: Spain had to resort to all available gas plants to cope with growing electricity demand triggered by the scorching temperatures in recent days, industry association Sedigas said on Thursday.
The country, like many others, has been hammered by a heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). As Spaniards turned to air conditioning to tackle high temperatures, electricity demand went up.
On Tuesday, when these plants produced around 30 percent of the overall electricity, “the system operator had to resort to all available natural gas production units to be able to meet the demand,” Sedigas said.
These plants, known as combined cycle power plants, play an important role in particular in the early hours of the night, at around 10 p.m., when demand is still high but the contribution of solar plants is minimal.
Between June 1 and July 19, Natural gas plants produced around 22 percent of the country’s electricity, Sedigas said. Last year, these pants produced almost a fourth of the country’s electricity.
El Corte Inglés, one of Spain’s largest department store chains, said earlier this week that sales of air conditioning units had jumped, as had interest in cooling pads for pets.

Topics: Spain heatwave

Related

UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
World
UN: World must prepare for more intense heatwaves
Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage
World
Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
  • Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law”
  • Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable”
Updated 20 July 2023
AP

TALLINN: Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday.
According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which has been held behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. If the court finds Navalny guilty, it will be his fifth criminal conviction, all of which have been widely seen as a deliberate strategy by the Kremlin to silence its ardent opponent.
In his closing statement released Thursday by his team, Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law.” Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable. The case of that person is hopeless.”
Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
The politician is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. He has spent months in a tiny one-person cell, also called a “punishment cell,” for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison clothes, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
Navalny’s allies have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance and voiced concern about his health.
The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.
One of his associates — Daniel Kholodny — was relocated from a different prison to face trial alongside him. The prosecution has asked to sentence Kholodny to 10 years in prison.
The trial against the two began a month ago and went along swiftly by Russian standards, where people often spend months, if not years, awaiting for their verdict. It was unusually shielded from public attention and Navalny’s lawyers haven’t offered any comments on the proceedings.
Navalny, in his sardonic social media posts, occasionally offered a glimpse of what was going on with his case. In one such post, the politician revealed that a song by a popular Russian rapper praising him was listed as evidence in the case files, and claimed that he made the judge and bailiffs laugh out loud as the song was read out during a court hearing. In another, he said that the case files linked him to US mogul Warren Buffet.
Another insight into the trial came from three other prominent imprisoned dissidents: Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov — they all have revealed in recent weeks that they testified in the trial in Navalny’s favor.
In social media statements from behind bars, the three described Navalny as in good spirits and cheerful. Kara-Murza said the trial was “Kafkaesque.” Gorinov said he exchanged jokes with Navalny about similar treatment they both face while in prison. Yashin recalled how Navalny himself was asking him questions during Yashin’s testimony at the hearing, challenging the accusations levelled against him.
In his closing statement, Navalny once again described the trial against him as unjust and referred to the recent short-lived armed rebellion by the fighters of Russia’s private military company Wagner, after which their chief and the leader of the mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walked free, even though a number of Russian soldiers were killed by his troops.
“Those who were declared traitors to their Motherland and betrayers, in the morning killed several Russian army officers as the entire Russia watched in astonishment, and by lunch agreed on something with someone and went home,” Navalny said.
“Thus, law and justice in Russia were once again put in their place. And that place is not prestigious. One sure can’t find them in court,” the politician said.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

Related

Police officers detain a demonstrator in Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP)
World
Russian police arrest more than 100 Navalny supporters -group
Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar
Offbeat
Documentary ‘Navalny,’ about dissident fighting Kremlin, wins Oscar

Latest updates

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash
Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair
Saudi Arabia to showcase defense, security capabilities and technologies at Istanbul military fair
Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.