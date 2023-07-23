You are here

Filipino nurses quit low-pay jobs at home for careers in Saudi Arabia

In this file photo taken in 2010, newly graduated nurses take their oaths at a ceremony in a mall in Manila. (Reuters/File Photo)
Ellie Aben

  • Kingdom has been top destination for Filipino nurses since at least 2021
  • Over half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, are working abroad
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for Filipino nurses, with thousands choosing better opportunities in the Kingdom over meager salaries offered at home, recently released figures reveal.
Data shared with Arab News by the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers show about 2,300 Filipino nurses have migrated to Saudi Arabia so far this year, making up nearly 35 percent of nursing professionals who left the country in 2023.
The Kingdom has been the top choice for Filipino nurses working abroad since at least 2021.
“Saudi … it’s in the top three, because it’s easy to get a nursing job there,” Jocelyn Andamo, secretary-general of advocacy group Filipino Nurses United, told Arab News.
She said that the Kingdom is “more accessible” and the nurses’ salary is higher than in the Philippines.
About 130,000 Filipino nurses are currently working in Saudi Arabia, according to some estimates, while Philippine Department of Health data showed more than half of licensed Filipino nurses, about 316,000, were working abroad in 2021.
“We are not content and we are not getting what is due, like enough salary to provide for our family,” Andamo said.
“What nurses earn here in one year, they can earn in just one month in other countries.”
Filipino nurses are the lowest paid in Southeast Asia, according to data aggregator iPrice Group, which showed experienced nurses earning around 40,381 Philippine pesos ($726) a month, 57 percent less than their Vietnamese counterparts.
Some have been taking on extra shifts, including jobs in both public and private hospitals, to make more money, Andamo added.
“Many nurses turn to online selling or they have a side job in other fields … We can’t encourage nurses here to stay on. And there are also those leaving the profession. Even if they did not go abroad, they got a different job, like in call centers,” she said.
Last September, the FNU joined Filipino lawmaker France Castro in filing a bill to institutionalize entry-level nursing salaries at 50,000 pesos monthly nationwide. The group is also advocating for permanent positions for nurses, as many in the profession are still under contractual arrangement.
“The task of the nursing profession is vital and essential, but we are not being given the right appreciation in terms of salary,” Andamo said. “So, that’s the major issue of nurses in the Philippines. We believe that if it will be addressed, the other problems can be resolved.”
Filipino nurses, many of whom are well-trained and fluent in English, have long been in high demand abroad and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the nurse exodus has left hospitals and health facilities in the Philippines struggling to keep their best people and fill new positions.
“We’re having a shortage here,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said earlier this month. ”We are trying to find schemes to alleviate that problem. We are very proud of them, but we wish they would stay home.”

MI5 foils planned Daesh-inspired terror attack on music festival

MI5 foils planned Daesh-inspired terror attack on music festival
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

MI5 foils planned Daesh-inspired terror attack on music festival

MI5 foils planned Daesh-inspired terror attack on music festival
  • Tip-off led to arrest of 15-year-old boy suspected of preparing an attack on festival attended by about 90,000 people every year
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s domestic intelligence agency thwarted a plot by an Islamist extremist to attack a music festival attended by about 90,000 people every year, Mail Online reported.

In 2022, a tipoff led M15 officers to arrest a 15-year-old boy suspected of preparing an attack at the Isle of Wight Festival. It is claimed the boy was inspired by Daesh and researched weapons online, The Sun reported.

It comes after counterterrorism police this week revealed that they had foiled 39 recent terror attempts, including planned attacks on politicians.

“The threat of a mainland terror attack of scale is still an active and live threat,” a security source told Mail Online.

The source added that the locations targeted are “carefully planned to cause maximum damage.”

In a separate case, MI5 also surveilled and captured 19-year-old Matthew King, who plotted to attack an army barracks and magistrates’ court.

He was sentenced to life in prison after MI5 officials acted on intelligence provided by the Prevent strategy.

King, from Essex, wanted to join Daesh in Syria. He expressed a desire online to kill a Royal Marine and other targets with woman identified in court as Miss A.

He received a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of six years after admitting preparation of terrorist acts.

“I genuinely believe this was an imminent terrorist attack,” Met Police Counterterrorism Command chief Dominic Murphy told The Sun.
 

Pope’s plea over refugee plight as Rome migration talks begin

Pope’s plea over refugee plight as Rome migration talks begin
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Pope’s plea over refugee plight as Rome migration talks begin

Pope’s plea over refugee plight as Rome migration talks begin
  • Italian PM seeks to build alliance to tackle illegal migration
  • Saudi delegation headed by interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Pope Francis has appealed to European and African leaders “for urgent relief” for refugees, saying that help is needed for “these brothers and sisters” suffering while trying to reach Europe.

“May the Mediterranean never again be a theater of death and inhumanity. May the Lord enlighten the minds and hearts of all, arousing feelings of fraternity, solidarity and welcome,” the pope told worshippers in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

The pontiff’s comments come as top representatives of European, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries gather in the Italian capital to discuss tackling illegal migration, including extending an EU-backed deal with Tunisia to curb the flow of asylum-seekers to European shores.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday inaugurated a “dialogue of equals” forum on migration and development based on joint interests between Europe and countries in the broader Mediterranean region.

The conference, which seeks to address irregular migration and promote growth in North Africa, was announced by Meloni during one of her three trips to Tunisia in the past month.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Tunisian President Kais Saied are among participants in the forum, which will be held at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid high security.

High-ranking representatives from North African and Middle Eastern countries include the presidents of the UAE and Mauritania, and prime ministers from Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta and Niger.

Greece, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have sent ministers to the talks, with the Kingdom’s delegation headed by interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy wants the Mediterranean to be a “sea of peace and progress” rather than a graveyard for those seeking safety and a better life in Europe.

“What we are inaugurating today is, above all, a dialogue between equals, based on mutual respect,” Meloni said in her opening address to the international conference attended by Arab News.

The Italian leader said that between Europe and the larger Mediterranean “there cannot be a competitive or conflictual relationship, because in reality the interests are much more convergent than we ourselves recognize.”

She added: “Mass irregular migration harms everyone except criminal organizations, which use their strength to play with the lives of the most fragile people,” and called for “joint efforts and more cooperation to fight the network of traffickers.”

Meloni said that the international “partnership in tackling illegal migration” with countries of origin “must be equal, multidimensional and long-term,” and “based on respect and not on a paternalistic approach, on solidarity, on respect for each other’s sovereignty, on shared responsibility for upholding legality.”

This “is the only serious way to strengthen our bond, to trust each other, and foster the development and prosperity of our peoples,” she said.

Sources in the prime minister’s office told Arab News that Tunisian leader Saied described the Rome conference as “the beginning of a positive path.”

Tunisia and Italy have a common future, he added.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah praised the Italian government for organizing the talks.

“This is the right approach to the problem,” he said in his speech at the event.

Last week, the EU signed an agreement with Tunisia that will provide €105 million ($117 million) in direct European aid to prevent the departure of migrant boats and combat people smugglers.

The deal also provides for more illegal Tunisian immigrants to be repatriated and for sub-Saharan African migrants in Tunisia to be sent back to their countries of origin.

The Rome conference may open the door for the EU to sign a similar agreement with Egypt and Morocco.

“We want our agreement with Tunisia to be a model, a project for the future that can open the way to more  partnerships with other countries in the region,” von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said.

“We want to adopt a pragmatic approach based on sharing common interests and values. We want to find tailor-made solutions for local realities.”

According to the UN, more than 100,000 migrants arrived in Europe by sea from the coasts of North Africa, Turkiye and Lebanon in the first six months of 2023.

There were more than 189,000 arrivals last year, with most landing in southern Italy.

US senators back former Afghan pilot’s asylum appeal

US senators back former Afghan pilot’s asylum appeal
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

US senators back former Afghan pilot’s asylum appeal

US senators back former Afghan pilot’s asylum appeal
  • Man threatened with deportation to Rwanda by UK Home Office
  • ‘I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women,’ says Sen. Thom Tillis
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: US senators have joined calls for a former Afghan pilot to be granted sanctuary after he was left in “legal limbo” by the UK, The Independent has reported.

The veteran, who aided the British Armed Forces in combat missions, arrived in the UK via a small boat last year, but has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda, which means his asylum application cannot progress.

Following the warnings over his potential deportation, the man — whose family is still in hiding in Afghanistan — turned to the US for assistance.

His appeal was met with support by two serving US senators, who have said that Afghans who aided the Western-led intervention should be granted asylum and permission to begin new lives.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said that he believed Afghans arriving in the US would be vetted correctly.

He said: “I think many of those things worked themselves out and we still owe them. I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women and our NATO partners and allies to get them where they want to be.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar told The Independent that Afghans who “helped our military literally are holding letters from top military people saying that they saved their lives and they should not be in legal limbo.”

The former pilot has said he feels “abandoned” by the UK Home Office, which is responsible for processing his asylum claim and overseeing his potential deportation to Rwanda.

As part of his appeal to the US, the veteran has already completed an initial interview with immigration authorities covering relocation terms.

He said of the UK: “At the moment I feel like it doesn’t matter who you are, or what you did with the allies, troops or partner countries.

“Right now I hear lots of Afghan diplomats, military generals, and others. They are saying that the government doesn’t care about us, who we are and what we did with them. I think the government is not seeing us as colleagues.”

The pilot expressed his frustration over the continued threat of deportation, with his removal notice being maintained despite the UK’s Court of Appeal ruling that the Rwanda returns agreement is illegal.

He said: “I don’t know why they haven’t removed the notice. I am scared they are still trying to send people to Rwanda and, of course, I am worried about what they will do next. Lately, I am completely disappointed in the UK government.”

The policy of the US regarding Afghan veteran colleagues saw former interpreters and soldiers arrive in the country on temporary humanitarian grounds.

But a bipartisan senatorial group is attempting to push through a law that would see the Afghan veterans be granted permanent residency on the grounds that they aided the Western-led intervention.

The Afghan Adjustment Act aims to fulfill the commitment of the US to veterans, said Sen. Chris Coons.

He added: “The core objective of this bill is to ensure that every Afghan currently here is vetted and has a pathway toward a legal status in the US, making it possible for additional Afghans who served alongside our troops, and the troops of our treasured NATO allies like the UK, to have a safe path in a safe passage to our country.”

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled
Updated 23 July 2023
Rueters

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled
  • Thousands spent the night outdoors and tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon canceled flights departing for the island
  • Greek authorities said the evacuation effort was among the biggest the country had ever conducted
Updated 23 July 2023
Rueters

ATHENS: A wildfire raging on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.
Thousands spent the night outdoors and tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon canceled flights departing for the island, which is located in southeastern Greece and is popular with holidaymakers for its beaches and historic sites.
One government official told Reuters 19,000 people had been moved away from their homes and hotels, 3,000 of them by boat. Many were assisted by police.
There have been no reports of casualties in the fire.
Greek authorities said the evacuation effort was among the biggest the country had ever conducted.
“We were walking down the road at 2 o’clock in the morning and the fire was catching up with us,” tourist Amy Leyden told Sky News, calling the experience “just terrifying.”
“I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Leyden said, describing being moved from two hotels with her 11-year-old daughter, before being taken to the safety of a school in the northern part of the island.
Coast Guard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire, which has burned for nearly a week, was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island.
Many fled hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Large groups gathered in the streets under a red sky waiting to be taken to safety. Smoke hung heavy over a deserted beach.
Volunteers fought to extinguish a blaze that blackened the hillside and charred buildings near Lindos, which is one of the island’s most visited sites and is famed for an acropolis perched on a massive rock within medieval walls.
“We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures,” Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes told Mega television on Sunday, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes.
CANCELLED FLIGHTS
The evacuees, including residents from the villages, were housed at hotels, indoor stadiums, conference centers and school buildings, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios told Skai radio.
“They have been given food, water and medical help,” he said.
One British tourist thanked locals for their generosity, in an interview with Greek television.
The tourist, who did not give her name in the footage, said shops had refused payment for water and food and small boats had taken women and children to safety first, before returning for the men.
The Greek foreign ministry said it was setting up a helpdesk at Rhodes airport to facilitate, in cooperation with embassies, the departure of visitors who have lost travel documents.
Footage on social media showed crowds of tourists at the airport.
Tour operator Jet2 said five planes due to take more tourists to the island would instead fly empty and would take people home on their scheduled flights. TUI said it canceled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday.
“Customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home,” it sad in a statement.
FIREFIGHTING
More than 250 fire fighters were trying to contain the flames, assisted by 15 aircraft, state television said.
Firefighters, backed by aircraft that dropped water, battled three fronts on Sunday, setting up firebreaks to prevent flames from spreading to a dense forest or threatening more residential areas.
The fire has scorched swathes of forest and several buildings since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday.
Civil protection has warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Sunday in almost half of Greece, where temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius.
Heatwaves across Southern Europe and many parts of the world could last until August.
Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have brought more of them in recent years. Climate change means heatwaves will become more frequent, an adviser to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Saturday.

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure
Updated 23 July 2023
Rueters

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure
  • Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well-entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly
Updated 23 July 2023
Rueters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive “has failed” as he hosted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, his close ally, for talks in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
“There is no counteroffensive,” Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying.
Putin replied: “It exists, but it has failed.”
Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly 17 months of war.
US General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the Ukrainian drive was “far from a failure” but would be long, hard and bloody.
A Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko quoted him as saying in a jocular tone that fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus’s army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland.
“The Wagner guys have started to stress us — they want to go west. ‘Let’s go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow’,” he was quoted as saying. There was no indication that Lukashenko was seriously entertaining that idea.
On Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry said Wagner fighters had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.
Poland is moving extra troops toward the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of the Wagner forces who relocated there after staging a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month.
Putin, in response, warned Poland on Friday that any aggression against Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. He said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility toward Minsk.
USEFUL PARTNER
Russia and Belarus are linked in a partnership called the “union state” in which Moscow is by far the dominant player. But Lukashenko has proved his usefulness to Putin since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, allowing Russia to use his country as a launch pad at the start of the war.
He has subsequently let Russian forces train at his military bases, conducted frequent joint exercises and taken delivery of tactical nuclear weapons which Putin has placed in Belarus in a move broadly condemned in the West.
The Kremlin also credited Lukashenko with brokering last month’s deal to end the Wagner mutiny, which Putin said had briefly threatened to tip Russia into civil war.
Putin said the two leaders would meet on Sunday and Monday and would discuss security and other issues “in great detail and in depth.”
Lukashenko has not committed his small army to join Russia’s war, but the risk of a new attack from Belarusian soil compels Ukraine to protect its northern border, stretching its forces as it tries to step up its counteroffensive in the east and south of the country. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

