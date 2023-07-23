You are here

E-commerce registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 21% in Q2  

E-commerce registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 21% in Q2  
The ministry bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 14,026 registrations, followed by Makkah at 9,080 and the Eastern Province at 5,699. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

E-commerce registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 21% in Q2  

E-commerce registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 21% in Q2  
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As more and more Saudis are turning to online buying, the Kingdom is seeing unprecedented growth in e-commerce businesses, with the total number of registered firms in the country touching 35,314 in the second quarter of 2023.  

This is a growth of 21 percent over the 29,007 registered e-commerce firms in the corresponding period a year ago, the latest data released by the Minister of Commerce revealed. 

The ministry bulletin also showed that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 14,026 registrations, followed by Makkah at 9,080 and the Eastern Province at 5,699.  

While Madinah issued 1,756 registrations, followed by Qassim and Aseer at 1,204 and 1,080 respectively.  

This comes as the e-commerce sector in the Kingdom is increasingly playing a key role in bolstering the national economy, amid the Kingdom’s push to strengthen the digital industry under the National Transformation Program. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the top 10 developing countries in the e-commerce sector, with an annual growth rate exceeding 32 percent.  

Logistics sector  

With regard to the logistics sector, the bulletin revealed that the number of companies registered in Saudi Arabia rose 83 percent to hit 4,288 in the second quarter of the year, compared to 2,337 in the same period in 2022.  

Again, Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,972 registrations, followed by Makkah at 1,223, and the Eastern Province at 575, with Madinah and Qassim recording 120 and 101 registrations respectively.  

Entertainment sector 

Meanwhile, the new firms registered for carrying out entertainment and creative activities were 24, with the total number reaching 2,202 at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 1,766 in the same quarter a year earlier.  

Moreover, the bulletin indicated that Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,050 registrations, followed by Makkah at 680, the Eastern Province at 242, Madinah at 68 and Aseer at 45.  

Saudi Ministry of Commerce’s push to issue new registrations highlights its vision to achieve a pioneering position in the Kingdom within a fair and stimulating environment.  

To do so, the ministry aims to develop as well as implement effective and efficient policies and mechanisms, which will contribute to achieving sustainable economic development. 

Topics: Saudi e-commerce Ministry of Commerce and Investment

Saudi Arabia's Rawabi Energy concludes $1.9bn syndicated financing 

Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Energy concludes $1.9bn syndicated financing 
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Energy concludes $1.9bn syndicated financing 

Saudi Arabia’s Rawabi Energy concludes $1.9bn syndicated financing 
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In one of the largest private sector financing deals in Saudi Arabia, the AlKhobar-based Rawabi Energy has closed SR7.17 billion ($1.91 billion) worth of multi-currency term and revolving credit facility. 

Offering Saudi riyal and US dollar facilities, the firm said the transaction was oversubscribed by 1.33 times the initial order, according to a press release.  

The company aims to utilize the capital to further boost its growth plans as well as streamline its existing finances. 

“We are delighted to receive this level of support on our debut dual-currency syndicated transaction from the local and regional banking community. This transaction demonstrates the strong partnership we have with our financiers, who have supported our growth over the years and played a key role in positioning Rawabi Energy as a national champion,” Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Rawabi Energy, said.  

HSBC Saudi Arabia acted as the sole structuring bank, joint global coordinator and global agent as well as facility agent and investment agent.  

Additionally, Gulf International Bank and Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia acted as joint global coordinators, mandated lead arrangers, facility agents and security agents.  

Mandated lead arrangers included Saudi Awwal Bank, Saudi National Bank and Alinma Bank as well as Riyad Bank, Bank Al Jazira, and Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp.  

The lending group also included First Abu Dhabi Bank as lead arranger. 

Rawabi Energy, a closed joint stock company, was incorporated in 2020 to consolidate Rawabi Holding Group’s energy services operations into integrated onshore and offshore oil and gas field services.

Topics: Investment Saudi energy Financing

Saudi Arabia issues 99 new industrial licenses in May   

Saudi Arabia issues 99 new industrial licenses in May   
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 99 new industrial licenses in May   

Saudi Arabia issues 99 new industrial licenses in May   
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is fast picking up steam, with the government issuing 99 new licenses in May to set up new factories, the latest official data showed.  

According to the Ministry of Industrial and Mineral Resources, the top economic activities receiving the licenses included food production at 16, carpentry at 10, and non-metallic mineral production at nine.  

It also issued nine new licenses for chemical production units, while formed metal manufacturing, as well as rubber production units, received eight licenses each.  

The report indicated that the volume of investments these new licensees committed to make was SR20.1 billion ($5.35 billion). The small enterprises acquired most of the new industrial licenses at 88.89. It was followed by medium enterprises which bagged 10.10 percent of licenses, alongside micro-enterprises which had a share of 1.01 percent.  

Saudi national factories recorded the largest share by acquiring 73.74 percent of the total licenses issued in terms of the type of investment. This was followed by foreign enterprises with 15.15 percent, while joint investment enterprises accounted for 11.11 percent. 

The ministry issued 484 industrial licenses from the beginning of this year till the end of April, and 10,966 factories were operating and under construction throughout the Kingdom during this period.  

The total investment into these existing and under-construction factories was SR1.47 trillion.  

The number of factories that started production in May was 98, with an investment of SR3.3 billion.  

Non-metal manufacturing facilities led these factories with 18, followed by mixed minerals at 12 plants, food at 11, rubber and plastic at 10, and carpentry at nine.  

Meanwhile, national factories accounted for 83.67 percent of all factories that began production, followed by joint and foreign investment accounting for 8.16 percent.  

Furthermore, the number of factories in the Kingdom rose 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil said in March.       

His comments came after figures released last year showed that the Kingdom had more than 10,000 industrial facilities, with 1,023 factories starting operations in 2022 alone.    

Topics: Saudi industry Investment

Saudi National Housing Co. delivers close to 18k units since beginning of 2023

Saudi National Housing Co. delivers close to 18k units since beginning of 2023
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi National Housing Co. delivers close to 18k units since beginning of 2023

Saudi National Housing Co. delivers close to 18k units since beginning of 2023
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to increase home ownership among its citizens received a further boost as the Kingdom’s National Housing Co. reiterated its commitment to accelerate the pace of housing delivery across the Kingdom.  

The state-owned firm, which recently announced the handover of 25,000 units in various parts of the Kingdom, has delivered 17,700 houses since the beginning of the current year. 

The company said it strives to meet the objectives of Vision 2030’s housing program which aims to increase the rate of home ownership from 60.6 percent in 2022 to 70 percent in 2030.   

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and it is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030, according to a report released in December last year by PwC Middle East.   

In an effort to accelerate the pace of housing delivery, NHC said it aims to build more than 153,000 housing units over an area larger than 105 million sq. meters, through developing nine suburbs and five residential communities. 

The firm intends to provide modern housing within spacious areas of green spaces and integrated facilities with sustainable standards.

In a report released in December of last year, S&P Global said that the Kingdom will invest $1 trillion in infrastructure and real estate developments, with at least eight new cities and more than 1.3 million new homes planned by the year 2030, mostly along the Red Sea coast.  

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector is seeing rapid growth with property prices continuing to grow amid limited supply. 

In the residential sector, the average apartment price in Riyadh increased by 17.3 percent annually, a report released last month by global consultancy firm CBRE showed.  

However, in Jeddah, Dammam and Alkhobar, the average apartment prices dropped by 0.7 percent, 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.  

In the villa segment, the CBRE report said that major cities in Saudi Arabia mainly saw positive performances in the first quarter, with average prices improving in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh by 28.1 percent, 10.2 percent and 6 percent, respectively. 

In the first quarter, the volume of residential transactions reached 30,213 deals, with the overall value hitting SR22.8 billion ($9.58 billion).   

Topics: Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC) #housing Housing units

Closing bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,760, turnover touches $1.1bn 

Closing bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,760, turnover touches $1.1bn 
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,760, turnover touches $1.1bn 

Closing bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,760, turnover touches $1.1bn 
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained stable on Sunday, with a slight increase of 4.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 11,760.3.  

The total value traded during the day was SR4.26 billion ($1.14 billion) as 59 stocks advanced, while 159 retreated.  

Elm Co., Dallah Health Co., and Jamjoom Pharma Co. were the top performers of the day, with their share prices rising 4.34 percent, 4.11 percent and 3.71 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on Sunday was Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. with its share price falling 7.28 percent.  

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. and Takween Advanced Industries Co. followed, dropping 6.08 percent and 5.27 percent, respectively.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, surged 727.97 points, or 3.13 percent, to close at 24,005.37 with 21 gainers and 25 losers.  

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul Index rose by 3.23 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 1,551.33. 

On the announcements front, Ataa Educational Co. reported that its subsidiary agreed to purchase all the shares of Glory Generation International School Co.  

The bourse statement noted that the subsidiary, the Arab Group for Education and Training Co., acquired shares valued at SR3.85 million.  

This acquisition is consistent with Ataa’s plan to expand into the educational market in order to maximize return on equity for the firm’s shareholders.  

Arab National Bank reported a rise in its net income in the first half of 2023 to SR3.4 billion from SR2.4 billion in the same period last year.  

In a Tadawul statement, the bank attributed the surge in net income to the net special commission income, net fees and commission income as well as net other operating income.  

Additionally, net exchange income and the decrease in net impairment charge for expected credit losses and other provisions also contributed to the income surge.  

Furthermore, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. registered a 23.6 percent annual decrease in the second quarter of this year.  

The company achieved a net profit after zakat of SR105.2 million during the three-month period, from SR137.7 million in the same period of 2022, the company statement showed.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock

Saudi mining firm AMAK to start commercial operation of Moyeath project in Q1 2024  

Saudi mining firm AMAK to start commercial operation of Moyeath project in Q1 2024  
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi mining firm AMAK to start commercial operation of Moyeath project in Q1 2024  

Saudi mining firm AMAK to start commercial operation of Moyeath project in Q1 2024  
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi private sector has stirred up support for the mining industry with AlMasane AlKobra Mining Co. announcing its plans to commence the initial commercial production of its Moyeath orebody plant in the first quarter of 2024.  

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, AMAK said it is currently in the final stages of construction and preparation to start the pilot operation as the experimental tests will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.  

Located in the Najran region of Saudi Arabia, the private mining firm recently received a gold exploration license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to carry out mining activities in an area spread over 78.07 sq. km. 

AMAK also received two more licenses to carry out exploration of zinc and copper, in an area spanning over 138.64 sq. km in Najran. These licenses will be valid until April 25, 2028.  

The company said it is all set to carry out the relevant studies within the regulatory period to ensure the availability of the raw materials.  

Since its inception in 2008, AMAK said it has adopted a long-term advanced business strategy based on the research and sustainable growth of its technical and operational infrastructure to support its various activities.   

However, the company’s finances took a hit at the beginning of the year as its net profit slumped 21 percent to SR32.9 million ($8.78 million) in the first quarter from SR41.8 million in the corresponding period in 2022.  

The profit decline was attributed to the lower volume and selling price of copper and an increase in the cost of sales due to high amortization, raw materials expenses and severance fees.  

Its revenue declined 9.8 percent to SR143.03 million in the first quarter from SR157.99 in the same period last year.   

Nevertheless, the company reported an increase in the value of gold and zinc sales, while recording a decrease in selling and marketing expenses and lower general and administrative costs.  

Last year, the mining company said it was planning to increase its production for copper and zinc by 40 percent and 80 percent, respectively, by December 2023.  

AMAK began its commercial production of copper and zinc concentrates in 2012 in the south of the Kingdom, such as Saadah, Al-Houra and Moyeath.   

The Saudi private sector has been instrumental in making the country’s mining sector the third pillar of the national economy as the Kingdom looks at fully utilizing about 5,300 sites of mineral resources, estimated to be worth SR5 trillion. 

Topics: Saudi Mining Amak

