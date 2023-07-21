You are here

Oil Updates — crude ticks up as markets assess falling inventories, potential Chinese stimulus

Oil Updates — crude ticks up as markets assess falling inventories, potential Chinese stimulus
Brent futures rose 68 cents to $80.32 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude ticks up as markets assess falling inventories, potential Chinese stimulus

Oil Updates — crude ticks up as markets assess falling inventories, potential Chinese stimulus
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON/BEIJING: Brent oil prices rose in Asian trading on Friday, as markets assessed the prospect of economic stimulus in China after weak economic data, falling inventories in the US and supply cuts from key producers, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 68 cents to $80.32 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 65 cents to $76.30 a barrel. 

Prices closed marginally higher on Thursday.

Brent was on track to close up 0.6 percent for the week, while WTI was set to tick up 1.2 percent, which would represent a fourth consecutive week of gains for both benchmarks.

China’s weak economic figures had kept a lid on prices through the week. The world’s second-biggest oil consumer this week posted disappointing growth in second-quarter gross domestic product, increasing the likelihood of the economy missing the government’s 5 percent annual growth target.

However, sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the central government would roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy.

Higher crude prices have come “on positive commentary on China stimulus and looked through impacts from the stronger US dollar index,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would formulate plans to stabilize growth in 10 sectors, as well as to increase support for private firms.

Supporting prices, recent data, including lower-than-expected inflation and moderating job growth, have convinced many investors and analysts the Federal Reserve’s expected July rate hike will be the last of its current tightening cycle.

Supply fundamentals have also provided support to market sentiment.

“Evidence of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia have been the trigger for the rebound in prices this month,” analysts from ANZ Bank said in a client note.

In early July, Riyadh said it would extend a voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day into August, while Moscow said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.

“That tightness in supply is already showing up in inventories,” ANZ noted.

US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilization, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Topics: oil updates crude oil

Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas

Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas
Updated 21 July 2023
SPA

Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas

Saudi fund inks $10m loan agreement for business incubation centers in the Bahamas
Updated 21 July 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad signed  a development loan agreement worth $10 million with Isacc Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

The agreement, signed at SFD headquarters in Riyadh, will involve the construction of business incubation centers across three islands in the Bahamas to support the growth of the tourism sector, signifying SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Since its operations began in 1975, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 88 countries. The signing on Thursday marks SFD’s first presence in the Bahamas, making the country the 89th to receive funding for a development project from the fund.

The loan will facilitate the creation of dedicated business incubation centers to support the development of new business projects. Specifically, these will accommodate 50 small businesses on Nassau Island, 25 on Exuma Island, and 25 on Grand Bahama Island.

 The centers being built will include onsite experiential tours, offsite excursions, retailers, and local food and beverage outlets, helping to nurture entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth in the Bahamas and wider region.

 The project is set to enhance the tourism sector in the Bahamas, create direct and indirect job opportunities, and contribute towards realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

“This agreement marks a significant step in our nation’s journey towards sustainable growth, with the support of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development,” said Cooper. “The upcoming business incubation centers will act as catalysts for our aspiring entrepreneurs and help to accelerate job creation and enhance our tourism sector. This partnership reflects a shared vision of prosperity and development.”

Al-Marshad said: “SFD is committed to promoting sustainable socio-economic development in developing nations and Small Island Developing States, while supporting the journey to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “This project promises to nurture entrepreneurship in the Bahamas and stimulate economic growth through the provision of new business and job opportunities in the tourism sector. The agreement further solidifies our commitment to achieving a shared, prosperous, and sustainable future for developing countries worldwide.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahamas

UAE's Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond

UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond

UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based Masdar has concluded its first green bond issuance of $750 million, aiming to exclusively use the proceeds to fund renewable projects in developing and climate-vulnerable countries. 

The bond, sold through 10-year unsecured notes, was 5.6 times oversubscribed as Masdar currently holds an order book of $4.2 billion. 

In a press release, Masdar said the pricing was tightened 35 basis points between launch and final terms, with a final landing spread of 115 bps over US Treasuries and a coupon of 4.875 percent.

While 87.5 percent of the bonds were allocated to international investors, 12.5 percent were disbursed in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is vital to make finance more available, accessible and affordable for developing economies if we have any chance of meeting climate goals to supercharge sustainable development,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, in a statement.

Al-Jaber, who is also the chairman of Masdar and COP28 president-designate, added: “Ahead of the UAE hosting the UN climate change conference, we must champion initiatives that advance climate finance and decarbonization.”

He continued that by helping to provide funding toward green energy projects where they are needed, the issuance of Masdar’s green bonds will back these twin aims.

This move aligns with the firm’s green finance framework focusing on developing economies and climate-vulnerable countries in critical need of investments.

The issuance is part of a program to raise up to $3 billion of bonds to meet Masdar’s equity funding commitments on new green projects.

“We look forward to the involvement of many top-class investors in our journey toward delivering renewable energy and accelerating the net-zero transition around the globe,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, in the statement.

Masdar said the oversubscription of the debut green bond signals investor confidence in the firm’s financial strength along with its 17 years of sustainability credentials.

“We remain committed to maintaining a prudent approach to funding our ambitious growth plans, which includes maintaining our investment grade credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s,” highlighted Niall Hannigan, Masdar’s chief financial officer.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be utilized in solar, wind and renewable power transmission, among others.

“These projects will make a major contribution toward mitigating climate change, but they will also make a real difference to the local communities they serve,” explained Hannigan.

Established in 2006, Masdar plans to grow its renewable energy capacity to 100 gigawatts and green hydrogen production of 1 million tons per annum by 2030.

Topics: Masdar Sultan Al-Jaber COP28 Green Bond

Pakistani dealers threaten petrol pump shutdown over profit margin, smuggled fuel from Iran

Pakistani dealers threaten petrol pump shutdown over profit margin, smuggled fuel from Iran
Updated 20 July 2023

Pakistani dealers threaten petrol pump shutdown over profit margin, smuggled fuel from Iran

Pakistani dealers threaten petrol pump shutdown over profit margin, smuggled fuel from Iran
  • Dealers say rising utilities costs, high interest rates have eroded their income and profitability since last year
  • They maintain their diesel sales have dropped by 30 percent due to uninterrupted and illegal oil supply from Iran
Updated 20 July 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pakistani petroleum dealers on Thursday threatened to shut down petrol pumps from Saturday for an indefinite period in a bid to force the government to raise their margin.

Chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Abdul Sami Khan announced to close all fuel stations across the country, starting 6 am from July 22.

“The prices of utilities, interest rates, and labor costs have doubled since the last year and these rising costs have eroded our income and profitability,” he said while addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

“We have been demanding to increase our margin from Rs6 per liter to Rs11 at the current prices since it is not feasible for us to continue our business at this rate,” he added while pointing out the inflation rate that hit 38 percent in May this year.

Khan said the association of petroleum dealers was compelled to announce the shutdown since the government did not fulfill its commitment of raising the profit margin.

“The government back in 1999 had promised to increase dealers’ margin to five percent but we are drawing only 2.4 percent as of today,” he continued.

The PPDA chairman said fuel sales had also suffered due to an influx of petroleum products smuggled from neighboring Iran.

“The smuggling of Iranian diesel has tanked our sales by almost 30 percent,” he informed, adding that the association cancelled the licenses of 20 dealers who were involved in the sale of smuggled fuel.

Speaking at the press conference, Tariq Tanoli, a petroleum dealer, informed the Iranian diesel was available at a discounted price of Rs55 per liter.

He added the dealers had consistently been reporting that nearly 35 percent of diesel sold in the local market was illegally flowing from Iran.

Tanoli maintained the smuggled oil was previously confined only to Balochistan province which shares a huge border with Iran, though it had now penetrated the market across the country and was even available at makeshift petrol pumps.

Tariq Hasan, another petroleum dealer, told Arab News that some of the oil marketing companies’ sales had dropped by 40 percent mainly due to the sale of Iranian diesel.

“The financial position of the companies is very tight due to 30 to 40 percent drop in their sales and squeezing margins,” he said, adding: “This is one of the reasons why Shell decided to exit Pakistan.”

Hasan believed that a strong mafia was behind the smuggling racket which was not within the control of the relevant government authorities.

Topics: Pakistan economy petrol energy

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye sign MoUs to boost economic ties 

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye sign MoUs to boost economic ties 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye sign MoUs to boost economic ties 

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye sign MoUs to boost economic ties 
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Just days after the Saudi-Turkish Investment Form concluded in Jeddah, the Saudi Ministry of Investment has announced it has signed memorandums of understanding with Turkiye to further stimulate economic cooperation between the two countries.  

The agreements were in the education and real estate sectors. 

The signing parties, in addition to the Investment Ministry, included representatives from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Ozkar Construction, and Limak, the Turkish company behind the Kingdom’s largest water transmission system.

The deals are aimed at strengthening Saudi-Turkish cooperation, encouraging direct investments and exploring opportunities in building and construction.  

Reflecting the growing economic ties between the two countries, real estate agreements worth more than SR2.3 billion ($610 million) were signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum, which was held in Ankara earlier this month, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, along with Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Polat.  

Some 16 cooperation agreements were reached at the event, and included deals with companies specializing in construction, engineering consultancy and investment.   

Furthermore, Jeddah hosted the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum earlier this week in a further boost to economic relations between the two countries.  

The meeting was attended by more than 400 business leaders and officials and discussions were held around further investment opportunities. A number of agreements were signed covering manufacturing, tourism and mining as well as food and agriculture, defense and military industries.   

The forum was attended by Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and Turkish Minister of Trade Omar Polat, with the participation of representatives from companies of both sides.  

In December 2022, the Turkiye-Saudi Forum, organized in partnership with the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, Turkiye’s Investment Office of the Presidency, and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye, was held in Istanbul to highlight promising investment opportunities.  

Addressing that forum, Al-Falih had said: “The manufacturing, tourism, construction and biotechnology, and healthcare sectors are some of the key sectors that have the potential to drive areas for mutually beneficial investment opportunities.”  

He went on to stress the importance of private-sector partnerships and business-to-business relations to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye Saudi-Turkish trade

Saudi Arabia's MIS inks deal with SIRC to monitor oil spills  

Saudi Arabia’s MIS inks deal with SIRC to monitor oil spills  
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s MIS inks deal with SIRC to monitor oil spills  

Saudi Arabia’s MIS inks deal with SIRC to monitor oil spills  
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A network of drones will be used to monitor oil spills under a new contract signed between Saudi Arabia’s Al Moammar Information Systems, also known as MIS, and Saudi Investment Recycling Co. for SR183.8 million ($49 million).   

The maritime emergency monitoring and response center project is set to build an integrated system of advanced technical solutions, enabling SAIL, a marine company owned by SIRC, to monitor for early warnings of oil spills in the Arabian Gulf and Red Sea. 

According to MIS’ statement to Tadawul, the solutions supplied make use of the innovative global technology in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and data analysis using digital twins and satellite solutions.  

SAIL, established in June last year, works toward establishing emergency responses services supported by marine monitoring, which will help to detect oil and hazardous early material spills in the Saudi waters.  

Following the launch of SAIL in June 2022, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water, and agriculture and the chairman of the board of directors of SIRC, remarked that the firm would “support the Kingdom’s efforts in safeguarding its marine environment as well as the Saudi coasts.”  

The Saudi marine company has plans to clean up 530,000 barrels of oil spills and hazardous materials to help protect the Kingdom’s shorelines.

Mohammed Al-Ashwan, project manager at SAIL, told Arab News in November last year: “The objectives and mandate of SAIL is to protect the Saudi Arabian shoreline, either on the Arabian Gulf side, or the Red Sea.”

In a bourse filing earlier this month, MIS announced that it had been notified by Al-Rajhi Capital that it had obtained approval to establish a $266 million investment fund, which is compliant with Shariah.    

The investment fund aims at financing digital, technical and medical infrastructure equipment.  

Furthermore, MIS signed a $14 million contract in October with the construction firm Absal Paul Co. to implement the infrastructure technology development, supply, and installation of networks and data centers.  

The company has been collaborating closely with Saudi enterprises to help the Kingdom’s information technology sector expand. 

 

Topics: SIRC Al Moammar Information Systems Company

