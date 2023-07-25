You are here

  • Home
  • Libya recovers five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants near border with Tunisia

Libya recovers five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants near border with Tunisia

Libya recovers five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants near border with Tunisia
Migrants gather in a desert area on the Libyan side of the Tunisia-Libya border on Sunday July 23, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hmen

Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

Libya recovers five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants near border with Tunisia

Libya recovers five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants near border with Tunisia
  • The ministry said the bodies were found during patrols near the border areas with Tunisia
Updated 25 July 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Five bodies of sub-Saharan migrants have been recovered in a desolate area near the border between Libya and Tunisia, Libya’s interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministry said the bodies were found during patrols near the border areas with Tunisia between Dahra and Tawilat Al-Rutba.
Dozens of sub-Saharan Africans are stranded near the Libyan border and say that the Tunisian authorities removed them to this border area from the city of Sfax earlier this month.
The Tunisian government then moved them to shelters in two towns, but rights groups said that dozens are still stuck there in very difficult conditions, left thirsty and hungry in an unprecedented heatwave.
Tunisian president Kais Saied in February denounced undocumented sub-Saharan African immigration to his country, saying in comments criticized by rights groups that it was aimed at changing Tunisia’s demographic make-up.

Topics: Libya Tunisia sub-Saharan migrants

Related

Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
Middle-East
Libya border guards rescue migrants in desert near Tunisia
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Middle-East
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face

UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
  • Rights campaigners said ‘almost all cases of human rights abuses were given attention … except for the flagrant violations by Israel against Palestinians’ human rights’
  • The European Palestinian Council for Political Relations said it would write to Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, asking for an explanation
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, omitted from a recent two-hour talk he gave at the European Parliament any examples of rights abuses faced by the Palestinian people at the hands of Israel, the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations said on Monday.

“Almost all cases of human rights abuses were given attention in the discussion that took place on July 21 except for the flagrant violations by Israel against Palestinians’ human rights,” the council said.

“The high commissioner made prolonged statements about protecting the rights of refugees while ignoring the rights of more than 5 million Palestinians who were forced into exile as a result of the ongoing Nakba perpetrated by Israel since 1948.

“Mr. Turk expressed solidarity with the persecuted journalists in the world but he did not mention the 50 Palestinian journalists who were killed by the occupation forces since 2000.”

The council said it would write to Turk asking an explanation for “this deliberate marginalization of the suffering of the Palestinians and the whitewashing of Israel’s human rights violations against them,” the Kuwait News Agency reported.

The council urged all activists, diplomats, politicians, human rights advocates and journalists to speak out in support of Palestinian rights and demand that the UN, Western governments and the European Parliament address the violation of Palestinian rights, as well as the suffering of the Palestinian people, under Israeli policies when discussing global human rights.

Topics: Palestinians human rights Volker Turk European Parliament UNHCR

Related

EU allocates €1m to UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees
Middle-East
EU allocates €1m to UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just a third of $300m needed to help millions
Middle-East
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just a third of $300m needed to help millions

Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Qur’an protests

Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Qur’an protests

Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
  • Algeria sAFaid it “firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over,” a foreign ministry statement said
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria said Monday it had summoned the Danish and Swedish envoys to condemn recent desecrations of the Qur'an in Copenhagen and Stockholm.
The foreign ministry said it had on Monday “summoned the Danish ambassador and the charge d’affaires at the Swedish embassy” to formally protest events in the two countries in which the Muslim holy book was burnt or stamped on.
Algeria also said it “firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over,” a foreign ministry statement said.
It said it did not accept the argument that such protests were permissible in the name of freedom of expression.
“These reprehensible acts run contrary to the values of tolerance and co-existence and only serve to revive hatred and Islamophobia,” it said.

 

Topics: Holy Quran Sweden Algeria

Related

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affaires over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affaires over repeated Qur’an burning incidents
Pakistan summons US deputy mission chief over US-India statement on terrorism
Pakistan
Pakistan summons US deputy mission chief over US-India statement on terrorism

’Time for peace’ in Sudan, Darfur: Rapid Support Forces envoy

’Time for peace’ in Sudan, Darfur: Rapid Support Forces envoy
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

’Time for peace’ in Sudan, Darfur: Rapid Support Forces envoy

’Time for peace’ in Sudan, Darfur: Rapid Support Forces envoy
  • The conflict has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary RSF forces
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

LOME: A top envoy to Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Monday said it was “time for peace” in Sudan and the Darfur region even as RSF’s war with Sudan’s regular army passed its 100th day.
RSF representative Youssef Ezzat made his remarks in the West African nation of Togo where he was attending talks aimed at preventing Sudan’s Darfur region from sliding deeper into war.
Sudan’s conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum on April 15 and spread to Darfur, leaving at least 3,000 dead across Sudan and hundreds of thousands displaced.
The conflict has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary RSF forces.
“We are willing to participate in any kind of meeting for peace and bringing people together, and stop the war in Darfur and in Sudan,” Ezzat told AFP on the sidelines of the talks in Lome.
“So this is the time to end the war, to start a new future for Sudanese people, peace, development, equality. That’s what we are looking for and I think it’s time for peace in Sudan.”
The vast western region of Darfur, which in the early 2000s already suffered a bloody war, has been hit by some of the worst violence in the new conflict.
Nouri Abdalla, from a key Darfur rebel faction, said the Togo talks aimed at creating a roadmap to stop violence in Darfur and beyond.
“It’s now in a state of chaos but not in a full-fledged civil war. That’s what we are trying to avert,” he said.
“That is why we put a roadmap and an action plan, where we could follow through that and work with other community leaders, other leaders within Darfur, even in Sudan itself.”
He said the Lome meeting had also discussed ways of reopening Darfur’s El-Geneina airport under RSF control, to bring in humanitarian aid.
The Togo talks came after rights campaigners in Darfur blamed the RSF and allied Arab militias for reported atrocities in their stronghold there, including rape, looting and the mass killings of ethnic minorities.
The International Criminal Court has opened a new probe into alleged war crimes in Darfur, its chief prosecutor Karim Khan said earlier this month.
 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Update 9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry
Middle-East
9 killed in civilian plane crash in Sudan, as war-hit capital left hungry
Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work
Middle-East
Doctors Without Borders staff attacked in war-torn Sudan, warns it may suspend work

UN calls for urgent action to revive Syrian peace process

UN calls for urgent action to revive Syrian peace process
Updated 25 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN calls for urgent action to revive Syrian peace process

UN calls for urgent action to revive Syrian peace process
  • Nothing is more important right now for the most vulnerable Syrians than allowing aid to flow through all channels, Special Envoy Geir Pedersen told the Security Council
  • The US ambassador to the UN accused Russian authorities of having little regard for suffering people, as she criticized them for blocking an extended mandate for aid crossings
Updated 25 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The UN on Monday called for renewed diplomatic efforts to reignite the stalled Syrian peace process, emphasizing the critical need for substantive engagement and coordination among all stakeholders to address the humanitarian crisis in the country and move forward on the path outlined in Security Council Resolution 2254.

Geir Pedersen, the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria, highlighted the potential for a renewed diplomatic process to act as a “circuit breaker,” provided there is substantial engagement. He therefore called on all parties involved in the dispute to come to the negotiating table and “be ready to offer a genuine contribution.”

The primary goals, said Pedersen, are the resumption of the UN-facilitated intra-Syrian political process, in particular through the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee, and the implementation of confidence-building measures.

Addressing the “dire and worsening humanitarian situation is not only a humanitarian necessity but would give some confidence that progress on political issues is also possible,” he added.

His remarks came during a Security Council meeting on Syria, two weeks after council members failed to agree an extension of a major cross-border mechanism that for years allowed international humanitarian aid to enter northwestern Syria from Turkey and reach more 4 million people in need in opposition-held areas.

Pedersen expressed deep disappointment at the council’s failure to re-authorize the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, which he described as “a lifeline for millions of civilians.” He urged the international community to step up its efforts to ensure the humanitarian assistance continues to flow across borders.

“As the political envoy, I profoundly hope that all doors are kept open to resolve this issue and that the council and all stakeholders put the needs of the Syrians first,” he said.

“We must redouble efforts to find a solution that ensures the continued delivery of cross-border and cross-line humanitarian assistance. Nothing is more important right now for the most vulnerable Syrians than this.”

Cross-border aid is delivered directly to recipients after entering the country, whereas cross-line aid goes through the regime in Damascus first.

On the political front, Pedersen lamented the fact that “months of potentially significant diplomacy have not translated into concrete outcomes for Syrians on the ground — at home or abroad — or real moves in the political process. I hope they will soon because, if not, it will be another missed opportunity to help the Syrian conflict to come to a negotiated end, at a time when the impact of the crisis is deepening.”

One critical aspect of a renewed political process, he said, would be the reconvening of the Constitutional Committee. He called for political will to overcome disputes over details such as the venue, and urged all stakeholders to support the resumption of the committee in an effort to make credible progress. The constitutional-reform process is essential for determining the future of Syria and laying the groundwork for reconciliation and stability, Pedersen added.

Meanwhile, the council heard the humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria remains dire, with 4.1 million out of 4.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, nearly 80 percent of whom are women and children.

The UN has long stressed the urgent need to ensure humanitarian access to the country is available through all available routes, cross-border and cross-line, to help meet the escalating aid requirements.

Ramesh Rajasingham, the head and representative of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva, also expressed disappointment at the Council’s failure to extend the mandate for the Bab Al-Hawa as he called for the continuation of cross-border assistance.

“As has been said so many times in this chamber, cross-border aid is a matter of life and death for millions of people in northwestern Syria,” he told council members.

“The future of cross-border assistance should not be a political decision but a humanitarian one.”

Soon after Russia used its power of veto on July 11 to block a resolution that would have extended the mandate for operations at Bab Al-Hawa, the Syrian government sent a letter to the UN granting permission for aid to enter through the crossing anyway. However, the organization’s reaction to the letter was cautious, on the grounds that it included restrictions that it feared could hinder relief efforts and put humanitarian workers, including UN staff, at risk.

The letter also called on UN not to work with “terrorists” in the area, a term used by the regime of President Bashar Assad to describe its opponents.

The UK, which holds the rotating presidency of the council in July, was swift to rebuke the move by the Syrian government, warning that “without UN monitoring, control of this critical lifeline has been handed to the man responsible for the Syrian people’s suffering.”

Britain’s permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, who is president of the council this month, added: “We will not hesitate to bring this back to the Security Council.”

Rajasingham said that UN cross-border operations must be free to adhere to the humanitarian principles of “humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.”

This is in keeping with the wider UN emphasis on the importance of preserving the independence of aid operations and maintaining “whole of Syria” response architecture to ensure assistance can reach all those in need.

UN staff, relief supplies and protection assistance continue to enter northwestern Syria though the Bab Al-Salam and Al-Ra’ee border crossings, for which the Syrian gave temporary permission following the devastating earthquakes that hit parts of northern Syria and southern Turkey in February. However, Rajasingham said that the short duration of the permission for these cross-border operations, which is due to expire in mid-August, poses serious challenges to humanitarian efforts, including funding, logistics and procurement. He called for greater predictability when granting cross-border permissions to ensure effective humanitarian responses.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the UN, criticized Russia for blocking the council’s efforts to extend the mandate for cross-border relief operations, and accused Moscow of having little regard for the needs of vulnerable people.

She said Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s grain infrastructure and the effects they have had on the world’s food supplies have made the situation faced by Syrians and people in other areas a lot worse.

She also expressed reservations about the Assad regime’s offer to allow UN aid deliveries to continue through Bab Al-Hawa, citing the “unacceptable” restrictions that would hinder relief efforts and put humanitarians at risk.

The US joined other major donors in demanding key conditions for any cross-border access arrangement, including the preservation of the independence of operations, the maintenance of a “Whole of Syria” response architecture, and long-term and consistent assistance for deliveries based on humanitarian principles.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, told his fellow council members that Syria’s return to the Arab fold has created an atmosphere in the Middle East conducive to a resolution of the Syrian crisis. He called on Western countries not to obstruct “these natural processes” and to refrain from politicizing humanitarian issues, such as early recovery and the return of refugees.

Regarding the cross-border mechanism, Polyanskiy said he had “nothing new to add.” Moscow is pleased that humanitarian operations will now be coordinated in the same way they are “in any other country” in the world, he added, through the consent of the country’s government.

He said the UN has “all the necessary tools” to do its work, and urged OCHA not to “do the bidding of Western states.”

Topics: Syrian peace United Nations Geir Pedersen Syria

Related

Special UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
Middle-East
UN envoy calls for greater sense of urgency in Syrian peace efforts
International disputes undermine Syrian peace process, envoy warns
Middle-East
International disputes undermine Syrian peace process, envoy warns

Yemen storm destroys airport facade, wounding six

The storm damaged two planes and destroyed some of the walls surrounding the Aden facility. (AFP file photo)
The storm damaged two planes and destroyed some of the walls surrounding the Aden facility. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Yemen storm destroys airport facade, wounding six

The storm damaged two planes and destroyed some of the walls surrounding the Aden facility. (AFP file photo)
  • In recent years, Yemen has seen an increase in the frequency and intensity of summertime rainfall due to climate change acting on atmospheric circulation in the Indian Ocean
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

ADEN: A severe storm in southern Yemen blew through the glass facade of a key airport on Monday, wounding six passengers, damaging planes and forcing airlines to cancel two flights, officials said.
The incident at the airport in Aden coincided with torrential rainfall and heavy winds as the summer monsoon season exposes the climate-vulnerable country to flash floods and severe precipitation.
At least four children were among the six people wounded when a glass facade at an airport terminal collapsed due to the storm early Monday, said an airport official.
Two flights — one to the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah and the other to Egypt’s capital — were consequently canceled, said the airport official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to brief the press.
The storm also damaged two planes and destroyed some of the walls surrounding the Aden facility, airport director Abdul Raqeeb Al-Omari told Yemen’s Saba news agency.
Traffic returned to normal later on Monday, Saba said.
The University of Notre Dame’s Global Adaptation Initiative ranks Yemen as one of the region’s most climate-vulnerable countries.
In recent years, Yemen has seen an increase in the frequency and intensity of summertime rainfall due to climate change acting on atmospheric circulation in the Indian Ocean.
The Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country has been hit by six cyclones in the past six years, up from four in the preceding 25 years, according to a May report by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Norwegian Red Cross.
The country, already grappling with a devastating eight-year-long conflict, also experienced heavy flooding in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the report said.

 

Topics: Yemen

Related

KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
Middle-East
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
Update Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official
Middle-East
Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official

Latest updates

Taiwan cancels military drills as typhoon approaches
Taiwan cancels military drills as typhoon approaches
UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
UN rights chief criticized for excluding from Euro Parliament talk the abuses Palestinians face
OIC chief receives Muslim World League official in Jeddah
MWL officials meet OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Qur’an protests
Algeria summons Denmark and Sweden's envoys over the Holy Qur’an burnings. (AFP file photo)
Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from league rival Bayern Munich

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.