Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey

Saudis aware of cyber risks as 97% of respondents take security measures: Cisco survey
With the prevalence of hybrid work models and the evolution and complexity of cyberattacks, Salman Faqeeh, managing director at Cisco Saudi Arabia, said the usage of sophisticated means for protection like multi-factor authentication has become more important than ever. (Shutterstock)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Internet users in Saudi Arabia are becoming more conscious of cyber risks as 97 percent of respondents in a recent poll said that they take extensive measures to protect the security of their home connections.  

According to a survey conducted by global technology firm Cisco, as many as 91 percent of respondents ranked broadband as critical national infrastructure, while 68 percent said they rely on their home internet to work from home or run a business. 

Cisco’s Broadband Survey, which was conducted with over 21,000 people across 12 countries, included 2,000 respondents from the Kingdom.   

“Our survey has confirmed that consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity when using their broadband service, and this is aligned with the results of our previous study that revealed that 73 percent of consumers in the Kingdom worry about cybercriminals hacking their devices,” said Salman Faqeeh, managing director at Cisco Saudi Arabia.  

With the prevalence of hybrid work models and the evolution and complexity of cyberattacks, he said the usage of sophisticated means for protection like multi-factor authentication has become more important than ever.   

Passwords continue to be the most popular way to combat cyber risks as 52 percent of the survey respondents in Saudi Arabia said they use them to protect their home networks and devices.   

As many as 28 percent of respondents in the Kingdom said they switch on their router’s firewall, which poses a security barrier between the internet and one’s home network.  

According to the survey, up to 38 percent of consumers ranked security as a top priority when choosing their broadband package, even though speed remains one of the main preferences.  

In addition to this, an estimated 76 percent of consumers in the Kingdom expressed that they feel more secure while using the cloud.   
Earlier this month, the Saudi Ministry of Commerce released its summary bulletin which showed that internet security is gaining prominence in the Kingdom as an increasing number of cybersecurity firms are seeking registration to engage in commercial activities.      

According to the summary bulletin, the number of cybersecurity firms registered in Saudi Arabia grew by 52 percent to reach 2,229 in the second quarter of 2023, up from 1,462 in the year-ago period. 

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2

Saudi industrial authority attracts $738m investment from private sector in Q2
Updated 37 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 37 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Private participation in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector continues to rise, with the Kingdom managing to attract SR2.77 billion ($738 million) in investment for various projects during the second quarter of 2023, the latest official data showed. 

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, said this was a 23 percent jump from the SR2.26 billion recorded during the same period last year. 

This comes as the Kingdom, which is also the region’s largest economy, strives to become a major manufacturing and investment hub, as part of its Vision 2030 goals.

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the authority revealed that the number of ready-built factories in the Kingdom reached 1,263 at the end of the second quarter, while the total number of factories stood at 6,055.  

MODON further said it issued 203 industrial contracts during the same period, reflecting a 23 percent increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2022. 

On the other hand, industrial areas grew by 100 percent to 1.62 million sq. meters, it added.

Among the industries, the food sector secured the most contracts in the second quarter, representing 17 percent, followed by the mining sector at 9 percent.

While the chemicals and rubbers sectors claimed 6 percent of contracts each, the machinery and equipment sector secured 5 percent of agreements issued in the second quarter of 2023.  

MODON added that Jeddah was allocated the most number of contracts at 58, comprising 29 percent of the overall agreements in the second quarter.

Al-Kharj, located southeast of Riyadh, issued 13 percent of total agreements, comprising 27 deals.   

Saudi Arabia’s historical region Sudair came next at 13 percent and 26 contracts, followed by Dammam and Madinah regions, both of which stood at 7 percent and 14 contracts.

During this period, MODON said that 1,226 foreign investment deals came from 67 countries, mainly Egypt, Jordan, India, the US and the UK.    

In March, the authority signed agreements worth SR10 million for the establishment of three new entrepreneurial projects, on the sidelines of Biban 2023. 

This came as MODON aims to support the local content while increasing the contribution of small and medium enterprises to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 35 percent by 2030. 

Founded in 2001, MODON develops integrated industrial land services and currently oversees 36 industrial cities across the Kingdom, with more than 5,000 factories, as well as private industrial complexes and cities. 

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 

Saudi Arabia set to be biggest gainer from artificial intelligence in Middle East by 2030: PwC 
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence is set to contribute $135 billion to the Saudi economy in 2030, making the Kingdom the biggest beneficiary of the technology in the Middle East, according to global consultancy firm PwC.  

A report from the company noted that AI could add $320 billion to the region’s economy, equivalent to 11 percent of gross domestic product.

Amid the government’s massive push for digitization and future technology, Saudi Arabia will see AI’s contribution to GDP rise to 12.4 percent in 2030. 

In terms of average annual growth in the contribution of AI by region, Saudi Arabia is expected to slice off a 31.3 percent share in the technology’s expansion between 2018 to 2030, the PwC report noted.  

“Saudi’s Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program 2020 identify digital transformation as a key goal to activate economic sectors, to support industries and private sector entities, to advocate for the development of public-private business models and to ultimately reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenues through a diversification of the economy,” the report noted.  

Investment in AI in Saudi Arabia is supported by the government and is currently largely driven through domestic sources, in particular the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.  

“In order to maintain momentum in the pace of technological advancement in the country, there is a need for it to attract more foreign investment which is currently constrained by the challenges in the business environment,” it said.  

PwC pointed out that Saudi Arabia ranked 92 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index in 2017. 

“Addressing concerns raised by the business community will allow it to attract external investment which will bring with it skills and expertise to upskill the local population,” the report said.  

PwC, meanwhile, estimated that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, surpassing the current output of both China and India. 

It added that $6.6 trillion of this figure is likely to come from increased productivity while $9.1 trillion is set to come from benefits to consumers.  

Uzbek institutions sign strategic deal to boost investment inflows 

Uzbek institutions sign strategic deal to boost investment inflows 
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s leading Shariah-compliant insurance company has partnered with the country’s State Assets Management Agency to strengthen the influx of investment into the economy.    

The Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit — a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group — signed a memorandum of understanding with the agency on Monday to attract potential investors for privatized state assets in Uzbekistan.   

“We are thrilled to work with UzSAMA and to enhance trade and investment ties between Uzbekistan and international markets,” said ICIEC CEO Oussama Abdel Rahman Kaissi. 

He added: “This MoU will support the Republic of Uzbekistan in achieving its national development plan for economic growth, diversification of revenue streams and job creation.” 

This move aligns with the comprehensive reforms of the National Development Strategy of Uzbekistan 2026.   

These reforms aim to improve the business and investment environment, enhance regional cooperation, improve the agricultural sector, and promote innovation and entrepreneurship to achieve dignity for all people by 2026. 

In May, Uzbekistan’s power sector also received a significant boost after the UAE-based utility firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, announced plans to invest over $3 billion in new and existing power plants.   

The utility company signed a strategic partnership with the Uzbek government to explore projects and investment opportunities within the Central Asian country’s energy sector, the company said in a press release at the time.   

The gas firm also secured deals regarding the country’s electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.   

“This new partnership and the proposed projects build on the cooperation opportunities that exist today between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE as well as our common vision to support the energy sector and invest in sustainable and reliable energy services,” said Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Shukhrat Vafaev in a statement. 

These agreements come after Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power inked deals valued at over $120 million for energy projects in Uzbekistan earlier this month, further strengthening bilateral energy relations between the Kingdom and the country.   

In April, ACWA Power announced it would develop two wind power plants in Uzbekistan financed by loans of $174 million from the Asian Development Bank. 

This deal followed agreements worth $2.5 billion signed with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to develop three solar photovoltaic projects in Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand

SABIC Agri-Nutrients ships low-carbon urea to New Zealand
Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is helping New Zealand achieve its net-zero commitment by offering low-carbon urea, a fertilizer that contributes to sustainable agriculture. 

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. offloaded its first-ever global shipment of 2,700 tons of low-carbon urea last Friday to Ravensdown, a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative in New Zealand, it said in a press release. 

The low-carbon urea is produced using ammonia, which emits minimal carbon dioxide into the environment. The company recently achieved the world’s first independent certification for low-carbon ammonia production.  

This development is part of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a world leader in clean energy and agriculture. 

The Kingdom is working on creating alliances with companies worldwide to assist them in meeting their sustainability ambitions. 

“Sustainability is integrated into our strategy, enabling us to deliver responsible business and generate sustainable growth. We are constantly developing solutions empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability ambitions,” said SABIC AN CEO Abdulrahman Shamsaddin in a statement. 

He added: “Our collaboration with Ravensdown is a major step in this direction and a strong indicator of SABIC’s overall commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions to customers and helping them achieve their net-zero targets.” 

Saudi Arabia has partnered with New Zealand on this project and is already leading the way in producing and exporting clean hydrogen and its derivatives, such as ammonia. 

“This collaboration with SABIC AN is key to ensuring we meet our commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030,” said Ravensdown CEO Garry Diack in the statement. 

Diack added: “SABIC AN’s innovative manufacturing techniques for urea production have the potential to be game-changing for the global fertilizer industry.” 

In May, SABIC AN, 50.1 percent owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp., exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. 

The company shipped 5,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia to Asia’s second-largest economy as part of its long-term collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative. 

India has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, and the government is increasing its renewable energy consumption through various initiatives and programs. 

Shamsaddin said that the first shipment of low-carbon ammonia will catalyze India’s journey to achieve its net-zero targets. 

Eurozone business downturn deepens far more than thought in July: PMI 

Eurozone business downturn deepens far more than thought in July: PMI 
Updated 24 July 2023
REUTERS 

Updated 24 July 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: A downturn in eurozone business activity deepened much more than expected in July as demand in the bloc’s dominant services industry declined while factory output fell at the fastest pace since COVID-19 first took hold, a survey showed. 

HCOB’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the bloc, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, dropped to an eight-month low of 48.9 in July from June’s 49.9. 

That was below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and lower than all expectations in a Reuters poll which had predicted a modest dip to 49.7. 

“Manufacturing continues to be the Achilles heel of the eurozone. Producers have cut their output again at an accelerated pace in July, while the services sector’s activity is still expanding, though at a much slower rate than earlier in the year,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, at Hamburg Commercial Bank. 

“The eurozone economy will likely move further into contraction territory in the months ahead, as the services sector keeps losing steam.” 

The services PMI fell to 51.1 from 52.0, its lowest since January and shy of the Reuters poll forecast for 51.5. 

Indebted consumers feeling the pinch from rising borrowing costs and prices cut back on spending, and the services new business index went below breakeven for the first time in seven months. It was 48.5 this month and 51.0 in June. 

A PMI covering the manufacturing sector dropped to 42.7 from 43.4. The Reuters poll had forecast a slight rise to 43.5. 

An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, fell to 42.9 from 44.2 — a low not hit in over three years. 

The decline came despite manufacturers running down backlogs of work and cutting their prices. Factories benefited from a sharp drop in input costs due to falling demand for materials and improved supply. The sub-index fell to 35.5 from 39.5, its lowest in 14 years. 

Easing price pressures will probably be welcomed by policymakers at the European Central Bank who have failed to get inflation back to their 2 percent target despite implementing the most aggressive policy tightening schedule in the Bank's history. 

They will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday, according to all economists in a Reuters poll, a slight majority of whom expect another hike in September. 

